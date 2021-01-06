Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Election 2020 / Biden-Harris 2020 / Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Moving Along, As Scheduled

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Moving Along, As Scheduled

by | 19 Comments

This post is in:



As was foretold:

I would guess Jimmy Carter is almost as happy as about-to-be Senator Warnock, right now…

    19Comments

    1. 1.

      debbie

      Since lawsuits now flow so freely, can someone please file one against Donald Trump for dereliction of duty since Nov. 3rd?

    13. 13.

      Patricia Kayden

      Black people have never been the problem, but the solution. No one values freedom more than those who’ve never had it. Saved this democracy from itself once again. Now, when will this country give Black Americans what they’re owed?— Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) January 6, 2021

    16. 16.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      How does Pence let the Proud Boys down gently about taking Donald to a farm upstate?

    19. 19.

      MJS

      @Baud: Here’s hoping the next Democratic nominee for the next NC Senate seat has more self-awareness, and a better understanding of how politics works, than the most recent one did. First rule – if you’re a Democrat, and you’re having an affair that you’re documenting via text, maybe sit this one out.

