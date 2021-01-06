Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

I’m only here for the duck photos.

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Wetsuit optional.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

We still have time to mess this up!

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Not all heroes wear capes.

No one could have predicted…

We have all the best words.

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

… down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

This blog goes to 11…

You are here: Home / Open Threads / What a Fucking Douchebag

What a Fucking Douchebag

by | 70 Comments

This post is in: 

I know, who cares, but fuck this guy:

Donald Trump should not be federally prosecuted once he leaves the White House no matter how much evidence has been amassed against him, the former FBI director James Comey writes in a new book.

The next US attorney general, under Joe Biden, should not “pursue a criminal investigation of Donald Trump”, Comey writes, “no matter how compelling the roadmap left” by the special counsel Robert Mueller, or “how powerful the evidence strewn across his history of porn stars and financial fraud”.

“Although those cases might be righteous in a vacuum,” Comey writes, “the mission of the next attorney general must be fostering the trust of the American people.”

Any guesses at a title of his book?  Here it is, kids:  “Saving Justice: Truth, Transparency and Trust”.  The sound you just heard was irony booking a vacation to a warm spot while I typed that fucking travesty of a title.  I was thinking it should be called “Only Bad Ideas, Volume 2”, but I’m not feeling very creative today.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • Barbara
  • Baud
  • Bighorn Ordovician Dolomite
  • Bluegirlfromwyo
  • boatboy_srq
  • Brachiator
  • Bruuuuce
  • Cameron
  • catclub
  • charluckles
  • dmsilev
  • Edmund Dantes
  • Elizabelle
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix
  • Frank Wilhoit
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • geg6
  • Gravenstone
  • Hoodie
  • hueyplong
  • jimmiraybob
  • jonas
  • Ken
  • khead
  • kindness
  • lofgren
  • Matt McIrvin
  • MattF
  • Mike in NC
  • Mike J
  • MisterForkbeard
  • moops
  • narya
  • Patricia Kayden
  • patrick II
  • Poe Larity
  • RandomMonster
  • Raven
  • retiredeng
  • rikyrah
  • Robmassing
  • Roger Moore
  • Ruckus
  • scav
  • The Moar You Know
  • The Thin Black Duke
  • TheronWare
  • Wyatt Salamanca
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    70Comments

    2. 2.

      Edmund Dantes

      Comey needs to fuck off already. He’s always been a Republican. And here he is being one again.

      Dems need to stop putting GOP daddies in FBI, CIA, and other posts.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      dmsilev

      According to the Post,. Biden is planning to nominate Merrick Garland as AG. Not sure I like the idea, though now that the Democrats can confirm a replacement for his seat it’s better than it was last week.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Bighorn Ordovician Dolomite

      I’ve been using the phrase “crock of shit” quite a bit lately. This book looks like yet another chance for that phrase to shine.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Patricia Kayden

      Thankfully, no one gives a dang about Comey’s tone deaf opinions. He cost Secretary Clinton the 2016 election and we should never let him forget that.
      Privileged prick.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      RandomMonster

      A few minor edits would result in a workable title, such as “Savaging Justice: My Violations of Truth, Transparency and Trust”.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Roger Moore

      I was thinking it should be called “Only Bad Ideas, Volume 2”, but I’m not feeling very creative today.

      I was thinking Reminding You Why I Have No Credibility.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Gravenstone

      @dmsilev: How much you want to bet Republicans balk because they’re afraid he’ll have a “personal vendetta” against them? That alone might be worth the price of admission.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Mike J

      Rather than prosecuting him, he should be dragged out back into the alley and every American handed a set of brass knuckles and allowed to stand in line to await their turn to administer justice.

      I fear this is not practical though, and not, strictly speaking, adhering to the tenets of rule of law.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      zhena gogolia

      How about a front-page post on Abrams, Ossoff, or Warnock?

      ETA: Oh well, I’ll be off the blog for a couple of hours anyway.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Barbara

      Ted Lieu was all over this on twitter, but for me, what this telegraphs is that Comey’s law enforcement decisions as head of the FBI were informed by political considerations.  It became clearer in 2016 in his despicable treatment of Clinton, but it was probably the case throughout his tenure.  I will note that Harry Reid told Obama not to make him head of the FBI because of his preening sanctimony — which we now know is apparently a kind of bluster to cover up that he is playing politician.  He really, really, needs to shut up.

      Also, I noted the discussion re what Stacy Abrams “should” do next last night, and I wanted to add my thought to that very dead thread that when you meet someone as inspired and successful as Stacy Abrams, you should be the one listening to what what she tells you to do — not vice versa.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @dmsilev:

      According to the Post,. Biden is planning to nominate Merrick Garland as AG

      I agree that it wasn’t a great idea when we couldn’t be sure of his replacment, but I also wish he’d appoint someone who has experience at the DoJ in the current century.  Barr’s damage is best fixed by someone who served at Justice in the Obama Administration rather than the Carter Administration (Garland).

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Any guesses at a title of his book?

      “Laws are for the little people” or “I miss Louis XIV so much”?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      The Moar You Know

      Well, fuck, if this is the standard going forward, let’s not prosecute anyone for anything.

      Comey is unique.  Hatred of the man is one of the last bipartisan sentiments Americans have left.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Wyatt Salamanca

      James Comey is an execrable, sanctimonious scumbag motherfucker who should take a monastic vow of silence for the rest of his fucking life.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Barbara:

      what this telegraphs is that Comey’s law enforcement decisions as head of the FBI were informed by political considerations.

      I think he is so full of himself that he never checks his biases.  What feels right to him must be the path of virtue and honesty.  He hated Clinton because she was a woman and had sort of been his boss, so it was easy to find excuses to savage her in public.  Plus, he fucked that up so badly that he has to double down, because he knows in his heart that sabotaging Hillary was the right thing to do.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      hueyplong

      Before now, I wasn’t imaginative enough to conjure the thought that someone — anyone — would turn to Comey for advice/judgment going forward.

      “Hey, gang, let’s get out of this mess by asking advice from one of the idiots most responsible for getting us into this mess.”

      Reply
    23. 23.

      jimmiraybob

      Pardon me but I’m gonna go full-on raving uber-conservative.  Actions have consequences.  People need to be held accountable. Rule of Law.  Nobody is above the law.

      Now, from the radical far-leftist me: Actions have consequences.  People need to be held accountable.  Rule of Law.  Nobody is above the law.

      Hmmmm, there seems to be some overlap.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Bruuuuce

      @dmsilev: I guess that’s one of the other ways to get to the Supreme Court. I might have preferred outgoing Sen. Jones (and would have LOVED to see Preet Bharara), but this should do.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      The Moar You Know

      How about a front-page post on Abrams, Ossoff, or Warnock?

      @zhena gogolia: We have a few.  And there’s little more to report until the official counts are all done, which won’t be until Friday, as Friday’s the deadline for military absentee.  17,000 of those are expected, I think.  The big question at the moment is does Ossoff hold his lead, and is that lead big enough to rule out the Georgia automatic recount?  Not gonna know the answer to that for a couple of days.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Ken

      Donald Trump should not be federally prosecuted

      Let the states at him first, then?  I can see going with that, and keeping the federal charges in reserve.

      Or the tax court; it’s federal, but IIRC has a weird position off to one side.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Cameron

      Christ, this bozo can’t even plagiarize Superman right.  It’s “truth, justice, and the American Way,” asshole.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      catclub

      @Patricia Kayden

      He cost Secretary Clinton the 2016 election and we should never let him forget that.

      He cost Secretary Clinton the 2016 election because he selfishly ignored and violated FBI and DOJ guidance on elections and investigations.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      jonas

      @Bighorn Ordovician Dolomite: I wonder if part of this isn’t to make sure they can appoint a good liberal jurist to fill Garland’s spot on the DC court of appeals — that’s a pretty critical appeals court. I would have liked to have seen Doug Jones or Chris Murphy at AG, but I’m sure Garland will be fine. (Or Adam Schiff, but his confirmation would be a Category-5 shitstorm and Biden isn’t going there)

      Reply
    31. 31.

      catclub

      @Ken: I wonder if Trump will give himself an all purpose pardon (any and all federal crimes, at any time).  I think that works better for him than naming the things he needs to self pardon for.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      charluckles

      @Barbara:

      I have to agree.  Comey, is still putting political considerations ahead of concerns about justice and the law.

      But also, WTF: “the mission of the next attorney general must be fostering the trust of the American people.”

      You are going to foster trust in the American people by furthering the ideal that elites are not subject to the same system of justice as us plebes?  How does that work?  Millions of Americans have seen more than sufficient evidence of Trump’s criminality.  How does letting him off foster trust in the justice system?

      Reply
    37. 37.

      patrick II

      The next US attorney general, under Joe Biden, should not “pursue a criminal investigation of Donald Trump”,

      I’m sorry, but wasn’t pursuing an investigation of Trump and the Trump campaign exactly what Comey was doing when he got fired? If it wasn’t a criminal investigation — to what end? Control and suppression? Blackmail? Good grades on his personal job appraisal?
      Isn’t he from the same party that investigated Clinton for years because he lost money on White Water, his wife shot Vince Foster, and Bill only got a blow job from one non-wife during his presidency?

      Didn’t his buddies at the F.B.I. carry out a criminal investigation of Hillary ‘s emails?

      It’s as dumb as Trump, but more pompous.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      catclub

      @Barbara: what this telegraphs is that Comey’s law enforcement decisions as head of the FBI were informed by political considerations.

       

      Plus he could not do his job managing his agency’s employees.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      narya

      @Barbara: Re: Abrams–if I were Joe, I’d be on the phone with her and asking her what she wants and how he can help her get that.

      I’m okay w/ Garland as AG, for reasons noted by others above, but I also want a spot somewhere big for Jones.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Hoodie

      Comey is a pompous moron.  That said, the new AG might want to seek appointment of a special counsel to deal with matters Trump unearthed by the Mueller probe so as to segregate it from the other important business of the department, like civil rights enforcement and white collar criminality.  Hate to say it, but Comey is somewhat correct that there is a lot to do to clean up the damage in Justice after years of fuckery by Barr and his predecessors.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Barbara

      @Bruuuuce: I never saw Bharara on any short lists for AG and I wonder whether he told Biden he didn’t want it, because he is an obvious candidate.  Maybe he wants to go back to SDNY or is planning to try to succeed Schumer when that happens.

      Re:  Garland — He is just first class from the perspective of legal chops and integrity, and his appointment cannot be “controversied” to death.  That is the downside of someone like Sally Yates.  From a tactical standpoint, it frees up a seat in the DC Circuit.  Only downside, I think, is that he has never run a bureaucracy, but as AG he really shouldn’t have to.  Nonetheless, there are a lot of bodies buried there.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Raven

      Chuckles just read a letter Pence wrote saying he had no power to change the vote but, if people wanted to object they could.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      lofgren

      It’s kinda weird how Democrats never get to prosecute Republicans for their crimes in office, because whenever they lose it’s time for “healing” after all of the “partisan rancor” and “war crimes” that marred the last administration. Like I guess people should only go to jail for committing crimes if everybody involved is totally zen about it?

      Reply
    46. 46.

      jonas

      @catclub:  He cost Secretary Clinton the 2016 election because he selfishly ignored and violated FBI and DOJ guidance on elections and investigations.

      …while scrupulously adhering to that prescribed discretion wrt the investigation into the Trump campaign’s Russia ties at the same time. Funny that.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Barbara

      @charluckles: Yes, that’s a great observation.  It also exposes the rotten truth that protecting wealthy well-connected people is such an ingrained habit of our law enforcement system that Comey can say something like that without any apparent irony.

      I will also add that I neither want nor don’t want Trump to be prosecuted.  I want someone to do a thorough review and make a decision based on whether there is evidence of criminal wrongdoing.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Roger Moore

      @dmsilev:

      Biden is planning to nominate Merrick Garland as AG. Not sure I like the idea, though now that the Democrats can confirm a replacement for his seat it’s better than it was last week.

      I saw that too.  I assume this is the reason he’s delayed announcing the AG pick.  If Warnock and Ossoff won, he would choose Garland and be able to appoint his replacement as judge.  If not, he would probably go with Doug Jones, who as a former Senator would have a better chance of being confirmed.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      MisterForkbeard

      @MattF: Doing the bare minimum of his legal duties. Congrats, I guess.

      @Barbara: I think Bharara was not an obvious candidate except for zealous partisans. He’s made a lot of statements about how awful Trump is and how bad Republicans are lately, and he’d have absolutely zero bipartisan cover or cred. The media would be talking about how any prosecutions or investigations against republicans were politically motivated, etc.

      That’s the big strength of a Garland pick, I think: Republicans are on the record as saying he’s a good dependable person and he hasn’t made any prejudicial statements about Trump or Republican behavior.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      moops

      God, does the MSM have such a crush on Comey.   He is like the ultimate clickbait.   Everyone clicks through to rage-read his op-eds.   He won’t get a gig at Fox.  He will be a regularly appearing jackass on the regular networks and in the NYT and WashPo, or guh, the Atlantic.   He is going to be pissing us off for at least a decade.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Bruuuuce

      @Barbara: I never saw Bharara on short lists either. It’s entirely possible that he’s happy in private practice. But he would have been a sterling candidate.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Amir Khalid

      Comey’s argument puzzles me. He says prosecuting Trump will look to Republicans like partisan payback, and alienate them. But Biden has said that he won’t use the DoJ as a partisan weapon; it is to decide for itself what to investigate and whom to prosecute. A non-partisan observer would see plenty of things that Trump must be held accountable for, and would expect to see Trump prosecuted.

      Were the DoJ to forgo prosecuting Trump despite all that, many people, not just partisan Democrats, would see it as failure to uphold the rule of law. And then they would be alienated. Does Comey think that a good outcome?

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Ruckus

      @charluckles:

      Of course it isn’t trust that he wants, it’s the ability to buy your way out of any political bullshit that conservatives always seem to be getting into, somehow.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      jimmiraybob

      @Ken:

      Actually, I call it the Theory of Citing Conservative Mantra to “Conservative” MAGA Friends, Family and Acquaintances.  Otherwise known as the Theory of Neener Neener.  It’s a real bamboozler.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Brachiator

      Donald Trump should not be federally prosecuted once he leaves the White House no matter how much evidence has been amassed against him, the former FBI director James Comey writes in a new book.

      This is just stupid.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.