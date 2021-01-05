It made me laugh.
1.
Captain Mandalorian there is going to get sued by two separate parts of The House of Mouse simultaneously.
2.
Wow, no one has replied yet so I
mightcoulda been first but…really, I have nothing to say looking at Good Sir Knight.
3.
My husband has been looking at traffic cams of the area all day and he didn’t see a lot of people. Maybe we looked too soon, but it’s kind of a raw and gray day here so not exactly a good day for a protest.
4.
@Barbara: The rest of them are in ops camo…shhhhhh.
5.
The fur lining is particularly butch.
6.
More proof we need a 50 year moratorium on Superhero movies.
7.
Had to laugh earlier. We follow a relative who is a hard core Trumper on FB. He posted a photo today that has been going around purporting to show the huge crowds rallying for Trump. And people are posting how wonderful it is and why isn’t the4 media covering it. The photo was taken in March, 2018 and it was a rally put together by the kids from FL and others in favor of gun control legislation. A couple people commented about that but the others just went merrily on thinking it was today.
8.
The RW demonstrations are always so small. Why are so many politicians so eager to carry water for Trump when his supporters are so disorganized and ragtag in person? Asking this crowd to embark on revolution seems so pointless. Is is still jut more StopTheSteal grifting and Trump’s inevitable looting of his campaign funds?
9.
Thanks Cole. I’d appreciate any links of the Trumpster yahoos who used to dress up as tactical Viking ninja-turtle Captain America hybrids. I’ve been wondering what happened to those guys. Haven’t seen them for months now
Edit: It’s true that the pic is a Viking Captain America hybrid. But I really liked the ninja-turtle theme.
10.
Flawsplay.
11.
Because their side values voting more than demonstrations.
12.
With 19% of the vote counted, Ossoff leads 53.8% to 46.2%, Warnock leads 53.1% to 46.9%. The margins have been going down though.
13.
Or maybe 50 years of superheroes-punch-Nazis movies.
14.
So I looked at the full frame picture of this particular individual. The entire ensemble includes a boxing glove at the end of his staff, the legally required frog on his shield and catcher’s shin guards on his lower legs. His shoes do appear to have tied laces so there’s that.
15.
Coup d’twat.
That’s funny.
16.
Encouraging news Georgia counties that went for Trump just took a big turn I’m not counting on anything, but it looks hopeful
17.
This is interesting. Gonna be some oversight. Hope they look back, as well as present, as well as future. These people like to cooperate too. Will be interesting to see AOC, Porter, Tlaib and Bush tag team a witness.
@Kate_Riga24
While we are waiting for news from GA, Pelosi just announced additional committee appointments. New Oversight members caught my eye: Reps. AOC, Katie Porter, Rashida Tlaib & Cori Bush.
-
@cope: But no turtle. I don’t think the frog counts.
Edit: I am a fan of current day amphibians, including frogs. But whole line has become a little beta. I always wondered by they didn’t go Eryops. That, my friend, is an alpha amphibian.
-
Kornacki was saying that turnout was down in some red county. 🤞
-
@jl: Oh man, murderer’s row there.
-
@Origuy: I saw much bigger margins with 6% reporting, and just assumed that was the cities and told myself not to read too much into it.
I’m going to be anxious till it’s over.
But add it to this:
@Percysowner: Encouraging news Georgia counties that went for Trump just took a big turn I’m not counting on anything, but it looks hopeful
… and I’m beginning to feel… what is this odd feeling… hope?
-
@jl: That sounds good. I thought AOC was already on that committee. While I’d agree with many here that she can be questionable at times, I have the impression that she willingly does some homework, and Oversight is certainly a homework-type assignment.
-
Tom Nichols @RadioFreeTom 50m
So it’s going to be a night of CNN declaring a “key race alert“ when there are actually no alerts and no new information.
I don’t watch CNN, but I don’t know if I can take a whole night of Kornacki doing deep dives on individual precints with 66% of the votes reporting, and we don’t know if the Tuttles on Butternut Lane have voted yet
-
24.
I thought I had hope once. Turned out to be indigestion.
-
Captain LARP needs to pick a fucking theme because right now he looks like someone pranked him into turning up for a Forbush Man audition on three minutes notice.
-
My parents want to watch CNN : /
I hate the anticipation and I don’t want to relieve 11/3/2020
-
Nah. Diplocaulus is THE alpha amphibian.
-
28.
‘ So it’s going to be a night of CNN declaring a “key race alert“ when there are actually no alerts and no new information. ‘
That is SOP with CNN every day in every way, and teaser to information ratio sometimes below the limit of detectability. I guess Mr. Nichols has only started watching them recently.
29.
@bbleh: That’s not fur, or even faux fur. I’m pretty sure it’s an ultra-shag carpet remnant.
-
this is fucking amazing, getting on toward horrifying, and I have forgiven Romney for nothing
Dave Weigel @daveweigel 15m
“We want to know your connection to Burisma!”
Non timebo mala @AncPerl · 1h
Mitt Romney, in a flight full of patriots in their way to DC
-
@Jim, Foolish Literalist: The Tuttles on Butternut Lane.
Laughing.
-
Took a few minutes to find it.
;)
-
Right now, a Dem sweep is the single likeliest outcome, but a Warnock/Perdue split (while still unlikely) is a bit likelier than I would’ve guessed before polls closed.
— Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) January 6, 2021
Fingers crossed….
-
@prostratedragon: She’s legit great at oversight. A lot of oversight is simply the ability to reject the status quo in defense of what the law says. Don’t give the white males the benefit of the doubt, which they coast into oversight hearings relying on.
-
@Jim, Foolish Literalist: we don’t know if the Tuttles on Butternut Lane have voted yet
How do you live your life without knowing this? I’m literally on pins and needles.
-
Hopefully his mother has seized the opportunity to give the basement a good Fabreeze-ing.
-
Does anyone know if these early counts include the absentees? Just saw a figure that there are 3 million absentee votes. Is it going to be a repeat of November where we don’t get those figures added in till tomorrow or later?
-
Mitt flies commerical? What ¿?
-
@jl:
That is SOP with CNN every day in every way, and teaser to information ratio sometimes below the limit of detectability. I guess Mr. Nichols has only started watching them recently.
CNN so frequently announces “breaking news” it should hardly be surprising that much of their news coverage is broken.
-
@jl:Or if we want a more appropriate amphibian to represent these people rather than poor, innocent Pepe, maybe the olm. “An olm is a blind salamander with transparent skin that lives underground, hunts for its prey by smell…”*
*Boosted from an article in the Guardian.
-
@Martin: I wonder how many Trump administration witnesses will have to be dragged before that crew by Marshalls of the Supreme Court under the admiralty flag.
-
Was this photo taken before or after the poor dear embraced the dignity wraith?
-
46.
@WaterGirl: I like it, especially when you have a Kornacki or a Chuck Todd (he was actually good at that) doing it. You really start to understand how the districts are made up, how vote counting varies, etc. I don’t need to know off the top of my head how a given county works, but a big part of scientific literacy is gaining an innate sense of how things work so you can constantly calibrate your bullshit detector.
-
What’s with the bright red Capitol dome on the graphic behind Joy Reid?
-
Warnock is doing better than Ossoff. Not completely unexpected. Some people voting for Warnock may not want to vote for Ossoff for whatever reason. But it appears those people may be not just skipping over Ossoff but voting for Perdue. WTF!
-
I hear the Tuttles are leaning blue!
-
Ticket splitters are freaky people. Even more than the guy in the photo up top.
-
@Freemark: The snank really fucked up attacking the Rev’s religion.
-
@a lurker: Or the throw rug from the bathroom at the Red Roof Inn.
-
@cope: Go big and mean, or GTFO.
World’s biggest amphibian ‘discovered’ in museum
By Helen Briggs BBC News September 2019
” Reaching nearly two metres in length, the South China giant salamander is critically endangered in the wild. ”
https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-49692583
But from pix, no teeth. So, Eryops or go home.
-
@dmsilev: offshore odds had this as most likey. How that is possible, I dont know. Who votes for one Dem and then one Devil? (Shooting daggers at Maine)…
ETA: looks like several have already noted this oddity
-
Look it’s Craptain America!
-
They got all that special effects out there? They gotta use it on something! You just can’t use it on movies like “When Harry Met Sally” :-) I suppose the orgasm scene could use some special effects.
-
@Elizabelle: Someone say Butternut?
-
@a lurker: Like the fraud isn’t real fraud, or even enough to be alleged in court, but it conveys the feeling of fraud, and for these jamokes, that’s enough.
-
I’m trying trying trying not to get my hopes up too much, but Ossoff and Warnock are outperforming Biden slightly in both red and blue counties.
My day has been awful, dealing with my 93-year-old mom who is very rapidly going downhill, and told me tonight that she is ready to die. I need some good news, and a win tonight would also cheer her up.
-
Does anyone know if these early counts include the absentees?
I seem to recall reading here that it varies by county, grrr. But various Georgia politicos have warned that we shouldn’t assume we’ll have final results tonight.
-
62.
The counts are mostly early voting at this point. The same-day vote is likely to be more Republican, so it’s definitely not over.
-
@evap: I’m sorry to hear about your mom.
-
Sean Trende is not a liberal, as I recall
Sean T at RCP @SeanTrende 22m
I don’t usually delete tweet, but the original was backwards. Votecast had Trump at 49% approval in November, 43% today. The polls started turning against Loeffler and Perdue in mid-December. There’s 100 factors at work here, but I do think Trump’s refusal to concede took a toll.
also:
Sean T at RCP @SeanTrende 10m
Ossoff continues to do more than what he needs to do.
Absent some dramatic turnaround for Perdue in metro Atlanta, the operatic woman should be warming up.
-
@evap: All the best to you, evap.
-
The problem with good news is that it makes me want to stay up late, and I don’t want to do that.
-
Hang in there… I have been there… This time is precious even as it is trying. You won’t remember the bad parts — only that you were with her and that is gonna be more and more precious over the years…
BTW, I am also hoping for the outcome we all seek…
-
@Redshift: they’ll need time to…uh….”recount” the ballots. And if still not “acceptable”, then 1,733 lawsuits.
Can Mitch pull a PA move and decline to swear them in until all suits are exhausted, some time in 2023?
-
@evap: sorry about your mom, that’s hard.
I’m also trying to keep my election hopes in check. Fingers crossed!
-
@evap: My sympathies to you and your mom, and may she pass peacefully and with dignity. I will be facing the same soon..
ETA: Glad that you can be with her.
-
@Baud: I have some important stuff to do (we started an 850-piece jigsaw a couple days ago, now my wife tells me she needs the table back by Monday) so I’ll probably be up late. Might as well keep obsessively refreshing while I’m at it.
-
Loeffler is a fucking carpetbagger.
-
You can work on your campaign, mister!
-
Or maybe, he won’t seat them until the original two senators concede?
-
I’m working on a unity theme. “$2000 checks for everyone and Mexico will pay for it.”
-
Suzan Alexander Kane on line 1.
:)
-
These limp dicks are lucky I am not the chief of police in DC, because I would make the horror rained down on BLM this summer look like a walk in the park.
Moreover, these proud boy bastards would deserve it, because they are terrorists who hate America. Don’t @ me, as the kids say.
-
@Punchy: Oh knock it off.
-
I’m cautiously hopeful. Is that bad?
-
@evap: very sorry to hear about your mom.
-
Yes. Stop. You’ll ruin everything!
-
evap @ 59: It’s going to be hard missing her, isn’t it? I hope you find comfort in spending these moments with your mom and seeing her through.
-
@raven: She is awful. It would actually be funny if her plan to join the seditious twelve cost her some votes.
-
@raven: As a fellow son of the south, I do love teasing Avalune with this ;)
-
@Leto: Did you see the article about eating white dirt I sent back yonder
eta I’ve been here more that half of my life and I had a confederate ancestor killed at the Battle of Atlanta but I’m from Illinois.
-
Aw shucks Willard, dust-up with the WWC? I can feel the economic anxiety from here.
-
@cain: To my knowledge, GOP challenger Nick Freitas has never conceded to Abigail Spanberger.
But she was sworn in for her second term.
Nothing should depend on these wankers accepting the results. Whether they do or whether they don’t … they are not going to achieve/retain the seat.
-
The polls started turning against Loeffler and Perdue in mid-December. There’s 100 factors at work here, but I do think Trump’s refusal to concede took a toll.
Everything Trump touches…
-
I wonder how many overseas ballots will come in after today. There’s going to come a time tonight when we’ll all wonder how worried about those we have to be.
-
This. Inspired on the spot to create a brand new ‘old proverb:’
Borrowed trouble does not accrue interest.
;)
-
@raven: I wondered if that was playing into this
I see Roger Stone, Alex Jones and the My Pillow nutcase are speaking to the dozens (I hope) of protesters in DC. Anyone seen numbers on their turn out?
-
I’m sorry. It’s wonderful that you can be with your mom, however.
I wish you, her, all of us two victories tonight.
-
@bemused senior: As worried as you want to be.
-
@raven: I’d rather be able to do the math!
-
@NotMax: Works for me.
-
@bemused senior: Well the margin is slipping some so there is that.
-
I’m drinking hot chocolate, and hoping that helps to relax me.
This is good news though
The first heavily Dem rural county, Macon Co., is fully reporting: Ossoff: +25.0 Warnock: +25.6 Biden (Nov.): +21.3 And turnout is at 91.8% of November levels. Possibly the single best piece of data for the Dems yet.
