Here’s a CSPAN live stream of the proceedings:

Also, Pence isn’t going to gum up the works. From The Post:

Pence, in a letter to lawmakers Wednesday, rejected Trump’s view that he could unilaterally reject electoral college votes from states won by Biden when he presides over a joint session of Congress.

“My oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not,” Pence said in the letter. “My role as presiding officer is largely ceremonial.”

His letter circulated as Trump repeatedly implored him to intervene in Congress’s counting of the results during a rally at the White House Ellipse.

“Mike Pence, I hope you’re going to stand up for the good of our Constitution and for the good of our country,” Trump said. “And if you’re not, I’m going to be very disappointed in you. I will tell you right now, I’m not hearing good stories.”