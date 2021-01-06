On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

Steve from Mendocino – Paris

Sacre Coeur has an exotic feel to it largely because of the contrast of its architecture with that of most other architecture in Paris. Being at the top of Montmartre and offering the best view of the Paris skyline other than the Eiffel tower, it attracts large numbers of tourists just milling about. Street performers congregate here, and there are plenty of touristy snack outlets serving ice cream, crepes, etc. to visitors tired of moving from monument to monument around the city.