Well, here we are, America:

President-elect Biden addresses the nation: https://t.co/BXM3SZK25R — Biden-Harris Presidential Transition (@Transition46) January 6, 2021

Biden called on Trump to address the nation and call off the mob. When Trump spoke to the braying Brown Shirts prior to the insurrection, he specifically called on the assembled cretins to storm the Capitol. Let’s not allow that to go down the memory hole.

Pro-Trump insurrectionists are still occupying the U.S. Capitol. They need to be identified, arrested and prosecuted.

In other news, the GA Senate race was just called for Ossoff. So maybe there will be some goddamned accountability for this attempted coup. Open thread.