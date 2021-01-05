On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

UncleEbeneezer

While visiting my sister in Denver in 2018, we decided to do something fun for my Birthday (12/23) and all drove out to the Denver Botanical Gardens to see the “Blossoms of Light” installation. It was really neat, but FREEZING COLD!!! I am neither a landscape architect nor a lights artist so I don’t have a whole lot of commentary to add to the pix aside from “look at the pretty lights!” Enjoy! -UncleEbeneezer