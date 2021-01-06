Lily is very relieved we won Georgia and is not going to pay attention to the fascists throwing a tantrum in DC unless we get to watch the police use batons and a water cannon on them.
Lily is a very wise dog. You should do the same.
Rosalita
Thank you, we’ve had a Lily deficit… love that face
artem1s
Yea! Lily pictures! <3
Matt McIrvin
I was worried that Mike Pence might actually try some shit but the scuttlebutt coming out of DC is that he probably won’t. As long as he doesn’t, the members of Congress objecting to the electoral count are just making noise; they can’t stop anything.
SiubhanDuinne
It’s been a long time — too long! — since we’ve had a picture of the lovely Lily. Thank you.
Jim, Foolish Literalist
Jake Tapper @jaketapper
Knives out! Another GOP strategist says that NRSC polling looked good until last week when Hawley announced his challenge, and the focus turned to overturning the election instead of being a check on the Dems
GOPer also notes that Cruz was running ads on Facebook *in Georgia* asking for donations to save the Senate Majority, but guess who the money was going to:
unless we get to watch the police use batons and a water cannon on them.
Then strap yourselves in, because last night suggests the DC police have no more fucks to give and are not taking the Proud Boys bullshit.
Punchy
@Matt McIrvin: it doesnt matter what Pence says/does today; Con Don is going to claim victory and 4 more years regardless.
zhena gogolia
Sweet, sweet Lily. I too have been wondering when we’d get a picture of her.
Just Some Fuckhead
My cats are Republicans. Maybe I should get a dog.
Betty Cracker
I laughed. :)
The internet is undefeated… pic.twitter.com/gsCG6diOV8
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 6, 2021
different-church-lady
When does Cirque du Certification begin?
Jim, Foolish Literalist
@Betty Cracker: Heh. I’ve been imagining her smiling coldly and Mitch and saying, “You never even saw me coming”
Jim, Foolish Literalist
Nicolle Wallace said on her show the other day that she throws up in her mouth every time she hears someone say Josh Hawley is smart. I’ll admit, I’ve been one of those people. Maybe I’ve been wrong.
Armando @ArmandoNDK 33m
Hawley joins the SURRENDER CAUCUS!!!!
Ryan Struyk @ryanstruyk· 35m
HAWLEY: “The vice president opens the certificates and then he hands them over to the clerk of the Senate and the House, and they count the votes. I don’t think the vice president actually counts under the law. I mean, he’s sort of just there.”
Boy done heard the ice cracking around him, I guess. “Just sort of there”. There is a Chauncey Gardner quality to Pence.
Betty Cracker
@different-church-lady: MSNBC says “soon.” I heard the orange fart cloud is scheduled to drift over the tens of gathered fascists in DC at around 10:30. It looks like a sad and pathetically small crowd.
zhena gogolia
He likes to watch. (in JL Cauvin’s voice).
SFAW
There is a Chauncey Gardner quality to Pence.
I’d rather have Zombie Peter Sellers than Mike Dense as VP or President. Hell, he already was an American president.
ewrunning
Good to see the President’s Daily Schedule announcements are now being written by a 2nd grader. Now on to the putsch led by Flynn, Stone and the My Pillow guy!
SFAW
I hope the Secret Service prevents him from doing that.
Edmund Dantes
@Jim, Foolish Literalist: he should have kept pushing. Now they are going to hate him more for giving up. Once you grab onto that bull you can’t get off till the time is up or it will run you over.
SFAW
Now on to the put
schzes led by Flynn, Stone and the My Pillow guy!
Fixed your typo.
Edmund Dantes
@Edmund Dantes: stuff like this makes me not worry about him as being a serious threat for the Trump mantle.
he doesn’t get what made trumpism work.
burnspbesq
CNN is reporting that LeBron is exploring putting together an ownership group to buy the Atlanta Dream, the WNBA team part owned by Loeffler.
Oh, please …
SFAW
To which the RWMFs will probably respond “Shut up and
sing play hoop!”
ETA: That said, I agree with your sentiment.
Immanentize
1 pm
TomatoQueen
Lily darling girl!
SFAW
1 pm
Which, FSM-willing, will be after the GA count for Ossoff is completed.
Immanentize
Dude never went to Gilley’s
Joy in FL
Lily is perfection.
Con Don is going to claim victory and 4 more years regardless.
I don’t think that really matters. There may be a few reporters on the Trump beat, but he just isn’t going to get the level of attention he desires, and he’s certain to get a lot of attention he doesn’t desire, i.e. lawsuits and possibly criminal charges. One reason I’m hoping for the criminal charges is it would provide a way of taking whatever money he tries to shield using Florida’s homestead protection. If his property is shown to be part of a criminal enterprise, it can be seized even if it’s his homestead.
Jim, Foolish Literalist
@Edmund Dantes: it is interesting, somebody thought he could out-douchebag Ted Cruz… not that I think Hawley’s done, I think he just talked himself out on a limb here.
Spanky
@burnspbesq: Best would be if James & Co bought a majority share and left Li’l Kelly holding a minority share. Please don’t give her money.
Betty Cracker
Poor Kornacki is still at the board. Looking good for Ossoff! Hope he beats the automatic recount margin.
Jim, Foolish Literalist
@Roger Moore: I don’t think Laetitia James is bluffing, and I don’t know what the evidence rules are in NYS, but I think the reporters on the trump beat are gonna be busy talking to accountants. Who will be the CPA equivalents of MSNBC’s stable of Former Federal Prosecutors
Neldob
I’m with Lily.
Betty Cracker
@Jim, Foolish Literalist: Lil’ Marco is still hiding under the bed. Sometimes his cowardice works to his advantage.
Ruckus
I don’t think he can claim it as a homestead. Local law forbids someone/anyone from living there. They can visit for 7 days but no longer. And they seem to mean it. So with no home, he can’t homestead. He’s going to end up wanting to move to Scotland, who wants him even less. And there it’s not just the locals, it’s the national government.
@Betty Cracker: I first read that as he DID beat the automatic recount margin. I was so excited!
Jim, Foolish Literalist
@Betty Cracker: Rick Wilson– who I think overestimates his connectedness and his powers of prediction, so FWIW– says Ivanka is definitely running for that Senate seat.
I am almost always wrong in my predictions, especially about
the future Republican politics, but I really feel like Marco’s done. CNN takes a lot of flack for keeping Rick Santorum on, and I’ve read that can be a very lucrative job. So maybe Marco will git while his hairline is still manageable for the cameras.
Baud
Hawley realized the risk of handing that power to Kamala Harris.
Elizabelle
Lily. In her little dog bed.
It’s a good Wednesday. Oh, and that Warnock and Ossoff (come on Jon!) stuff too.
NotMax
Pet story (happy ending).
Food delivery driver caught on camera stealing Mich. family’s puppy
RedDirtGirl
Thanks for the pic. I have to admit, in my current search for a first dog, I have Lily in my mind as a sort of ur-doggle.
