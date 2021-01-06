Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

This blog will pay for itself.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

No one could have predicted…

What fresh hell is this?

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

I’m only here for the duck photos.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

This blog goes to 11…

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Were I a Black Man in America Right Now

Were I a Black Man in America Right Now

by | 119 Comments

This post is in: 

Were I a Black Man in America Right Now

I would be fucking seething. Just fucking livid.

After watching years of peaceful protestors being beaten with batons, shoved, pushed, tazed, teargassed, pepper sprayed, hit by cruisers, run over by horses, punched, kicked, and shot for having the AUDACITY to say “Please stop shooting us,” to watch the Cletus brigade storm the Capitol with guns and flags and IED’s and not a fucking hint of even the mildest pepper spray deployed, I would be LOSING MY SHIT. And they don’t even have a righteous cause- they’re there because their candidate got rejected by an overwhelming majority.

This is white supremacy. This is systemic racism. This is white privilege. And if you can not see that, you just don’t want to.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • Archon
  • Baud
  • bluefoot
  • bluehill
  • Bruuuuce
  • Cacti
  • Calouste
  • CaseyL
  • Chyron HR
  • cliosfanboy
  • Darkrose
  • debbie
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Elizabelle
  • EmanG
  • Eunicecycle
  • Frank Wilhoit
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • germy
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Haroldo
  • Heywood J.
  • hueyplong
  • Inventor
  • Ivan X
  • jl
  • John S.
  • jonas
  • JPL
  • Juliet
  • Just Some Fuckhead
  • kindness
  • KSinMA
  • lamh36
  • Leto
  • Lt. Condition
  • Luthiengineer
  • Mandarama
  • Martin
  • MattF
  • MCA1
  • Mike in NC
  • MisterForkbeard
  • natem
  • NotMax
  • Patricia Kayden
  • Peale
  • piratedan
  • PJ
  • Punchy
  • Randolf Hurts
  • randy khan
  • Roger Moore
  • Royston Vasey
  • Ruckus
  • schrodingers_cat
  • SoupCatcher
  • Spanky
  • Tazj
  • terraformer
  • The Moar You Know
  • trollhattan
  • VeniceRiley
  • Villago Delenda Est
  • West of the Rockies
  • White & Gold Purgatorian
  • Woodrow/asim
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    119Comments

    5. 5.

      randy khan

      That is such a chilling image.

      I’ve now seen video of the Capitol police removing a barricade to let people into the building.  Whoever made the decision to let that happen needs to be fired immediately.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Chyron HR

      “Some people think the people who voted for Trump are racists and sexists and homophobes and deplorable folks. I don’t agree, because I’ve been there.” – Sen. Bernard Sanders (I-VT)

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Lt. Condition

      Carrying a traitor’s flag in an occupation of the Capitol ought to be prosecuted as treason. Throw these fuckers into an oubliette.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      The Moar You Know

      If I were a black man in America today, I’d have my entire family in the basement and a loaded shotgun in my hands.  And I would be out of my fucking mind with fear.  I’d be angry later.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      PJ

      And they don’t even have a righteous cause

      They are there precisely because they don’t have a righteous cause.  They stormed Congress because the only way they can win is through cheating and violence, because their ideas and policies are indecent and unpopular.  Like their idol, they are just losers and bullies, and too many Americans – including evidently many Capitol Police today – agree with and admire them.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      bluefoot

      As a POC, I had been thinking there was good chance of being shot while protesting or just going about my business if Trump had been re-elected.  (As a short, middle aged brown woman, I’ve already seen the business end of a gun wielded by a cop in oh-so-liberal MA while just going about my business in broad fucking daylight.)  I did not think that I would be witnessing what is happening today and thinking to myself that I need to finish updating my will since it looks like this shit is going to go on.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Luthiengineer

      I’m a privileged white male and I’m absolutely fucking livid with these people. I have a black friend in the DC National Guard and they’re calling him out again tonight. I cannot IMAGINE what it’s like for him, he was at the Lafayette Square incident and I’m just amazed that he can stay professional and calm and go out there again.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      jonas

      Someone on twitter had a picture of some idiot raving in the Speaker’s dais with the comment: “that this guy even is alive to stand there is all you need to know about white privilege.”

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Elizabelle

      Trump to rioters:  “We love you.  We love you.”

      He urged them to go home only to protect themselves and law enforcement.

      Was listening to NPR in the car when the Trump video arrived, and they cut it off once they realized it was more lies about his stolen election.

      None of the asshats at NPR had much of anything to say about Trump’s remarks, either.  (I was in and out of the car; could have missed it if they did.)

      Reply
    19. 19.

      CaseyL

      I’m with ya, Cole.

      I tried for years to balance what was good vs. bad about cops.  That was an early casualty of seeing police brutality against black protestors.

      Today’s events just put a sprig of parsley behind the pig’s ear.

      They’re all bad until proven otherwise.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Patricia Kayden

      Ya think?

      This is an emergency situation and we are taking appropriate emergency measures, including removing President Trump's video. We removed it because on balance we believe it contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence.— Guy Rosen (@guyro) January 6, 2021

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Elizabelle

      Has cable played Trump’s remarks much?

      He retains the ability to shock me.

      I missed Pres-Elect Biden’s remarks.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Randolf Hurts

      As a longtime lurker who isn’t currently drunk because of this insane reality, I sincerely applaud your sobriety right now.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Woodrow/asim

      @The Moar You Know: No Black Man I know/read today — including myself — is feeling that level of fear.

      Or rage, for that matter.

      That’s because we already know all this, by and large. BLM was all about this.

      Now, bluntly, my White friends are terrified, also by and large. But for Black folx? This kind of stunt — and how the cops have responded — is literally backed into our calculations on life, in America. That rage is part and parcel of our everyday, y’all.

      We’re not hiding, ’cause too many of us know it just makes it easier for the Slave Patrols, or the Klanners, or the Cops, to come find your Black ass and shoot it, or throw it in jail.

      So we just shake our heads, work to vote the fuckers out like we just did in GA, and otherwise keep living our lives. We work to manage our emotions — not always well — because we know what happens when we set it off, unlike our White opposition.

      I recommend a lot of you work to do similar. Living in fear ain’t no way to go.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Patricia Kayden

      @Woodrow/asim: I’m a Black woman and truth be told, I am shook. My fear is that these thugs will come back and pull this stunt again and kill a Congress person. The fact that cops treated them with kid gloves may just embolden them,

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Spanky

      @Woodrow/asim:

      Living in fear ain’t no way to go.

      Amen. But the voting is over. Having my suspicions about the police blatantly confirmed is rage-inducing, and it’s not going to stop unless a large enough bloc of people take action.

      I don’t know what that action is, to remake the very concept of what police are for.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Patricia Kayden

      This authoritarian menace will not succeed in his attempts to overthrow our democratically elected government. I am praying for the safety and security of the public servants who are dedicated to making this country a “more perfect union.”— James E. Clyburn (@WhipClyburn) January 6, 2021

      Reply
    46. 46.

      germy

      These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long. Go home with love & in peace. Remember this day forever!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

      Pathetic.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Villago Delenda Est

      I’m a white man in America, and I’m fuckin’ livid.  I swore to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic.  These are those enemies right now, and they’re getting away with it because of the color of their skin.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Villago Delenda Est

      @MattF: Thiessen can go fuck one of Devin Nunes’ cows.  Another reactionary crybaby heard from.  Someone change his motherfuckin’ diapers.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      JPL

      Apparently there are 300 plus reps and aides hunkered together at a non disclosed location.   Some junior members, pretty sure that means Marjorie Greene, refuse to wear a mask.   Fine if some don’t want to wear a mask, put them out in front of the Capitol.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Tazj

      @JPL: She deleted a Tweet that called the rioters patriots.I assume before they stormed the Capitol building but I may be giving her too much credit.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Leto

      Per WaPo:

      05:32 PM: Trump supporter says he entered Senate chamber, took picture with Mike Pence’s Bible

      Rick Crosby, a 25-year-old from Connecticut, was in an early wave of rioters that breached the Capitol, entering from the west.

      Crosby said he was among about 20 people who made it into the Senate chamber, where another rioter with a bullhorn led them in a prayer. They then sought to memorialize the moment.
      “We took a picture with Mike Pence’s Bible and put it back on the desk,” he said. After that, he said, they left at the direction of the police.

      “It felt very historic,” Crosby said. “Regardless of how this turns out, I think this is going to be a moment that goes down in the history books.”

      As he spoke, public officials and commentators from across the political spectrum were condemning the rioters’ actions, using terms such as “insurrection” and “domestic terrorism.”

      But Crosby rejected the idea that he and others were doing anything wrong. On the contrary, he said, they were just doing what the president asked of them.

      “I think probably President Trump said it best,” he said, citing Trump’s comments to some of his violent supporters in a presidential debate. “He said, ‘Stand back and stand by.’ That’s what we’re doing.”

      And now Trumpov is tweeting further shit, inciting/riling up the insurrectionists even more. When the fuck does Twitter take down his account. Holy fuck.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Bruuuuce

      Better allocate a LOT of money for the special prosecutor that Merrick Garland will appoint on Day 1 to look into this and related incidents. It’s going to take a small army to sort it all out, then prosecute all these momzers (ESPECIALLY the ones in office)

      Reply
    69. 69.

      West of the Rockies

      Thousands of screaming, unmasked morons in tight quarters huffing and hollering in each other’s faces… during a C19 spike.  Well done, you racist, privileged pigs.*

      *No offense to pigs intended.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      bluefoot

      @Frank Wilhoit:  You’d think people would have learned in middle school: you have to stand up to, and sometimes thump the hell out of, bullies to get them to stop.  Otherwise they are just emboldened.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Archon

      Oh yeah I’m seething.

      If every single person he unlawfully broke into the capitol building is charged with a felony I’ll feel better about this.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      White & Gold Purgatorian

      Heck, I’m a white female and I’m seething. I had  CSPAN on earlier and couldn’t tell if they are arresting these vandals or just shooing them gently out the door. WTF! Those are not peaceful protesters exercising their rights. They need to be arrested, jailed, prosecuted and given the maximum sentence to be served in the most unpleasant conditions available. Otherwise they’ll come back next time, worse.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Frank Wilhoit

      @KSinMA: Yeah, BTW, this.  It is not permissible to exalt any one class of victims above other classes of victims.  Reagan painted a target on my back too, but that doesn’t make me special.  The target groups are always totally fungible.  Until you get that, nothing that you see or hear will make any sense.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Patricia Kayden

      The United States had 45 transitions of power over our 244-year history that went about peacefully. It's been a calling-card of our democracy, demonstrating the stability and resiliance of our institutions. Today, Donald Trump and his enablers ended that.— Eric Koch (@EricDKoch) January 6, 2021

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Mike in NC

      It was nauseating to see all the MAGAts with their Tea Party flags and fucking Trump hats and Confederate bullshit. So what does Fat Bastard have planned for an encore?

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Royston Vasey

      Watching this from New Zealand. never thought I would ever see this from the US. Collectively, we shake our heads at a once-great country. Shining City On A Hill no more.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      natem

      Seeing GOP reps asking all of us to calm down and thinking of these rioters feelings has me remembering the number two guy in the House in 2005, Tom Delay, telling us how Democrats saw the savagery of 9/11 and wanted to coddle the terrorists.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Leto

      @Villago Delenda Est: this. this right here. The past 10 years BJ has helped expand my overall view into systemic racism and what POC go through in every day life. I know what this country is, and I’m still so fucking livid. It’s 156 years past time to fucking destroy these fucks. Hammer and fucking tongs. Rage. Just non-stop rage.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      MCA1

      @germy: Impeach him again, tonight, before he can pardon these domestic terrorists.

      I hope Pelosi and Schumer are in communication somehow with Romney right now to see if he can whip together enough Republicans who may have decided at long last to be patriots.  He would only need 40% of them.  The pressure on GOP Senators to do the right thing will never be higher, although I’m sure I’m delusional to think that outside of Sasse and a couple others there are enough of them who’ve finally noticed the tiger they’ve been riding the last 4 years is now clawing out their eyes.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      trollhattan

      @MattF:

      That fucking fucker. My local paper runs Thiessen, ironically I can only hope, and the last column was the ten best things Trump did in 2020. Rusty chainsaw.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      Leto

      Joy Reid talking right now how white Americans aren’t afraid of the cops. And it showed today. They’re not afraid because white Americans feel they own the cops, and the cops repay that. Contrasting that to how BLM protests are handled.

      No lies told.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      piratedan

      in positing that the Capitol Police were rather “sedate” in their response to what was going down, I have to now wonder if they were told to do so… considering we have roughly 140 GOP members of Congress and 12 GOP Senators calling into question the legality of the election itself, would we be shocked/surprised/disgusted to find out that they were told to not do anything special for the occasion and to expect people protesting the event to be around and allow them to “express their concerns”….  Not saying that there couldn’t have been very sympathetic characters within their ranks (as noted by the selfies), just wondering if there was word passed down by certain influential members… to lets see what happens…

      Reply
    100. 100.

      Leto

      Now Joy talking about how Josh Hawley and Cruz are fundraising off this, and why the fuck aren’t they being forced to resign; traitorous scum. Helping to incite this. Now calling out Yurtle and Fox News. She’s naming all the names.

      Reply
    109. 109.

      Darkrose

      Sitting here with my wife, watching MSNBC, and just heard Joy Reid say that had this been a BLM protest, people would be shackled, arrested, and dead. That should make me angry–and I am angry–but I’m also completely unsurprised, and so very, very, tired. None of this had to happen.

      Reply
    113. 113.

      Gin & Tonic

      @bluefoot: I often think about Ken McElroy and his neighbors in Skidmore, MO. Terrorized them for years until one day, in broad daylight on Main St, he was shot dead.

      Oddly, nobody saw a thing.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      trollhattan

      @Eunicecycle:

      It’s illegal in Germany to display Nazi symbols and the Confederate flag is used as a substitute by German neonazis. I’m watching to see if they start displaying Trump flags, too.

      Reply
    116. 116.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Punchy: There’s no end of Trump supporters claiming this was secretly Antifa and why are you all sheeeeeeeep?

      They’re working hard on blame shifting. And some of them believe it.

      Reply
    117. 117.

      jl

      Omar should be able to  get the bill of impeachment written up in time for the Senate to get the trial over by tonight and kick Trump out. McConnell should be talking with House to get that done, or his name goes down in even more infamy than it does already.

      I’ve heard talk that some in Congress are asking for a quick 25th amendment procedure. OK with me, need to two track this and get the criminal president out asap.

      Reply
    118. 118.

      piratedan

      @Frankensteinbeck: don’t disagree, but remember, these guys have NEVER thought that any of this shit could ever apply to them.  You know, maybe they would have been happy with just a noisy demonstration to prove their point and roll on….

      They’ve been riding the tiger for so long I find it easy to believe that they could have felt that they were “untouchable” because they’re in the GOP.

      Reply
    119. 119.

      Peale

      On a bummer tangent, I was hoping that if things were to calm down enough, Kay might come back to the comments section. But no. Not only do these fuckwits have to ruin my birthday, and prevent me from savoring the fact that the Democrats showed up in Georgia yesterday, they’ve probably put off the day where its calm enough for Kay to join us again.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.