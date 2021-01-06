EXCLUSIVE: White House task force and Operation Warp Speed officials starting to tell states to give extra COVID-19 vaccine away to anyone who wants it https://t.co/Y3DG56wV1b — Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) January 6, 2021

Fauci: US could soon give 1 million vaccinations a day https://t.co/nzXOqjwWiE via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 5, 2021

The positive test rate has risen sharply across the US in recent days, to 13.6%, suggesting that COVID-19 may be have been spreading faster, over the Christmas holidays, than was being detected. pic.twitter.com/LPCMLyjAJD — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) January 6, 2021

The US had +225,558 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total to over 21.5 million. The 7-day moving average rose back to over 222,000 per day. pic.twitter.com/IYQtNmloYO — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) January 6, 2021

Approximately 14.3% of the US population had been infected with SARSCoV2 by Nov 15, according to new research in JAMA Network Open. To arrive at that figure, Dr. Frederick Angulo of Pfizer Vaccines calculated infections, hospitalizations & deaths https://t.co/ybHRWatOa0 pic.twitter.com/3sm0UvqV5G — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 5, 2021

“Don’t leave vaccine in the fridge. Don’t leave vaccine in the vial.” — @DrNancyM_CDC says people administering #Covid19 vaccines should follow prioritization guidelines … to a point. https://t.co/wYEsOPzcth — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) January 5, 2021

This news really deserves its own post(s), but given the rush of current events, here’s a marker:

Covid: WHO team investigating virus origins denied entry to China https://t.co/jpzosFBnrc — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 6, 2021

China steps up COVID restrictions near Beijing as local infections rise https://t.co/aXvDur341Y pic.twitter.com/H3wcNdwmTE — Reuters (@Reuters) January 6, 2021

Tokyo daily coronavirus cases hit record as state of emergency looms https://t.co/UmigpqVn3O pic.twitter.com/KsBOhfiNJo — Reuters (@Reuters) January 6, 2021

Except for the early months of the pandemic, Thailand had the coronavirus under control. A new outbreak discovered in mid-December has new tough measures back in place and threatens to put the country back where it was early last year. https://t.co/utO6uzhwLx — The Associated Press (@AP) January 6, 2021

One in 50 people in England have been infected with the virus, officials say https://t.co/OER5wzrcbd — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 5, 2021

Number of new daily confirmed cases of coronavirus in UK tops 60,000 for first time since pandemic began – at 60,916https://t.co/amoq3JNQr3 — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) January 5, 2021

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has agreed with state governors to extend the country’s current coronavirus lockdown by three weeks until Jan. 31. https://t.co/26dvzNOu4T — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) January 5, 2021

A shot in the arm: The Dutch finally start coronavirus vaccinations, the last European nation to do so, after the government was strongly criticized for the slow rollout. https://t.co/VcLkaSb4rM — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) January 6, 2021

Feeling abandoned: Balkan residents watch with dismay as European Union nations roll out coronavirus vaccination programs. It's unclear when vaccine shots will reach most Balkan nations. https://t.co/jmiEcfHa0V — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) January 6, 2021

Australia to bring forward COVID-19 vaccine rollout plans https://t.co/HV6zfMmZ6o pic.twitter.com/MF7IQdE1Zr — Reuters (@Reuters) January 6, 2021

Breaking: Australia's state and territory leaders will meet on Friday to discuss strengthening international travel protocols in light of a new fast-spreading strain of coronavirus in the United Kingdom https://t.co/2rmOb4G1uu — The Sydney Morning Herald (@smh) January 6, 2021

When you get a COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S., you'll be asked for personal information to help ensure you get your second shot. What happens to that data? https://t.co/xgKWVf5UeS — AP Health & Science (@APHealthScience) January 5, 2021

I’ve written a lot in the last two weeks about #B117 and the uncertainty surrounding its exact effects.

So let me talk about something that we can be pretty certain about: what we should be doing.

New story is here: https://t.co/oZrKCnXX8u

Quick thread to come. — Kai Kupferschmidt (@kakape) January 5, 2021

What’s your risk of catching COVID? These tools help you to find out. One of the apps estimates the probability as % that a person will encounter someone with #COVID19 at a gathering, on the basis of the size of the group & where the event takes place.https://t.co/vFsh6sPCpi — MicrobesInfect (@MicrobesInfect) January 5, 2021

Question: You’re infected with SARSCoV2. But how seriuosly infected? Knowing the amount of virus carried in the body can help doctors predict the course of a patient’s illness https://t.co/gjgIuMBR0h — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 6, 2021

European drugs authority meets again over Moderna vaccine https://t.co/lSiSqKmZCC pic.twitter.com/ridJdnKGcd — Reuters (@Reuters) January 6, 2021

India to export Covid vaccines 'within weeks' https://t.co/xe1qIjQ6kF — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 5, 2021

I think the bigger issue is that being in the country illegally does not impair one’s ability to transmit the virus. https://t.co/z5efkwnKkm — Josiah Neeley 🤔 (@jneeley78) January 5, 2021

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced how NY will handle vaccinations: Drive-thru shots — fast, efficient & you don't have to get out of your car https://t.co/LTySxY9jjh — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 5, 2021

Hospitalizations in Dallas/Fort Worth are almost off the charts. pic.twitter.com/IUDW85vQBL — Charles Ornstein (@charlesornstein) January 5, 2021

Race against time to vaccinate when refrigerator fails in CA (& they got it done) Metaphorically, our national refrigerator is failing too. #covid19 pic.twitter.com/CjHBxYEHjB — Abraar Karan (@AbraarKaran) January 5, 2021

Pretending a global pandemic isn't worthy of concern isn't a notion you arrive at on your own. It takes a concerted effort by people who *fully understand* that they are being deceptive. And lots of these folks are elected officials who should exist to *do the opposite thing.* — Sen. Jeff Jackson (@JeffJacksonNC) January 5, 2021