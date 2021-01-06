Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Capitol Lockdown

The Capitol Police have ordered evacuation of multiple House offices, and both the Senate and House have recessed, due to a potential breach of the Capitol on the Senate side.  Protesters have been reported to have been using rubber bullets*.  This is based on Rhonda Colvin’s reporting on the Washington Post livefeed.

Update: DC Mayor Murial Bowser just ordered a 6 PM to 6 AM curfew.

Update: Police are entering the building with assault rifles. CSPAN reporting that live fire is occurring (not confirmed). And this:

*I probably misheard this, and the video replays show none of it.

    4.

      John S.

      Fuck these traitorous scumbags. Let the police apply the same brand of justice they have called for on other protests across the country.

      Reply
    8.

      Ye Ladylike Sailors

      To quote @fvehafric on Twitter, “It’s a good thing the protesters aren’t there on behalf of racial justice so the cops don’t overreact”.

      Reply
    12.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Donald J. Trump
      @realDonaldTrump
      · 5m
      Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!

      impeach him for incitement tonight

      Reply
    13.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Baud:

      Protestors or police?

      I’m pretty sure she said protestors but who knows.  I updated the post.

      Reply
    16.

      Jeffro

      Yeah who could have predicted trumpov would whip the MAGAts into a frenzy and sic them on Congress?

      (actually, what, a dozen or more of us predicted this?)

      Have your civil war between your own moronic factions, GOP, leave the rest of the country out of it.

      Reply
    18.

      Al Z.

      The contrast between the treatment of these MAGA scumbags and the removal of protesters in BLM plaza simply is enraging me.

      Reply
    29.

      Sloane Ranger

      Wow, just wow! I’m watching this on CNN.  Others have already said this  but this would never have happened had this been a BLM protest. There would have been police and National Guard 3 deep totally surrounding the Capitol and had anyone even looked at them in a way they didn’t like, there would have been tear gas and baton charges.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      dmsilev

      To the anti-anti-Trumpers who for years told the Never Trump people that we were overreacting, that we were being alarmist and silly, that our objections to Trump were elitist and out of touch and "aesthetic:"F*** every one of you.— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 6, 2021

      I don’t always agree with him, but he’s dead-on correct here.

      Reply
    33.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Senate chamber evacuate

      ETA: would evacuations like this be a prelude to tear gas?

      Katie Tur reporting tear gas in the Capitol building

      Reply
    35.

      PJ

      Every one of these fascist assclowns should be arrested today, whether in the building or as they leave it. DC police should be mobilized to arrest them after they leave the Capitol. Their vehicles (parked illegally on park grounds) should be ticketed and impounded. Bowser needs to get on top of this.

      Reply
    37.

      different-church-lady

      Well, I guess there some rule that says white people don’t get tear gassed or pepper sprayed.

      Reply
    41.

      Mary G

      Welcome to the Beer-Hall Putsch, 2021.— Harry Turtledove (@HNTurtledove) January 6, 2021

      Roll Call reporter from inside building talking to CSPAN and refusing to give details for fear of danger to fellow reporters trapped in the mess.

      Reply
    42.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Kellyanne got hold of his phone

      Donald J. Trump  @realDonaldTrump 2m
      Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!

      Reply
    49.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Sounds like this is this generations version of the Oklahoma City bombing were the country gets it rubbed in it’s smug face that the racists aren’t just a bunch of boys doing the silly talk.

      Reply
    52.

      jonas

      Had these been BLM protesters, they would have had the shit teargassed and baton-whomped out of them by now. How the hell did Capitol Police allow them to breach the building like this? Chief should be fired, and these bozos arrested for insurrection, terrorism, and whatever else prosecutors can muster.

      Reply
    56.

      BaffleGab

      I’m a pretty peaceful guy, but I think this situation calls for a bit more than kid gloves. A mob of any stripe violently breaking into our seat of government calls for a response more military than civil…

      Reply
    61.

      different-church-lady

      @jonas:

      Had these been BLM protesters, they would have had the shit teargassed and baton-whomped out of them by now.

      Wouldn’t even had made it on to Capitol property, never mind IN the building.

      Reply
    66.

      Gravenstone

      @Quinerly: I’m wondering how many of he Sedition Caucus will be inclined to continue with their charade today after the tear gas has cleared out of the hallways? Maybe give a few of them their own special dose, just because?

      Reply
    73.

      NotMax

      Hawley hooligans. None of this – NONE OF THIS – alters the immutable fact that Dolt 45’s term ends on January 20th.

      Reply
    74.

      debbie

      I just heard about this shit. Where are all the tear gas canisters, rubber bullets, and stun grenades???  😡

      Reply
    77.

      AM in NC

      I hope every single Democratic Senator in the locked-in chamber is calling out each and every one of their GOP “colleagues” for fostering this insurrectionist state of affairs, either through direct encouragement, or their silent complicity.   And I hope the GOP senators are wetting their pants.

      Reply
    78.

      Lapassionara

      @Betty Cracker: this is the question I had. The Capital Police are not the same as the DC police. The DC mayor had activated the National Guard, or so I heard, but I am thinking they cannot help the Capital Police. This is crazy, as the Capital Police are obviously outnumbered.

      what a mess.

      Reply
    79.

      Cacti

      Don’t let the media call this anything other than what it is.

      This is a violent coup attempt by the right wing.

      Reply
    82.

      Wyatt Salamanca

      Rabble rousing demagogue Trump incited this riot and that scumbag Jim Comey has the gall to say don’t investigate him.

      Comey and any pundit who says don’t continue investigating Trump after January 20th is a fucking moron.  Trump is a clear and present danger to this nation. He needs to be investigated and hopefully indicted and then convicted and thrown in prison for the rest of his goddamn life.

      Reply
    83.

      Betty Cracker

      Reply
    84.

      cain

      @Quinerly:

      Did they follow process and disarm before going through the metal detectors. These people support law and order I’m told!

      Also someone on my slack was mentioning that bullets have been fired in the capitol building?

      Reply
    88.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Wapiti:

      They need to have masks duct-taped to their faces. 

      Superglued.  Yeah, the deadly pandemic (remember that?) raging through the country makes this so much worse.

      Reply
    91.

      Sloane Ranger

      Jim Acosta has a way with literary/popular references.  After describing Trump as Covita as he returned to the WH after his bout with COVID-19, he’s just used Bonfire of the Insanities to describe this shitshow.

      Reply
    97.

      RedDirtGirl

      Not sure I want to watch any live feed. Afraid I’ll see the press person shot on live tv. One rioter just said that a woman was killed inside by police. 🤷🏽‍♀️

      Reply
    99.

      Spanky

      @cain: Sometimes the tree if Liberty has to be watered with the blood of every fucking Nazi they can round up.

      I’m 45 minutes away, and steaming. Mrs. Spanky has hidden my truck keys. She s right and I’m not altogether rational atm.

      Reply
    101.

      Leto

      DC mayor and Pelosi have formally requested DC National Guard to come in. Hang up atm is within the DoD and getting this formalized.

      Edit: this is via MSNBC right now.

      Reply
    102.

      Danielx

      @jonas:

      Fuck tear gas and batons, if these were BLM protesters the bodies would be stacked three deep already. I’m surprised they haven’t started using live rounds already.

      Trump and his congressional supporters deserve whatever they get from a Biden Justice Department at this point, and it better be more than looking forward and not back etc etc.

      Reply
    105.

      Subsole

      And the rotating tag says:

      “Just a few bad apples.”

       

      Seriously. Can we please fucking drone Rupert, Mark and Jack when this is over??? Christ.

      Reply
    106.

      Patricia Kayden

      Militia members have gathered outside the Georgia Capitol. Brad Raffensperger and senior staff have been escorted out to safety.— Amy Gardner (@AmyEGardner) January 6, 2021

      Reply
    112.

      A Ghost to Most

      So, is everyone enjoying the Calvinball? The Unraveling Is Happening.

      Good luck, and good job in Georgia.

      Reply
    115.

      Cacti

      Both sides did not do this.

      The right wing is a fascist movement now.  In the literal, not pejorative sense.

      Reply
    116.

      Kent

      @Just One More Canuck:Trump is just Pinochet without the uniform

      Worse than Pinochet.  My wife and family lived in Chile under Pinochet.  HIs regime had a greater degree of competence and less corruption than the Trump Administration.  And they had a lot lower death toll.

      And when Pinochet lost the referendum election he went away without fuss.

      Reply
    121.

      NotMax

      Not to give any less due to Ed Murrow but all that keeps flashing on the interior marquee that best fits is Harvest of Shame.

      Reply
    125.

      dr. bloor

      @Cacti:

      The right wing is a fascist movement now.  In the literal, not pejorative sense.

      You meant to type “Republican Party,” of course.

      Reply
    126.

      PJ

      @Baud: Why would the Metro police be used?  There aren’t that many of them, and I don’t think they’re used to this sort of work.

      ETA: Never mind, I just realized you were thinking of the regular DC Police, and I was thinking of the Metro (Transit) Police.

      Reply
    127.

      Mallard Filmore

      I am watching NBC, and just saw the front (???) of the capitol building. The center of the building has a flag in the center, way up high, with the USA flag and just below it is the black flag of anarchy.

      Reply
    130.

      Leto

      Via MSNBC they just showed a woman coming out on a stretcher being worked on by paramedics. Maybe shot? Katy Tur saying OMG over and over.

      Reply
    132.

      Patricia Kayden

      Yep.

      BREAKING: A source tells me The Defense Department has just denied a request by DC officials to deploy the National Guard to the US Capitol.— Aaron C. Davis (@byaaroncdavis) January 6, 2021

      Reply
    135.

      Frankensteinbeck

      Congress was evacuated.  Does anyone know if that means they’re completely out of the building?

      Reply
    139.

      Roger Moore

      @PJ:

      Why would the Metro police be used?

      Because they’re available and nearby. The most important thing right now is to get this insurrection shut down ASAP, and that means grabbing anyone handy who might help.

      Reply
    161.

      Geminid

      @PJ: It  think “metro” meant D.C. cops, not subway police. There are lot of DC cops out already, many with riot gear, but they customarily don’t operate on the Capitol grounds. Even when the Capitol invasion is resolved, there will be street fighting tonight.

      Reply
    165.

      Immanentize

      @Leto: Only if he is impeached AND that is the punishment given by the Senate (but just a majority vote, not super majority re: office holding it seems)

      Reply
    173.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Cheryl Rofer: she’s remarkably calm

      Jesus, where do we go from here

      ETA: I never thought the leopards et cetera

      Daniel W. Drezner @dandrezner 1m
      On Fox News, Kevin McCarthy describes what’s happening as “Un-American.” He sounds scared and angry.

      Reply
    180.

      J R in WV

      Trump has fomented an insurrection against his own government, for the next 2 weeks, anyway. Pretty sure violent insurrection is still illegal? Also pretty close to treason — making war upon the United States government at this point.

      Senators and Congress members fleeing for their lives, injured persons being taken from the capitol, protestors upon the Senate floor~!!~  Should be instant impeachment, 20 minutes in the House, 30 more in the Senate, go get him, boys!!

      Carry him out straight to a prison cell to await trial for sedition and insurrection. Just because he wasn’t out in front of the crowd doesn’t mean he didn’t foment this violent attack on our way of government and way of life. If anyone is killed, that’s murder on the man who fomented, We already know there was a serious injury, video on the internet.

      This may be worse long term than the Trump Plague!!! More damage to our way of life.

      Reply
    182.

      Kent

      @Immanentize:@Kent: Well, Pinochet never went away — Senator for Life and all.

      He was arrested and indicted and was living under house arrest when he died in 2006 while the court cases and arguments about immunity were still being fought out

      A clear and compelling case can be made that Trump is worse than Pinochet.

      Reply
    183.

      waratah

      My sister in Australia just messaged me that she woke up to see what was happening in the capital and she said they were not even wearing masks!
      The B****s.

      Reply
    185.

      Cheryl Rofer

      Leopards, faces…

      Reply
    186.

      Steeplejack

      I’m watching MSNBC, and the coverage is the usual breaking-news muddle. But what is happening is stunning.

      I’m almost afraid to ask: how is Fox News covering this?

      Reply
    189.

      Spanky

      MD and VA have riot police. I would think the three jurisdictions have an agreement. Otherwise, the citizenry may take matters into their own hands.

      Reply
    196.

      Benw

      MSNBC hosts gobsmacked that “this was so easy” and “where are the national guard”, and not ONE of them can utter the words “white supremacy”

      Reply
    202.

      Rob

      Pretty f-ing terrifying from just over the border in Takoma Park/Silver Spring Maryland. We don’t have a tv so we are following it on Twitter.

      Reply
    209.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      more from the Leopard Eating Faces Party

      Sen. Marsha Blackburn @MarshaBlackburn 7m
       To the protestors that have breached the Capitol building: you are disrupting the democratic process. You should be ashamed of yourself. This is violence. This is a crime. It must stop.

      These actions at the US Capitol by protestors are truly despicable and unacceptable. While I am safe and sheltering in place, these protests are prohibiting us from doing our constitutional duty. I condemn them in the strongest possible terms. We are a nation of laws.

      Checked Hawley. He’s not tweeting

      Reply
    211.

      Gravenstone

      @Cheryl Rofer: As I suggested upthread, wonder how many of the Sedition Caucus will be interested in continuing their charade today after getting a load of what their Frankenstein’s monster is capable of?

      Reply
    214.

      Mary G

      @Steeplejack: I clicked on it for one second, and Dana Perino was saying that the protesters were promised the election would be overturned today, and they don’t understand why that’s not happening, so their passion overcame them. I wanted to go to the airport, get on a plane, break into their studio, and slap her upside the head. But I couldn’t, so I tweeted at her in all caps.

      Reply
    216.

      sdhays

      @Spanky: I know that Dump’s trip to the church across from the White House caused Arlington, VA to rescind their agreement. But I expect that Mayor Bowser is calling everyone she needs to.

      Reply
    218.

      Rob

      @Cheryl Rofer: Thanks for this tweet. I am actually relieved to hear this. I just wonder if Mayor Bowser can appeal to the Virginia and Maryland governors for their National Guard units?

      Reply

