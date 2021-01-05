Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Great Britain is locking down again

The BBC reports that the United Kingdom is moving to shelter in place orders effective today as cases are massively spiking:

Everyone in England must stay at home except for permitted reasons during a new coronavirus lockdown expected to last until mid-February, the PM says.

All schools and colleges will close to most pupils and switch to remote learning from Tuesday….
Scotland earlier issued a stay-at-home order and joined Wales in closing classrooms for most pupils.
BBC UK COVID19 spike

Lockdowns happen when everything else is not working. In the spring, the goal of lockdowns was to flatten the curve to keep hospitals from getting overwhelmed. That mostly succeeded.

Right now, the National Health Service is at risk of being overwhelmed if case counts do not drop dramatically. Mortality skyrockets, on an age adjusted basis, when the hospitals are slammed. It seems that the goal of this British lockdown is to keep the hospitals functional while getting the most vulnerable populations vaccinated so that if there is another case surge in the spring, mortality and morbidity will be far lower.

In the United States, there are numerous regions, most notable Los Angeles County, California that are getting slammed as well. Due to the holidays, our case data is still not reliable for several more days, but the hospitalization data is climbing. Doing more of the same won’t work. It really won’t work if the B-mutation becomes the dominant variant in circulation as it seems to be significantly more infectious than the current D-mutation that is the most common variant in current circulation. The state of California is running out of oxygen and beds:

Hospitals are swamped with patients and intensive care units don’t have any more beds for COVID-19 patients. Makeshift wards are being set up in tents, arenas, classrooms and conference rooms.

Ambulances were being forced to wait in bays as long as eight hours before they could transfer patients inside hospitals — and in some cases, doctors were treating patients inside ambulances, said Cathy Chidester, director of the county’s Emergency Medical Services Agency.

Meanwhile, refrigerated trucks were on standby, ready to store the dead and mortuaries are turning away bereaved families because they’re running out of space.

We need to get to spring time. And if we have an extremely infectious variant beginning to proliferate out there, the means that we have used to get to 200,000 cases per day will be nowhere near sufficient to keep the hospitals from getting crushed.

    17Comments

    1. 1.

      citizen dave (aka mad citizen)

      first comment

      Yes!  I don’t think I’ve ever been first.  This thread is up for close to 90 minutes and no comments.  A sure sign of virus fatigue among all of us.

      To the topic–thanks as always for the updates!  I was reading a story last night about my state’s (Indiana) slow vaccination rate/progress.  It really is alarming–like we can’t do anything anymore.  I don’t know about anyone else, but inside by brain there is a large sign blinking “What is taking so long?  People are DYING”.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      wvng

      At least experts are saying that the approved vaccines seem to work against the UK variant. So ramping up vaccinations dramatically is another tool. Laurie Garrett yesterday said that current vaccines may NOT be effective against the South Africa variant because the surface ACE proteins are significantly different in shape – which is really bad news. I imagine that all the vaccine developers are working on a vaccine against that one, and probably by spring vaccines will be like the flu vaccines, with protection against several varieties. We are not near to this being over, which is hugely disappointing.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      J.

      @David Anderson:  What are the chances Biden calls for a lockdown? More pertinent, what are the chances Republican-led states will comply?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      MomSense

      We desperately need a stay at home/lockdown in the US. Nothing else is going to slow this down at this point.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Frank Wilhoit

      This is the prime example of how addiction overrides the instinct for self-preservation. In this case the addiction is to an ideology. It explains many things besides the mishandling — really non-handling — of the pandemic.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Speaking of to dumb to live threw a pandemic; my nephew texted us that his housemate went to his family in Sacramento, came back and complained he has no sense of taste or smell. Going back and forth between San Diego and Sacramento threw two of the major hot spots in the state, who could have foreseen this kid gets Covid?  My nephew is quite aware of the risks himself and takes the appropriate precautions, but it just takes one idiot in your life…

      Kind of a gobsmacker because what if my nephew gets seriously ill and needs help? Both my sister and husband are at high risk. On the other hand he is twenty something with no prior conditions.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      RAM

      The media likes posting the number of cases because it’s a big number, and there’s nothing like big numbers to make great headlines. But if I was still involved in the media, I’d be stressing the numbers of hospitalizations and deaths. States, particularly in the old Confederacy, have been manipulating case numbers. It’s a LOT harder to manipulate numbers of hospitalizations and deaths, and those numbers give a much better picture of how serious Covid-19 is hitting areas of the country.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Matt McIrvin

      I was thinking about planning travel in 2022. Now I’m wondering if my daughter will be able to have a normal college experience in 2024-25.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Amir Khalid

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques:

      I too worry for your nephew. The young and healthy can still suffer a serious, even life-threatening, illness with Covid-19. And unfortunately it does indeed only take one idiot in your circle to get you exposed.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Frank Wilhoit: In this case the addiction is to an ideology.

      I would suspect an actual drug addiction is involved too. I am struck by how many of these Virus Deniers talk like the LSD users I knew. Heavy Drug users tend to be paranoid, like the guy who blew himself up in Nashville.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Amir Khalid: Thanks about the Nephew, he’s built like a bull, but Covid is the Devil’s lottery.

      The way I see it is ironically the problem is if someone gets seriously ill and survives. If they die, well that is the end of it, but being crippled for months means they will need a lot of help and it’s clear his housemate is totally useless.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Another Scott

      @Amir Khalid: The Twitter thread has more info, and an image of the memo.  (It seems more nuanced than the tweet summary, but they are indeed trying to conserve oxygen and changing some of the transport policies.)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply

