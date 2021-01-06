Trump repeats claims about the election being stolen from him but says, "We can't play into the hands of these people…So go home. We love you. You're very special…I know how you feel, but go home & go in peace." His former chief of staff said many are "domestic terrorists." — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 6, 2021

It would be shameful, but these people — and particularly their Dear Leader — are incapable of shame.

Trump is in the private dining room off the Oval Office watching news on the protesters on television, sources tell @SalehaMohsin and me. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 6, 2021

White House adviser tells @Acosta some aides around Trump are furious the president won't do more… but "he doesn't want to” — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) January 6, 2021

Dan Lamothe is on the ‘military beat’ for the Washington Post:

BREAKING: The entire D.C. National Guard will be activated today, putting about 1,100 guardsmen on duty tonight, defense official tells me. Comes after breach of Capitol by pro-Trump protesters. — Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) January 6, 2021

So, unarmed protesters in the streets last summer get the military and tear gas and men in unmarked outfits armed to the teeth, but an invasion of the Capitol gets "sorry, we're not home, please leave a message." https://t.co/a123O0U2Zj — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 6, 2021

The D.C. National Guard is not controlled by the Mayor; it’s controlled by the President. The lack of a military response right now is a failure by the *federal* government to respond to an assault on one of its most important institutions engaging in its most important duty. — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) January 6, 2021

This tracks with previous reporting: Request was made and did not get an immediate response. https://t.co/kX75XyaPNH — Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) January 6, 2021

This is nuts. The Acting Secretary of Defense acknowledging that he and the Joint Chiefs Chairman did not discuss deploying the National Guard with President Trump – but rather with VP Pence and Congressional leaders. pic.twitter.com/b8gAT9bnSC — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) January 6, 2021

Cops are taking selfies with the terrorists. pic.twitter.com/EjkQ83h1p2 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 6, 2021

still can’t wrap my head around how the MAGA terrorists broke through this wall of heavily armed national guardsm- *taps earpiece* -ah I’m being informed this treatment was for racial injustice protesters pic.twitter.com/c1voc9cv7G — kilgore trout, brad r’s brother (@KT_So_It_Goes) January 6, 2021

Never forget. Never forgive.

They evacuated Pence out of an "abundance of caution" or to put it in plain English, he's been removed in reaction to a coordinated attack at the direction of the president. https://t.co/RpFBrgruFH — Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) January 6, 2021

News with @karoun @mikedebonis —> effort underway to persuade Cruz, Hawley and the objectors to stand down from their objections after the pro-Trump mob breached the Capitol today https://t.co/SDPa3yir05 — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) January 6, 2021

From our Francis Chung, Sen. Josh Hawley greeting protesters in the east side of the Capitol before riots began. pic.twitter.com/I8DjBCDuoP — Manuel Quinones (@ManuelQ) January 6, 2021

Huh. Weird. Almost like he thought this was all for show and was too dumb to realize he was coddling fascists. https://t.co/33FXKXAWmx — Chuck Enderlin (@Vote_Chuck) January 6, 2021

"Violence is always unacceptable. But it's also really fun to think about and kind of tacitly encourage, it gets people fired up. But also it's unacceptable. So that's a complicated thing. Anyway I'm in a bunker right now for unrelated reasons." https://t.co/gJrmlkdb5l — David Roth (@david_j_roth) January 6, 2021

THIS MORNING at the rally Giuliani called for "trial by combat." Don Jr. told Congressmen who weren't going to vote to overturn the election: "We're coming for you." — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 6, 2021