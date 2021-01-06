Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

One Of the Major Stories of Today's Violent, Armed Revolt Is the Willful Failure of the Capitol Police

I do not know who is in charge of the Capitol Police’s risk and threat assessment, but whomever it is needs to be terminated for their failures. And not just failures today, but the failures in strategic, critical, creative, and historical thinking that did not have sufficient personnel on site to handle what was clearly a possibility happening today: an attempt to breach the Capitol. Back on 8 November 2020 I did a threat assessment regarding the transition for someone and I covered this as a general possibility as part of a larger section.

We know that the Capitol Police are able to do proper threat assessments, forecasting, and then over responding to just peaceful protests. For example, the overreaction to the ADAPT protests at Senate Majority Leader McConnell’s office back in 2017:

Here’s the pictures as stand alones:

One Of the Major Stories of Today's Violent, Armed Revolt Is the Willful Failure of the Capitol Police

One Of the Major Stories of Today's Violent, Armed Revolt Is the Willful Failure of the Capitol Police 1

One Of the Major Stories of Today's Violent, Armed Revolt Is the Willful Failure of the Capitol Police 2

One Of the Major Stories of Today's Violent, Armed Revolt Is the Willful Failure of the Capitol Police 3

The ADAPT protestors were both peaceful and disabled, as you can see from the pictures the Capitol Police had no problem exerting necessary force to remove them. But a bunch of white Trump supporters? RETREAT!!!!!!

This appears to be the initial entry into the Capitol:

I’d also really like to know who in the Capitol unlocked and opened the locked side door on the east side of the complex allowing the armed, violent, extremists to breach into the building. Was it a staffer for one of the GOP members of the House and Senate who helped to inspire and foment this? Was it a member of the Capitol Police? Those doors are always locked because they don’t have manned security. Someone had to unlock it and open it from the inside, so who was it?

And let’s be really honest with ourselves, if the extremist insurrectionists today where visibly identifiable as ethnic minorities – Black, Hispanic, Middle Eastern, Central Asian, Southeast Asian, East Asian – or from a visible religious minority or visibly LGBTQ maximum force would have been directed back at them, elected and appointed officials and the news media would be calling them terrorists, and new, draconian security legislation would already be written to be passed tonight in an emergency session of Congress. Instead we’ve got video of Capitol Police taking selfies with the insurrectionists:

We are way off the looking glass and through the map!

Open thread.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    75Comments

    3. 3.

      dmsilev

      Yeah, the police actions today vs., for instance, the BLM protests are rather stark. And even given that, I’m sure some of the insurrectionists feel that they’re being harshly treated by the police.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Skepticat

      Were they black or brown, they’d all be dead. This is beyond horrifying, and Chump’s disgusting video will only ramp it up.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Mike in NC

      I had to run an errand less than an hour ago and was half expecting some of my asshole neighbors to break out their Trump banners and yard signs in support of the attempted coup. He’s sealed his fate as one of the worst people this country ever produced.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Spanky

      Well, since I was typing downstairs when this got posted …

      You all (and definitely including the MSM) keep calling these seditionists “white people”. I’m going to go with “off-duty police”, given the video evidence of on-duty police reacting to their presence exactly as like they’ve been shown in other incidents, e.g. BLM “riots”. The wink and nod and letting them go on about whatever shit business they were engaged in.

      Not police? Let them prove it.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Chief Oshkosh

      And live CNN showing that they STILL don’t have control. WTF is wrong with the godammed Capitol Police? Seriously, WTF do you collect a paycheck for? As someone said: YOU HAVE ONE FUCKING JOB.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      PJ

      I would imagine that there are security cameras throughout the Capitol.  Hopefully these were not disabled (and the video was not wiped) so that evidence remains regarding everyone who allowed this to happen.  But I wonder if the Capitol Police are not in charge of the cameras and/or tapes, and whether the footage has not already been deleted.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      The Moar You Know

      Lotta Republicans washing their hands of this right now.

      Won’t work.  Trump stink sticks

      Also, this is not an “attempted coup”.  This is a failed coup.  There’s a pretty major difference.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Kattails

      How the hell do we lock Trump up so that he can’t pull any more shit?  I have no doubt that he’s laughing his ass of and thinking what he can do next and skate on. The man is a malicious monster. Every goddamned GOP asshole who’s enable him over the last four years needs to be raked over the coals.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Adam L Silverman

      I’ve just added this as an update to the post:

      And let’s be really honest with ourselves, if the extremist insurrectionists today where visibly identifiable as ethnic minorities – Black, Hispanic, Middle Eastern, Central Asian, Southeast Asian, East Asian – or from a visible religious minority or visibly LGBTQ maximum force would have been directed back at them, elected and appointed officials and the news media would be calling them terrorists, and new, draconian security legislation would already be written to be passed tonight in an emergency session of Congress. Instead we’ve got video of Capitol Police taking selfies with the insurrectionists:

       

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Hellbastard

      I saw a revolting a video of  a DC cop posing for selfies with one of the domestic terrorists *inside* a capitol building where they were trespassing. WTF is wrong with these cops?

      Reply
    26. 26.

      jlowe

      Lots of lessons-learned from this, forgive me for my corporatist-hack roots. If DC or Capitol police failed to do their duties, someone needs to look into that. Did hundreds of members of Congress commit or support sedition? That needs to be looked into, also. Seems like would require a heavy-weight commission. In the late 1990s, a combined Presidential and Congressional commission was convened to examine risk assessment and risk management for environmental contaminants. Seems like this is a risk that warrants no less of an examination.

      We really are laughingstock of the planet right now. And, this is a huge distraction from other more pertinent issues such as saving ourselves from the planet’s revenge. . . .

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Roger Moore

      And not just failures today, but the failures in strategic, critical, creative, and historical thinking that did not have sufficient personnel on site to handle what was clearly a possibility happening today: an attempt to breach the Capitol.

      While I think you’re right in general, I strongly suspect the bigger problem was not with the Capitol Police.  I would guess that whoever was in charge of threat assessment knew there was a risk of this kind of thing, but Trump’s lackeys at DHS and DOD denied them access to police and National Guard forces they needed to have adequate personnel for the job.  There’s already an indication DOD held up the Guard when they were requested; I wouldn’t be the tiniest bit surprised to discover they had been requested in advance and also denied.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Leto

      Brian Williams/Nicole Wallace asking, on MSNBC right now, why Capitol Police didn’t know this was coming when that’s what they’ve (news media) been talking about for weeks now? This was known. This wasn’t some type of “spontaneous” thing.

      Investigations, firings/heads need to roll for this.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Poe Larity

      Biden said he wasn’t worried about the inauguration, but if the DC NG is under Trump, I fully expect another coup attempt.

      Pelosi should be in CA, surrounded by State Police, just in case.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Heywood J.

      I just assumed that the CP’s lack of response to Y’all Qaeda was professional courtesy.

      But seriously, it’s impossible to imagine that any congressional representative feels safe coming back to work, knowing that such an incompetent gang of tools is entrusted with their lives. It’s inconceivable that a large, violent cadre of domestic terrorists would openly plan, down to the date, time, and location, and the people on the ground in charge of security would not only do nothing in preparation, but actually let them in.

      Frankly, it seems that some of the CP leadership, as well as the rank and file there today, need to be fired and then prosecuted, for criminal negligence at the very least.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      marcopolo

      I’m reading at least a couple Reps are contemplating/drawing up articles of impeachment for Trump’s incitement to folks to march on the capitol today. Probably won’t go anywhere but who knows, all of the Reps & Senators are there atm, they all witnessed what just happened, I imagine a lot of the R lawmakers are up to here with dealing with Trump’s infantile response to losing the election and there has to be some R sympathy for Pence’s situation, so there’d always be the possibility to do it really fast. House could gavel it in, pass it, pass it over to the Senate, the Senate wouldn’t need much of a trial since they all just experienced it. If only. Hell it could happen fast enough to throw Trump out and get Pence in before Trump could sign any more pardons. If only for a second time.

      Btw, Hawley is my Senator & I have called his office to say he bears some responsibility for this due to his grandstanding over the certification.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Lapassionara:

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Haroldo

      Thanks, Adam

      Something was fishy pretty much from the git-go.  And my suspicions grow and grow as the day weaars on.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      jonas

      @Spanky: I’m going to go with “off-duty police”, given the video evidence of on-duty police reacting to their presence exactly as like they’ve been shown in other incidents, e.g. BLM “riots”.

      This. I’m betting dollars to donuts this will turn out to have basically been an inside job. A bunch of these Proud Boy and other white supremacist militia guys are off-duty cops and, yeah. Inside job.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Leto: My favorite was watching Andrea Mitchell ask over and over, while looking like she was in shock, how they got their weapons in because there are magnatometers and bag checks that you have to go through to get into the Capitol.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      debbie

      @Adam L Silverman:

      Reposting from below:

      NPR reported similarly (that the CP were overwhelmed) and pointed out that the building wasn’t hardened specifically because it is the Peoples House.

      Failure, absolutely. But can we be sure about willful?

      Reply
    50. 50.

      jonas

      @Chyron HR: That seems like a premature assessment.

      Why? It’s looking less and less like a “protest that got out of control” and more and more like “a coordinated attempt to seize the Capitol building in order to (in their mind) stop the certification of Biden’s election and install Trump as president” with the full cooperation of local law enforcement.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      jl

      Needs to be a huge investigation. Shocking to see videos of some groups of police outnumbered ten to one trying to do their jobs, and others seeming to recognize and pal around with the rioters. Something seriously rotten seems to be going on in the rank and file.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      piratedan

      what is absolutely hateful about all of this, is that these asshats get to turn us into what they wanted… their problem is, is that it will be turned against them. There’s a purge coming and all of these folks that played footsy with these cosplay fascists are going to get it good and hard. I have to believe that at this point, the majority of the nation is simply sick of this shit and we’re going to have a reckoning/accounting of some kind, where we either roll over and give up or we throw down and end this shit.

      If it’s the latter, we’re going to need to see some serious legislation regarding the nations airwaves and bandwidths because asshats like Murdoch and his ilk can’t keep pumping their propaganda programming into people to do his bidding.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Martin

      The insurrectionists are emboldened. Josh reporting that the protestors telling police ‘you didn’t take the Capitol back, we gave it back’.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Spanky: You missed my point. Mitchell couldn’t process how this could happen. She couldn’t process and accept what was actually was happening. She was stuck on the fact that this couldn’t happen because you have to go through security and a bag check to get in the building through the regular entrances. After the third time, and Katy Tur trying to explain it to her, they pulled her off the air.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      jl

      And unless I missed it in the post, people only have to be liberals or leftists, and they’ll get pushed around, heads beat, arrested, kidnapped into unmarked police cars for doing less, sometimes orders of magnitude less. How many videos have demonstrated that?

      There are two systems of law in this country, one for conservative whites and their bigshot political sponsors, and another for everyone else.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Leto

      MSNBC showing video from earlier of the insurrectionists rushing the Capitol Police once they got inside. Fucking mob bum rush. Maddow pointing out how military grade force was brought upon the peaceful summer protestors for a Trumpov photo op, but here… rage has not subsided. They’re all traitors/enablers.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Leto

      @Adam L Silverman: hard lol :)

      Per WaPo:

       

      05:32 PM: Trump supporter says he entered Senate chamber, took picture with Mike Pence’s Bible

      Rick Crosby, a 25-year-old from Connecticut, was in an early wave of rioters that breached the Capitol, entering from the west.
      Crosby said he was among about 20 people who made it into the Senate chamber, where another rioter with a bullhorn led them in a prayer. They then sought to memorialize the moment.

      “We took a picture with Mike Pence’s Bible and put it back on the desk,” he said. After that, he said, they left at the direction of the police.

      “It felt very historic,” Crosby said. “Regardless of how this turns out, I think this is going to be a moment that goes down in the history books.”

      As he spoke, public officials and commentators from across the political spectrum were condemning the rioters’ actions, using terms such as “insurrection” and “domestic terrorism.” But Crosby rejected the idea that he and others were doing anything wrong.

      On the contrary, he said, they were just doing what the president asked of them.

      “I think probably President Trump said it best,” he said, citing Trump’s comments to some of his violent supporters in a presidential debate. “He said, ‘Stand back and stand by.’ That’s what we’re doing.”

      *bold is mine

      I’m glad he’s made it easier to arrest him.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Kent

      In 15 days Congress comes under total Democratic control.  Among the many other things on their plate needs to be a complete and total investigation of this fiasco and a top to bottom housekeeping of the Capitol Police.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Raven Onthill

      It appears that the Capitol police were told to stand down.

      Me on Twitter: “all these Republican Senators and Representatives, they all depended on people of obeying the law, they never believed that an actual coup attempt was possible. They thought they were safe, they thought they would be above it all.

      “Surprise.”

      Reply
    64. 64.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Leto:  One of my friends is former military. He spent a good deal of time today telling us that calling out the military to protect that capitol was a bad idea, that our military was not trained in non-lethal pacification and that it was a bad idea to sic them on civilians.

      He changed his mind when the pictures of the armed guards barricading the doors with guns out came out. He’s all in favor. Bring in the military, let these assholes get shot if they resist at all. Try the ringleaders and Republicans in charge for sedition.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Anya

      What scares me the most is that I don’t trust our law enforcement. I think they are full of white supremacists  and psychopaths who probably identify and sympathize with these insurrectionists.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      jlowe

      Hi Adam: I just read about how the DC National Guard was deployed. It seems that the chain of command was broken to get that order issued. Something occurred to me based on this: has anyone located the military aide packing around the nuclear football and segregated this person from the President, yet?

      Reply
    68. 68.

      trnc

      @debbie

      NPR reported similarly (that the CP were overwhelmed) and pointed out that the building wasn’t hardened specifically because it is the Peoples House.

      Oh, give me a fucking break. If we’re going to take that to it’s logical conclusion, why have security at all? Just because the building belongs to us doesn’t mean people get to just go in to vandalize the place and threaten it’s occupants.

      Every time I consider starting to donate to NPR again, I hear shit like this.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      jl

      @Anya: ” What scares me the most is that I don’t trust our law enforcement. I think they are full of white supremacists  and psychopaths who probably identify and sympathize with these insurrectionists. ”

      If what happened to today doesn’t start a huge investigation and purge of fascists from the police I don’t know what will.

      Looks like some of the police abandoned their colleagues, who decided to do their duty, to be chased around the Capitol by the rioters, outnumbered ten to one.

      What happened to the police always hanging to together and having each others’ backs? I guess if there is a fascist coup attempt, all that stuff goes into the dumpster for some cops.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      raven

      President Trump is now defending the actions of his supporters who stormed and vandalized the Capitol.
      “These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away,” he tweeted.
      Trump concluded the tweet, rather stunningly, with “Remember this day forever!” There is no proof of widespread election fraud and the election was not stolen from Trump.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Geminid

      Leave it to these male assholes to get a woman killed. Can the ringleaders who planned this assault be charged with felony murder?

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Heywood J.

      @MisterForkbeard: Exactly. These aren’t “civilians,” they’re terrorists, and it’s long-past time they started getting treated as such. An entire year of open appeasement from “law enforcement” at various state houses led them to sensibly conclude that they can go anywhere and do anything they please.

      Law enforcement should have done their job when they had the chance, and corrected that misunderstanding early on.

      I’d even go one further:  the terrorist that was shot and died, and everyone else who is injured and/or dies tonight as this progresses, is on the head of the Capitol Police. The lack of preparation and planning and enforcement, those were all conscious choices. They could have had the area barricaded, and summoned reinforcements from other agencies, at the start of the day. The bozos show up, you arrest the first couple dozen and the rest disperse when they see that they’ll get the same. None of that was done.

      When the smoke finally clears, the head of the Capitol Police should not just be fired, but prosecuted for criminal negligence. This is completely inexcusable.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Heywood J.

      @raven: Yeah, but to be fair, I’m sure Twitter did the right thing and put a “bullshit” advisory on the tweet. It’s not like they’re standing by idly while a madman destroys the country or anything.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Danielx

      @trnc:

      Right. compare and contrast pics of armored and helmeted cops (of one variety or another) lined up shoulder to shoulder on the Capitol steps during BLM protests.

      Reply

