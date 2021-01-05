Vox has called the election for Warnock, and Nate Cohn says it’s about 95% chance Ossoff will win too. I’m going to bed and will leave you with this open thread.
Amazing. Still can’t believe.
!!! fingers crossed!
Dave Wasserman
@Redistrict
1m
I’ve seen enough. Jon Ossoff (D) defeats Sen. David Perdue (R) in GA’s other Senate runoff. #GASEN Democrats win control of the Senate.
https://twitter.com/Redistrict/status/1346681326934650880?s=20
5.
@lamh36: Wasserman is fairly cautious with his calls, so I’ll take that and file it under ‘damn good sign’. A good night.
And, I think this is the only time in my life I have ever said this, but ‘thanks for the good work, Donald Trump, we couldn’t have done it without you.’ Tomorrow, of course, will be an epic clusterfuck because of him.
6.
What are the odds this gets rolled into “The Steal” narrative?
7.
If the results really do go our way and McConnell is out as majority leader perhaps Stacey Abrams should be awarded a Medal of Freedom.
8.
Keep in mind that there are 17k military and overseas ballots that won’t be counted until the 5pm Friday deadline for such ballots to reach the BOE. And so if either or both of Warnock or Ossoff wind up with leads under 17k tomorrow morning with the rest of the vote all-in, it ain’t over until Fri night or Saturday.
Currently, Warnock is up 35k and Perdue is up by less than 200 votes, with 2% of the vote still out, excepting also the 17k overseas military ballots.
9.
@Jon Marcus: I think we may see more pushback from Republicans as they blame Dump’s nonsense for costing the Senate.
10.
@Cheryl Rofer: Will there be a ceremony, like with the big House gavel?
More seriously, assuming the votes are certified before the 20th (a big if, because I’m sure the GOP will do whatever they can to drag things out), how does Senate control work? Until Harris replaces Pence, a 50-50 Senate still tilts GOP, but only for two weeks.
11.
CNN letting ya know that the will be pushing this “razor thin” drama narrative until tomorrow…stop watching CNN guys
@mkraju
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says on @CNN there are about 200,000 votes still to be counted. And will have a better sense of where the race is by noon tomorrow
12.
FTF NYT shows 1800 votes between Purdy-Doo and Ossoff now and I can’t watch any more.
-
@JCJ: Eh, with the people Dump has given that honor, we may need to first create a replacement that is unsullied.
-
Another excellent sign:
2/ As Warnock leads and Ossoff ties their races, @FoxNews has abandoned coverage of the Georgia Senate Special Runoff and has moved on to shouting about the vaccines.@aishahhasnie pic.twitter.com/9OXUANUIUd— Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) January 6, 2021
15.
This is unbelievably fantastic! The Ebenezer pastor is now going to be a Senator! McConnell has been demoted! Schumer will control the Senate voting schedule!! All the Republican Committee chairs will now only be ranking members!!
16.
So how long will the lawsuits and other excuses allow Mitch to refuse to seat them, a la Pennsylvania today?
17.
@Jon Marcus: “The Steal” narrative is capable of absorbing any result.
18.
@LarrySabato
That sound you hear isn’t just Democrats cheering, it’s the air going out of tomorrow’s GOP clown show in Congress. The Fools on the Hill have picked the wrong cause and bet on the wrong horse. #GASenateRaces #SeditionCaucus
https://twitter.com/LarrySabato/status/1346683672322301955?s=20
19.
And so it begins.
On a plane from TX —> DC flight attendants are struggling to control a plane full of Trump supporters as they display a pro-Trump projection and harass others passengers bound for DC.
[DM to license] pic.twitter.com/BlTCbD8ntl
— Maranie R. Staab (@MaranieRae) January 6, 2021
20.
@Jon Marcus: They started that at around 9pm
-
Im way more pessimistic that this will go the full Norm Coleman/Al Fraken route. Perhaps the Judiciary will speed up the reviews? Otherwise why wouldnt McConnell delay this to the fullest?
ETA: did they stop counting at midnight EST? Sure seems like it….
22.
If the Ga results do produce a 50-50 Senate with the Ds controlling bc of VP Harris able to break ties – let’s hope there aren’t any D Senators deciding to go maverick on their own caucus.
23.
Let it be a positive night.
Warnock ahead by 30-thousand votes.
Wow.
24.
WaPo has had Ossoff stuck at 1,888 votes behind “with nearly all votes counted” for a while now (at one point it was only 400 or so), but at least it, and everyone else, seems to have Warnock in the safe zone.
One down…
25.
Damnit guess I’m gonna have to stay up?
@AndrewDesiderio
JUST IN: Warnock to speak around 12:20 a.m. EST
11:07 PM · Jan 5, 2021·Twitter Web App
https://twitter.com/AndrewDesiderio/status/1346684707443007488?s=20
26.
I AM THE THIRD LEAST UNPOPULAR ADULT TRUMP CHILD! HEAR MY WORDS! FEAR MY WRATH! Have you seen my wife who is hot if she’s professionally made-up and you don’t get the cameras too close? and shut up about “dollar store Ivanka”!
Eric Trump @EricTrump · 1h
I will personally work to defeat every single Republican Senator / Congressman who doesn’t stand up against this fraud – they will be primaried in their next election and they will lose.
surprised his fingers didn’t snap off with those first four words
27.
@Jon Marcus: somewhere north of 100%
28.
Starting to wonder when, not if, that the orange one rains new hell onto Kemp for choosing Loeffler over Collins…..love it when they eat their own….. :)
-
My god, I was so negative about this race. I live in Duval County, which is basically South Georgia, and saw nothing but non-stop negative ads against both, especially Warnock. So glad to be proven wrong.
Election night was like blowing up the Death Star. Tonight we took out Palpatine.
30.
Holy shit.
31.
No letting off the gas. We need an expanded Senate and an expanded House in 2022. So somehow we need to keep the Democratic electorate engaged.
But in the meantime…come 1/21 there will be $2000 relief checks. We’ll be back in the Paris climate agreement. Biden will get a Cabinet installed. Many many other good things will come about.
And Georgia has made history. Its first Black Senator. Its first Jewish Senator.
I was all set to be let down tonight. I am so happy for the people of Georgia.
32.
@Yutsano: I had forgotten that Ossoff is Jewish. Amazing night!
33.
Just turned on MSNBC. THey’re showing too close to call. I wonder if they’ll cover the Warnock speech?
34.
@Cheryl Rofer: Will there be a ceremony, like with the big House gavel?
Yes, and after getting the gavel there is going to be a twist. Twisted tea style.
https://twitter.com/DJLucas610/status/1344312840375697409/photo/1
yes, it will look a lot like this – after receiving the gavel –
-
No, sonny, gramps isn’t off his meds. There really was a time these things were wrapped up before midnight.
:)
36.
@patroclus: Not so sure. The last time there was a 50-50 split in the senate (during W’s admin, I believe), the parties worked out some kind of co-chairmanship situation with rules both parties had to agree to, split committee chairs, etc. No idea if McConnell and Schumer will agree to that or not this time around.
37.
But the Beltway Media need to work on their annual Democrats in Disarray message.
38.
MLK Day is going to be extra special!
39.
They had fucking well better not.
40.
stuart stevens @stuartpstevens 1h
As someone who in past years has had to listen to major donor Kelly Loeffler going off on how the Republican party was way too conservative, it’s hard to express the depth of her nothingness. She makes Martha McSally look like Margaret Thatcher
(not to be that guy, Stu, but you might’ve mentioned this earlier. YOu’re on TV a lot, and you get retweeted by people I follow, seems to me I should’ve heard this from before you… but we won, so…. s’all good man)
41.
https://t.co/Nl12KCZ1vp pic.twitter.com/hLMq39rzqU
— Champ Biden (@ChampBiden) January 6, 2021
42.
@jonas: If the shoe we’re on the other foot, McConnell would tell Schumer to go f*ck himself.
43.
@Anya: They said they’re going to the Warnock speech shortly.
Ads now.
44.
@jonas: there’s no way today’s GOP would agree to do anything that involved “sharing”. Either be in charge and run over Dems, or behind them and make fundraising bankroll claiming Victim Status To Mean Dems!
45.
@Jim, Foolish Literalist: Joyce Alene is saying that this strengthens the case that that Trump’s call was a criminal extortion.
46.
@cmorenc: If you say the word “Manchin” three times…
47.
@jonas: That’ accurate. But at that time, the deal was in exchange for no Democratic Senator challenging the electoral vote count. The Republicans are going to foolishly do that anyway tomorrow, so no dice on a similar deal this time.
48.
@Elizabelle: oh good. I will wait.
49.
@Mary G: ETTD
Let us pray…
50.
I have been busy in my world & too scared to check in – I sure picked the best time to go online. Best congratulations to all those who voted for democracy in Georgia & to all those on BJ who supported financially & otherwise the democratic candidates.
51.
@david: … the image of Angus King appears in your mirror?
actually, I think Angus King is pretty tired of Republicans. He won’t support any of the more ambitious goals of the Dems (court expansions, filibuster elimination), but I’d be surprised if he wanted to give the likes of Cruz and Hawley any rewards
52.
Great googley moogley. I’ll have to wait till tomorrow morning to make sure that this is not some pleasant dream.
53.
Warnock’s speech has been postponed.
54.
Joyce Alene
What are she and Barbara McQuade doing in the Biden Administration? I can’t count the number of times their sober legal analysis was a balm during the Dark Times.
55.
Did the nets call for Warnock yet?
If Stacey’s calling it, I’m calling it!
@staceyabrams
Congratulations to our next U.S. Senator, @ReverendWarnock. Last January, I endorsed my dear friend in his quest to serve. Soon, he will walk those august halls & cast votes as a leader with courage, justice and integrity. God bless you and keep you in your service to us all.
https://twitter.com/staceyabrams/status/1346688723942060034?s=20
57.
We’re going to find out Loeffler knew she would lose 3 weeks ago and bought a ton of stock in Warnock.
— Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) January 6, 2021
58.
@RinaX: I expected us to lose and was cautioning everyone I knew to keep expectations in check.
Never happier to be (probably) wrong, and I’ve broken out the whiskey tonight in celebration. May even take tomorrow off.
59.
Ba-dum-tssh!
60.
Okay, Brian Williams actually made a funny joke:
(Relationship advice:) “Find someone in your life who looks at you the way Mike Pence looks at Donald Trump.”
61.
Warnock becoming a Senator is a stunning sea change in the course of American history. The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice. Justice is raining down like water and righteousness like a mighty stream tonight!
62.
@Jim, Foolish Literalist: My big ask is statehood for DC. There’s no legitimate argument against it. Most other stuff I assume we need a bigger majority to start dreaming. I don’t know Manchin’s position on that, or King’s, but it should be a no-brainer, and even non-partisan except that DC is heavily Democratic.
63.
Kelly the Witch is now claiming she has a path to victory. I assume that means judge-shopping her LEKSHUN FRAWT! stupidity for the next few weeks.
64.
Will corpse hands retire if he can’t be majority leader?
65.
James Carville: “Pence and Mother are going to go back to Indiana to hide.”
Says he’s enjoying watching this. Earlier was talking about how the GOP is going to turn on each other.
Will be fun to find a video of Carville’s whole appearance. He is pumped.
66.
But… Lin Wood and George Papadopoulos are Tweeting something cryptic about Italy and Obama conspiring to rig the Georgia election. And, something, something Pakistan…
67.
Adam Serwer @AdamSerwer
A Black man and a Jew winning election to the US Senate in the deep south is evocative of the old civil rights alliance in a way I find … emotionally resonant.
I wish I could tell my paternal and maternal grandmothers that Republicans did the whole rootless cosmopolitan and radical black preacher shtick in Georgia and still lost.
If you’re not familiar with Adam Serwer (author of the much quoted “The Cruelty Is The Point”)
68.
I hope our side has learned a lesson just continue to say WE WON and start congratulating the winners. We should never give an inch to these anti-democratic sore losers.
69.
@NotMax: Midnight eastern or midnight island time? Still got a ways to go before the later.
70.
@sdhays: Yup, but they’ll need to end filibuster for DC statehood to pass
71.
I think we should all take our hats off to Hugo Chavez, who died in 2013, but (according to Sidney Powell), is the proximate cause of tonight’s stunning events.
72.
@sanjeevs: Just put it in reconciliation. Done.
73.
@sdhays: From Georgia. The state where Leo Frank was lynched.
74.
On this blog times are always presumed to be Eastern unless noted otherwise.
Not that I necessarily endorse said policy.
:)
76.
@sanjeevs: Maybe not – honestly, I’m not sure what would happen if they put it and PR up for statehood. Some republicans might actually vote for that, given that they have somewhat of a chance at getting PR’s senate votes. And the vote would actually HAPPEN, unlike now.
77.
@Elizabelle: laughed so hard at that
78.
@cmorenc: They wouldn’t dare.
Dems need to make hay here. Kamala is going to be the busiest person in DC for at last 2 years.
79.
@Anya: Or, as they say…get practice saying, “Fuck you. We won.”
80.
Listening to Warnock via Periscope!
81.
Like I just said on the other thread. To be a fly on the wall in McConnell’s living room right now.
82.
Let us rise up and greet the morning …
83.
It does bother me a mite she hasn’t yet relinquished her Senate seat, though. The day after the electoral college votes were cast would have been the opportune moment.
84.
It’s dark now (we’re losing a 9/11 and a Pearl Harbor number of lives per day), but joy will come in the morning.
85.
Warnock will be on the ballot again in 2022, no? Since this is Isakson’s 2016 term he’s completing
ETA: Which will put him on a ballot with (I’m assuming) Stacey Abrams for governor?
ETA, A: Which will be after a primary in which the trump family is vowing revenge on Kemp and Raffensberger on the other side? Hellzapoppin!
86.
Now the Proud Boys in DC are yelling at right-wing live streamers for filming Proud Boys’ faces.“You’re f*cking doxxing us!” This is such a mess 😂😂😂— Chad Loder (@chadloder) January 6, 2021
87.
@NotMax: Nah. Better to hold on until Mitch loses his majority. She might be (and was) needed for some votes.
88.
The nets are full of shit on not calling the race for Warnock. Any other time, they would have already called it.
Fuq’n bullshit.
But like I said, oh well, if Stacey’s calling it for Warnock…I’m calling it. Fuq the nets and their phony azz bullshit!
https://twitter.com/staceyabrams/status/1346688723942060034?s=20
Good night folks and LET’S GO OSSOFF!
89.
I hope Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter managed to stay up late enough to see this.
90.
@Mary G: Tough boogies, PBoys. Be proud of your stands…you shouldn’t mind if people know what your opinions are.
91.
The seat would not have had time to grow cool before the appointed replacement was sworn in.
92.
… waiting for that damn number to go above 49.99%.
Meh, bedtime.
93.
We are only 2 recounts and 60 lawsuits from winning!
94.
@sdhays: Ossoff is also half-Australian and was a dual citizen for a while.
95.
@NotMax: It’s not uncommon actually many others before Harris did not resign the seat until almost inauguration day, including Joe Biden
So why so many harping on Harris about it is ridiculous, IMO
96.
Alright…I’m off to bed. Hopefully in the AM more votes come in and it’s finally called for Warnock and Ossoff!
With the electoral college shit tmrw, it’s already gonna be a shit show..smh
97.
Proud boys, proud boys, whatcha gonna do? Whatcha gonna do when they come for you?
https://twitter.com/JaySinWA/status/1346694062166851585
And what will the police union do?
98.
@NotMax: She’s my Senator and although I rejoice at her election as VP, I’ll also be sorry to lose her as Senator, so no, I’m fine with keeping her in the Senate until the last possible second. Also, who knows what fuckery could ensue in the next two weeks. She’s our safety.
99.
@lamh36: A lot of times a Senator that’s leaving for another office will resign before the start of the next Congress to give their successor seniority.
100.
Chuck Schumer isn’t my favorite, but I am so glad that he’s going to be the first Jewish Majority Leader in history.
I am also glad to see the great circular firing squad forming up on the right:
No Republicans, the Democrats did not steal the races in Georgia. You talked yourselves out of voting. That's not theft. Turns out many of you are as stupid as they said.— Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) January 6, 2021
101.
Nope 😡
Not sharing
102.
Oh for Pete’s sake. I’m not harping on her, just expressing what my preference was.
103.
@JaySinWA: What is this Trump trash? What about their orange god emperor bellowing about “Laawww and Odor”?
Oh, right, that was all dog-whistle bullshit.
104.
Fine the living shit out of them.
105.
Er wasn’t Joe Lieberman Jewish?
ETA oh never mind – Georgia’s first Jewish senator.
It’s about time – looks like Georgia is changing, just like North Carolina – but looks like the South is finally losing the civil war.
106.
ABC News@ABC· 1h
NEW: @jonkarl: “I am told that Donald Trump is prepared to go after his own vice president and go after him hard, if he does as expected and follows the rules tomorrow.”
What’s he gonna do if Pence figures out what everyone else has known for years, that he doesn’t have a political future for trump to destroy?
107.
@Mary G: When Erik Son of Erick is calling you assclowns for playing yourselves…
108.
OMG! Are you guys sure? Can this possibly be happening? I’ve avoided the news, leaving it to you guys to give me the bad news after the fact, (also, no fucking charges against the cop who shot Jason Blair because the cop “feared for his life”, ie. is, and remains, a fucking COWARD!), but if this is true, well just Hell Yes!
109.
@cain: Joe wasn’t a Senator from Georgia.
110.
@cain: First from Georgia sorry. And I thought Schumer beat Lieberman? I’d have to look really fast.
EDIT: looks like the first Senator of Jewish ancestry* from Florida of all places.
* father was Jewish.
111.
@Jim, Foolish Literalist: What’s he gonna do if Pence figures out what everyone else has known for years, that he doesn’t have a political future for trump to destroy?
Are you thinking White Bread Dense will show some anger?
That would be hilarious, and mocked until the death of the Sun.
112.
Whoa, Redstate Eric is mocking Republicans? Oh, what a world, what a world…
113.
@Jim, Foolish Literalist: “I am told that Donald Trump is prepared to go after his own vice president and go after him hard, if he does as expected and follows the rules tomorrow.”
Phrasing. And really can Pence keep it up and follow the rules?
114.
@NotMax: Maybe she was asked not to because her vote was needed.
115.
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
.@senatemajldr <<< You need to change this twitter handle boi. Chop chop.— JΞSŦΞR ✪ ΔCŦUΔL³³°¹ (@th3j35t3r) January 6, 2021
116.
The hits keep coming.
Good news is, if Loeffler loses tonight most of her jeans and flannel shirts are still well within their 30-day return policy.
— todd levin (@toddlevin) January 6, 2021
117.
@Steeplejack: I’m a jeans-and-flannel-wearing private jet owner!
118.
And I thought Schumer beat Lieberman? I’d have to look really fast.
I think Lieberman was already gone (post 2012?) when Harry Reid stepped down, I think Durbin was Schumer’s main rival
119.
He’s going to end up a pariah if he keeps talkin that way. Hopefully he doesn’t end up joining us. I’m happy to have Tom Nichols on our side since he’s a fairly sane conservative – but not that dude.
120.
@NotMax: not just talking bout you sorry.
there was ALOT of talk on the SM particularly the bird app on the same thing that why I said harping.
Also…the pattern when it comes to Kamala Harris is all of a sudden making it seems like “what is she doing”, when she’s doing nothing different than any other pol before her. The same thing would happens with HRC if she’d won as well.
just kinda aggravating that it keeps happening 🤷🏾♀️
121.
Thank you for pointing that out. In the semi-ossified halls of the Senate, a smidgen of additional seniority is no small potatoes.
122.
@cain: Nichols isn’t going to last. He’s already warning Democrats not to do anything he doesn’t approve of.
123.
Hopefully he doesn’t end up joining us.
Eww. No. Do not want.
124.
MSNBC is still going strong! They’re burning up all their analysts. Morning Joe is gonna be running on empty.
Yamiche Alcindor does not look like an after-midnight type person. No makeup and ready to go to bed right after Lawrence O’Donnell lets her go. (Beautiful complexion.)
125.
@NotMax: I think one of the reasons Biden didn’t resign early from the Senate is that his appointed replacement was a caretaker, there would be a special election in a short period of time. In California, we don’t do caretakers, Padilla will be up for election in 2022(that would be the end of VP-elect Harris’ term).
126.
Kamala doesn’t exactly have a lot of seniority; she was elected in 2018. So one freshman taking over for another freshman isn’t a huge advantage.
127.
- DC Statehood
- Puerto Rico Statehood
- have a discussion with California. Tell them that they need more representation in the Senate, and to do that they need to give up a part of the state. Turn San Diego into a state
- reform the Supreme Court. It’s loaded with Federalist apparatchiks, who are all conservative Catholics and movement conservatives.
- Covid relief. Don’t borrow the money, print it.
128.
I have thought that Pence will essentially do what he has to do after putting on some show of “fairness”. But I think that because I see no national political future for him. What does he think? The core Senatorial poseurs have ambitions for 2024. Does he think he has a shot?
129.
Turn San Diego into a state
And you’d probably get two Republicans. You DO NOT want to divide California, “Whiskey’s for drinking Water’s for fighting”.
130.
Tucker Carlson not taking it well.
Tucker should make it a regular segment.
pic.twitter.com/ohKJRaEyfm
— The Right is Wrong😷Mask Up (@therightswrong) January 6, 2021
131.
For my next wish, I want someone in the Senate tomorrow to play this Don Winslow short by way of bitch-slapping Josh Hawley with his “Antifa thugs” BS. Then censure him. That would just be so sweet.
132.
Trivia:
Even though the Constitution specifically forbids any religious test for holding office, the Senate came real close to spitting on that.
133.
Turn San Diego into a state
You’re not from around here, are you?
134.
@2liberal: And San Francisco becomes its own state, and LA, and Chicago becomes its own state while we’re being insane. :)
135.
@Mary G: Kamala Harris was elected to the Senate in 2016, not 2018. But the Senior Senator from CA is Dianne Feinstein who has been in the Senate since 1992. Harris giving up her seat early is not going to put her replacement ahead of Feinstein in seniority.
