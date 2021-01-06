Count me among the people pleasantly surprised by Georgia. It really is something worth celebrating, all credit to everyone who worked hard to make it happen.

I’ve got two observations/questions. First, I would love a realistic assessment of what can be done in a 50/50 + KH Senate. Do any of you know of anyone writing anywhere who really knows the Senate rules? I’ll take for granted that Republicans will filibuster everything, but my dim understanding of the baroque rules of the worst remnant of slavery-driven compromise is that the filibuster has been tamed a bit. And, I’m seeing conflicting stories on whether 50+KH can adopt rules that eliminate or tame the filibuster.

My second observation is that Manchin probably won’t be as much of an obstacle as people think because there’s a lot of bread-and-butter, common-sense COVID-related legislation that in any reasonable legislative body would pass 90-10. A range of senators from Bernie to Manchin want that passed. If it is possible to get it voted on within the rules, you’ll have 50 + Kamala on board.

Edited to add: I’m reacting in part to this Kevin Drum post where he argues that current Senate rules preclude doing anything legislatively except a single vote on a bill via reconciliation.

Edit #2: OK, I guess if I read one of the papers I subscribe to, I’d know something: