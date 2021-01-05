Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Lets See if the Puzzle Fits

I see that Cuomo is getting a lot of static in the press about the slow rollout of New York’s COVID vaccine, and he responded in typical Cuomo fashion by threatening $100K fines for hospitals that didn’t use up their current vaccine stock. I’m sure Cuomo deserves a good part of the blame because he’s a micromanager, though some of the stuff I’ve seen on Twitter indicating that local health departments should have been in charge of the rollouts seem a big misguided when the first set of vaccine recipients are in hospitals.

Anyway, what this demonstrates to me is how easy it is for media to ingest and accept as status quo something that’s totally outrageous.  The vaccine rollout is yet another thing that the Trump Administration totally fucked up.  Whatever his faults, Cuomo is around to pick up the pieces after Jared or Pence or whomever didn’t do their job, just as most of what’s going on with COVID right now is because some Trumper didn’t do their job, or, more precisely, followed Trump’s instructions to cover up and ignore.

In a few days, dios mediante, Biden will own this problem, and the second he’s sworn in, every god damned Republican who actively participated in sedition or passively tolerated it will switch gears to point and blame Biden for every issue with the vaccine rollout.  Yet, today in New York, we’re discussing what fucking Andrew Cuomo is or isn’t doing.   Our world truly is wired for Republicans.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2. 2.

      dmsilev

      Same thing in California, though with somewhat less micromanagement from the Governor. Slow rollout (roughly 1/3 of the doses received have been administered), and a big part of the story is a lack of resources on the front lines to deal with it. That should have been something the Federal government could have helped with, but of course Trump and his crew didn’t and don’t give a fuck. Moscow Mitch spending half a year sitting on a bill that, among other things, funded vaccine distribution infrastructure is another thing that needs to be broadcast over and over again.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      CaseyL

      Governor Cuomo has gotten a lot of hate over the years, correctly in my view, for manipulating the State Lege in order to keep more power in the Governor’s Mansion.  Given his obvious belief that most people who aren’t him are idiots, I understand his motivation though I don’t agree with it.

      I think the cadres of people who already hated Cuomo were upset to see him emerge as a hero for his handling of the pandemic, and are therefore happy to find something to use against him.  I think they’re particularly happy to find something related to the pandemic to attack him with:  finding a way to undermine his best work, as it were.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Joseph

      You’re right that the real problem is Republican control of the federal government, but that doesn’t give Cuomo a total pass. He still has a lot of resources to pick up the pieces, and he doesn’t seem very focused on creating solutions to improve the rollout- he just puts pressure on someone else. I’ve also been angry about his lack of reaction to the 2nd wave. Cases keep rising, and we know it’s because of in-home gatherings, but he hasn’t taken action to get the word out or improve enforcement.

      I’d take Cuomo over any Republican governor, but in New York I expect better. Having just moved back from Asia I think our biggest problem in the US is refusing to expect more of politicians even when they are on our side.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      jonas

      The article doesn’t actually report on what is causing the delays. *Why* aren’t hospitals able to get this stuff into arms fast enough? Did they even talk to any administrators? Are there just not enough health care workers at the moment to staff vaccination sites? It appears regional hospitals were given the vaccine, and have been giving their own employees the injections, but didn’t have an organized way to distribute it to the broader population of health care workers, such as EMTs, nursing home patients, and doctors and nurses not directly affiliated with the hospital. What about your local dentist and his hygienists, e.g.?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Baud

      The fact that this is happening all over the country suggests that the primary failures are with national leadership.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      jonas

      @CaseyL: As we like to say here in the Empire State, Cuomo is the worst politician in NY. Except for all the others. That’s how he’s survived for so long. I agree Cuomo is notoriously imperious and that serves him well sometimes, and less well others. His best decision was overseeing a slow, deliberate reopening after the lockdown this past spring based on case numbers that kept the virus at bay most of the summer and into this fall. California, notably, didn’t do that and we see how that worked out for them. There really should have been another total lockdown starting in November, but that was just politically and economically unworkable without a federal bailout package to go with it, so here we are.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      germy

      @jonas: There really should have been another total lockdown starting in November, but that was just politically and economically unworkable without a federal bailout package to go with it, so here we are.

      Yes, that’s pretty much it in a nutshell.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Ruckus

      shitforbrains cares always and only about one thing – himself. In his tiny little, diseased mind, the entire world revolves around the stick that is very firmly stuck up his ass. I realize that we have another 15 days till we can move on past this but we will, 3-4 hundred thousand dead bodies notwithstanding. Blame is fine, I’m all for it, he deserves all of it, every last molecule of shame and ridicule we can heap on him, but the fact is he will be out of the way soon. Of course not soon enough, 4 yrs ago would have been immensely better. Most of “his people” will never understand what their ignorance and hate did to this country. If they did they wouldn’t be so fucking ignorant, nor follow someone so ignorant. But there you go, here we are, let’s move on.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Kattails

      Nice rant, seconded.

      My extra COVID unemployment money came through today. I’ve been living on modest Social Security plus $179/week unemployment for months after the last relief money ran out. I literally cried when I saw the money there; the snow tires are really iffy, there’s stuff that’s been on hold, it’s really going to be helpful.  So I called my Senators’ and Congresswoman’s offices to say thank you for their hard work in getting this through, knowing how much resistance they’ve had to deal with.  One of the young women particularly said thanks for calling, they are not getting much of that.  So may I suggest that anyone whose reps are actively working on this, call them,  nice not to just hear complaints and requests all the time.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Joseph

      @CaseyL: Cuomo was slower than many governors initially- Inslee, Newsom, even DeWine responded faster in March. He made a lot of mistakes that he should be called out on, bickered needlessly with De Blasio, and constantly changed direction (remember the agreement with neighboring states, which was replaced by regions within NY, which in turn haven’t been mentioned in months?). He did get cases down, but never to the low level European countries reached in the summer.

      More generally, he’s hated for blocking liberal policies, and then suddenly supporting watered-down versions of them. For example, we still don’t have legal marijuana, he dragged his feet on congestion pricing (and now isn’t actively pushing for it), his free college plan has so many exceptions is nearly unusable.

      Yes, primary responsibility is with the Republicans. Yes, he did get cases down, eventually. By the US’s low standards he’s good. But good enough that we should be satisfied? Not at all.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      E.

      Republicans go into politics to win; Dems go into politics to make the best decisions they can for the people they represent.

      It’s only natural the stories the R’s get to tell are simpler and easier to broadcast. Most of them only require one or two words: “Death Panels,” “Illegals,” “Thugs,” “Socialists,” “Snowflakes.” But if you are looking at things like evidence and data and experience and forecasts and complex problems of allocating resources in a gigantic country, your stories are going to run more along the lines of explanations that have nuance and admit to the existence of risk. That’s why we keep losing and I don’t see an easy fix.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Mary G

      Not to say there isn’t major Republican malfeasance here, but there’s another part of the story. Everyone who can give shots is either taking care of Covid patients already or has preexisting conditions that make exposure to the hordes dangerous. We have senior  nursing and medical students working in the hospitals already.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Ruckus

      @jonas:

      How do you inject the vaccine without needles and syringes? We need 600 + million of those. We need a organized way to deal with the problem on a NATIONAL basis. We haven’t had a national government to speak of for 4 yrs now, at least not one with a rational human being in charge. This is what the conservative goal has been for the last what 75 yrs at a minimum. Their number one guiding principle is that government is bad, let us prove it to you. They just did.

      They proved that no government is worse than good government. Their proof is in the grave of every person with COVID. They are too stupid to understand this, too stupid to learn it, we have to move on, to marginalize them so that we are not ever in this mess again. We have to take back the power of reasonable, competent government, to do good for the people who own it. It won’t be perfect, nothing having to do with people is perfect, but the good is better than the willfully incompetent. Cuomo is proving that, the good is better than the willfully incompetent.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      germy

      I’m not a Cuomo fan, but he wouldn’t have these challenges if there weren’t so many maskless assholes running around the state.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Benw

      @Baud:  it sure feels that way. It’s like once the hospitals have vaccinated their staff they have no clear guidance on how to pick who gets the next doses. There are way more people in the high risk tiers than doses right now, so someone at the top needs to actually decide how to distribute what’s available. Trump won’t, and Cuomo is pushing the buck down to local hospital admins.

      @jonas:  yep, at least close indoor dining yesterday!

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Joseph:

      constantly changed direction (remember the agreement with neighboring states, which was replaced by regions within NY, which in turn haven’t been mentioned in months?).

      The regions are mentioned in almost every news conference, because that’s how we track which areas are doing well.  The agreement with the states led to some cooperation with NJ and Conn.  So I think you’re missing some pieces here (to stay with the theme of the post).

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Ohio Mom

      Joseph @13:
      Yes, my Governor, Mike DeWine got Ohio off to a good start — and then crumbled when the brains behind the operation, the head of the state health department, Dr. Amy Acton, was hounded out of office by misogynist, antisemetic, gun-toting anti-maskers.

      I have to admit I was completely nonplussed when DeWine was doing everything right. It was upending my entire worldview. I’m not happy he reverted back to form, that has been a direct threat to Ohio Family’s continued well-being. But it did quiet my cognitive dissonance.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @germy:  Trump is Mr 70s so he’s a woo believer. Likely thought his orange clown makeup would protect him from the Virus.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      trollhattan

      Our world truly is wired for Republicans.

      They have been pulling Romex for sixty years crafting it. It will take a long time to dismantle, if we ever manage. Just look at the Tories and Likud–who’s ever going to topple either?

      Reply
    26. 26.

      trollhattan

      @germy:

      Something I appreciated from Cuomo early on was his consistent response to the loaded questions:

      “Don’t you think it’s tragic to take away a small business’ livelihood?”

      “But dying is worse.”

      Not that Republicans care, but simple, repetitive messaging is the only kind they respond to.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Brachiator

      Our world truly is wired for Republicans.

      The world is wired for stupidity. Every country in the goddam world is being criticized for their vaccine rollout. Every country. Liberal. Conservative. Whatever.

      Some of it is justified (the UK for example).

      But “smooth roll out of vaccinations, carry on” ain’t sexy headlines.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      trollhattan

      From the left coast comes a question: who’s funding the Newsom recall? We don’t know.

      That’s what Ann Ravel, former chair of the California Fair Political Practices Commission, would like to know.

      On Monday, Ravel sent a complaint to Attorney General Xavier Becerra and top members of the FPPC asking for a joint investigation into Prov 3:9 LLC, the Irvine-based company that contributed $500,000 to the recall campaign last month — the largest contribution the campaign has received to date. Ravel contends that the company is acting as a shell to evade disclosure of the person or persons funding the recall.

      What exactly is known about Prov 3:9? Not much.

      State records list two people as functionaries: Gordon Schaller as the agent for service of process and Thomas Liu as its manager. Liu is an accountant in Irvine and when asked about the contribution to the recall last week, he told Politico that “We have our beliefs in terms of the direction the state needs to go, and we felt that this effort was worthy of our contribution,” suggesting the existence of multiple donors or members.

      Ravel was head of the FPPC in 2012 when the organization, along with the Attorney General, looked into the opposition to Proposition 30, Gov. Jerry Brown’s public school funding initiative. The investigation revealed a group of Republican billionaires had attempted to hide their own identities by funneling millions through a network of nonprofits. The investigation resulted in a $1 million penalty and disgorgement of unlawful contributions.

      “This information clearly impacted the vote of the electorate,” Ravel wrote in the complaint. “The fact is that providing voters information prior to elections has an impact on the decisions of the voting public, and on the outcome of the election.”

      In case you’re wondering, Prov 3:9 likely refers to the Bible verse in the book of Proverbs: “Honor the Lord with your wealth and with the best part of everything you produce.”

      Members of the campaign to recall Newsom have until March to collect the 1.6 million signatures needed to put a recall on the ballot. In the meantime, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer is launching a “Faulconer for Governor exploratory committee.”

      Faulconer, a Republican, officially announced his intentions via social media over the weekend, hours after encouraging followers to join him in signing the recall petition. Speaking on Fox News, Faulconer said he’s frustrated with the governor’s handling of the pandemic and its impact on California businesses.
      https://www.sacbee.com/news/politics-government/capitol-alert/article248272265.html#storylink=cpy

      You can never be faulted for guessing Orange County Republicans

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Major Major Major Major

      Cuomo fucked up, he’s been fucking up for almost a year. I’ll give him a pass for March but that’s about it. Yes, the federal government should have done a lot more, but you know who else had months and months to get a vaccination plan in place? Cuomo. The problems we’re having extend beyond not having enough freezers or whatever it is we think the feds would have been able to ameliorate.

      Every governor knew Trump wouldn’t help.

      And now Cuomo is instituting great policies like “we’ll fine you $100,000 if you let vaccines expire, and $1,000,000 if you vaccinate somebody ahead of schedule”. Which is… a fuck-up.

      I spoke to my physical therapist yesterday and he said that they’re now eligible for vaccination, but nobody’s been able to get any word from the state, whatsoever, about how to acquire said vaccination. It’s just a shambles.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      patrick II

      How do you inject the vaccine without needles and syringes?

      In the service they used airguns. A pistol like thing with a bottle of vaccine hanging underneath and feeding the gun. They would line us up and walk down the line, injecting. Those don’t work?

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Matt McIrvin

      @patrick II: I was just wondering about those–it seems like they’ve fallen out of favor for a number of reasons, including a greater risk of cross-contamination if the gun isn’t kept super-clean. They do work though. I was thinking they might be good to use for this kind of giant mass vaccination just because they’d get past some people’s needle phobia.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Roger Moore

      @Mary G
      That we’re short on people to give vaccinations is a sign of bad planning. Once we knew the vaccines were on their way, we needed to find everyone who could give vaccinations and get them ready. If that meant giving a bunch of people quickie training on how to give vaccinations, the time to do it was before there was vaccine sitting in the freezer. I think we’re going to be able to scare up some people do to vaccinations, but they should have been ready weeks ago.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Benw: My folks woke up me at 5:30am with an excited text saying they’re in the 1-B phase of California’s rollout. Which is great, but something I could have waited a couple hours to hear :)

      I looked up the rules and they’re vague, though. There’s some language about IT workers being in 1-C but not a lot of information about what that means. I’m in IT with a mild risk condition (asthma), do I get the vaccine in 1-C or wait for phase 2 or 3?

      What’s needed in addition to the tiering system is something like what WA is doing: an app or central database you can sign up for the vaccine with, and then the state/counties can order it appropriately and reach out to people. Doctors and nursing homes can do it on behalf of some of their patients, etc.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      So word is the Trump is looking to bail to his Scotland resort Jan 19th to avoid the election and now the Scots are moving to keep it luzer hind end out of their country.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      GrueBleen

      “Anyway, what this demonstrates to me is how easy it is for media to ingest and accept as status quo something that’s totally outrageous.

      and

      Our world truly is wired for Republicans.

      Hmmm.  Now just consider “shifting baselines syndrome” as expressed by: “Humans often don’t remember what we’ve lost or demand that it be restored. Rather, we adjust to what we’ve got.
      https://www.vox.com/energy-and-environment/2020/7/7/21311027/covid-19-climate-change-global-warming-

      See also “reference-dependent utility“.

      Reply

