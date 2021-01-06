Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Whatever Today is (Tuesday? Wednesday?) Morning Open Thread

Lily is very relieved we won Georgia and is not going to pay attention to the fascists throwing a tantrum in DC unless we get to watch the police use batons and a water cannon on them.

Lily is a very wise dog. You should do the same.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3. 3.

      Matt McIrvin

      I was worried that Mike Pence might actually try some shit but the scuttlebutt coming out of DC is that he probably won’t. As long as he doesn’t, the members of Congress objecting to the electoral count are just making noise; they can’t stop anything.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      SiubhanDuinne

      It’s been a long time — too long! — since we’ve had a picture of the lovely Lily. Thank you.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Frankensteinbeck

      unless we get to watch the police use batons and a water cannon on them.

      Then strap yourselves in, because last night suggests the DC police have no more fucks to give and are not taking the Proud Boys bullshit.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      zhena gogolia

      Sweet, sweet Lily. I too have been wondering when we’d get a picture of her.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Nicolle Wallace said on her show the other day that she throws up in her mouth every time she hears someone say Josh Hawley is smart. I’ll admit, I’ve been one of those people. Maybe I’ve been wrong.

      Armando @ArmandoNDK 33m

      Hawley joins the SURRENDER CAUCUS!!!!

      Ryan Struyk @ryanstruyk· 35m
      HAWLEY: “The vice president opens the certificates and then he hands them over to the clerk of the Senate and the House, and they count the votes. I don’t think the vice president actually counts under the law. I mean, he’s sort of just there.”

      Boy done heard the ice cracking around him, I guess. “Just sort of there”. There is a Chauncey Gardner quality to Pence.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      ewrunning

      Good to see the President’s Daily Schedule announcements are now being written by a 2nd grader. Now on to the putsch led by Flynn, Stone and the My Pillow guy!

      Reply
    22. 22.

      burnspbesq

      CNN is reporting that LeBron is exploring putting together an ownership group to buy the Atlanta Dream, the WNBA team part owned by Loeffler.

      Oh, please …

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Roger Moore

      @Punchy:

      Con Don is going to claim victory and 4 more years regardless.

      I don’t think that really matters.  There may be a few reporters on the Trump beat, but he just isn’t going to get the level of attention he desires, and he’s certain to get a lot of attention he doesn’t desire, i.e. lawsuits and possibly criminal charges.  One reason I’m hoping for the criminal charges is it would provide a way of taking whatever money he tries to shield using Florida’s homestead protection.  If his property is shown to be part of a criminal enterprise, it can be seized even if it’s his homestead.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Edmund Dantes: it is interesting, somebody thought he could out-douchebag Ted Cruz… not that I think Hawley’s done, I think he just talked himself out on a limb here.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Ruckus

      @Punchy:

      He can claim all he wants, till his face turns actual blue and all his fake hair falls out and he’ll still be nothing but a shitty footnote in history.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      burnspbesq

      @SFAW:

      Loeffler was vehemently opposed to the “politicization” of the WNBA  bubble. Which led to the Dream players’ strong support for the Rev.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Roger Moore: I don’t think Laetitia James is bluffing, and I don’t know what the evidence rules are in NYS, but I think the reporters on the trump beat are gonna be busy talking to accountants. Who will be the CPA equivalents of MSNBC’s stable of Former Federal Prosecutors

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Ruckus

      @Roger Moore:

      I don’t think he can claim it as a homestead. Local law forbids someone/anyone from living there. They can visit for 7 days but no longer. And they seem to mean it. So with no home, he can’t homestead. He’s going to end up wanting to move to Scotland, who wants him even less. And there it’s not just the locals, it’s the national government.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Betty Cracker: Rick Wilson– who I think overestimates his connectedness and his powers of prediction, so FWIW– says Ivanka is definitely running for that Senate seat.
      I am almost always wrong in my predictions, especially about the future Republican politics, but I really feel like Marco’s done. CNN takes a lot of flack for keeping Rick Santorum on, and I’ve read that can be a very lucrative job. So maybe Marco will git while his hairline is still manageable for the cameras.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Elizabelle

      Lily.  In her little dog bed.

      It’s a good Wednesday.  Oh, and that Warnock and Ossoff (come on Jon!) stuff too.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      RedDirtGirl

      Thanks for the pic. I have to admit, in my current search for a first dog, I have Lily in my mind as a sort of ur-doggle.

      Reply

