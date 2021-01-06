Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Moving From Obstruction to Constipation

by | 35 Comments

This post is in: 

Count me among the people pleasantly surprised by Georgia.  It really is something worth celebrating, all credit to everyone who worked hard to make it happen.

I’ve got two observations/questions.  First, I would love a realistic assessment of what can be done in a 50/50 + KH Senate.   Do any of you know of anyone writing anywhere who really knows the Senate rules?  I’ll take for granted that Republicans will filibuster everything, but my dim understanding of the baroque rules of the worst remnant of slavery-driven compromise is that the filibuster has been tamed a bit.  And, I’m seeing conflicting stories on whether 50+KH can adopt rules that eliminate or tame the filibuster.

My second observation is that Manchin probably won’t be as much of an obstacle as people think because there’s a lot of bread-and-butter, common-sense COVID-related legislation that in any reasonable legislative body would pass 90-10.  A range of senators from Bernie to Manchin want that passed.  If it is possible to get it voted on within the rules, you’ll have 50 + Kamala on board.

Edited to add:  I’m reacting in part to this Kevin Drum post where he argues that current Senate rules preclude doing anything legislatively except a single vote on a bill via reconciliation.

Edit #2:  OK, I guess if I read one of the papers I subscribe to, I’d know something:

With 51 votes, Democrats could confirm Biden’s nominees for Cabinet positions, for federal judgeships, and — if one came open — for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.

They could also use the legislative mechanism known as “reconciliation” to pass some legislation, if it is related to budgets or spending. That mechanism — which Democrats used to pass health-care reform in 2009 and Republicans tried to use to repeal it in 2017 — allows the Senate to pass legislation with just 51 votes.

But it is limited and could not be used to pass legislation unrelated to the budget. That sort of legislation is still subject to the filibuster rules, which require 60 votes for passage.

The Senate could, theoretically, change the rule setting that 60-vote threshold. But that sort of change seems unlikely: It would require support from every Democrat, and at least one — Joe Manchin III (W.Va.) — has said he won’t support it.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    35Comments

    2. 2.

      Baud

      Almost all appointments will go through, including judges.

      Manchin will be mostly fine, but it’s not going to be progressive nirvana. Punch anyone setting unrealistic expectations.

      I think voting rights reform gets passed.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Josie

      I’m wondering who decides when the two new senators are sworn in.  Until they are, we don’t have a majority.  Can McConnell refuse to seat them until all litigation is settled (the twelfth of never)?  Who is actually in charge after Biden and Harris are sworn in, and how will that be solved?  Might Schumer be forced to make some kind of deal with McConnell to get them seated?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Spanky

      Manchin will be fine. Sanders is going to be the problem.

      Although frankly, any Dem that wants to be a pain is going to do so. Cat herding just got a lot more difficult on the (D) side.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Besides Manchin, and Angus King, and Kirsten Synema, and John Hickenlooper, and Mark Kelly (who’s running again in 2022, I believe?), those “bread and butter issues” will be a lot more useful to prospective Senate candidates in FL, WI and PA than the wish list, the “policy demands!”, of the left-twitter echo chamber.

      and one place I think idealism and pragmatism can be brought together: Make Ron Johnson, Marco Rubio and anybody who thinks they’re gonna be the GOP nominee in ’24 vote on the John Lewis Voting Rights Act.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      waratah

      Porter said they will be able to get the bills to the floor.  She said Mitch blocked everything. She seemed to think that bills will get passed

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Belafon

      The filibuster is not a law, but a Senate rule. It can be changed, as all Senate rules can, it says so in the Constitution. Will all of the Democrats be on board? That’s the big question.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Cheryl Rofer

      I am not so good at this politics stuff, but my prediction is that now that the balance of power has shifted, we will see movement within the Republican caucus. Murkowski, Romney, and possibly others can be picked off for particular bills.

      So much moaning about Joe Manchin, but he understands power too and will be less of an obstruction than he’s been.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      dmsilev

      The filibuster is gone for appointments, including judges, so that’s a big big deal. Biden will be able to staff his Cabinet plus all of the lower-level appointed positions that a Republican Senate could block without the media caring much.

      In terms of legislation, just controlling the floor calendar matters a lot. Another COVID relief bill, much needed? Maybe you can’t get it by a Republican filibuster, but you sure as hell can put them on the record voting against it.

      Committee chairs. Who do you want chairing the budget committee, Lindsey Graham or Bernie Sanders? A big thank-you to Senator Graham for pointing out that choice…

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Immanentize

      IIRC, in 2001 the Senate was split 50/50 for six months.  First, Gore was Senate Pres. for tie votes until Bush II’s inauguration.  Then Cheney was.  Then, sometime in the summer? Jim Jeffords switched from Rep. to Ind. and caucused with the Dems putting them in charge 51-49.

      Again, from memory, they created rules which gave each party more representation on committees than normally happens.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      JMG

      There is a political scientist named Molly Reynolds who’s a Congressional scholar and has written about what’s possible in a 50-50 Senate. You can follow her on Twitter and no doubt she’ll link to her pieces on it. Sorry, forget her handle, you’ll have to google it.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Patricia Kayden

      Let them fight.

      Knives out! Another GOP strategist says that NRSC polling looked good until last week when Hawley announced his challenge, and the focus turned to overturning the election instead of being a check on the Dems— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 6, 2021

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @JMG:

      There is a political scientist named Molly Reynolds who’s a Congressional scholar and has written about what’s possible in a 50-50 Senate. You can follow her on Twitter and no doubt she’ll link to her pieces on it. Sorry, forget her handle, you’ll have to google it.

      https://twitter.com/mollyereynolds   Thanks!

      Reply
    18. 18.

      jo6pac

      Hopefully biden uses this to help us on Main Street but I feel he’ll do what obomber did when he had both houses. The bailing out of wall street, drone deaths, and not much of anything for us on Main Street.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      The Moar You Know

      Can McConnell refuse to seat them until all litigation is settled (the twelfth of never)?

      @Josie: yes, and he will.  See the Franken/Coleman race for some history on that.  Took nine months to seat Franken, and then we fell for a bullshit Republican rumor and turfed him out.  Yes, I’m still outraged about that.  Will be for the rest of my life.

      Anyhow.

      Under current rules, a bare Dem majority will have to deal with Republicans filibustering everything except for judicial nominees, which are a straight-majority vote not subject to filibuster.  That’s not going to be terribly helpful at this point; Trump/McConnell have packed the judiciary but good.  Still, Breyer is probably going to retire or die soon, so having the ability to replace him will be good.

      I would, were it up to me, not get rid of the filibuster in any way even though it’s going to be used to beat the shit out of us.  A tied Senate with a bunch of really old folks in it and COVID running riot is a recipe for a very quick flip back to GOP control if someone dies and they’re from a state either run by Republicans (like Georgia, for example) or from a state that requires a special election to fill the seat and not just an immediate appointment.  If we had a 54+ vote majority I’d feel a lot different about that.  But we don’t.

      We had a 50/50 Senate for a while during the first (I think) GWB administration.  A look back at how we worked that out might be helpful.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Mike in NC

      Over the past several years I’ve lost contact with virtually every Republican I ever knew socially. They insisted that Sarah Palin was a pure Heartland goddess and not a know-nothing nitwit from Alaska. Melania Trump wasn’t a Slovenian whore; she was a genius who was fluent in 14 languages. Fat Bastard wasn’t an illiterate bigoted shithead from Queens; he was a Sun King directly descended from Saint Ronald Reagan. Where do they find the Kool-Aid?

      Reply
    24. 24.

      dr. bloor

      @Belafon: Almost certainly not. You’re asking a bunch of senators from lightly populated states to cede a significant piece of leverage possessed by those states.  That goes for Ds and Rs.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      jonas

      @Josie: I put this question out there yesterday and the consensus seemed to be that if the state certifies their senator, McConnell has to seat them. But he’s been such a norm-busting asshole these past several years that I wouldn’t put it past him to pull some kind of horseshit shenanigans to at least delay the process, just to fuck with Biden.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      The Moar You Know

      Statehood for DC and PR ?

      @WeimarGerman:  DC would take it.  PR may not; they’ve refused it every time it’s come to a vote.  Also, be careful what you wish for; they’re very GOP friendly.

      Also, yeah, what Spanky said; DC would require a constitutional amendment, which is just flat-out not going to happen.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      hitless

      @jo6pac: Do you (or whomever coded you up) get paid for this and how much? I’d really like to understand the employment landscape of the 21st century and how lucrative influencing people online actually is.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Platonicspoof

      Bloomberg tv mentioned that reconciliation bills will be important with a mostly 50/50 senate.

      “Instead of needing 60 votes, a reconciliation bill only needs a simple majority in the Senate.

      Reconciliation starts with the congressional budget resolution. The budget cannot be stalled in the Senate by filibuster, and it does not need the President’s signature.
      If the budget calls for reconciliation, it tells certain committees to change spending, revenues, or deficits by specific amounts. Each committee writes a bill to achieve its target, and if more than one committee is told to act, the Budget Committee puts the bills together into one big bill.
      That bill has special status in the Senate. Like the budget, it cannot be filibustered, and only needs a simple majority to pass.”

      But I expect everything will change with the movements of a butterfly’s wings somewhere.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      gvg

      One thing I think will happen is Kamela will have to attend the Senate instead of acting as Joe’s right hand for awhile at least. I had the impression Joe was planning to keep her very in the loop because of his age and pandemic, sending her to do all kinds of things. Now she has to stay in Washington. Oh well.

      I wish we could bring back earmarks. We need to make cooperation more rewarding to the citizens back home. Everybody thinks their needs are vital and everybody else’s are waste and fraud.  I supported getting rid of them but I haven’t liked the reality. I am pretty sure that is why the extremists took over. It gave McConnel a lot more power.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Belafon:

      Will all of the Democrats be on board? That’s the big question.

      Angus King is not a Democrat, does not support filibuster elimination, and I suspect a good many Democrats are happy to let him be the only fingerprints on this

      @Spanky:

      Requires a Constitutional amendment(?) for DC

      I’ve always thought so, but a lot of people argue it can be done by Congress

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Patricia Kayden

      Yep.

      The power of Trump is such that even after a massive ass-beating in Georgia, they'll whistle merrily into the Senate today to compound their sins.Remember: Mitch could stop Hawley RIGHT NOW if he wanted to.— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) January 6, 2021

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Matt McIrvin

      @The Moar You Know: No longer true: there was a straight-up “statehood, yes or no” referendum in 2020 and yes won. I don’t think there was a significant boycott movement.

      Also, while the Republicans might well be competitive there, there have been polls indicating that they’d have overwhelmingly rejected Trump. I think it would be a mistake to Democrats to take the state of Puerto Rico for granted, but it’s a mistake to take anybody for granted. It would not be a solid red state.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Tony Jay

       

                    “OH, WHAT A FEELING, WHEN WE’RE BLASTING THROUGH THE CEILING”

                                                                                       OR

                                   “SHOW ME ON THE DOLL WHERE 2021 TOUCHED YOU”

       

      Over on Earth-10011 some undigested scraps of critical thought have been heard to whisper that, while the choice of the British Establishment and its various administrative sub-castes to summon the eldritch abominations known as the Many Angled Ones from whichever hellscape dimension birthed them and seat their Cyclopean Primordalities as humanity’s eternal masters atop thrones carved from frozen screams and severed lifespans was, in retrospect, almost certainly an overreaction to the perceived threat of a centre-left Government raising tax-rates slightly for the incredibly rich and partially nationalising the worst rent-seeking private monopolies, they can at least take some small microleak of comfort in the knowledge that when Baoht Z’uqqa-Mogg, The Bringer of Pestilence arches His scorpion tail across the blighted heavens the resulting plague will strike down multitudes swiftly, efficiently, and with an absolute minimum of bureaucratic fuss.

      Here on this less ambitious Earth the British Establishment went for the much cheaper option of simply reinstalling the unflushed toilet known as the Conservative and Unionist Party as the party of Government with a much-increased Parliamentary majority and far fewer ambulatory vertebrates to stand in the way of history. As a result of their penny pinching and refusal to sacrifice (20,000 unbaptised newborns and all the left-handed women on the Isle of Man, as I recall) we might have avoided the horrific prospect of substantial investment in health and education, to say nothing of revamped national infrastructure, increases in wages and a stop to the relentless privitisation of vital public services, but it hasn’t all been a bed of roses. No, sir, it has not. Our plague distribution system has shown itself to be far from fit for purpose, despite the very best efforts of Government Ministers to leave numerous easily predicted failure points uncorrected and their speedy infliction of an endemic crony-culture on the mechanisms for pandemic response that has successfully leeched hundreds of billions of pounds into the accounts of Tory Party donors while starving front-line services of funds.

      Incompetence. That’s the issue. Without the cosmic awareness and brain-melting coercive aptitude that the Great Old Ones use to mould their reality, our Conservatives have had to rely on the organisational skills and strategic nous available to the quality of slimy dullard Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson could trust to neither outshine nor outplot him, which hasn’t left a lot of ability to work with. Despite having every single advantage available to a British political party, like an endlessly credulous and mostly partisan Press working hard to shield their actions from Public outrage and an Opposition Party run by people seemingly happy to saw their own arms and legs off and roll about wearing their flayed skins as mankinis in the vain hope that Rupert Murdoch might, one day, grace them with a favourable headline, they’ve still managed to cock up so exhaustively that people might (just might) be waking up to the possibility that that funny fat bloke off the telly who they voted for because he reminded them of a posh Benny Hill could, in fact, be responsible for the deaths of 100,000 people and the absolute devastation of the British economy in only just over a year.

      Whocuddaknown? (raises hand)

      Back in March people accepted the Lockdown and overwhelmingly complied with its strict limits on normal life because they were very scared and many naively assumed that the Government was following scientific guidance and had a plan. That all went up in greasy smoke back in Summer when Flobalob’s Russian-appointed ‘top’ and far-Right adjacent Infowar guru Dominic Cummings first shat all over the Lockdown restrictions by driving up north for a couple of family birthday parties, then rubbed the entire country’s noses in the cold, crusted dog-turd of his contempt by hosting a press event in the Downing Street garden where he denied doing anything wrong and dared anyone to take a swing at him. Johnson’s subservient defence of his handler’s entitled arrogance broke the public’s trust in the “We’re All In It Together” mantra and made it very plain that the ruling elites had nothing but contempt for anyone who believed it. Combined with Johnson’s early end to the Spring Lockdown and the subsequent promotion of an ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ campaign to transfer many, many more billions into the pockets of junk-food franchises, the fiction was out there for those who wanted it that the pandemic was more or less over and everything could go back to normal. From late Summer scientists were screaming into the void that another Lockdown was vital to prevent a truly massive surge in infections over the winter months, but other than a short (and as far as I could see barely observed) semi-Lockdown in November the message from the Government was the same. Look after yourselves, prioritise the parts of the economy that donate money to us, don’t blame us when it all goes wrong. Oh, and let’s get Brexit done.

      And that’s how we got here. A national Lockdown rushed into place with very little in the way of planning, a National Health Service so underfunded and hollowed out by out-sourcing that the only thing keeping it from collapsing right this second is the selfless dedication of its exhausted staff, and a Public rapidly losing faith in any hope that this half-arsed response to unpunished failure will achieve much of anything without a complete reboot of the Government’s pandemic response that’s simply not going to happen. Oh, and the rumbling avalanche of Brexit Sovereignty just about to start dumping the full weight of its flag-flossed glory onto what’s left of our society.

      We’re doomed. No Georgia on our minds here in the Lands Under the Shadow. All we’ve got to look forward to is…. uhhhhh….. let me get back to you on that.

       

      ‘Staged’ with David Tennant and Michael Sheen is quite good fun, but that’s it.

      Reply

