You are here: Home / Open Threads / Tuesday Evening Open Thread: Scotland Rejects the Marquis of Turnberry

Tuesday Evening Open Thread: Scotland Rejects the Marquis of Turnberry

by | 97 Comments

This post is in: 

Per the NYTimes (those turncoats), ‘playing golf is not an essential purpose… ‘

Rumors that Mr. Trump would head for Scotland flared after a Scottish paper reported that an American military version of a Boeing 757 — sometimes used by Mr. Trump — was scheduled to land at a nearby airport on Jan. 19, the day before Joseph R. Biden Jr. is to be sworn in as president.

“We are not allowing people to come into Scotland,” Ms. Sturgeon told reporters in Edinburgh, “and that would apply to him just as it applies to anybody else — and coming in to play golf is not what I would consider to be an essential purpose.”…

Mr. Trump has owned the Trump Turnberry resort since 2014 and has long thought of it as an escape. In November 2016, according to Anthony Scaramucci, the former White House communications director, he had planned on flying to the resort if, as he then expected, he lost the presidential race to Hillary Clinton. In July 2018, Mr. Trump spent two days golfing there during a visit to Britain, before flying to Helsinki, Finland, to meet President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia…

So (tongue so firmly in cheek as to protrude from the vulgar bodily orifice) maybe just a layover on his way to a nice private dacha?

Unlike Mr. Johnson, whom Mr. Trump cultivated as a like-minded populist, Ms. Sturgeon, who is the leader of the Scottish National Party, has never made much of a secret of her views about Mr. Trump.

On the Friday after the election, when Mr. Biden appeared headed for victory, she said on Twitter, “The world can be a dark place at times just now — but today we are seeing a wee break in the clouds.”

      NotMax

      Breaking news.
      Several burly men spotted trudging out of MSNBC offices after spending the morning taking turns winding up Steve Kornacki.

      debbie

      Any way to get that Turnberry lawn image projected onto 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue? I think it might cheer most of the populace to see it.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      Trump is half Scottish right? Can’t he just apply for citizenship? Seems pretty fitting to die on the desolate island of Outer Hebrides.

      Reply
      artem1s

      don’t know why I didn’t think of this before, but I just realized I’m going to be up all night (and several days) watching election maps and trying to will them to turn blue.

      Chief Oshkosh

      Aw, let ’em land AF2, just don’t let anyone off the airport grounds. And don’t refuel. After a while, the Secret Service and airmen will figure out that it’s him or them, and nature will take its course.

      divF

      tongue so firmly in cheek as to protrude from the vulgar bodily orifice.

      I always love it when AL uses an R.A. Lafferty quote.

      Elizabelle

      Not surprised.  I did not think the great Nicola Sturgeon was going to be down with Trump winging his way over.

      mrmoshpotato

      @NotMax: Enjoy whatever madness is MSNBC’s Georgia coverage tonight.

      Bill Arnold

      Open thread, so – Javad Zarif – Foreign Minister of Islamic Republic of Iran
      (He tweeted the same in Arabic as well. Bold mine :-)

      Congratulations to Qatar for the success of its brave resistance to pressure & extortion.

      To our other Arab neighbors: Iran is neither an enemy nor threat. Enough scapegoating—especially with your reckless patron on his way out.

      Time to take our offer for a strong region. #HOPE
      — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 5, 2021

    12. 12.

      Elizabelle

      I see the Atlanta Journal Constitution has a headline up:

      Georgia runoff election:  Few problems. short lines

      That could be good.

      Polls close at 7 pm Eastern.

      Chetan Murthy

      B/c this is a Nicola Sturgeon appreciation thread, has anybody seem the Tracey Ullman sketches where she plays Sturgeon?  Brilliant stuff!  Brilliant stuff!  Almost as good as her portrayal of Angela Merkel!

      Leto

      @Elizabelle: something windup Kornacki is currently explaining is that each county has different reporting procedures. Some count the in person vote first, some count the mail in ballots first… so there’s going to be a bit of a delay because of course asking Republicans to be consistent is just asking for the fucking moon.

      Leto

      @Elizabelle: apparently in strong Dem areas the lines are shorter (more early/mail-in voting) v Repuke areas (GIMMIE DA RONA!); again, hoping team democracy has the momentum.

    20. 20.

      Bill Arnold

      Ah, this is more complicated. N757AF is the Trump org’s 757 and last anyone knew it was missing the port engine, and they were looking for a loaner engine to fly it to Louisiana for required maintenance.  He apparently did not expect to need it and had been deferring fixing/maintenance. :-) He also owns (“owns”) a smaller business jet [1] with sufficient range to reach Europe.  He has played games with the ownership of that jet in the past.
      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Trump_Force_One (I’ve read that this is called the T-Bird.)
      Last I knew it was parked at Stewart International airport sans port engine. (Nearby so I might go have a look with binoculars.)
      Naturally, aviation geeks have been gaming this out the last day.
      [1] https://foxtrotalpha.jalopnik.com/donald-trumps-other-jet-is-this-heavily-badged-but-seld-1766617173

      oldster

      Why in God’s name would that loser be allowed to use a US military airplane to fly himself into exile?

      The only military airplane that I want to see him on is a helicopter hovering over rough seas with the side door wide open.

      Up until that time he can fly coach.

      randy khan

      My father-in-law died today and, yes, it was COVID-19.  He went into the hospital before Christmas and steadily declined.  He was in his 80s, but before he was infected he was as active – still working because he liked what he did – and as healthy as anyone in his 80s could be.  They did everything they could, including remdesivir and antibody treatment, and none of it worked.  We got warning it was coming, so my wife and I were there.  Although of course we couldn’t be right with him, we were as close as we could be.

      I am incredibly sad because my wife loved him dearly and I loved him, too.

      But I’m also angry.  As much as the virus killed him, so did the Trump Administration, through neglect, through all of its conscious decisions to thwart good public health policy, by not wearing masks or social distancing, through its bungled roll-out of the vaccine (he would have been in an early cohort, but it hadn’t reached him yet), and so much more.  And listening to the doctors and nurses, particularly today as they were trying to comfort us while we watched him die, it was obvious how terrible they felt and how frustrated they were.  They’re still there every day – one told us that ICU staff regularly worked extra shifts – trying to save whatever lives they can, but they all know it didn’t have to be this way.

      Calouste

      @Just Some Fuckhead: He was born outside the UK to British parent who had not been resident in the UK for a long time (if his mother even still held UK citizenship at the time of his birth) so his chances of citizenship are pretty much zero, short of bribing Boris the clown.

      Leto

      @JPL: Stacey Abrams on MSNBC right now saying that they’re seeing strong/steady turn out in Dem areas, but it’ll come down to the final numbers. Note of hope but also realism.

      mrmoshpotato

      @MattF:

      Note that Cleta Mitchell has resigned from her law firm. 

      Let us have a long moment (several decades) of no sadness for her.

      Princess

      Hearing news that run-off e-day voting > November e-day voting, has got me down — that’s good news for the GOP.

      Miss Bianca

      @randy khan: Oh, I’m so sorry to hear this. My condolences.

      A friend of mine just posted on FB that she lost her beloved aunt today to COVID. 2020 is the gift that keeps on taking. : (

      NotMax

      @mrmoshpotato

      Will be popping in periodically to look. Certainly not an uninterrupted viewing; am not anywhere near masochistic enough to subject myself Brian Williams’ insipid verbiage for any extended period.

      cain

      @randy khan:

      Even so, we collectively killed him and so many others when we refuse to wear masks, social distance, or follow guidelines. Even though our govt failed us, we could have been better people and we weren’t.

      My deep condolences on your loss.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      @cain:  I saw a pic of him today from back when and he was walking ahead of the queen. Not sure he’d be able to navigate that system properly.

      Jeffro

      I hold the Scots in about the same high esteem as I do the Kiwis at this point.  Excellent leadership that looks out for the country and points out nearly every day that trumpov is a big fat moron.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      @randy khan: Sorry for your loss. When Trump killed John Prine, no one was safe. But, to be fair, Trump didn’t do anything the entire Republican party wouldn’t have done. They don’t believe in collective action and smart government policy. The entire hideous Covid response was their worldview: every man for himself.

      Jeffro

      @Leto:Stacey Abrams on MSNBC right now saying that they’re seeing strong/steady turn out in Dem areas, but it’ll come down to the final numbers.

      Like every post-game football interview ever.  “Well, we played hard, gave it our best, but in the end, the team that scores the most points is gonna win the game.”

      Insightful!  ;)

      Elizabelle

      How quickly does Georgia count its mail in vote?  Have they been able to start counting earlier, or do they have to wait for the polls to officially close?

      raven

      @Elizabelle: yes

      The polls are set to close at 7 p.m. EST on Election Day, and that’s when ballot counting can begin. Absentee ballots must be received by the close of polls to be counted. Military and overseas ballots postmarked by Tuesday and received by Friday will be counted, and absentee voters also have until Friday to fix any problems so their votes can be counted.

      No ballots, including absentee ballots received in advance of Election Day, can be counted until the polls close. But a state election board rule requires county election officials to begin processing absentee ballots — verifying signatures on the outer envelope, opening the envelopes and scanning the ballots — before Election Day. That should speed things up on election night. Still, some absentee ballots received by mail or in drop boxes up until 7 p.m. on Election Day will still need to be processed.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      @randy khan:

      My deepest condolences on losing your dad.

      Fuck Trump and fuck the party of Sedition, the Republican party. Oh, and fuck their seditious supporters. They own these deaths because not only did they choose to do nothing to prevent them but they also actively sabotaged attempts to do anything.

      Fucking treasonous, seditious murderers.

      MattF

      @Elizabelle: From the NYT:

      Lisa Lerer 3m ago

      Officials were able to process and organize, but not count, early votes before 7 p.m. They hope that rule change will speed up counting of the 3.1 million early ballots cast.

      Another Scott

      Whoo, hooo! Warnock and Ossoff are ahead!!

      Ossoff 536 / Perdue 187
      Warnock 534 / Loeffler 189

      (According to Google’s summary of AP results.)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      banditqueen

      @randy khan:  Condolences and comfort to you and your family–no, it didn’t need to be like this. May your FIL’s memory always be a blessing & may he rest in power.

      Chetan Murthy

      @randy khan: Randy, I’m so sorry for you and esp. for your wife and her immediate family.  Nothing anybody can do, can make up for, undo, your loss.  May his memory be a blessing to you and your family.

      For the rest of us, all we can do is to carry with us the memory of these people, unjustly taken before their time, by the moral and mental imbecility of the monsters who rule us.  So that we never forget, and never forgive them, for what they’ve done to us, for the people and the health they’ve robbed.

      And last, it’s a reminder of why we quarantine, isolate, distance, mask, wash, etc.  So that we can do our part to make sure our neighbors don’t have to die.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      @NotMax: Virginia has the third most counties right behind Georgia and we don’t have any problems running elections. Of course, we don’t have Republicans running elections so there’s that..

      debbie

      @Elizabelle:

      No hope of ever finding it, but there was a Trump tweet a few years ago tsktsking Nicola Sturgeon about something, and the colorfully worded replies were hilarious.

      NotMax

      @raven

      IIRC there was a small dust-up over the Georgia 25 cent piece showing a map of the state which was missing one county completely (Dade?), a notch in the state border being depicted instead.

      Elizabelle

      @debbie:   It will surface again.  We’ll keep an eye out.

      No one has gotten tired of dissing Trump.

      And the Scots in the Sam Bee segment have his number.

      raven

      @NotMax:

      In 1800, Georgia had 24 counties. As the state grew, so did the number of counties.

      “Counties were created not to be so large that the citizens could not reach the county seat within a reasonable one day round trip,” Harry Hayes, Senior Public Service Associate with the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government said.

      There were political implications.

      Until 1962, Georgia used the County Unit System to choose many elected officials. The system gave more political muscle to urban counties, so it benefited rural Georgia to create more counties and therefore more muscle.

      “Another rural county, that’s two more rural votes there, off-set those interests in Atlanta,” Charles Bullock, Political Science Professor at the University of Georgia explained.

      In 1945, the Georgia Constitution capped the number of counties at 159.

      Some are quite small. Taliaferro County has a population of about sixteen-hundred people.

      “There’s occasionally talk about consolidating counties, but it never gets very far because the hometown folks are saying we want to keep our separate identity,” Bullock went on to say.

      What may seem like an excessive number of counties isn’t so much when you consider some states are loaded with special purpose districts that are an added form of government.

      When you look at the number of counties per capita, Georgia’s not in the top ten.

      Two states are divided into counties, but in Connecticut and Rhode Island counties have no governmental function.

      Ohio Mom

      Randy Khan: Crap! So unfair, so unnecessary and so, so sad. What a terrible loss.

      I hope there is some comfort in seeing how hard the doctors and nurses fought for him.

