I see that Cuomo is getting a lot of static in the press about the slow rollout of New York’s COVID vaccine, and he responded in typical Cuomo fashion by threatening $100K fines for hospitals that didn’t use up their current vaccine stock. I’m sure Cuomo deserves a good part of the blame because he’s a micromanager, though some of the stuff I’ve seen on Twitter indicating that local health departments should have been in charge of the rollouts seem a big misguided when the first set of vaccine recipients are in hospitals.

Anyway, what this demonstrates to me is how easy it is for media to ingest and accept as status quo something that’s totally outrageous. The vaccine rollout is yet another thing that the Trump Administration totally fucked up. Whatever his faults, Cuomo is around to pick up the pieces after Jared or Pence or whomever didn’t do their job, just as most of what’s going on with COVID right now is because some Trumper didn’t do their job, or, more precisely, followed Trump’s instructions to cover up and ignore.

In a few days, dios mediante, Biden will own this problem, and the second he’s sworn in, every god damned Republican who actively participated in sedition or passively tolerated it will switch gears to point and blame Biden for every issue with the vaccine rollout. Yet, today in New York, we’re discussing what fucking Andrew Cuomo is or isn’t doing. Our world truly is wired for Republicans.