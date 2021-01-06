Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Too inconsequential to be sued

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Verified, but limited!

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

… down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

The house always wins.

Dinky Hocker shoots smack!

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

What fresh hell is this?

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

You are here: Home / Politics / Domestic Politics / Interesting Times

Interesting Times

by | 90 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Well, here we are, America:

Biden called on Trump to address the nation and call off the mob. When Trump spoke to the braying Brown Shirts prior to the insurrection, he specifically called on the assembled cretins to storm the Capitol. Let’s not allow that to go down the memory hole.

Pro-Trump insurrectionists are still occupying the U.S. Capitol. They need to be identified, arrested and prosecuted.

In other news, the GA Senate race was just called for Ossoff. So maybe there will be some goddamned accountability for this attempted coup. Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • aliasofwestgate
  • Amir Khalid
  • BaffleGab
  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • Booger
  • Captain C
  • CaseyL
  • Ceci n est pas mon nym
  • Cermet
  • Cheryl Rofer
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch
  • Debbie(Aussie)
  • Feathers
  • germy
  • Gravenstone
  • Immanentize
  • Jeffro
  • jl
  • jonas
  • JPL
  • Just Some Fuckhead
  • laura
  • lee
  • Leto
  • Martin
  • Mel
  • Nelle
  • Obvious Russian Troll
  • Old School
  • p.a
  • PAM Dirac
  • RandomMonster
  • raven
  • Sayne
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Spanky
  • TS (the original)
  • VeniceRiley
  • WaterGirl
  • Wyatt Salamanca
  • zhena gogolia
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    90Comments

    2. 2.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      I checked out Fox coverage for thirty minutes. Pretty muted, far away camera on the Capitol so you can’t really see what’s happening. No details about various crimes, almost like they’re trying to pretend it isn’t happening.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      schrodingers_cat

      We won the presidency, kept the House and took back the senate. This is a tantrum of the privileged and the spoilt and their leader.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      So when you lose by millions and millions of votes, the election was stolen from you? Someone needs to let Hillary know.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Cermet

      When Liz Cheney gets on cable and denounces both the protestors and president (blaming him for this terrible event) the world has turned up-side down.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Laura Fucking Ingraham actually said that this is all the result Antifa and BLM people who have infiltrated the ranks of (un)Real, White MURKINS!!!!!!, thus, this is all caused by the left.

      Oh well, such propaganda is to be expected out of Faux “News”.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      TS (the original)

      MSNBC saying that it will be days before congress can resume because the capitol will have to be searched and cleared. Is this the reality? More days before the EC vote is completed?

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Jeffro

      “We love you” – trumpov to the seditionists in his video.

      Hey GOP, he’s not going to go away until you help us PUT him away.  #facts

      Reply
    17. 17.

      laura

      Putin must be thrilled.

      The shite bag occupying the White House – will he attempt to declare martial law? The Republicans who birthed this coup better be held to account or we’re well and truly fucked.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Debbie(Aussie)

      I hope (probably futilely) that the MSM will call them insurectionists (?).They aren’t protesters anymore.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Martin

      @TS (the original): It will take a fair bit of time to clear the building.

      Should note that Congress does have contingency plans to continue the work of the legislature in the event they cannot use the building (for whatever reason).

      They can certify the EC vote from the (actual) Four Seasons if need be.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      jonas

      @Cermet:  I guess it was her dad — of all people — who got the other 8 living former SecDefs to publish that letter the other day warning Trump and the GOP to knock this shit off or it was going to get out of hand, so not too surprising.

      I get the impression that Liz is trying to pull off what Nikki Haley thought she was going to do — position herself as the “reasonable” female Republican successor to Trump. Sad trombone for Haley after today.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Cheryl Rofer

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Captain C

      @Sayne: As I said in the thread below, it sounded like a prep school kid giving a forced apology because otherwise his parents’ money won’t be enough to keep him from getting expelled.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      I just got a phone call with “an urgent message for the vehicle owner.” Don’t know if it’s related to the coup attempt.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      TS (the original)

      @Baud:

      Guy on now, saying they are going to complete the vote tonight. Does not have to be in the capitol.

      So you are correct – no-one knows. What a cf.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      germy

      No police dogs. No fire hoses. No massive display of firepower.

      What do you call it when a country has two sets of policies, depending on the color of one's skin again?

      — Neil Barsky (@nsbarsky) January 6, 2021

      Things are going to get crazy as the curfew approaches. Some of that crowd look like they have no intention of leaving.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      jonas

      Also, since a lot of us were wondering how the Capitol Police allowed this to happen, it’s becoming clearer and clearer that they did just that — just stood down and let it happen: https://twitter.com/garyhe/status/1346931334032334848?s=20

      Once these domestic terrorists have been cleared from the building, arrested, and prosecuted, there needs to be a *thorough* investigation of the CP’s role in the whole thing and the Sergent-at-Arms or whoever serves as chief of the CP should be sacked.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      germy

      @VeniceRiley:

      Yes, his statement was outrageous.

      He should have conceded right then and there. Admitted he was wrong.  (Impossible for him, I know) Instead, he continued to incite.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      jl

      @germy: Trump is trying to play it both ways. Short insipid tweet to his followers to behave, citing the ‘Blue Lives Matter’ theme, and then sending out videos with more incitement.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      CaseyL

      I am so enraged by this I can’t even begin to write what I think or I’ll violate a whole bunch of blog rules, and quite possibly have the FBI or Secret Service on my doorstep.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      jonas

      @laura: will he attempt to declare martial law?

      I wouldn’t be surprised if we find out sooner or later that he was trying to do this and his aides had to forcibly restrain him from picking up the phone or something.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      lee

      Those Capitol Police that let the terrorists in have to know they are about to find out how intrusive federal investigations are.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Feathers

      Apparently MaggieNYT had a tweet which angered many, but was quickly deleted. Does anyone here have a screenshot?

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      Do these white people have jobs they are supposed to be doing right now or are they just unemployed rabble?

      Reply
    72. 72.

      jl

      @jonas: From videos I saw, they didn’t deploy nearly enough people. I saw one where there were like a dozen police, without any riot gear, trying to stop a hundred or more rioters on the Capitol steps. I also heard on the news that there was internet chatter of the leaders of the rioters talking about looking at the Capitol floorplans and scouting good routes to get in where they wanted to go.

      So, if that is true, who was responsible for such an inadequate deployment is where the investigation should start.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      raven

      @jl: Exactly, they were way overmatched. What do the armchair warriors think they should have done, opened fire on trespassers?

      Reply
    78. 78.

      TS (the original)

      @lee:

      I hope so – Member of congress on MSNBC ( I missed his name) saying how good the Capitol police were in protecting them.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      germy

      @jl:

      I remember when disabled people in wheelchairs tried to stage a sit-in for universal healthcare.  They were knocked off their wheelchairs and dragged out.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      jl

      @Just Some Fuckhead: “Do these white people have jobs they are supposed to be doing right now or are they just unemployed rabble?”

      It’s a cultural problem among working class whites. Even David Brooks wrote about it in some columns before he retired. They lacked good examples in the home when growing up. /snark.

      Though, Brooks did write some columns saying just that.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.