The Capitol Police have ordered evacuation of multiple House offices, and both the Senate and House have recessed, due to a potential breach of the Capitol on the Senate side. Protesters have been reported to have been using rubber bullets *. This is based on Rhonda Colvin’s reporting on the Washington Post livefeed.

Update: DC Mayor Murial Bowser just ordered a 6 PM to 6 AM curfew.

Update: Police are entering the building with assault rifles. CSPAN reporting that live fire is occurring (not confirmed). And this:

People are smashing glass in the doors to the House chamber. Police have guns drawn and aimed at the door — Jonathan Tamari (@JonathanTamari) January 6, 2021

Police officers are holding them steps away from the Senate chamber, which is locked. Senators are inside. I see a few confederate flags. pic.twitter.com/YI7X7KmuUG — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

*I probably misheard this, and the video replays show none of it.