🐾BillinGlendaleCA

If you Google “fall color in southern california”, one of the first few results will be The Huntington. Due to our warmer climate, fall color arrives late here. So last month, madame and I headed to The Huntington for her to see the additions to the Chinese Garden and for me to take some IR shots.

I was so impressed with the fall color, particularly in the Japanese Garden that I vowed to return. The day after our visit, The Huntington allowed reservations (they limit visitors due to the ‘rona) for the next two weeks to be placed and I got a reservation for the next day, late in the afternoon to get some golden hour sun.

I headed to an area above the Chinese Garden that had a grove of nice colorful trees and shot there and then proceeded to the Chinese Garden to get some photos there. While the Chinese Garden has fall color, it’s mainly willows, so I shot some photos and headed south to the main attraction, the Japanese Garden.