On The Road – UncleEbeneezer – 'Blossoms of Light" at Denver Botanical Gardens, December 2018

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

UncleEbeneezer

While visiting my sister in Denver in 2018, we decided to do something fun for my Birthday (12/23) and all drove out to the Denver Botanical Gardens to see the “Blossoms of Light” installation. It was really neat, but FREEZING COLD!!! I am neither a landscape architect nor a lights artist so I don’t have a whole lot of commentary to add to the pix aside from “look at the pretty lights!” Enjoy! -UncleEbeneezer

On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - "Blossoms of Light" at Denver Botanical Gardens, December 2018 8
Denver Botanical GardensDecember 23, 2018
On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - "Blossoms of Light" at Denver Botanical Gardens, December 2018 6
Denver Botanical GardensDecember 23, 2018
On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - "Blossoms of Light" at Denver Botanical Gardens, December 2018 7
Denver Botanical GardensDecember 23, 2018
On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - "Blossoms of Light" at Denver Botanical Gardens, December 2018 4
Denver Botanical GardensDecember 23, 2018
On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - "Blossoms of Light" at Denver Botanical Gardens, December 2018 5
Denver Botanical GardensDecember 23, 2018
On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - "Blossoms of Light" at Denver Botanical Gardens, December 2018 3
Denver Botanical GardensDecember 23, 2018
On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - "Blossoms of Light" at Denver Botanical Gardens, December 2018 1
Denver Botanical GardensDecember 23, 2018
On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - "Blossoms of Light" at Denver Botanical Gardens, December 2018 2
Denver Botanical GardensDecember 23, 2018
On The Road - UncleEbeneezer - "Blossoms of Light" at Denver Botanical Gardens, December 2018
Denver Botanical GardensDecember 23, 2018

