Count me among the people pleasantly surprised by Georgia. It really is something worth celebrating, all credit to everyone who worked hard to make it happen.
I’ve got two observations/questions. First, I would love a realistic assessment of what can be done in a 50/50 + KH Senate. Do any of you know of anyone writing anywhere who really knows the Senate rules? I’ll take for granted that Republicans will filibuster everything, but my dim understanding of the baroque rules of the worst remnant of slavery-driven compromise is that the filibuster has been tamed a bit. And, I’m seeing conflicting stories on whether 50+KH can adopt rules that eliminate or tame the filibuster.
My second observation is that Manchin probably won’t be as much of an obstacle as people think because there’s a lot of bread-and-butter, common-sense COVID-related legislation that in any reasonable legislative body would pass 90-10. A range of senators from Bernie to Manchin want that passed. If it is possible to get it voted on within the rules, you’ll have 50 + Kamala on board.
Edited to add: I’m reacting in part to this Kevin Drum post where he argues that current Senate rules preclude doing anything legislatively except a single vote on a bill via reconciliation.
Edit #2: OK, I guess if I read one of the papers I subscribe to, I’d know something:
With 51 votes, Democrats could confirm Biden’s nominees for Cabinet positions, for federal judgeships, and — if one came open — for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.
They could also use the legislative mechanism known as “reconciliation” to pass some legislation, if it is related to budgets or spending. That mechanism — which Democrats used to pass health-care reform in 2009 and Republicans tried to use to repeal it in 2017 — allows the Senate to pass legislation with just 51 votes.
But it is limited and could not be used to pass legislation unrelated to the budget. That sort of legislation is still subject to the filibuster rules, which require 60 votes for passage.
The Senate could, theoretically, change the rule setting that 60-vote threshold. But that sort of change seems unlikely: It would require support from every Democrat, and at least one — Joe Manchin III (W.Va.) — has said he won’t support it.
