Congress is back in session and House Democrats vow that their first order of business is stimulus, including $2,000 checks to individuals https://t.co/bd3K0iLCTI

President-elect @JoeBiden campaigning for @ossoff and @ReverendWarnock goes after President Trump on COVID: "The president spends more time whining and complaining than doing something about the problem. I don't know why he still wants the job. He doesn't want to do the work."

As Biden prepares to take office, Democrats are united and Republicans are at each other's throats. Why is this supposed to be a bad sign about his ability to govern with this congress? https://t.co/Jxfuhg4hBG

The moment we’re in feels a lot like May 2016: The GOP is divided by many members willing to do Trump’s bidding and many other members willing to stand up and tell him no. But unlike in May 2016, Trump is not consolidating power, he is losing it.

In particular, the issue that has had a lot of Democrats worried — a disciplined senate GOP coalescing behind Mitch McConnell to deny Biden any bipartisan wins — is looking significantly less real than it did a week ago.