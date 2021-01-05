Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

    135Comments

    5. 5.

      dmsilev

      @lamh36: Wasserman is fairly cautious with his calls, so I’ll take that and file it under ‘damn good sign’. A good night.

      And, I think this is the only time in my life I have ever said this, but ‘thanks for the good work, Donald Trump, we couldn’t have done it without you.’ Tomorrow, of course, will be an epic clusterfuck because of him.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      JCJ

      If the results really do go our way and McConnell is out as majority leader perhaps Stacey Abrams should be awarded a Medal of Freedom.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      cmorenc

      Keep in mind that there are 17k military and overseas ballots that won’t be counted until the 5pm Friday deadline for such ballots to reach the BOE.  And so if either or both of Warnock or Ossoff wind up with leads under 17k tomorrow morning with the rest of the vote all-in, it ain’t over until Fri night or Saturday.

      Currently, Warnock is up 35k and Perdue is up by less than 200 votes, with 2% of the vote still out, excepting also the 17k overseas military ballots.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      dmsilev

      @Cheryl Rofer: Will there be a ceremony, like with the big House gavel?

      More seriously, assuming the votes are certified before the 20th (a big if, because I’m sure the GOP will do whatever they can to drag things out), how does Senate control work? Until Harris replaces Pence, a 50-50 Senate still tilts GOP, but only for two weeks.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      patroclus

      This is unbelievably fantastic!  The Ebenezer pastor is now going to be a Senator!  McConnell has been demoted!  Schumer will control the Senate voting schedule!!  All the Republican Committee chairs will now only be ranking members!!

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Punchy

      Im way more pessimistic that this will go the full Norm Coleman/Al Fraken route.  Perhaps the Judiciary will speed up the reviews?  Otherwise why wouldnt McConnell delay this to the fullest?

      ETA:  did they stop counting at midnight EST?  Sure seems like it….

      Reply
    22. 22.

      cmorenc

      If the Ga results do produce a 50-50 Senate with the Ds controlling bc of VP Harris able to break ties – let’s hope there aren’t any D Senators deciding to go maverick on their own caucus.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Chris

      WaPo has had Ossoff stuck at 1,888 votes behind “with nearly all votes counted” for a while now (at one point it was only 400 or so), but at least it, and everyone else, seems to have Warnock in the safe zone.

      One down…

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I AM THE THIRD LEAST UNPOPULAR ADULT TRUMP CHILD! HEAR MY WORDS! FEAR MY WRATH! Have you seen my wife who is hot if she’s professionally made-up and you don’t get the cameras too close? and shut up about “dollar store Ivanka”!

      Eric Trump @EricTrump · 1h
      I will personally work to defeat every single Republican Senator / Congressman who doesn’t stand up against this fraud – they will be primaried in their next election and they will lose.

      surprised his fingers didn’t snap off with those first four words

      Reply
    28. 28.

      oclib

      Starting to wonder when, not if, that the orange one rains new hell onto Kemp for choosing Loeffler over Collins…..love it when they eat their own….. :)

      Reply
    29. 29.

      RinaX

      My god, I was so negative about this race. I live in Duval County, which is basically South Georgia, and saw nothing but non-stop negative ads against both, especially Warnock. So glad to be proven wrong.

      Election night was like blowing up the Death Star. Tonight we took out Palpatine.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Yutsano

      No letting off the gas. We need an expanded Senate and an expanded House in 2022. So somehow we need to keep the Democratic electorate engaged.

      But in the meantime…come 1/21 there will be $2000 relief checks. We’ll be back in the Paris climate agreement. Biden will get a Cabinet installed. Many many other good things will come about.

      And Georgia has made history. Its first Black Senator. Its first Jewish Senator.

      I was all set to be let down tonight. I am so happy for the people of Georgia.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      jonas

      @patroclus: Not so sure. The last time there was a 50-50 split in the senate (during W’s admin, I believe), the parties worked out some kind of co-chairmanship situation with rules both parties had to agree to, split committee chairs, etc. No idea if McConnell and Schumer will agree to that or not this time around.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      stuart stevens @stuartpstevens 1h
      As someone who in past years has had to listen to major donor Kelly Loeffler going off on how the Republican party was way too conservative, it’s hard to express the depth of her nothingness. She makes Martha McSally look like Margaret Thatcher

      (not to be that guy, Stu, but you might’ve mentioned this earlier. YOu’re on TV a lot, and you get retweeted by people I follow, seems to me I should’ve heard this from before you… but we won, so…. s’all good man)

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Punchy

      @jonas: there’s no way today’s GOP would agree to do anything that involved “sharing”.  Either be in charge and run over Dems, or behind them and make fundraising bankroll claiming Victim Status To Mean Dems!

      Reply
    47. 47.

      patroclus

      @jonas: That’ accurate.  But at that time, the deal was in exchange for no Democratic Senator challenging the electoral vote count.  The Republicans are going to foolishly do that anyway tomorrow, so no dice on a similar deal this time.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      TS (the original)

      I have been busy in my world & too scared to check in – I sure picked the best time to go online. Best congratulations to all those who voted for democracy in Georgia & to all those on BJ who supported financially & otherwise the democratic candidates.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @david: … the image of Angus King appears in your mirror?

      actually, I think Angus King is pretty tired of Republicans. He won’t support any of the more ambitious goals of the Dems (court expansions, filibuster elimination), but I’d be surprised if he wanted to give the likes of Cruz and Hawley any rewards

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Snarlymon

      Great googley moogley. I’ll have to wait till tomorrow morning to make sure that this is not some pleasant dream.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Anya:

      Joyce Alene

      What are she and Barbara McQuade doing in the Biden Administration?  I can’t count the number of times their sober legal analysis was a balm during the Dark Times.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      MisterForkbeard

      @RinaX: I expected us to lose and was cautioning everyone I knew to keep expectations in check.

      Never happier to be (probably) wrong, and I’ve broken out the whiskey tonight in celebration. May even take tomorrow off.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Steeplejack

      Okay, Brian Williams actually made a funny joke:

      (Relationship advice:) “Find someone in your life who looks at you the way Mike Pence looks at Donald Trump.”

      Reply
    61. 61.

      patroclus

      Warnock becoming a Senator is a stunning sea change in the course of American history.  The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice.  Justice is raining down like water and righteousness like a mighty stream tonight!

      Reply
    62. 62.

      sdhays

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: My big ask is statehood for DC. There’s no legitimate argument against it. Most other stuff I assume we need a bigger majority to start dreaming. I don’t know Manchin’s position on that, or King’s, but it should be a no-brainer, and even non-partisan except that DC is heavily Democratic.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Punchy

      Kelly the Witch is now claiming she has a path to victory.  I assume that means judge-shopping her LEKSHUN FRAWT! stupidity for the next few weeks.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Elizabelle

      James Carville: “Pence and Mother are going to go back to Indiana to hide.”

      Says he’s enjoying watching this.  Earlier was talking about how the GOP is going to turn on each other.

      Will be fun to find a video of Carville’s whole appearance.  He is pumped.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Quinerly

      But… Lin Wood and George Papadopoulos are Tweeting something cryptic about Italy and Obama conspiring to rig the Georgia election. And, something, something Pakistan…

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Adam Serwer @AdamSerwer
      A Black man and a Jew winning election to the US Senate in the deep south is evocative of the old civil rights alliance in a way I find … emotionally resonant.

      I wish I could tell my paternal and maternal grandmothers that Republicans did the whole rootless cosmopolitan and radical black preacher shtick in Georgia and still lost.

      If you’re not familiar with Adam Serwer (author of the much quoted “The Cruelty Is The Point”)

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Anya

      I hope our side has learned a lesson just continue to say WE WON and start congratulating the winners. We should never give an inch to these anti-democratic sore losers.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      patroclus

      I think we should all take our hats off to Hugo Chavez, who died in 2013, but (according to Sidney Powell), is the proximate cause of tonight’s stunning events.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      MisterForkbeard

      @sanjeevs: Maybe not – honestly, I’m not sure what would happen if they put it and PR up for statehood. Some republicans might actually vote for that, given that they have somewhat of a chance at getting PR’s senate votes. And the vote would actually HAPPEN, unlike now.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      NotMax

      @Martin

      It does bother me a mite she hasn’t yet relinquished her Senate seat, though. The day after the electoral college votes were cast would have been the opportune moment.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      patroclus

      It’s dark now (we’re losing a 9/11 and a Pearl Harbor number of lives per day), but joy will come in the morning.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Warnock will be on the ballot again in 2022, no? Since this is Isakson’s 2016 term he’s completing

      ETA: Which will put him on a ballot with (I’m assuming) Stacey Abrams for governor?

      ETA, A: Which will be after a primary in which the trump family is vowing revenge on Kemp and Raffensberger on the other side? Hellzapoppin!

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Mary G

      Now the Proud Boys in DC are yelling at right-wing live streamers for filming Proud Boys’ faces.“You’re f*cking doxxing us!” This is such a mess 😂😂😂— Chad Loder (@chadloder) January 6, 2021

      Reply
    95. 95.

      lamh36

      @NotMax: It’s not uncommon actually many others before Harris did not resign the seat until almost inauguration day, including Joe Biden

      So why so many harping on Harris about it is ridiculous, IMO

      Reply
    96. 96.

      lamh36

      Alright…I’m off to bed.  Hopefully in the AM more votes come in and it’s finally called for Warnock and Ossoff!

      With the electoral college shit tmrw, it’s already gonna be a shit show..smh

      Reply
    98. 98.

      Comrade Colette

      @NotMax:  She’s my Senator and although I rejoice at her election as VP, I’ll also be sorry to lose her as Senator, so no, I’m fine with keeping her in the Senate until the last possible second. Also, who knows what fuckery could ensue in the next two weeks. She’s our safety.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      Mary G

      Chuck Schumer isn’t my favorite, but I am so glad that he’s going to be the first Jewish Majority Leader in history.

      I am also glad to see the great circular firing squad forming up on the right:

      No Republicans, the Democrats did not steal the races in Georgia. You talked yourselves out of voting. That's not theft. Turns out many of you are as stupid as they said.— Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) January 6, 2021

      Reply
    103. 103.

      mrmoshpotato

      @JaySinWA: What is this Trump trash?  What about their orange god emperor bellowing about “Laawww and Odor”?

      Oh, right, that was all dog-whistle bullshit.

      Reply
    105. 105.

      cain

      @Yutsano:

      Er wasn’t Joe Lieberman Jewish?

      ETA oh never mind – Georgia’s first Jewish senator.

      It’s about time – looks like Georgia is changing, just like North Carolina – but looks like the South is finally losing the civil war.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      JWR

      OMG! Are you guys sure? Can this possibly be happening? I’ve avoided the news, leaving it to you guys to give me the bad news after the fact, (also, no fucking charges against the cop who shot Jason Blair because the cop “feared for his life”, ie. is, and remains, a fucking COWARD!), but if this is true, well just Hell Yes!

      Reply
    110. 110.

      Yutsano

      @cain: First from Georgia sorry. And I thought Schumer beat Lieberman? I’d have to look really fast.

      EDIT: looks like the first Senator of Jewish ancestry* from Florida of all places.

      * father was Jewish.

      Reply
    111. 111.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: What’s he gonna do if Pence figures out what everyone else has known for years, that he doesn’t have a political future for trump to destroy?

      Are you thinking White Bread Dense will show some anger?

      That would be hilarious, and mocked until the death of the Sun.

      Reply
    116. 116.

      Steeplejack

      The hits keep coming.

      Good news is, if Loeffler loses tonight most of her jeans and flannel shirts are still well within their 30-day return policy.

      — todd levin (@toddlevin) January 6, 2021

      Reply
    118. 118.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Yutsano:

      And I thought Schumer beat Lieberman? I’d have to look really fast.

      I think Lieberman was already gone (post 2012?) when Harry Reid stepped down, I think Durbin was Schumer’s main rival

      Reply
    119. 119.

      cain

      @Mary G:

      He’s going to end up a pariah if he keeps talkin that way. Hopefully he doesn’t end up joining us. I’m happy to have Tom Nichols on our side since he’s a fairly sane conservative – but not that dude.

      Reply
    120. 120.

      lamh36

      @NotMax: not just talking bout you sorry.

       

      there was ALOT of talk on the SM particularly the bird app on the same thing that why I said harping.

       

      Also…the pattern when it comes to Kamala Harris is all of a sudden making it seems like “what is she doing”, when she’s doing nothing different than any other pol before her.  The same thing would happens with HRC if she’d won as well.

      just kinda aggravating that it keeps happening 🤷🏾‍♀️

      Reply
    124. 124.

      Steeplejack

      MSNBC is still going strong! They’re burning up all their analysts. Morning Joe is gonna be running on empty.

      Yamiche Alcindor does not look like an after-midnight type person. No makeup and ready to go to bed right after Lawrence O’Donnell lets her go. (Beautiful complexion.)

      Reply
    125. 125.

      🐾BillinGlendaleCA

      @NotMax: I think one of the reasons Biden didn’t resign early from the Senate is that his  appointed replacement was a caretaker, there would be a special election in a short period of time.  In California, we don’t do caretakers, Padilla will be up for election in 2022(that would be the end of VP-elect Harris’ term).

      Reply
    126. 126.

      Mary G

      Kamala doesn’t exactly have a lot of seniority; she was elected in 2018. So one freshman taking over for another freshman isn’t a huge advantage.

      Reply
    127. 127.

      2liberal

      1. DC Statehood
      2. Puerto Rico Statehood
      3. have a discussion with California. Tell them that they need more representation in the Senate, and to do that they need to give up a part of the state.  Turn San Diego into a state
      4. reform the Supreme Court. It’s loaded with Federalist apparatchiks,  who are all conservative Catholics and movement conservatives.
      5. Covid relief.  Don’t borrow the money,  print it.
      Reply
    128. 128.

      patrick II

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      I have thought that Pence will essentially do what he has to do after putting on some show of “fairness”.  But I think that because I see no national political future for him.  What does he think? The core Senatorial poseurs have ambitions for 2024.  Does he think he has a shot?

      Reply
    131. 131.

      Kattails

      For my next wish, I want someone in the Senate tomorrow to play this Don Winslow short  by way of bitch-slapping Josh Hawley with his “Antifa thugs” BS. Then censure him. That would just be so sweet.

      Reply
    135. 135.

      VOR

      @Mary G: Kamala Harris was elected to the Senate in 2016, not 2018. But the Senior Senator from CA is Dianne Feinstein who has been in the Senate since 1992. Harris giving up her seat early is not going to put her replacement ahead of Feinstein in seniority.

      Reply

