WOMAN OF THE YEAR! @staceyabrams!
Thank you! pic.twitter.com/BmdfAsP3jQ
— E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) January 6, 2021
Stacey Abrams saved this country.
— Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) January 6, 2021
McConnell losing the majority was as important as dumping the orange disease. And I hope he’s miserable the remainder of his days in the Senate.
I’m a Ludacris fan, so this works for me.
With Georgia runoffs and survival checks on the line, everyone is saying, “Move Mitch, get out the way!”
During my run this year, some dope Kentuckians shared this song with me. Take a listen, and tell Mitch to MOVE! #MoveMitch #SurvivalChecksNow pic.twitter.com/jUNB86UfaD
— Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) December 31, 2020
