Electoral Count Open Thread

Here’s a CSPAN live stream of the proceedings:

Also, Pence isn’t going to gum up the works. From The Post:

Pence, in a letter to lawmakers Wednesday, rejected Trump’s view that he could unilaterally reject electoral college votes from states won by Biden when he presides over a joint session of Congress.

“My oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not,” Pence said in the letter. “My role as presiding officer is largely ceremonial.”

His letter circulated as Trump repeatedly implored him to intervene in Congress’s counting of the results during a rally at the White House Ellipse.

“Mike Pence, I hope you’re going to stand up for the good of our Constitution and for the good of our country,” Trump said. “And if you’re not, I’m going to be very disappointed in you. I will tell you right now, I’m not hearing good stories.”

Flaccid Führer was just telling the assembled Brown Shirts that Pence had the power to overturn the election. He doesn’t, of course, but I figured the servile Pence would fake a seizure or something to get out of his emcee duties. Pence has spent four years occupying Trump’s colon hoping to inherit the MAGA choads, but that’s not happening now. Let the Sessionshunning of Pence begin!

Open thread.

    27Comments

    5. 5.

      Jerzy Russian

      Pence has spent four years occupying Trump’s colon hoping to inherit the MAGA choads

      Eww.

      Can we do the equivalent of moving over to a different calendar system similar to when they moved from the Julian Calendar to the Gregorian calendar? You will recall that they skipped 12 days after that transition. We would need about 14 days or so to get us to January 20.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      randy khan

      I guess the Proud Boys and their fellow travelers didn’t manage to keep Dems from getting to the House chamber.  Quelle surprise.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      “And if you’re not, I’m going to be very disappointed in you. I will tell you right now, I’m not hearing good stories.”

      This is what, three elections in a row your lost Donny? A lot of people are disappointed in you.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Mary G

      Listen to Adam Schiff speak after Jim Jordan has shouted incoherently is just pure bliss. So eloquent, well written, delivery perfect. “This house has been a place of giants, how did we become so small?”

      Backhanded praise of Mitch McConnell, lol.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      mali muso

      I can’t bear to watch, but will follow along here.  How long do we expect the circus to last before the fat lady sings?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      MisterForkbeard

      @WaterGirl: Probably with the violence happening in the halls, where Trump-incited rioters are trying to kill the police and various congresspeople.

      Or maybe she’s unhappy with the Republicans trying to overthrow the entire government for fascism.

      Porque no los dos? :)

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Eolirin

      @mali muso: I would think at least six hours. Less if the morons also lack stamina. If they really wanted to be assholes about it they could contest the results of every single state and tie this up for days. But I don’t think they have the fortitude for that.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Mary G

      @mali muso: Don’t know for sure, but I think I read they get two hours for each objection, and since they are objecting to six states, 12 hours total. I hope Nancy keeps them there as long as it takes and they have to vote at 4 a.m.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      emmyelle

      Remember at the end of Breaking Bad, after Walt had enlisted the help of Uncle Jack to take care of his enemies and help him amass the 80 billion, or whatever, and then he loses control of things because of course when you fucking enlist the “help” of Nazis for your own selfish purposes you lose control and anyway then Uncle Jack and his goons kill Hank and take most of Walt’s money?

      The first time I saw that scene, and every time since when I have thought about it, I think that’s how it is in the GOP.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Geminid

      @WaterGirl: They’ve kind of gone out on a limb. I think they will still contest least one state. There is up to 2 hrs. debate allowed for an objection to state’s results, I believe. One Senator spoke of contesting three. Maybe they’ll just contest one state and get it over with.        I’m interested in which Republicans and Democrats get to speak against the objections. There probably won’t be enough time for all who want to.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      I'll be Frank

      SO – Mitch seems near tears

      Me – it’s like old yeller.  He’s got to shoot his dog.  Only instead of it being a beloved dog it was a rabid dog the whole time and Travis had been using the dog to keep old man Sanderson away.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Mary G

      ????

      I’m sheltering in place in my office. The building next door has been evacuated. I can’t believe I have to write this.— Rep. Haley Stevens (@RepHaleyStevens) January 6, 2021

      Oh:

      BREAKING: Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun
      This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can’t stop them pic.twitter.com/VVdTUwV5YN— ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021

      Reply
    24. 24.

      mrmoshpotato

      “Mike Pence, I hope you’re going to stand up for the good of our Constitution and for the good of our country,” Trump said. “And if you’re not, I’m going to be very disappointed in you. I will tell you right now, I’m not hearing good stories.”

      You should totally fire Pence, you fat, orange, fascist shitpile!  Do it!  That’ll show him!

      “I will tell you right now, I’m not hearing good stories.”

      Oh shut your Kremlin ass-sucking face already.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Eolirin

      @Mary G: This all assumes the capitol police can get the angry mob under control. They may need to evacuate before they get through the procedural roadblocks.

      This could get very ugly very quickly.

      Reply

