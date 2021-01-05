Congress is back in session and House Democrats vow that their first order of business is stimulus, including $2,000 checks to individuals https://t.co/bd3K0iLCTI
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 4, 2021
President-elect @JoeBiden campaigning for @ossoff and @ReverendWarnock goes after President Trump on COVID: "The president spends more time whining and complaining than doing something about the problem. I don't know why he still wants the job. He doesn't want to do the work."
— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) January 4, 2021
Biden team is vowing a "whole of government" effort to fix our vaccine rollout. Could include:
* Defense Production Act for distribution
* Mobile units, including rural areas
* A lot more spending
I talked to covid czar Jeff Zients about what's coming:https://t.co/mnxzbQKmGE
— Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) January 4, 2021
As Biden prepares to take office, Democrats are united and Republicans are at each other's throats. Why is this supposed to be a bad sign about his ability to govern with this congress? https://t.co/Jxfuhg4hBG
— Josh Barro (@jbarro) January 4, 2021
The moment we’re in feels a lot like May 2016: The GOP is divided by many members willing to do Trump’s bidding and many other members willing to stand up and tell him no. But unlike in May 2016, Trump is not consolidating power, he is losing it.
In particular, the issue that has had a lot of Democrats worried — a disciplined senate GOP coalescing behind Mitch McConnell to deny Biden any bipartisan wins — is looking significantly less real than it did a week ago.
