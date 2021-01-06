I would be fucking seething. Just fucking livid.

After watching years of peaceful protestors being beaten with batons, shoved, pushed, tazed, teargassed, pepper sprayed, hit by cruisers, run over by horses, punched, kicked, and shot for having the AUDACITY to say “Please stop shooting us,” to watch the Cletus brigade storm the Capitol with guns and flags and IED’s and not a fucking hint of even the mildest pepper spray deployed, I would be LOSING MY SHIT. And they don’t even have a righteous cause- they’re there because their candidate got rejected by an overwhelming majority.

This is white supremacy. This is systemic racism. This is white privilege. And if you can not see that, you just don’t want to.