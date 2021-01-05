Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

Wetsuit optional.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Verified, but limited!

This is how realignments happen…

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Han shot first.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

This really is a full service blog.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

Dinky Hocker shoots smack!

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

We still have time to mess this up!

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road After Dark – Steve from Mendocino – Paris 2/10

On The Road After Dark – Steve from Mendocino – Paris 2/10

by | 2 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Submit Your Photos

Steve from Mendocino – Paris

In 1978 I put my newly minted MBA in a drawer and took several months to flesh out my non-business education. This included two months at Anne-Marie’s parents’ apartment in the suburbs of Paris.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Paris post 2 0f 10 7
Comptche

I commuted on this train to the Cordon Bleu cooking school 6 days a week for courses in both general cooking and pastry. Sundays I spent cooking fancy meals for various members of the family. Anne-Marie’s father had been stationed in Chelles, a blue collar suburb, for two years as a shipping clerk. The demographic of Chelles included a fair percentage of north African and middle eastern immigrants, and I was told about a family who filled their bathtub with dirt and grew vegetables. The French have a long history of racism that waxes and wanes just like our own.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Paris post 2 0f 10 6

For the first few years of my visits to Paris, Invalides meant no more to me than the place the airport bus dropped us after the charter flight landed. Turns out there’s a rather nice building at that Invalides bus stop. (Remember charter flights? Airline pricing was fixed among carriers, and charter flights were a way for independent airlines to legally undercut the prices of scheduled airlines, but they restricted to lesser airports. Frankfurt, Brussels, and the Le Bourget airport of Paris were the most common).

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Paris post 2 0f 10 5

View of the Dome church taken from the gardens of the Rodin museum.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Paris post 2 0f 10 4

Rodin sculpture in the museum gardens.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Paris post 2 0f 10 3

I’ve always loved impressionism. It used to be that the Jeu de Paume museum at the Concorde end of the Tuileries was headquarters for the best collection of impressionism in Paris, but with the opening of the Musee d’Orsay that collection was incorporated into the new museum’s inventory, which is vast, beautifully presented, and not too crowded so long as you go at opening time, off season, in the rain, and on a day that students are not getting discounts. I always spend several hours there during every visit to Paris.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Paris post 2 0f 10 2

I enjoy the ornateness of the Alexander III bridge. The Grand Palais appearing in the background is frequently the location of important art exhibits, if you can tolerate the lines.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Paris post 2 0f 10 1

Ecole Militaire building from the Champs de Mars. The Champs de Mars metro station is the stop for in the Cordon Bleu cooking school.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Paris post 2 0f 10

That tower thingy that you can see from most parts of the city. The Jules Verne restaurant there used to be famous for its wine cellar – not something one would have anticipated. The food was good, and the wine cellar, while short of amazing, was sizeable and well selected at the time of my visit during the early 70’s.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • JanieM
  • Lapassionara

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2Comments

    2. 2.

      JanieM

      So much to absorb — love the train, of course. Also the slight off-centeredness of the Invalides and Ecole Militaire pictures. Also the framing of the Dome church by trees and sky.

      The two people in the bottom right of the Ecole Militaire picture are caught in the middle of some lively thoughts — which we will never know. But they look interesting.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.