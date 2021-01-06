Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Speaker Pelosi and Senator McConnell Are Running Out of Time: The President Must Be Impeached Tonight!

Speaker Pelosi and Senator McConnell Are Running Out of Time: The President Must Be Impeached Tonight!

Things are now moving at their own pace. Events are out of the hands of the decision makers. There is a limited amount of time to get things back under control.

Today, at the instigation of President Trump and his enablers in the House and Senate Republican caucuses, Trump’s supporters engaged in an act of violent, extremist, armed insurrection to overthrow the Congress of the United States of America and the Constitution of the United States.

Early this evening Vice President Pence, after being consulted by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff GEN Milley and the unqualified Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller, authorized the mobilization and deployment of the National Guard to respond to the attack on the US government instigated and fomented by President Trump and his enablers! This is an illegal order! Vice President Pence is not in the chain of command, he has no authority to issue any such order, and, as a result, the US military is now operating outside of constitutional and lawful civilian control.

As I type this time is running out for Speaker Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader McConnell to move to both occupy the high ground and to contact in response to the ongoing events. The revolutionary insurrection that President Trump and his Republican enablers in the House, the Senate, elected Republicans at the state level, and conservative news media has created against the United States is ongoing. As such, Trump needs to be immediately impeached in the House and then the Senate must move to convict and remove him. They need to do it before he decides to up the ante, invoke the Insurrection Act, and declare martial law. We can only imagine what he might try to do with the national security emergency powers he would be granted under such a declaration, but there is no longer the actual time, let alone the political space, to wait around and find out.

If Speaker Pelosi and Senator McConnell do not act now, they will not get the chance to act. It is now or never. Despite the wishes of some, there is no time to wish for Vice President Pence and Trump’s Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment. America as a self governing democratic-republic is in a moment of gravest danger. Speaker Pelosi and Senator McConnell have to lead now lest the danger consume us all. If they don’t, then, as Samuel Adams said:

This meeting can do nothing more to save this country!

Open thread!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    171Comments

    3. 3.

      Wyatt Salamanca

      Frank Figliuzzi on MSNBC: “We need to start preparing for an involuntary extraction of Trump from office”

       

       

      Reply
    4. 4.

      EmanG

      Umm, holy shit? Adam, would the 25th solve this without impeachment? Knowing full well that relies on Pence to invoke it so, umm, holy shit?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      feebog

      The House might move to impeach, but I’m willing to bet you would still not find 19 Republican Senators to join 48 Democrats to convict.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Wapiti

      Yeah, I about shit myself when I read that Pence was involved in getting the NG there. He is not in the chain of command. If he can execute the 25th, then he suddenly is, but until then this is not right.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Calouste

      Pelosi’s statement started with:

      Today, a shameful assault was made on our democracy.  It was anointed at the highest level of government.

      She’s not the kind of person not to follow up on that.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Jerzy Russian

      Impeach, convict, remove, and kick in the nuts.  For flexibility, that last item can be done before the other three.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Danielx

      From downstairs.

      Remembered this evening –

      From The Coming Fury, Bruce Catton:

      …The War Department had gone to great lengths to build up a thoroughly loyal home guard in the District of Columbia to prevent a seizure of power by secessionist sympathizers, and Winfield Scott had remarked that the general tension was such that “a dogfight might cause the gutters of the capital to run with blood”. Just before Lincoln let Springfield, a citizen visited the old general to ask if precautions had been taken to make sure that Congress could formally count the electoral vote; it was being rumored that a mob would rise and prevent it, thus (presumably) making it impossible for Lincoln to take office.

      “I supposed that I had suppressed that infamy,” said General Scott. “Has it been revived? I have said that any man who attempted by force or unparliamentary disorder to obstruct or interfere with the lawful count of the electoral vote for the President and Vice President of the United States should be lashed to the muzzle of a twelve pounder and fired out a window of the Capitol. I would manure the hills of Arlington with the fragments of his body, were he a Senator or chief magistrate of my native state!” Subsiding a little, the general added” “While I command the army there will be no revolution in the city of Washington.”

      Reply
    13. 13.

      jonas

      Shit’s getting real now. If he gets wind that he’s about to get impeached or removed, will he declare martial law? I really hope McConnell and the other GOP leadership are on the phone with Mark Meadows right now telling him he has to get Trump to stand the fuck down and resign.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Baud

      If they do the 25th first, Pence can no longer preside over the certification and Grassley would have to do it.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Adam L Silverman

      @debbie: How about they focus on the things they can do: impeach and convict. Doesn’t have to go through committee. Just needs a bill of impeachment brought to the floor, up or down vote. If it passes, Pelosi walks it over to McConnell. McConnell brings it up for a vote on conviction and removal, no trial. Up or down vote. Get it done.

      There is no way that Pence and the Cabinet are going to invoke the 25th amendment.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Calouste

      @feebog: Maybe if they start with expelling some of the traitors? It can’t be that hard to find 19 Republican Senators who want to get rid of Ted Cruz, right?

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Zzyzx

      This is the one time where the 25th is actually useful if McConnell is on board because there’s a 3 week buffer period before the vote has to happen. It’ll be too late for Trump to get his usual supporters.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Baud: That avenue doesn’t make Pence President, just Acting President. So I think he’d still be President of the Senate. If Trump is impeached and convicted, on the other hand, the office of the Vice-President becomes vacant.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      🐾BillinGlendaleCA

      @debbie: Congress role in Section 4 of the 25th Amendment process is secondary, the Vice President and the Cabinet initiate the process.

      @Adam in the OP: The VP authorizing the DC National Guard had me scratching my head too, did Trump resign and not tell anyone?

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Martin

      @Baud: There was a report Monday that Grassley would be presiding as Pence wouldn’t be available today.

      I wasn’t sure what to make of it then, but something larger is afoot. I wonder if Pence has been trying to enact the 25th amendment but can’t get enough of the cabinet on board.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Kent

      @Martin:@debbie: The 25th amendment is a procedure for the executive branch, not the legislative. It’s an activity for the VP and the Cabinet.

      If you are going to have to depend on REPUBLICANS to remove him, the 25th Amendment is the way to go, not impeachment.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Kattails

      Just said in Adam’s earlier thread that IF Pence is willing to order out the National Guard then he needs to grow the pair that will let him invoke the 25th.  I’ve already called all three of my Congresswomen to tell them I absolutely support immediate impeachment and the strongest of consequences for those enabling this.  But just for fun I’m calling again.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Luthiengineer

      @Adam L Silverman:

      Great in theory, up or down votes. Does Pelosi even understand the danger? I know she’s a smart woman, but they have seemingly been caught flat-footed with Trump’s consistent violations of norms.

      Does anyone know her? Can someone here get a message to her?

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Cheryl Rofer

      They need to do it before he decides to up the ante, invoke the Insurrection Act, and declare martial law.

      Worrisome, but I’ve always had another concern.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      jonas

      The GOP and Trump’s inner circle and cabinet, save maybe for Pence and Mnuchin, are so far gone, I don’t think the 25A is in play at this point.  They have to get him to resign somehow. Promise that Pence will pardon everything, whatever. I don’t know that even after today enough GOP senators have the balls to flip and remove him.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      lamh36

      @EmmaKinery

      ·
      5m

      JUST IN: *TWITTER:
      @REALDONALDTRUMP
      WILL BE LOCKED FOR 12 HOURS

      Took you long enough JACK…12 hrs, still Not fu’qn long enough

      Regular folks have gotten more for less offensive shit

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Kent

      @jonas:Shit’s getting real now. If he gets wind that he’s about to get impeached or removed, will he declare martial law? I really hope McConnell and the other GOP leadership are on the phone with Mark Meadows right now telling him he has to get Trump to stand the fuck down and resign.

      Honestly, I think the more likely scenario is a negotiated Nixon-style resignation paired with a Nixon-style pardon.

      Pence and other aids talk him into resigning with the promise of a pardon.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      TS (the original)

      So the media has met its moment. Even David Ignatius (he of each side non-useful Wapo reporting) is calling this an insurrection.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Wapiti

      I’m happy to see that Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (Eastern WA) will no longer object to Biden’s electors. Someone woke the fuck up.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Kent

      @debbie:

      @Kent:

      Agreed. How many Cabinet members are needed for it?

      I wanna say a majority but I’m too lazy to google.  I expect that unconfirmed acting cabinet members don’t count (like HHS and DOD) but I don’t really know if they get a vote or not.  Probably not.  I don’t even know how many acting cabinet secretaries there are right now.  At least 3 (DOD, DOJ, and HHS).

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Martin

      @Kent: You do both. Even if impeachment fails, you will have a clear record of who supports this.

      A big part of trust in government is simply making sure the gears always turn, and being able to witness them turning.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Ken

      @Cheryl Rofer: Worrisome, but I’ve always had another concern.

      Any chance that could lead to an “It was at that point that my weapon accidentally discharged, three times” moment?

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Kent

      @Martin:

      @Kent: You do both. Even if impeachment fails, you will have a clear record of who supports this.

      A big part of trust in government is simply making sure the gears always turn, and being able to witness them turning.

      Oh, I agree.  I still think the more likely scenario is a Nixon resignation and Nixon pardon.  But we are completely off the map here.

      Apparently Twitter is turning off Trump’s account completely.  So shit is getting real.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Cheryl Rofer:

      I think that Congress must certify the election of Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris before impeachment.

      This.  Without McConnell on-board, impeachment is a statement, and I have no reason to believe McConnell would go along with it.  There is one process that we know will remove Trump, even though we’ll have to wait two more weeks for it to finish.  That must be our priority.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Chris

      @Danielx:

      “Thoroughly loyal home guard” is the kind of thing Democratic politicians need to be giving serious thought to, given that it’s increasingly clear that most police agencies are thoroughly unreliable.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Kent

      @Martin:@Kent: VP + majority of cabinet. It gets transmitted to Chuck Grassley

      Right.  But what do they do about acting cabinet secretaries? Can they vote if they are unconfirmed?   Is it a majority of the number of cabinet positions or a majority of the number of confirmed members of the cabinet?

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Cheryl Rofer

      @Ken: Jeffrey Lewis (@ArmsControlWonk) wrote a book, “The Report on the 2020 Nuclear War With North Korea,” in the form of a government after-report. One of the scenes is a scuffle between Trump and the football carrier. No gun discharge, though.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Leto

      I’m finally starting to understand why people say we need more time between threads; I just now saw this. :P

      Avalune is demanding food so we’re taking a break for the next 30-45. Don’t burn the place down!

      Reply
    72. 72.

      M31

      @Jerzy Russian: Impeach, convict, remove, and kick in the nuts.

       

      kick in the nuts, impeach, kick in the nuts, convict, kick in the nuts, remove,  kick in the nuts, kick in the nuts one more time for good measure

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Spanky

      Once Trump objects to the invocation of the 25th, shit can get dragged out well past the 20th. Impeachment & removal is the only logical, non-violent recourse.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      banditqueen

      Impeach the orange, lawless fascist tonight; remove Cruz, Hawley, and the rest of the filthy dozen from the senate, and the same goes for the house rats. Then prosecute them all for their complicity in this attempted coup.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Kent

      @Martin:@Kent: I wouldn’t count on the next AG respecting that pardon.

      Maybe not, but it would go to SCOTUS in a heartbeat if the next AG starts any prosecutions or indictments.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      jl

      I agree. Need to impeach, try, convict and remove asap. Do it right after they finish the count. If the treacherous coup plotters in Congress still want to drag it out, see if emough votes for Congress to expel them, and if not, get on to getting Trump out of office in the meantime.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      feebog

      @Adam L Silverman:

      I’m not sanguine about it. But it still has to be done.

      Yeah, well if nothing else, it would shine a light on the seditionists.  You might get a half dozen or so to join Romney.  After that it’s slim pickin’s.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Mary G

      I’m with Adam. Impeach right after they confirm the Electoral College vote; make the motherfuckers put their names on one line or another, take it to McConnell, who’ll probably sit on it, but make it clear we are going to play hardball. 25th is out of Democrats’ control. It would be nice, but as GHWB used to say on SNL: nah gonna happen.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Martin

      @Kent: It says principal officers, so I pretty much guarantee USSC will need to determine whether an unconfirmed secretary counts for 25th amendment purposes, so I think you take your pick and send it to Grassley.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      LevelB

      I thought Trump could be impeached after he is out of office. Which would keep him from being eligible for federal office. That’s not nothing.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      scav

      When is tarring, feathering and riding out on a rail indicated? They’re old fashioned remedies — possibly even traditional (and in no way couldn’t be combined with a little modern nut-kicking).

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Spanky:

      Once Trump objects to the invocation of the 25th, shit can get dragged out well past the 20th.

      At which point it’s moot, because they already approved the electoral votes and his term has ended. In the meantime, Pence serves as Acting President

      Anyway, the impeachment route has a far greater chance of succeeding.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Martin

      @Kent: As it should. In fact, I would argue they should do that if only to clarify the limitations of the pardon.

      My guess is that USSC would rule the pardon invalid. It’s too self-serving.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      jl

      @feebog:  The criminals and fools in Congress should just give it up. They are done for. The Trumpsters are done with them because they can’t stop lawful constitutional democratic governance (as Trump promised his faithful that they could). The vast majority  of the public is done with them because they’ve revealed themselves to be foolish, depraved, and dangerous criminals who are attacking our democracy.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      catclub

      @Luthiengineer: Does anyone know her? Can someone here get a message to her?

       

      Rep Cory Bush probably knows her, and already sent the message in an NPR interview. I needed a cigarette after hearing that on NPR.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      CatFacts

      For what it’s worth, a Politico reporter named Lara Seligman is saying on her Twitter account that the reports Pence ordered the National Guard are wrong. She says it was the acting secretary of defense.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Martin

      @Spanky: The 25th is immediate once it gets to Grassley. Trump can object, but he’s objecting as a private citizen, not as President any longer.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Kent

      What the ever living fuck is this about.  Anyone know?  Was he caucusing with the Democrats and a Pelosi supporter?

      https://www.newsweek.com/georgia-state-rep-vernon-jones-announces-hes-joined-gop-been-fighting-demon-democrats-1559375

      Georgia state Representative Vernon Jones announced at a Wednesday protest in support of President Donald Trump that he is officially joining the Republican Party, saying that he has been fighting “demon Democrats.”

      Jones made the remarks during a pro-Trump demonstration organized by Women for America First at The Ellipse in Washington, D.C., ahead of Congress counting the electoral votes later in the day. Jones, who was elected as a Democrat, endorsed Trump last April. He said then that he did not plan to leave the Democratic Party, but he became a vocal supporter of the president.

      EDIT:  Never mind, he is in the Georgia statehouse not the US Congress.  I was wondering WTF.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      DO IMPEACHMENT AND 25TH AMENDMENT AND THEN STAKE THROUGH THE HEART AND THEN BURN IT AND SCATTER THE ASHES TO THE FOUR WINDS

      Reply
    94. 94.

      dmsilev

      Agreed. Impeachment is important. even if McConnell isn’t on-board with a fast trial (he could easily stretch things out beyond the 20th, protecting his caucus from having to cast a vote). If nothing else, even if it doesn’t get Trump out of office immediately, it writes into history the condemnation of his actions.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      Another Scott

      Senate resumes at 8 PM ET.  I assume that the House will as well, or shortly thereafter.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    97. 97.

      William D

      Just sent Senator Feinstein an email via her website wishing her well given today’s events– and entreating her to support a quick impeachment. Included a quote and web address from this blog post.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @patrick II:

      Trump will not willingly give up the presidency under any circumstances.  He may, and probably will, slink off somewhere and complain that he’s still president and it’s illegal when Biden moves into the White House.  It’s a narcissist thing.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      Karen

      If Speaker Pelosi and Senator McConnell do not act now, they will not get the chance to act. It is now or never.

       

      I’m confused. How are McConnell and Pelosi supposed to act on?

      Reply
    102. 102.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      Remember when McConnell and Republicans wouldn’t allow witnesses and Roberts presided over the whole sham? Good times.

      Reply
    103. 103.

      MobiusKlein

      @Adam L Silverman:

      No, it’s an illegal order. Any of those Soldiers wind up hurting, let alone killing anyone, and they are way over the line with their butts hanging out and no top cover.

      Then Biden shall pardon them for following Pence’s order.

      Reply
    105. 105.

      Matt McIrvin

      @jl: But they have 21 days after the hearing to actually do the vote, so I think it would be possible to just stall and run out the clock.

      Reply
    106. 106.

      jl

      @MobiusKlein: I’ve read that military brass have been giving troops a crash course review of ‘serious life problems’ that will ensue after carrying out illegal orders. I hope that’s the case.

      Reply
    107. 107.

      Calouste

      @Martin:  He will still be President if the 25th is invoked, the powers will belong to the VP though. It’s been invoked a couple of times when Bush II had surgery, for a few hours each time.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      satby

      Look who agrees with Adam:

      Bill Kristol @BillKristol

      3h

      What should happen in the next 24 hours: 1. Clear the Capitol—as peacefully as possible, but in any case remove the mob from the seat of the legislative branch of our government. 2. Reconvene and finish counting the electoral votes. 3. Impeach in the House, convict in the Senate

      Reply
    111. 111.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      Insurrectionists still milling around an hour and a half after curfew waiting for buses to take them home, not police wagons to take them to jail – all the while taunting the cops. Christ, it must be a heady thing to be a white conservative.

      Reply
    113. 113.

      Mary G

      As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C., we have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy. https://t.co/k6OkjNG3bM
      — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 7, 2021

      This means that the account of @realDonaldTrump will be locked for 12 hours following the removal of these Tweets. If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked.
      — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 7, 2021

      Reply
    115. 115.

      Zzyzx

      @jl: But the catch seems to be that the 2/3 vote doesn’t have to happen for 3 weeks and Pence is president until then. Normally I mock the whole 25th Amendment approach but this time it works.

      Reply
    116. 116.

      Baud

      Today, domestic terrorists attacked a foundation of our democracy: the peaceful transfer of power following free elections.

      We must reestablish the rule of law and hold them accountable.

      Democracy is fragile. Our leaders must live up to their responsibility to protect it.
      — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 6, 2021

      Reply
    118. 118.

      CaseyL

      Well, for what it’s worth, I’ve emailed my Congressional Rep and my two Senators, asking them to impeach and convict, asap, on the basis that Trump is an air-raid-siren, red-alert, threat to the safety of the US right here and right now.

      They’re all Democrats – in fact, my Rep is that oh so polite firebrand Pramila Jayapal – but I don’t know how chaotic things are now.  We’re asking them to think about a dozen things at once, all desperately important.

      ETA: Yes, I am aware that checking their in boxes is probably not high on the list of priorities right now.

      Reply
    119. 119.

      Another Scott

      The most important line in Pentagon chief Miller’s statement, IMO: “We are prepared to provide additional support as necessary and appropriate *as requested by local authorities.*”

      That is the closest to a No on the Insurrection Act as Miller has ever said.

      — Spencer Ackerman (@attackerman) January 6, 2021

      Update: the first statement from Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller. pic.twitter.com/rj1nmTPwRe

      — Spencer Ackerman (@attackerman) January 6, 2021

      FWIW.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    122. 122.

      Jinchi

      @catclub: then renege, he will recognize that move.

      Right. Trump will never trust Pence to follow through, because he has always reneged on a deal the moment the other party loses their leverage.

      (Now that I think of it: I wonder how many Trump donors are chewing their nails today because they haven’t received their fully paid for Trump pardons yet.)

      Reply
    124. 124.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Martin:

      You don’t have to respect the pardon.

      Just honor Iran’s extradition request. Easy peasy, lemon squeezey.

      Reply
    125. 125.

      Martin

      Good on Congress for returning. I know Adam would argue it’s not safe, and I agree. But courage matters. It’s a statement that there are more important things than personal safety.

      Reply
    129. 129.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Michael Beschloss @BeschlossDC 31m
      Among the terrorists invading Capitol today was a man (left) wearing a sweatshirt saying, “CampAuschwitz”:

      all of them proudly smiling and waving the evidence of destruction of federal property, which sounds like a crime to this non-lawyer
      Rachel Maddow says Ron Paul just hinted the Senate is gonna drop all their show-boat show-voting. But I don’t trust Rand Paul to speak for himself, much less Cruz and Tuberville. Has Josh Hawley poked his little head up since his fist pump picture before the glass started breaking

      ETA: Mrs Kushner, as twitter Nixon always calls her, called these people “patriots”

      Reply
    131. 131.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Martin: They wouldn’t be returning if it wasn’t safe. And I guarantee that assessment was made by the FBI’s and US Secret Service’s tactical response folks.

      Reply
    132. 132.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:The problem is that you’re not going to get the House crazies not to bring them and I’m not sure anyone has any control over Tuberville. Including Tuberville. So that’s at least one senator.

      Reply
    134. 134.

      Fair Economist

      @Spanky:

      Once Trump objects to the invocation of the 25th, shit can get dragged out well past the 20th. Impeachment & removal is the only logical, non-violent recourse.

      From my reading, Pence would immediately assume Presidential powers, and Trump would not be able to get them back for 4 days at least, and longer if Congress dallies. It’s not super clear on what happens during the contested period, but I think the President does not regain power if the VP and Cabinet majority continue to oppose him until Congress has voted on the issue. Which means Pence+1/2 Cabinet + Pelosi can shut him out for almost 4 weeks.

      Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.

      Thereafter, when the President transmits to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives his written declaration that no inability exists, he shall resume the powers and duties of his office unless the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive department or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit within four days to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office. Thereupon Congress shall decide the issue, assembling within forty-eight hours for that purpose if not in session. If the Congress, within twenty-one days after receipt of the latter written declaration, or, if Congress is not in session, within twenty-one days after Congress is required to assemble, determines by two-thirds vote of both Houses that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall continue to discharge the same as Acting President; otherwise, the President shall resume the powers and duties of his office.

      Reply
    135. 135.

      Jinchi

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: I don’t trust Rand Paul to speak for himself

      Rand Paul already publicly came out against the Hawley-Cruz stunt.

      Legislators will vote to close debate after they resume, but Paul said he does not expect any more objections to the process. Republican Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri, along with other Republican lawmakers, had previously threatened to object to election results in some states, citing baseless claims of fraud.

      Reply
    137. 137.

      Cheryl Rofer

      Adam, here’s an early explanation of what went wrong with the Capitol Police. I can’t read it (paywall), but maybe you can. Headline sounds plausible, another instance of preparing for the last war.

      Reply
    138. 138.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      always keeping their eyes focused on the Real Enemy

      Max Blumenthal @MaxBlumenthal · 1h
      Well how many liberal Biden voters who live blocks away with “Hate Has No Home Here” signs on their neatly tended lawns came out to confront #StopTheSteal? Absolutely none that I saw.

      Me, I’m glad my fellow-travellers in politics heeded Mayor Bowser’s request to stay away from these fuckers

      Reply
    142. 142.

      Kent

      In other news, the stock market closed up today.  The Dow rose 437 points on the news of insurrection in the capitol.

      WTF????

      EDIT:  On second thought, it’s probably on the news of Warnock and Ossoff’s victory and the Dem’s taking the Senate making additional economic stimulus more likely.

      Reply
    143. 143.

      Mary G

      You’re right, Adam. They’re still going to come at us:

      Two GOP Senate sources tell me Josh Hawley has not yet agreed to drop his objection to the Pennsylvania vote, despite significant lobbying from other members of the conference.— Declan Garvey (@declanpgarvey) January 7, 2021

      Reply
    144. 144.

      Calouste

      @Adam L Silverman: As long as 2/3 of both chambers agree, they can make it clear that any break the chambers need to take to consider an objection will start with a vote to expel the objector.

      Reply
    145. 145.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Sophia Schmidt @tough_schmidt_· 1h
      I just asked Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.) about this: “The idea of taking the time to try to impeach him, the idea of trying to expel members of the House of Senate for their efforts to protect the President and continue this fiction … I just think we need to turn the page.”

      I guess they’re gonna wait for tomorrow’s violent attack on our own government

      Reply
    149. 149.

      jl

      @Zzyzx:  Pence is better than Trump. And if Pence decides to go down to the last with Trump and barricade himself on federal property, I think his residence is at the Naval Observatory, so he’ll be under military guard.

      Reply
    150. 150.

      Kent

      @Baud:First Lady’s chief of staff resigned.

      No one and I mean NO ONE wants to be in the Fuhrer Bunker for the next two weeks I suspect.

      Reply
    154. 154.

      Another Scott

      The House is starting up now, on C-Span 2.

      That was from earlier today.  The House is expected to start up again tonight though.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    155. 155.

      jl

      @Kent: A would be tyrant doesn’t cause their praetorian guard to hate their guts. Been known for millennia. You can make a whole study of it from the late Roman Empire.

      Reply
    157. 157.

      Steeplejack

      Somebody sent me a graphic with this text:

      A Canadian, a Cuban and a white supremacist walk into a bar.

      Bartender: “What’ll you have, Senator Cruz?”

      Reply
    158. 158.

      Anya

      I think social media companies deplatforming him would do more damage to him than anything else. He will not be able to spread his lies or market his future grifts or reality tv that Mark Burnett is probably working on as we speak.

      Reply
    159. 159.

      Kattails

      @schrodingers_cat: AsI have understood it from some of the conversations here, if Trump is under impeachment he is effectively hobbled as to what orders he can give.  Perhaps I didn’t understand that correctly.

      Reply
    160. 160.

      MisterForkbeard

      I see we’re that the police have announced that they arrested some people.

      13 people.

      Just 13 people. Ugh.

      Reply
    162. 162.

      Anya

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: This sounds like something that was prepared pre-coup and they didn’t even work on their messaging. Very disappointing. At the very least, condemn in the strongest terms what happened and ignore the rest.

      Reply
    166. 166.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @Kent: Yeah, markets didn’t have time to react to the shit really hitting the fan. Tomorrow will probably be interesting.

      I’m very very worried about what crap he’s going to pull on Inauguration Day. Because I don’t see the Republicans helping neuter him during these last two weeks. We need better protections put in place between now and then.

      Reply
    168. 168.

      jl

      @Matt McIrvin: But process is set to go and can get the incapacitated pres out very quickly if it VP takes it to the cabinet, right? At least until the pres sends his ‘FU’ letter.

      Reply
    170. 170.

      patrick II

      @Frankensteinbeck:

      You are right. I was reading earlier comments about someone talking to him and having him leave like Nixon, so I thought maybe that is the point of this. But it’s not. I am not sure what it is.

      I am also reading here that the Senate won’t have the votes to impeach, even after inciting violence in the Capitol building. Unbelievable.

      Reply
    171. 171.

      Cacti

      I about fell out of my chair when I heard this.

      The National Association of Manufacturers released a statement calling on Pence to invoke the 25th and remove Pence from office.

      Reply

