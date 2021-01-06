Trump repeats claims about the election being stolen from him but says, "We can't play into the hands of these people…So go home. We love you. You're very special…I know how you feel, but go home & go in peace." His former chief of staff said many are "domestic terrorists."
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 6, 2021
It would be shameful, but these people — and particularly their Dear Leader — are incapable of shame.
Trump is in the private dining room off the Oval Office watching news on the protesters on television, sources tell @SalehaMohsin and me.
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 6, 2021
White House adviser tells @Acosta some aides around Trump are furious the president won't do more… but "he doesn't want to”
— Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) January 6, 2021
Dan Lamothe is on the ‘military beat’ for the Washington Post:
BREAKING: The entire D.C. National Guard will be activated today, putting about 1,100 guardsmen on duty tonight, defense official tells me. Comes after breach of Capitol by pro-Trump protesters.
— Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) January 6, 2021
So, unarmed protesters in the streets last summer get the military and tear gas and men in unmarked outfits armed to the teeth, but an invasion of the Capitol gets "sorry, we're not home, please leave a message." https://t.co/a123O0U2Zj
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 6, 2021
The D.C. National Guard is not controlled by the Mayor; it’s controlled by the President.
The lack of a military response right now is a failure by the *federal* government to respond to an assault on one of its most important institutions engaging in its most important duty.
— Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) January 6, 2021
This tracks with previous reporting: Request was made and did not get an immediate response. https://t.co/kX75XyaPNH
— Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) January 6, 2021
This is nuts. The Acting Secretary of Defense acknowledging that he and the Joint Chiefs Chairman did not discuss deploying the National Guard with President Trump – but rather with VP Pence and Congressional leaders. pic.twitter.com/b8gAT9bnSC
— Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) January 6, 2021
Cops are taking selfies with the terrorists. pic.twitter.com/EjkQ83h1p2
— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 6, 2021
still can’t wrap my head around how the MAGA terrorists broke through this wall of heavily armed national guardsm- *taps earpiece* -ah I’m being informed this treatment was for racial injustice protesters pic.twitter.com/c1voc9cv7G
— kilgore trout, brad r’s brother (@KT_So_It_Goes) January 6, 2021
Never forget. Never forgive.
They evacuated Pence out of an "abundance of caution" or to put it in plain English, he's been removed in reaction to a coordinated attack at the direction of the president. https://t.co/RpFBrgruFH
— Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) January 6, 2021
News with @karoun @mikedebonis —> effort underway to persuade Cruz, Hawley and the objectors to stand down from their objections after the pro-Trump mob breached the Capitol today https://t.co/SDPa3yir05
— Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) January 6, 2021
Sedition. https://t.co/kYEiMIr7Fr
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 6, 2021
From our Francis Chung, Sen. Josh Hawley greeting protesters in the east side of the Capitol before riots began. pic.twitter.com/I8DjBCDuoP
— Manuel Quinones (@ManuelQ) January 6, 2021
Huh. Weird. Almost like he thought this was all for show and was too dumb to realize he was coddling fascists. https://t.co/33FXKXAWmx
— Chuck Enderlin (@Vote_Chuck) January 6, 2021
"Violence is always unacceptable. But it's also really fun to think about and kind of tacitly encourage, it gets people fired up. But also it's unacceptable. So that's a complicated thing. Anyway I'm in a bunker right now for unrelated reasons." https://t.co/gJrmlkdb5l
— David Roth (@david_j_roth) January 6, 2021
THIS MORNING at the rally Giuliani called for "trial by combat."
Don Jr. told Congressmen who weren't going to vote to overturn the election: "We're coming for you."
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 6, 2021
A law enforcement source has confirmed to CNN that pipe bombs were found at the headquarters for the DNC, RNC and grounds of the United States Capitol. All of the devices were safely detonated by the police, the source tells @evanperez.
— Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) January 6, 2021
