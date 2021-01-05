"Coming to play golf is not what I would consider to be an essential purpose." Nicola Sturgeon suggests Donald Trump may not be allowed into Scotland – amid reports the President could fly to his Turnberry golf resort the day before Joe Biden's inauguration. pic.twitter.com/U5dsDhYHHX — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) January 5, 2021

Per the NYTimes (those turncoats), ‘playing golf is not an essential purpose… ‘

… Rumors that Mr. Trump would head for Scotland flared after a Scottish paper reported that an American military version of a Boeing 757 — sometimes used by Mr. Trump — was scheduled to land at a nearby airport on Jan. 19, the day before Joseph R. Biden Jr. is to be sworn in as president. “We are not allowing people to come into Scotland,” Ms. Sturgeon told reporters in Edinburgh, “and that would apply to him just as it applies to anybody else — and coming in to play golf is not what I would consider to be an essential purpose.”… Mr. Trump has owned the Trump Turnberry resort since 2014 and has long thought of it as an escape. In November 2016, according to Anthony Scaramucci, the former White House communications director, he had planned on flying to the resort if, as he then expected, he lost the presidential race to Hillary Clinton. In July 2018, Mr. Trump spent two days golfing there during a visit to Britain, before flying to Helsinki, Finland, to meet President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia…

So (tongue so firmly in cheek as to protrude from the vulgar bodily orifice) maybe just a layover on his way to a nice private dacha?

Unlike Mr. Johnson, whom Mr. Trump cultivated as a like-minded populist, Ms. Sturgeon, who is the leader of the Scottish National Party, has never made much of a secret of her views about Mr. Trump. On the Friday after the election, when Mr. Biden appeared headed for victory, she said on Twitter, “The world can be a dark place at times just now — but today we are seeing a wee break in the clouds.”