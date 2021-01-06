Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

What fresh hell is this?

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

I’m only here for the duck photos.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

We still have time to mess this up!

Just a few bad apples.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

Han shot first.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

This blog will pay for itself.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Women: they get shit done

The math demands it!

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Open Thread: Celebrating Stacey and Georgia

Open Thread: Celebrating Stacey and Georgia

by | 12 Comments

This post is in: ,

Image

McConnell losing the majority was as important as dumping the orange disease. And I hope he’s miserable the remainder of his days in the Senate.

I’m a Ludacris fan, so this works for me.

Open thread

 

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • C. Isaac
  • Chetan Murthy
  • Elizabelle
  • Felanius Kootea
  • HumboldtBlue
  • JWR
  • patrick II

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    12Comments

    3. 3.

      C. Isaac

      Serious consideration should be given to making Stacey Abrams head of the DNC.

      That is, if she’d be willing to instead of kicking Kemp to the curb in 2022.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Felanius Kootea

      God bless Stacey Abrams.  And LaTosha Brown. And Warnock. And Ossoff.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Alison Rose

      Okay, I’d been planning to call his office and just yell BYE FELICIA and hang up, but that song is better.

      And yes, I realize he won’t actually be gone if all goes the way it looks like it will. But he’ll be out of the Speaker’s role, and that’s enough for me, for now.

      Every time Harris breaks a tie, she should wink at him

      ETA this cracked me up

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Felanius Kootea

      @C. Isaac: No, I want her to curb-stomp Kemp in 2022.  Just demolish that guy at the polls and destroy his legal-voter-purging strategy. The DNC should definitely learn from her though.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      HumboldtBlue

      @C. Isaac:

      Serious consideration should be given to making Stacey Abrams head of the DNC.

      Stop this.

      Stacey Abrams is Governor/Senator/President quality, not some wool-gatherer.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      patrick II

      The democrats should pass a serious voting rights act and create a commission to enforce it and put Stacey in charge.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      JWR

      Go, Stacy! Watched her on Colbert last night, and thought that if current predictions hold, I gonna send her at least a virtual Red Rose.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Chetan Murthy

      @C. Isaac: I don’t mean this as any but the gentlest chiding, but no man who had pulled off this kind of win, would be talked-about in terms of where they should go next to fix a mess; they’d be talked about in terms of their next big election, their career, etc. And (AFAIK) DNC Chair isn’t a step to higher elective office.  That she’s a woman shouldn’t change this.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.