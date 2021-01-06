Here’s Biden’s schedule guidance for tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/AWkjdGVAZT — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) January 6, 2021





Here’s Trump’s public schedule for tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/LsQ6DllbVg — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) January 6, 2021

INBOX: Pelosi announces additional committee assignments for 117th Congress Oversight and Reform Committee:

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York

Congresswoman Katie Porter of California

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib of Michigan

Congresswoman Cori Bush of Missouri — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) January 6, 2021

Republicans would no longer have the votes to block Tanden, and the chairman of the committee that will hear her nomination will be… … wait for it… Bernie Sanders. https://t.co/HEmcFn8QXD — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) January 6, 2021



As was foretold:

Want to know what's at stake this election? If we lose the Senate, socialist Bernie Sanders will become Budget Committee Chairman. If we hold the Senate, and I am re-elected, I will be Budget Committee Chairman. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 9, 2020

I would guess Jimmy Carter is almost as happy as about-to-be Senator Warnock, right now…

trick question: he is sleeping soundly, having spent the day building houses for poor people https://t.co/aK2mLI02X6 — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) January 6, 2021

Former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter will not attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. It marks the first time the couple, 96 and 93, will have missed the ceremonies since Carter was sworn in as president in 1977. https://t.co/yYA8AH2h9C — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) January 5, 2021

There are no do overs in elections but if President Trump had conceded on election night, GOP senate candidates in Georgia could have argued against a Democratic trifecta in DC. Instead, GOP is likely to lose majority and is left with tomorrow’s dead end protest — Lee M. Miringoff (@LeeMiringoff) January 6, 2021

People are going to say the conspiracy theories depressed GOP turnout, but my data-free gut feeling is attacking the black church and hanging with klansmen in a state with a very large African-American population may have been a bigger fucko-boingo. — Starfish Who Just Wants To Grill (@IRHotTakes) January 6, 2021

missed this among the good news earlier https://t.co/dqX5gRFSeC — counterfactual (@counterfax) January 6, 2021

my gut tells me pence doesn’t show up, but i realize it’s probably wrong. it’s the weasel move, and my first inclination is that pence gravitates toward that, always. — Normie Transition Team (@CalmSporting) January 5, 2021