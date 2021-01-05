Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Trump is going to draw a dick on that dog with a sharpie, isn’t he?

Gastritis broke my calculator.

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Verified, but limited!

Let there be snark.

Not all heroes wear capes.

We have all the best words.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

I personally stopped the public option…

Yes we did.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

I’m only here for the duck photos.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

You are here: Home / Election 2020 / We Now Interrupt Your Georgia Election Related Anxiety With This

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • a lurker
  • Anon
  • Barbara
  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • bemused senior
  • Benw
  • Brachiator
  • brendancalling
  • cain
  • Ceci n est pas mon nym
  • cmorenc
  • cope
  • Delk
  • dmsilev
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Elie
  • Elizabelle
  • evap
  • Freemark
  • gbbalto
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • Haroldo
  • japa21
  • jayjaybear
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • jimmiraybob
  • jl
  • JPL
  • Just Chuck
  • Just Some Fuckhead
  • Leto
  • Martin
  • moops
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • Ohio Mom
  • Origuy
  • Percysowner
  • prostratedragon
  • Punchy
  • raven
  • Redshift
  • scav
  • Tony Jay
  • trollhattan
  • WaterGirl
  • West of the Rockies

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    97Comments

    3. 3.

      Barbara

      My husband has been looking at traffic cams of the area all day and he didn’t see a lot of people.  Maybe we looked too soon, but it’s kind of a raw and gray day here so not exactly a good day for a protest.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      japa21

      Had to laugh earlier. We follow a relative who is a hard core Trumper on FB.  He posted a photo today that has been going around purporting to show the huge crowds rallying for Trump.  And people are posting how wonderful it is and why isn’t the4 media covering it.  The photo was taken in March, 2018 and it was a rally put together by the kids from FL and others in favor of gun control legislation.  A couple people commented about that but the others just went merrily on thinking it was today.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      moops

      The RW demonstrations are always so small.    Why are so many politicians so eager to carry water for Trump when his supporters are so disorganized and ragtag in person?  Asking this crowd to embark on revolution seems so pointless.   Is is still jut more StopTheSteal grifting and Trump’s inevitable looting of his campaign funds?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      jl

      Thanks Cole. I’d appreciate any links of the Trumpster yahoos who used to dress up as tactical Viking ninja-turtle Captain America hybrids. I’ve been wondering what happened to those guys. Haven’t seen them for months now

      Edit: It’s true that the pic is a Viking Captain America hybrid. But I really liked the ninja-turtle theme.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Origuy

      With 19% of the vote counted, Ossoff leads 53.8% to 46.2%, Warnock leads 53.1% to 46.9%. The margins have been going down though.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      cope

      So I looked at the full frame picture of this particular individual.  The entire ensemble includes a boxing glove at the end of his staff, the legally required frog on his shield and catcher’s shin guards on his lower legs.  His shoes do appear to have tied laces so there’s that.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      jl

      This is interesting. Gonna be some oversight. Hope they look back, as well as present, as well as future. These people like to cooperate too. Will be interesting to see AOC, Porter, Tlaib and Bush tag team a witness.

      @Kate_Riga24

      While we are waiting for news from GA, Pelosi just announced additional committee appointments. New Oversight members caught my eye: Reps. AOC, Katie Porter, Rashida Tlaib & Cori Bush.

      https://twitter.com/Kate_Riga24/status/1346613895432183814

      Reply
    18. 18.

      jl

      @cope: But no turtle. I don’t think the frog counts.

      Edit: I am a fan of current day amphibians, including frogs. But whole line has become a little beta. I always wondered by they didn’t go Eryops. That, my friend, is an alpha amphibian.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      prostratedragon

      @jl:  That sounds good. I thought AOC was already on that committee. While I’d agree with many here that she can be questionable at times, I have the impression that she willingly does some homework, and Oversight is certainly a homework-type assignment.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Tom Nichols @RadioFreeTom 50m
      So it’s going to be a night of CNN declaring a “key race alert“ when there are actually no alerts and no new information.

      I don’t watch CNN, but I don’t know if I can take a whole night of Kornacki doing deep dives on individual precints with 66% of the votes reporting, and we don’t know if the Tuttles on Butternut Lane have voted yet

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Tony Jay

      Captain LARP needs to pick a fucking theme because right now he looks like someone pranked him into turning up for a Forbush Man audition on three minutes notice.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      jl

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      ‘ So it’s going to be a night of CNN declaring a “key race alert“ when there are actually no alerts and no new information. ‘

      That is SOP with CNN every day in every way, and teaser to information ratio sometimes below the limit of detectability. I guess Mr. Nichols has only started watching them recently.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      dmsilev

      Right now, a Dem sweep is the single likeliest outcome, but a Warnock/Perdue split (while still unlikely) is a bit likelier than I would’ve guessed before polls closed.
      — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) January 6, 2021

      Fingers crossed….

      Reply
    34. 34.

      WaterGirl

      @Origuy: I have learned to ignore all of those numbers early on because there’s always some huge caveat – there’s still one/some strong (R or D) county/counties that haven’t reported yet, and those will change everything!

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Martin

      @prostratedragon: She’s legit great at oversight. A lot of oversight is simply the ability to reject the status quo in defense of what the law says. Don’t give the white males the benefit of the doubt, which they coast into oversight hearings relying on.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Does anyone know if these early counts include the absentees? Just saw a figure that there are 3 million absentee votes. Is it going to be a repeat of November where we don’t get those figures added in till tomorrow or later?

      Reply
    41. 41.

      cmorenc

      @jl:

      That is SOP with CNN every day in every way, and teaser to information ratio sometimes below the limit of detectability. I guess Mr. Nichols has only started watching them recently.

      CNN so frequently announces “breaking news” it should hardly be surprising that much of their news coverage is broken.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      cope

      @jl:Or if we want a more appropriate amphibian to represent these people rather than poor, innocent Pepe, maybe the olm.  “An olm is a blind salamander with transparent skin that lives underground, hunts for its prey by smell…”*

      *Boosted from an article in the Guardian.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      jl

      @Martin: I wonder how many Trump administration witnesses will have to be dragged before that crew by Marshalls of the Supreme Court under the admiralty flag.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Anon: and coach? C’mon Mr Couple of Cadillacs (and FTR, I give a shit if Ann has a couple of Bentleys, just drop the act

      ETA: @cmorenc: MSNBC does the exact same thing, and it’s annoying, especially with so rumbling volcanos in the news these days.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Martin

      @WaterGirl: I like it, especially when you have a Kornacki or a Chuck Todd (he was actually good at that) doing it. You really start to understand how the districts are made up, how vote counting varies, etc. I don’t need to know off the top of my head how a given county works, but a big part of scientific literacy is gaining an innate sense of how things work so you can constantly calibrate your bullshit detector.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Freemark

      Warnock is doing better than Ossoff. Not completely unexpected. Some people voting for Warnock may not want to vote for Ossoff for whatever reason. But it appears those people may be not just skipping over Ossoff but voting for Perdue. WTF!

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Punchy

      @dmsilev: offshore odds had this as most likey.  How that is possible, I dont know.  Who votes for one Dem and then one Devil? (Shooting daggers at Maine)…

      ETA: looks like several have already noted this oddity

      Reply
    56. 56.

      cain

      @Just Some Fuckhead:

      They got all that special effects out there? They gotta use it on something! You just can’t use it on movies like “When Harry Met Sally” :-) I suppose the orgasm scene could use some special effects.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      bbleh

      @a lurker: Like the fraud isn’t real fraud, or even enough to be alleged in court, but it conveys the feeling of fraud, and for these jamokes, that’s enough.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      evap

      I’m trying trying trying not to get my hopes up too much, but Ossoff and Warnock are outperforming Biden slightly in both red and blue counties.

      My day has been awful, dealing with my 93-year-old mom who is very rapidly going downhill, and told me tonight that she is ready to die.   I need some good news, and a win tonight would also cheer her up.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      evap

      The counts are mostly early voting at this point.   The same-day vote is likely to be more Republican, so it’s definitely not over.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Sean Trende is not a liberal, as I recall

      Sean T at RCP @SeanTrende 22m
      I don’t usually delete tweet, but the original was backwards. Votecast had Trump at 49% approval in November, 43% today. The polls started turning against Loeffler and Perdue in mid-December. There’s 100 factors at work here, but I do think Trump’s refusal to concede took a toll.

      also:

      Sean T at RCP @SeanTrende 10m

      Ossoff continues to do more than what he needs to do.

       Absent some dramatic turnaround for Perdue in metro Atlanta, the operatic woman should be warming up.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Elie

      @evap:

       

      Hang in there… I have been there… This time is precious even as it is trying.  You won’t remember the bad parts — only that you were with her and that is gonna be more and more precious over the years…

      BTW, I am also hoping for the outcome we all seek…

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Punchy

      @Redshift: they’ll need time to…uh….”recount” the ballots.  And if still not “acceptable”, then 1,733 lawsuits.

      Can Mitch pull a PA move and decline to swear them in until all suits are exhausted, some time in 2023?

      Reply
    70. 70.

      gbbalto

      @evap: My sympathies to you and your mom, and may she pass peacefully and with dignity. I will be facing the same soon..

      ETA: Glad that you can be with her.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @Baud: I have some important stuff to do (we started an 850-piece jigsaw a couple days ago, now my wife tells me she needs the table back by Monday) so I’ll probably be up late. Might as well keep obsessively refreshing while I’m at it.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      brendancalling

      These limp dicks are lucky I am not the chief of police in DC, because I would make the horror rained down on BLM this summer look like a walk in the park.

      Moreover, these proud boy bastards would deserve it, because they are terrorists who hate America. Don’t @ me, as the kids say.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Ohio Mom

      evap @ 59: It’s going to be hard missing her, isn’t it? I hope you find comfort in spending these moments with your mom and seeing her through.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      raven

      @Leto: Did you see the article about eating white dirt I sent back yonder

       

      eta I’ve been here more that half of my life and I had a confederate ancestor killed at the Battle of Atlanta but I’m from Illinois.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Elizabelle

      @cain:   To my knowledge, GOP challenger Nick Freitas has never conceded to Abigail Spanberger.

      But she was sworn in for her second term.

      Nothing should depend on these wankers accepting the results.  Whether they do or whether they don’t … they are not going to achieve/retain the seat.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      bemused senior

      I wonder how many overseas ballots will come in after today.  There’s going to come a time tonight when we’ll all wonder how worried about those we have to be.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @raven: I wondered if that was playing into this

      I see Roger Stone, Alex Jones and the My Pillow nutcase are speaking to the dozens (I hope) of protesters in DC. Anyone seen numbers on their turn out?

      Reply
    97. 97.

      JPL

      I’m drinking hot chocolate, and hoping that helps to relax me.

      This is good news though

      The first heavily Dem rural county, Macon Co., is fully reporting: Ossoff: +25.0 Warnock: +25.6 Biden (Nov.): +21.3 And turnout is at 91.8% of November levels. Possibly the single best piece of data for the Dems yet.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.