Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Pumped for the Transition

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Pumped for the Transition

The moment we’re in feels a lot like May 2016: The GOP is divided by many members willing to do Trump’s bidding and many other members willing to stand up and tell him no. But unlike in May 2016, Trump is not consolidating power, he is losing it.

In particular, the issue that has had a lot of Democrats worried — a disciplined senate GOP coalescing behind Mitch McConnell to deny Biden any bipartisan wins — is looking significantly less real than it did a week ago.

      2 Republicans die and go to heaven.They ask God if he'd answer one question."Of course," God says. They ask how the Democrats rigged the election in 2020. "It wasn't rigged," God replied. Republicans look at one another and say, "This conspiracy goes higher than we thought!"— Ed Stetzer (@edstetzer) January 4, 2021

