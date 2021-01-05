Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Georgia On My Mind

by | 1 Comment

Today is January 5.  Sometimes I thought we would never get here.  Now a part of me wants to press pause – because even though I mostly think we will prevail today and we will win both seats in Georgia, I know we could lose, and I don’t even want to contemplate 2 more years of obstruction when everything is on fire and there are a bunch of elected officials who are perfectly willing to burn down our democracy if it keeps them in power.

Watching Rev. Warnock and Jon Ossoff speak yesterday, I was struck once again by how you have to give it your all, until the very last second, believing that you can win.  And then suddenly, it’s all over, and you have either won or you have lost.  Well, that’s the way it’s always been, and I hope it will be that way again once the Republican insurrection has been put down.

We can’t control the outcome, so the name of the game is no regrets.  Did we give it our all?  If we didn’t, then we don’t beat ourselves up; we up our game next time.  And by next time, I mean starting again less than a month from now, because if we learned anything from the 2020 elections is that wins are built on organizing that doesn’t just happen in the year before an election.  It’s an investment in the future.

So today, while we are on pins and needles about Georgia, awaiting the outcome of the race, I hope everyone here will take a minute and share what they did to help with Georgia.  To state the obvious, giving it your all will look different for everyone.  So for today I hope you will join me in focusing on our accomplishments, and by sharing what you did, maybe that will inspire someone else.  And maybe some of us will be inspired to do more next time.

While we’re doing that, in case you missed it, here is Jon Ossoff showing us how it’s done.

And here’s Jake Tapper trying to play gotcha with Jon Ossoff, showing us that Tapper may have woken up about Trump, but he is still either on board with the Republicans or he thinks this is all a game.

https://www.cnn.com/videos/politics/2021/01/03/sotu-ossoff-attack-on-loeffler.cnn

If you watch until the end, you’ll see that Tapper wasn’t asking a question, he was pushing an agenda.

Beyond that, what’s on your mind today about Georgia?

