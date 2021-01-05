Pennsylvania Republicans have been dicking around with elections for some time. With today’s convening of the legislature, we have more Republicanism.
Open Thread!
Mary G
Assholes. We need to root them all out.
Jean
I don’t understand this whole story.
Adam L Silverman
This will be McConnell’s play if Ossoff and Warnock win. Since neither Loeffler nor Perdue will concede and there will be bullshit lawsuit after bullshit lawsuit, McConnell will refuse to cede the majority until all the litigation is exhausted. Basically what they did in dragging out seating Franken, but on steroids.
The Thin Black Duke
The most patriotic act anyone living in America can do now is never vote for a Republican ever again. Never.
Brachiator
The Republican State Senator in Pennsylvania just set a very dangerous precedent: as long as your opponent refuses to concede
Trump didn’t concede. I guess he must still be president. What a load of horse shit.
PsiFighter37
Sounds like that asshole who runs the State Senate GOP should be arrested for something.
@Jean: It’s pretty complicated, and it helps to read the links for background.
Basically, the Republican in one district won’t concede, although the votes are against him. So the Republicans threw out the legal presiding officer (D) and are running the show their way, refusing to seat the Democrat who won in that district.
MJS
Governor Wolf will have a remedy for this. “You want Republican sponsored legislation signed without a veto-proof majority? Nah. You have someone from your district you want on a commission or board. Nah.” He’s used to dealing with Republican obstruction.
More explanation:
@SenatorBrewster won at the ballot box, the State Court, the Federal Court, and his election was certified by the PA Sec. of State, yet the @SenateGOP are blocking him from taking his seat. "It's robbery!" Just like Trump. https://t.co/ZhP6cbwzfg @PaSenateDems @GovernorTomWolf
— Senator Hughes (@SenatorHughes) January 5, 2021
Baud
From the linked article
But Ziccarelli has a lawsuit pending in federal court in Pittsburgh that seeks to overturn that outcome
Some bad info somewhere.
Anya
This is insane. Are voters okay with this? I don’t get how these people are rewarded over and over again despite their awfulness. I would even understand it if they were doing things that helps the people.
Mary G
PA Sen. Anthony Williams voting NO on removing Lt Gov Fetterman from the Senate for the day is a whole mood. pic.twitter.com/32yyGnaxBE— Elijah Cohen (@PA_Capitol_Boy) January 5, 2021
ByRookorbyCrook
So the rot spreads… The Republican party has abandoned the concept of representative democracy. Elections are moot. There needs to be a reckoning with jail time. The is no “looking forward” anymore.
The Moar You Know
Are voters okay with this?
@Anya: I’ll assume, not living there, that the voters who put GOP majorities into the PA statehouse are thrilled. I would be, if I were a Republican.
And I’m understanding the attraction more and more; you can bully and beat people 24/7 and they’ll never fight back. Dem politicians just won’t do this kind of shit.
Punchy
So they can pick and choose who’s sworn in? I would assume that they realize that at some point, the makeup will swing to the Dems, and then this tactic will put back in their face in spades.
This was the whole supposed reason that McConnell didn’t burn the filibuster rule in the Senate, knowing they could be in the minority at some point and would need to use it. Methinks the PA GOP is quite short-sighted here.
jayjaybear
As a currently-residing native of PA. I have one phrase: “Pittsburgh and Philadelphia with Alabama in between.”
The Moar You Know
I would assume that they realize that at some point, the makeup will swing to the Dems, and then this tactic will put back in their face in spades.
@Punchy: but the Dems won’t do it back. They just won’t. And that’s why this keeps getting done to Dem politicians. Consequence-free bad behavior will be repeated and escalated.
Elizabelle
Not about Pennsylvania, but this Margaret Sullivan (WaPost ombudsman) column fits this situation, too. Wherein the radicals decide that Democrats are illegitimately elected and must not be seated; nor their victories certified.
We must stop calling Trump’s enablers ‘conservative.’ They are the radical right.
You hear the word “radical” a lot these days. It’s usually aimed like a lethal weapon at Democratic office-seekers, especially those who want to unseat a Republican incumbent. Sen. Kelly Loeffler [usually calls her challenger] “radical liberal Raphael Warnock.”
Such is the upside-down world we’ve come to inhabit. These days, the true radicals are … the media bloviators on Fox News, One America and Newsmax who parrot [Trump’s] lies about election fraud; and the members of Congress who plan to object on Wednesday to what should be a pro forma step of approving the electoral college results, so that President-elect Joe Biden can take office peacefully on Jan. 20.
But instead of being called what they are, these media and political figures get a mild label: conservative. [Margaret’s italics]
… In applying this innocuous-sounding description, the reality-based media does the public a terrible disservice. Instead of calling out the truth, it normalizes; it softens the dangerous edges.
It makes it seem, well, not so bad. Conservative, after all, describes politics devoted to free enterprise and traditional ideas.
But that’s simply false. Sean Hannity is not conservative. Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama are not conservative. Nor are the other 10 (at last count) senators who plan to object.
…. The language problem here points to a larger, more troubling issue: The radicalism of the right has been normalized. It’s been going on, and building, for decades. Don’t worry, this mind-set reassures, it’s all fine. There are different ways of looking at the world, liberal and conservative, and they are about equal.
That, of course, is misleading hooey. … I’d call them members of the radical right. … [and they themselves] won’t like this, of course. They soak in the word “conservative” like a warm bath.
… Heather Cox Richardson, [Boston College history prof]: … This is “the final, logical step of Movement Conservatism: denying the legitimacy of anyone who does not share their ideology. This is unprecedented.” She called it “a profound attack on our democracy” and predicted that it wouldn’t succeed.
…. Too much of the reality-based media has gone along for the ride, worried about accusations of leftist bias, wanting desperately to be seen as neutral, unwilling to be clear about how lopsided these sides are.
[Soon, Trump will be out of office.] But his enablers and the movement that fostered him, and that he built up, will remain. That’s troubling.
We should take one small but symbolic step toward repairing the damage by using the right words to describe it. It would be a start.
Maggie Haberman and journalists of her ilk, at the FTF NYTimes and elsewhere, exist to normalize the radicals. At some point, someone is going to have to call them out too.
Melusine
Jesus fucking Christ. It just won’t end.
May each and every person who voted for or enabled the current Maladministration receive the Darwin Award they so richly deserve.
Matt
Hot take: present-day membership in the Republican Party should permanently disqualify a person for office at any level. Any person willing to support these clowns is going to perjure themselves taking the oath of office.
Mike R
@The Thin Black Duke: The truest statement I have heard today.
bluehill
As some tweet said to paraphrase – not enjoying this 2020 bonus content.
Gravenstone
@Elizabelle: They’re conservative only insofar as the thing they seek to “conserve” is Republican white male rule. All other considerations are secondary.
Leto
@jayjaybear: Ditto.
I don’t understand this whole story.
The Republicans are objecting to one Democratic Senator being seated. It was a close enough election that the Democrat only won when counting a set of mail in votes the Republicans object to because the voter failed to write in the date on the mail-in envelope. The issue has already been litigated all the way to the state Supreme Court and been certified by state election officials, but the Republican is challenging in federal court now. The Republican majority in the state senate is now refusing to seat the Democratic winner, claiming it isn’t final until the federal court has ruled.
Dan B
Steven Miller will notice this as will Meadows and McConnell. The MSM and social media are a big reason for the rot but so are most of the wealthy. As long as they don’t feel any pain they will continue to support the radical right.
Tomorrow will be interesting, possibly in the Chinese curse way.
artem1s
I’m curious about how their rules work that they can remove the presiding Lt Gov? That seems to be the oddest part. I get that the GOP is in majority(?) but if the Lt Gov is presiding can’t he just swear him in anywhere and say neener-neener? And why single out this rep? Let me guess, Allegheny County/Pittsburgh?
Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes
This gets worse until some of them start paying a personal, physical price.
