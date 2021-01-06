Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – 🐾BillinGlendaleCA – In Search Of Fall Color: Japanese Garden at The Huntington

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Submit Your Photos

🐾BillinGlendaleCA

If you Google “fall color in southern california”, one of the first few results will be The Huntington. Due to our warmer climate, fall color arrives late here. So last month, madame and I headed to The Huntington for her to see the additions to the Chinese Garden and for me to take some IR shots.

I was so impressed with the fall color, particularly in the Japanese Garden that I vowed to return. The day after our visit, The Huntington allowed reservations (they limit visitors due to the ‘rona) for the next two weeks to be placed and I got a reservation for the next day, late in the afternoon to get some golden hour sun.

I headed to an area above the Chinese Garden that had a grove of nice colorful trees and shot there and then proceeded to the Chinese Garden to get some photos there. While the Chinese Garden has fall color, it’s mainly willows, so I shot some photos and headed south to the main attraction, the Japanese Garden.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - In Search Of Fall Color (Japanese Garden at The Huntington). 7
The Huntington, San Marino, CADecember 16, 2020

Stream look up towards the Chinese Garden.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - In Search Of Fall Color (Japanese Garden at The Huntington). 6
The Huntington, San Marino, CADecember 16, 2020

Bridge in the Japanese Garden with the willow and the plants on the hill turning a golden color. Note the leaves in the water flanking the reflection of the bridge.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - In Search Of Fall Color (Japanese Garden at The Huntington). 5
The Huntington, San Marino, CADecember 16, 2020

Heading up the hill to the Japan House, this statuary looked nice against the golden trees.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - In Search Of Fall Color (Japanese Garden at The Huntington). 4
The Huntington, San Marino, CADecember 16, 2020

Looking from the Japan House across to the gate to the Zen Garden.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - In Search Of Fall Color (Japanese Garden at The Huntington). 3
The Huntington, San Marino, CADecember 16, 2020

Looking down towards the Zen Garden gate.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - In Search Of Fall Color (Japanese Garden at The Huntington). 2
The Huntington, San Marino, CADecember 16, 2020

Looking through the Zen Garden gate to the trees on the east side of the Zen Garden(the sky has been replaced on this shot).

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - In Search Of Fall Color (Japanese Garden at The Huntington). 1
The Huntington, San Marino, CADecember 16, 2020

Looking back towards the Zen Garden gate(out of frame to the left).

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - In Search Of Fall Color (Japanese Garden at The Huntington).
The Huntington, San Marino, CADecember 16, 2020

Leaving the Zen Garden and heading south I arrived at the main road and headed east though the Australian and Jungle Gardens and saw the tree with a woman sitting on the bench.

  • Arclite
  • Baud
  • Cermet
  • Mary G
  • sab
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

    6Comments

    2. 2.

      Cermet

      Very impressive; looks more like Japan than Japan! (OK, that is over-the-top.) But is very much like the Japanese gardens. That is a lot of gardening work, to say the least.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      🐾BillinGlendaleCA

      @Baud: Shhhh, it’s a secret.  Thanks.

      @Cermet: The Japanese Garden is one of the original gardens that were built by the Huntingtons.  They’ve added things though the years with the buildings designed and built by Japanese craftsmen in Japan and shipped to southern California.

      @sab: The length of our fall is dependent on if we get Santa Ana winds.  That’s what knocks the leaves off the trees.

      ETA: If you look at old pictures of the Japanese garden at The Huntington, you’ll see the bridge was painted orange, they discovered that was more of an American invention so they removed the paint.

      ETA2: I spent more time processing the 5th shot of the trees looking though the gate than all of the other shots combined.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Mary G

      Love these. You got peak color, and you’d never know that this is in the middle of the greater LA basin, surrounded by houses. I used to love the big plant in May, and I am aiming to back in 2022.

      Reply

