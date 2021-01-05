I’m gonna take my cue from TaMara yesterday and bigfoot my own On The Road thread with another Georgia post.
Come On, Georgia
Groucho48
I’d been deliberately pessimistic about the election as I can’t really take having my hopes crushed. But, it’s becoming more and more difficult to be pessimistic. Things are looking good.
cain
btw, some hilarious ratfucking by the president’s men regarding voting machines supposedly breaking down in GOP districts. These assholes have been doing exactlyt hat in black dominated districts everywhere and have the temerity to make this claim in Georgia of all places.
https://twitter.com/JaneLytv/status/1346533233056473090
OMG – I got the coveted #2 slot!! Thank you everyone!!
PsiFighter37
We got this. Once DeKalb drops, both Dems will take the lead and it will be for good.
Hot diggity dog, we are actually going to pull this off. Awesome. Sally Yates as AG is up next…I am sure Biden was waiting for these races before announcing that nomination.
hitchhiker
I’ve been disappointed so many times that I didn’t even let myself hope, not even when I saw Stacey Abrams radiating energy and confidence.
I’m utterly verklempt at the very thought of Mitch in the minority. Holy shit.
Chetan Murthy
@randy khan: Stop this island, I wanna get off.
PIGL
I think I heard someone say “don’t trust your soul to know backwards southern lawyer.“
Sure hope you’re right PsiFighter, but nothing’s done until it’s done.
@PsiFighter37: That was my guess. Sally Yates if we win both in Georgia, Doug Jones if we didn’t.
jonas
I really hope we pull this off. I posted a few weeks ago (iirc) that generally in states like FL, GA or TX, if the Dem isn’t up in the polls by 5-10 points going into election day, there’s not much of a shot. Why polling firms miss so many Republican voters isn’t clear, but we’ll see if that plays out this time.
Anya
I was distracting myself by avoiding twitter, cable tv and watching a New Tricks (a BBC procedural crime drama) and it helped me avoid the doom and gloom. But I am ready to wait for the results. It looks like Georgia will give Mitch McConnell the boot.
FelonyGovt
Ok you are all making me feel better. The news results are looking gloomy.
…when I saw Stacey Abrams radiating energy and confidence.
When did you see that? Someone in an earlier thread said Stacey Abrams did not look happy tonight.
mrmoshpotato
@Chetan Murthy: You are number 6.
Leto
@PsiFighter37: per lamh36 in the downstairs thread:
Dave Wasserman
@Redistrict
·
2m
So right now, Perdue is leading by ~115k votes. But, he’s got only a few small pockets of votes out: Bartow, Columbia, Dodge, Forsyth, etc. Meanwhile, Ossoff has a lot of great turf left: DeKalb, Cobb, Chatham, Henry…a little Fulton/Gwinnett…but mostly DeKalb. #GASEN
https://twitter.com/Redistrict/status/1346660871456641024?s=20
sdhays
TPM, quoting G. Elliot Morris of The Economist:
Folks, it’s over. We have enough returns to project that both Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff will win their Senate runoffs in Georgia, giving Democrats control of the US Senate.
He later states that this is his opinion, not his employer’s. I don’t really know who he is, but presumably he’s more informed than your random Twitterer.
jonas
@PsiFighter37: It’s usually the case that higher-population urban districts tend to report last (and often boost the Dem count) — but does that hold for a year like this when so many already voted early?
PenandKey
So it looks like we’ve got enough info that I can go to sleep cautiously optimistic for the urban centers to pull another slow trickle win. I can take that. Time to check out for the day and watch a couple YouTube videos before a good night rest.
Kristine
@randy khan: “Who is Number One?”
japa21
@randy khan: Don’t worry, he’ll try harder.
zhena gogolia
I think I’ll sign off while everyone’s still optimistic. Maybe will check in later.
lamh36
@WaterGirl: idk who said that, but Stacey has been betting on blue since this AM
lamh36
@kylegriffin1
AP: In Fulton County, Georgia’s most populous county, Election Day turnout is higher today for the runoff election than the general election in November.
sdhays
Here’s Kyle Kondik, managing editor of Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia.
“We kept these races as Toss-ups, and I am glad that we did, but I have to admit that if the Democrats do win — still an if — it has to be seen as at least a little bit of a surprise,” he said. “I am also so impressed by the turnout — this has to be one of the most engaged electorates of any non-presidential races in modern history.”
mrmoshpotato
OT – yes, you can make a late night breakfast skillet with tater tots.
Steeplejack
Getting my election coverage via Leslie Jones, as is zhena gogolia, probably.
frosty
@randy khan: I am a free man! I am not a number!
guachi
I was expecting the Republicans to win by a few points, myself. They each had more votes on election day and there’s always been a decrease in Democratic support in runoff elections in Georgia.
I guess it’s Trump’s magic working this one.
marcopolo
I am pretty sure it was this single ad that helped Warnock beat Loeffler.
I told you the smear ads were coming, but Georgians will see Sen. @Kloeffler’s ads for what they are. pic.twitter.com/0sgU8ndC63— Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) November 24, 2020
Watergirl, can you get a clean version up on the Front-page maybe?
Leto
@mrmoshpotato: did you bring enough to share with the blog?
zhena gogolia
I’m too nervous even for her!
delk
Anybody say ‘skank’ in this thread yet?
Chris
Same. I’m really not sure where the optimism is coming from since the polls I’ve seen have had them in the lead for an hour or two now, but… hope we close the gap?
hitchhiker
didn’t see her tonight, but for the last week she’s been all over the media like a queen.
Mai Naem mobile
I don’t know if this has been posted by any of the front pagers. Its a short satirical piece by Lewis Black and friends about the Georgia senate race. Really well done. I am not saying anything about the race until the military mail ins are counted on Friday.
https://twitter.com/BoldProgressive/status/1346178334028419074?s=09
tinare
It’s looking good. Mitch McConnell may not be majority leader and Republicans being split may not allow him to obstruct in the minority. Come on Georgia!
Subsole
@randy khan: They are not a number…
I told you the smear ads were coming, but Georgians will see Sen. @Kloeffler’s ads for what they are. pic.twitter.com/0sgU8ndC63
— Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) November 24, 2020
lamh36
Huh…what happened to “respect the blue”
@BGOnTheScene
Chaotic scene in BLM Plaza as police clash with Trump supporters trying to rush the line #DC #WashingtonDC #January6th
https://twitter.com/BGOnTheScene/status/1346658756285894661?s=20
@marcopolo: I was thinking about that ad just a few minutes ago. I have kept it open in a tab in my browser since it first came out, and I watch it again every so often. Love that ad.
lamh36
Ossoff improved on his own margin in Fulton & exceeded Biden
marcopolo
@jonas: Well, the reason large urban areas tend to take longer to count their votes is they are large urban areas with more polling locations and voters. This election is so much like elections in MO where the votes from StL come in last & exceedingly D with the caveat (and difference from tonight) that usually the R in MO has an insurmountable lead.
Elizabelle
OT. Dr. Dre stable, resting and lucid after a brain aneurysm today. He’s at Cedars Sinai in LA. Wishing him a full recovery. He is 55.
Ceci n est pas mon nym
@randy khan: The Prisoner?
Subsole
@mrmoshpotato: And well you should!
The best part of growing up is eating breakfast whenever you damn well feel like it.
CROAKER
I AM NOT A NUMBER. I AM A FREE MAN !
sdhays
@guachi: Ironically, I kind of think he has been hoping for them to lose as a punishment for letting him lose. He can spin it that they dragged him down in Georgia. But I think he’s going to be unpleasantly surprised by how much blame he gets for the loss, assuming it materializes.
He had a chance to focus on making sure Republicans held those seats and create a strongish narrative that he was still someone that Republicans needed once he left the Presidency. If Loeffler and Perdue lose, that argument becomes a lot harder to accept.
raven
Nate Cohn 9m ago
The G.O.P. lead has grown, but it’s made no dent in our estimate. In fact, Democratic chances have inched upward as the Republicans’ chances to beat our expectations dwindle. See the forecast ›
marcopolo
@WaterGirl: It is so perfect. Totally non-threatening AA man in a ski vest (don’t remember the other name) walking a totally non-threatening (and cute) dog along a totally normal quiet suburban street, with a visual pun about his opponent at the end punctuated by the adorable dog barking!
I watch it and think chef’s kiss.
Mai Naem mobile
@Steeplejack: Leslie Jones is hilarious on Twitter. It’s like reading a funny thread on BJ.
BREAKING (SATIRE) NEWS! All-star cast exposes Loeffler & Perdue profiting from COVID + other crazy corruption.
Thanks to our friends @TheLewisBlack, @YNB, @Aparnapkin, @BethDover1, @AlysiaReiner, @BobWiltfong & Manju Bangalore! Let’s help @Ossoff & @ReverendWarnock win on Jan 5! pic.twitter.com/oPsSr9VqdK
— BoldProgressives.org (@BoldProgressive) January 4, 2021
Anya
Kelly Loeffler’s racism should follow her and her husband. These fuckers shouldn’t get away with that level of ugliness. My hope is that will follow them for life. I know they’re super rich and probably won’t see much ramification but we should make their lives at the very least little harder.
lamh36
what is CNN doing?
stopped watching CNN. It seems to me that they are reporting numbers slower than others cause they are trying to build the “razor thin” drama of it.
@DKElections
A CNN report just stated that only 130K ballots are to come from DeKalb, contradicting the GA SoS. However, based on our calculations, the SoS’s figure of 171K is much more plausible.
https://twitter.com/DKElections/status/1346666142060998656?s=20
Ga, SoS confirmed 171K
Ceci n est pas mon nym
@Ceci n est pas mon nym:
OK, I see by the other responses that my guess is correct. I love this description of the final episode from the old Straight Dope column. Kind of captures the bizarre feeling of the entire series. Which I nevertheless was addicted to.
The plot of the finale defies quick summary, but the drift of it is that the Village’s head honchos are so impressed by McGoohan’s indomitable will that they want to make him boss (or something like that — nothing in this show is very clear). A long hallucinatory sequence in the Village’s underground HQ transpires in which Beatles tunes, the song “Dem Dry Bones,” and a gallery of geeks in white cloaks and face masks are prominently featured. Finally McGoohan is taken to see Number One. He pulls off Number One’s mask to reveal an ape mask, which he also pulls off, only to find that Number One is … McGoohan himself.
While McGoohan-as-Number-One escapes, McGoohan-as-Number-Six finds his way to the control room, where he triggers a missile countdown. Panic breaks out among the Villagers. McGoohan and several confederates escape in what looks like a big moving van. Just as they get past the gates a rocket blasts off out of the center of the Village containing who knows what and heading God knows where, while the Village itself is abandoned (I guess). McGoohan and friends then drive to London, where he resumes residence in the apartment from which he’d originally been kidnapped.
And that, incredibly enough, is it. No explanations, no nothing. Baffled viewers jammed the switchboards when the show was first aired and wrote irate letters to the newspapers.
Mai Naem mobile
@WaterGirl: thank you . I don’t know how to do the embed thing.
RedDirtGirl
This feels like election night all over again and I’m just waiting for morning to see what’s up. I can’t handle the not-knowing. See you all tomorrow. 🤞🏼🌸
@mrmoshpotato: Are you telling me that there actually people in the world who do not consider potato puffs (aka tater tots) a staple???
schrodingers_cat
@RedDirtGirl: Ds have it.
Kent
@WaterGirl:@delk: Kelly Loeffler deserves that, and then some. She is a skank.
I’m a little bit behind the kids these days. But is “skank” a term we can still use? Or is it sexist and only something that women are allowed to use?
[asking for a friend]
I am not a number!
Obviously a person who didn’t go to college at UCLA.
@Mai Naem mobile: Only front pagers can embed with photos and videos. For everyone else, everything but the text and links is stripped out. So it’s not you! :-)
Mai Naem mobile
@Anya: they will because they’re rich and people always suck up to other people for money. I am waiting to see what happens to Steve Mnuchin. He should be shunned in Hollywood but he won’t be because there will always be some poor(literally) creative person who will sell out to get the $$$ to back some movie or other creative project.
Stacib
@WaterGirl: I’ve never had a potato puff.
@RedDirtGirl: Goodnight, RedDirtGirl. Sleep well.
Shalimar
@WaterGirl: There are unfortunately people in the world with high blood pressure and potato puffs are horribly high in salt.
randy khan
Not if Rover has anything to say about it.
Suzanne
@FelonyGovt: Yeah, I’m not feeling good yet. With 91% in, both Ossoff and Warnock are behind. Ergh.
mrmoshpotato
@WaterGirl: We always called them tater tots growing up.
(I wanted shredded hash browns, but they were out, and hash brown patties are ridiculously expensive.)
ETA – for a staple, fries are a staple around here.
randy khan
Who is #1?
Wapiti
@marcopolo: Even with that ending, when I first saw the pun, i thought – whoa – is that a pun or more? Is he implying she’s trash, or is he going a step further and implying she’s dogshit? I could have sworn he was throwing out the dog waste that one carries back from a walk.
Stacib
@WaterGirl: Never, and I’ve been severely mocked for it, too. :)
Mai Naem mobile
@WaterGirl: lol shows you how dumb I am.
Benw
@Elizabelle: get better Dre.
Come ooooooonnnn Georgia! You can do this
No, I have not got my hopes up
Kristine
@randy khan: Rover.
@Kent: I admit that until Raven used it tonight I hadn’t heard that word since I left Chicago decades ago, but it totally fits Loeffler. She’s a sleazy lowlife, and where I came from, skank wasn’t a term just for women.
If we are not supposed to say skank, I didn’t get the memo. If that’s the case, I might petition to see if we could get a special dispensation to use it for Kelly Loeffler. My dislike/disgust with her knows no bounds.
@Elizabelle: Cedars is a good place to be if you need care in LA. Most celebs go there or UCLA.
Gin & Tonic
@WaterGirl: I honestly cannot remember the last time I ever ate one, and if I live the rest of my life without another I’m perfectly OK with that.
She is a skank.
You’ve been hanging ’round that raven guy, haven’t ya?
randy khan
Indeed. This is either a very erudite group (my choice) or a very old one (but let’s not go there).
I am old enough to have seen it during its first network run, but really remember it from high school, when PBS ran the series for some reason that I’ve never understood.
mrmoshpotato
@randy khan: Was that ever revealed? It’s not in Maiden’s song, and I’ve never seen the TV series.
Punchy
Im not seeing this for either D. ~90% in and both Ds down 1-2%. Seems like the early callers of these races may have used historical voting trends no longer accurate?
lamh36
So let me make sure I’ve got this right…looking like Chump may have supressed the white vote with his antics.
Dave Wasserman
@Redistrict
·
3m
The bottom line in Ossoff/Perdue: Perdue is outperforming Trump in suburbs w/ lots of country club type Rs (no surprise). But he’s underperforming Trump in heavily Black areas, where there’s a slight but significant drop-off in White turnout relative to Black turnout. #GASEN
https://twitter.com/Redistrict/status/1346669272362315781?s=20
cain
I only have a south park reference for #2. One of my favorite episodes – making fun of Bono. :D
@Mai Naem mobile: You are not dumb!
Steeplejack
Thank God Brian Williams is mostly keeping his big yap shut. Or maybe they cut his mike.
Elizabelle
@🐾BillinGlendaleCA: I hope he does not come in contact with COVID there.
cain
It’s really hard to get! 🤣🤣
mrmoshpotato
@WaterGirl: Sausage, egg and cheese on an everything bagel = yummo!
japa21
I just love those who really don’t even want to believe what the experts are telling them. Warnock is a lock and Ossoff is as close to a lock as you can get.
@Gin & Tonic: They are an occasional guilty pleasure. We have a food truck here: Cracked (which came first, the chicken or the eg) and they have amazing deep fried tater tots. It’s been years since I had them, but I can still remember how great they were.
Mai Naem mobile
I prefer hash browns to tater tots. I would like to think hash browns are less bad for you but that’s probably like saying peanut m and ms are better for you than regular m and ms because peanuts have protein.
Vince
@Chris: Most of the outstanding vote is in heavily Democratic areas. The NYT currently has the range of outcomes for Ossoff’s race between Ossoff +2 and Perdue +0.5. The range of outcomes for Warnock’s race is between Warnock +0.7 and Warnock +3
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/01/05/us/elections/forecast-georgia-senate-runoff.html
randy khan
I have two emails asking me to congratulate Warnock on winning (oh, and to make a small contribution).
HumboldtBlue
I am remaining staunchly pessimistic until this is sealed.
I have no trust in the process at this point.
Anya
Eric Trump is out there in one of the Trump tv shows throwing threats around. Imagine being a United States Senator and being threatened by Eric Trump.
jonas
@marcopolo: I understand that — in normal years, where there’s not a ton of early and absentee (mostly Dem-leaning) voting. But there was this year, so can we expect that the typical “late Dem surge” from urban precincts will be enough?
mrmoshpotato
@WaterGirl: I do.
Anya
@HumboldtBlue: If it helps, the Trump spawns are claiming Democrats have cheated so I took that as an indication that we’re winning.
Comrade Colette
@Steeplejack: Agree, but why even is there a “Kornacki cam”? Let the poor dude practice his hand wiggles and updates alooooooone
ETA: this is the first time since 2016 I’ve been able to bear watching election returns on TV, and I only tuned in after reading some hopeful stuff here. And now I regret it. I haven’t had dinner yet, and my stomach is in a knot.
@mrmoshpotato: My sandwich was on my homemade bread. Yum.
@randy khan: Who’s on first.
mrmoshpotato
I hope he does not come in contact with COVID there.
My thought too. Hope Dre makes a full recovery.
cain
That’s oregon as well. We’ve had squeaker gov races and in drops Multinomah County and boom! It’s over and goes straight to D.
Multinomah is the most populous of the counties. But Washington County is also purple/blue’ish. Between the two of us, rural Oregon has no chance. Plus now we’ve almost have a super majority but we still need Rs for quorum which they’ve been doing the “run away” when bills they don’t like come around.
Laurel Ann
@Ceci n est pas mon nym: That summary misses the fact that one of the subtle features of the Village is that all the doors automatically close, and when he arrives in London, the door still automatically closes, implying he is still in the Village in some sense.
@Elizabelle: Probably one of the better hospitals in the county to not get the ‘rona. I know the staff has been getting the jab.
sdhays
Vox just called it for Warnock!
SFAW
Who’s on first.
What.
Martin
That’s one. Might be tomorrow before we get two.
Elizabelle
@🐾BillinGlendaleCA: Yea!
@sdhays: Yea!
Vince
@WaterGirl: Yeah, because NYT has the range of outcomes for that race as Warnock winning by +3 or Warnock winning by +0.7. The NYT needle isn’t giving Loeffler a chance anymore.
Comrade Colette
yes, you can make a late night breakfast skillet with tater tots
But, but, but – tots are NOT moshed potatoes! When matter meets anti-matter, you’ll just disappear*!
*I am the opposite of a physicist.
sdhays
Perdue’s lead is down to ~3k. I don’t think he’s going to hold on.
ETA: I could have sworn I saw a difference of 3k, but it looks now like 15k. Still not great for Perdue.
Elizabelle
The skank has been skunked.
marcopolo
@jonas: SATSQ: Yes
Slightly longer answer, the election nerds have a number of ways to know how many votes to expect out of a given jurisdiction. They then track the votes as they come in on election night. There are a shitton of heavily D votes in jurisdictions around ATL that they know are out there and that have not been posted yet.
Or as Nate Cohn notes:
The fundamental GOP problem at this point: the Republican vote is basically exhausted. Ossoff favored to win what’s left by 36 points (he needs to win by 26 to win) pic.twitter.com/ktxTrsXM1F— Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) January 6, 2021
Jim, Foolish Literalist
“Tomorrow’s gonna tell you a lot about the country,” Eric Trump said. “Because I can tell you, Sean, any senator or any congressman that does not … fight tomorrow, their political career is over. Because the MAGA movement is going nowhere.”
HumboldtBlue
To primary any Republican who doesn’t show up tomorrow for Trump.
Chetan Murthy
the MAGA movement is going nowhere.
English! Do you speak it, motherfucker?
What?
Mai Naem mobile
@SFAW: you forgot Soros and Deep State.
I just saw Stephen Breyer trending on Twitter and almost had a heart attack. Its just left wing Twitter pushing him to retire if the Dems take both seats. I swear I’ve aged 15 years in the past 4 years will age another 5 years in the next 15 days.
mrmoshpotato
But, but, but – tots are NOT moshed potatoes! When matter meets anti-matter, you’ll just disappear*!
Well, if someone would sneak some potatoes into an Anthrax concert…
David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch
Ossoff and Warnock are both on track for victory with a greater than 95% chance to win, according to our estimates.
This is not a projection, but the remaining vote–including another 18k DeKalb early votes and nearly 100k absentee votes–overwhelmingly favors the Democrats pic.twitter.com/SLaECHdFeT
— Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) January 6, 2021
sdhays
The MAGA movement is going nowhere.
LOL.
Punchy
Latest chances on Ossoff
ETA: I see Davids update. With 100K absentees yet to count, I feel much more confident.
CROAKER
To the Village – Frosty is number six
Anya
@mrmoshpotato: Basically, any Senator who doesn’t help his father steal the election. “I can tell you, Sean, any senator or congressmen — meaning on this side, that doesn’t fight tomorrow, I am telling you, their political career is over… MAGA movement is going nowhere, they will get primaried”
Elizabelle
Got to agree with Eric Trump.
the MAGA movement is going nowhere.
John S.
I am so looking forward to Moscow Mitch being impotent as Biden picks sail through with Harris as the tiebreaker.
Aziz, light!
@Jim, Foolish Literalist: That works for me, Eric. If you are successful, all Republican candidates will have swastikas tattooed on their chests.
Gin & Tonic
I am old enough to have seen it during its first network run,
As am I.
cain
I disagree, Trump can gaslight the GOP just as easily – those voters follow Trump not GOP. They will follow him and if he says that it’s because of not enough loyalty to him – they will believe it. They really dig him – just look at that last crowd where he tried to talk about the senators they got bored.. they are addicted to his screeds.
lamh36
Votes still missing are in ATL and surrounding counties! Dem strongholds that will likely put Ossoff over the top!
Jim, Foolish Literalist
Jesus, take the camera off Kornacki for a while till his numbers are actually updated. Bring in some talking heads, call Leslie Jones, prank call Chris Matthews….
Elizabelle
I hope that we get both these seats because I would really like to see some Supreme Court rebalancing.
And I believe we’ve been told that 2022 looks even harder for Republicans?
Anyway, come on Georgia.
croaker
Frosty – the Village has decided to moderate.
YOU ARE NUMBER SIX
@SFAW: What’s on second, have you heard the rock band version?
The Credibility Gap – The Rock Festival (Who’s On First?)
cain
What does Iron Maiden have to do with anything here?!
Vince
@Mai Naem mobile: Honestly, it’s fair. If RBG had retired at a reasonable time we wouldn’t have Amy fucking Barrett on the court.
@Elizabelle: I know! I had to read that twice before I figured out how HE meant it.
marcopolo
Because the MAGA movement is going nowhere.
I do believe this is one of those rare cases where a fool drops a pearl of wisdom. Or he could be acknowledging the DC Police keeping forcibly blocking the MAGAts from entering BLM Plaza tonight.
cain
@randy khan: Aren’t there a lot of references to #2 in South Park?
Indeed – but this one is dedicated to #2 :-)
Old Dan and Little Ann
If Kornacki was worth a shit he’d be commenting here live on TV whilst working his maps and numbers. Pffftttt!
SFAW
Bring in some talking heads
@mrmoshpotato: And leave out the tire rims?
Chris
Imagine being a United States Senator and being threatened by Eric Trump.
What’s really pathetic is how many politicians have shown exactly the same supine deference to Trump all through the last four years – in too many cases, even now! – as they would be if they were the sock-puppet legislators of a regime like Russia or Syria, who actually do have a very likely expectation of being physically threatened by the Dear Leader if they don’t toe the party line.
Subsole
WHO
DOES
NUMBER
TWO
WORK
FOR?!?!
cain
How dare you! How dare you sir! Pence is not a #2, he’s a #3, you gotta give Trump space.
Jim, Foolish Literalist
@Elizabelle: Rick Wilson said on his podcast today that Ivanka is in discussion with FL Republicans about a 2022 Senate run. He said it’s bad news for Marco Rubio in the primary, and Republicans in the GE.
Seriously, watching Kornacki talk to his producer or whatever is really bad TV
croaker
@WaterGirl: thx iPad dim lighting cat under arm
Odie Hugh Manatee
Eric: “Because the MAGA movement is going nowhere.”
Instead of saying that the MAGA movement is “here to stay”, Dumb Eric states that the MAGA movement is a dead end and going nowhere.
What a dipshit.
Cacti
Even though Eric Trump is an idiot, I think what he’s hitting at does reflect the messy divorce that’s on the way for the GOP.
Trump is the unabashed white trash pride candidate.
His ignorance, bigotry, and brazen criminality were completely authentic. Most Republican politicians are elite, 1 percenter snobs like Loeffler and Perdue. They can’t fake the white trash aspect of Trump with any authenticity.
cmorenc
With Dekalb county now 95% in, there’s a substantial possibility that Ga may produce a split result, with Warnock narrowly winning and Ossoff narrowly losing. That said, there are still enough outstanding votes in D-leaning counties for Ossoff to possibly win – Perdue’s lead is down to under 5k at the moment, while Warnock’s lead is 30k – with 5% of the vote remaining to be counted, mainly in D areas.
Punchy
O/U on fraud/disenfranchisement lawsuits filed by Thursday, if both Ds are declared winners…13.5?
Gin & Tonic
I’m not counting any chickens, but if indeed the D’s pick up both of those seats, and the conventional wisdom becomes (as it is already appearing to) that Trump’s insane conspiracy theories are the proximate cause, the bloodletting in the R’s will be a true joy to watch.
Chris
Seriously! A friend of mine texted the whole group “I think we’re winning the Senate” about five hours ago and I had to restrain myself not to write back “GOD DAMN IT HILLARY STOP FUCKING JINXING THINGS FOR US!”
(She already predicted that Texas would go blue on election night in November, so…)
lamh36
I had to stop watching CNN they were obviously being slow with the numbers. Muted MSNBC cause I rather Kornacki give solid numbers than try to listen to his producers and try to post the numbers on the fly…it was too aggravating
mrmoshpotato
@HumboldtBlue: Gonna be tough in NY state prison, Errorick. You stupider of you two 80’s used car salesmen.
lamh36
@kylegriffin1
Kornacki: More Fulton County votes came in. Perdue’s lead over Ossoff is now down to just 3700 votes.
@MSNBC
SFAW
I haven’t heard that one in at least 30, maybe 40 years. Heard it on radio, never saw the Shearer vid version. Thanks.
Steeplejack
Damn, should have bought a lottery ticket tonight. This could be our luckiest day in a while.
Elizabelle
Just catching up on earlier news from today. The WaPost story over Trump traveling to Scotland; Nicola Sturgeon warning golf is not essential.
The most liked reader comment:
What does Trump wear under his kilt?
Devin Nunes.
I laughed.
patroclus
Woo hoo!!!!!! I just got home from work to see Kornacki covering the Fulton and DeKalb drops. Warnock looks like a lock and Ossoff is looking good too! I can hardly believe it!! We might just take the Senate!!!!!!!!!!
cain
So they are negotiating a loss of a senate seat then, eh? Watching lil Marco (it’s amazing how that name has stuck) get fucked over after so much dick sucking – (ok, I realize that might be a natural progression) is a lot of win.
Kent
Wow, I walked the dog for a half and hour and suddenly things look a little better.
mrmoshpotato
prank call Chris Matthews….
Now that would be hilarious.
@Odie Hugh Manatee: Possibly the truest thing he has ever said!
trnc
@Vince: If RBG had retired at a reasonable time we wouldn’t have Amy fucking Barrett on the court.
What if RBG was planning to retire early Summer of 2016, which would have safely given her time to be on the bench for as long as possible and still gave Obama time to get the next nominee through? That would have been a perfectly reasonable plan up until March/April 2016.
jonas
@Aziz, light!: Sounds good. Like SS blood-type tattoos, makes the war criminals easier to identify.
Kent
456 votes separate Ossoff and Perdue? Wow
patroclus
Ossoff only trails by 456!!!
Ruckus
Dipshit is the best you can say for him?
I think it is the very least that can be said for him. There are far more nasty things that apply as well.
NotMax
Kornacki gonna sprain his tongue if he doesn’t slow down.
SFAW
The FTFTFNYT has Perdud’s lead down to less than 400.
Punchy
Skinny O down 400 now. What a flip. Yup, the pros who know this shit nailed this late surge.
Elizabelle
Another reader comment on the Trump to Scotland story.
“Hi, this is Donald Trump. We’ve been circling for hours waiting for permission to land. We’re almost out of fuel!”
“Yeah, sorry about that. Good luck.”
marcopolo
So a couple things then I’m happily to bed:
1) I am feeling pretty good about the ACA continuing to exist (and maybe even made better) going forward. Kinda important as that is where I get my health insurance.
2) If there is a betting market out there allowing you to put money on whether Neera Tanden gets confirmed as OMB head, you might want to drop a little money on it being a successful nomination. We are probably looking at Bernie Sanders as the new chair of the committee that will be vetting her nomination.
Good night everyone.
cain
No doubt – it seems Perdue’s gap is only 400 votes. He’s dead.
lamh36
Per MSNBC, Statewide; Ossoff is 456 behind Perdue!!!
SFAW
Ain’t no fooling around, neither.
Martin
I need Kornacki, Maddow, Reid, and Wallace to do an ASMR. They’ve turned into my anti-anxiety soundtrack. Gentle voices talking about voting precincts, early vote, turnout, etc.
OGLiberal
@WaterGirl: The NYT dials are actually not bad and they’ve got both Warnock and Ossoff at 95%+ probability of winning. They know where the outstanding votes are – they wouldn’t report that level of probably with over 95% reporting unless they were pretty certain.
cmorenc
Getting that info from CNN live coverage. And since my post, Ossoff’s chances have improved – he’s only down just over 400 votes, while Warnock is up 34k, with 97% of the vote in and mainly D-leaning counties still to be counted.
Ruckus
Now that is worth a chuckle. And a hardy one at that.
Anya
@Jim, Foolish Literalist: I think they’re keeping the camera on Kornacki for Leslie Jones. She loves him.
Election data Twitter has been talking about this election in the past tense for a little while now. What a relief. It’s funny, Biden with 306 and a tied senate is basically what I expected in November.
frosty
@🐾BillinGlendaleCA: Wonderful! I heard or saw this sketch years ago, (maybe KPPC?) and just remembered the names of the 3 acts: Who, Guess Who, and Yes. A great update of Abbott and Costello. And look at young Harry Shearer!
Kent
@jonas:@Punchy: Oh, it’s going to be close regardless and (esp.) if Loeffler or Perdue lose, they’re going to try to tie it up in court until the end of time and McConnell will use it as an excuse not to seat the Dem winner even if they’re certified, just like happened today in PA.
It’s not up to McConnell. He doesn’t have a choice. It’s up to the Georgia Secretary of State who certifies the result. McConnell doesn’t have the power to refuse to seat a Senator. The fight will be entirely within the state of GA with possibly federal courts stepping in on questions of Federal law.
When these things drag out forever like in MN years ago with the 2008 recount between Franken and Coleman the seat stays empty until the winner is certified by the state. Then it is over.
patroclus
Calling out around the world, are you ready for a brand new beat? The summer’s here and the music’s on, they’ll be dancing in the street!! It doesn’t matter what you wear, just as long as you are there! C’mon, every guy, grab a girl for some dancing in the street!!
MisterForkbeard
I stayed the hell away from election results for the past 5 hours – it looks like we’ve got it? Is that it?
Warnock is up by a pretty insurmountable amount, and Ossoff is down slightly but remaining ballots are mostly from Democratic areas? That’s what I’m inferring, please tell me it’s true.
zhena gogolia
The nutjobs are harassing Mitt Romney in airports and on airplanes. They are such scum.
Subsole
@Steeplejack: This ain’t no foolin’ around!!
zhena gogolia
Ossoff.
Interesting
The media market discontinuities here are strong evidence that ads work and that the hundreds of millions in ad spend that Democrats put into this race bought something! https://t.co/OEFZm3WqUp
— (((David Shor))) (@davidshor) January 6, 2021
dmsilev
@MisterForkbeard: That’s basically the gist of things, yes.
@MisterForkbeard: That is all true!
jonas
@Anya: Imagine being a United States Senator and being threatened by Eric Trump.
If you’re a Trumpy GOP senator, you’ve obediently placed the collar and ball gag on yourself and have gotten used to this kind of political BDSM play by now, whether it’s from Trump himself or one of his idiot spawn.
Jim, Foolish Literalist
Nate Cohn @Nate_Cohn 20m
Ossoff’s lead is still just slim enough that you do want to make sure that some of these late absentees and provisionals really materialize to the extent we expect. I’d think we could see some projections in the Warnock race tonight
But the remaining early in-person votes in DeKalb, alone, will give Ossoff the kind of lead that Biden had in the final count, and there’s a lot more for him beyond that. So there may not be a call there tonight, but it’s not serious doubt
My impression is that Cohn is a pretty sober and fairly cautious guy, as is Wasserman. As I recall from election night, the network decision desks are even more cautious, a couple of hours (or more) behind the twitter quants.
trnc
@Elizabelle: If Ms. Sturgeon really loved us, she’d let him go to his club on the 19th and then block the exit road.
lamh36
SMH…If Kornacki nem would stop posting numbers on the fly and wait until the counters add them…you wouldn’t ahve to worry about this confusing damn numbers…smh And CNN slow rolling their numbers…smh
And CNN slow rolling their damn numbers…smh
@Major Major Major Major: I don’t understand the conclusion that ads made a difference. ???
Chris
On the one hand, yeah.
On the other hand, y’know, Mitt Romney.
Barbara
@Jim, Foolish Literalist: Cohn was the guy who set up the data scraping tool for ballots that I looked at obsessively to follow returns from swing states in November.
Amazing
Wow, any updates on this https://t.co/lEwfUcQyHh
— Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) January 6, 2021
Punchy
@Jim, Foolish Literalist: slim lead? Im seeing him a skosh behind. My data might be delayed, however.
It’s over.
I've seen enough. Jon Ossoff (D) defeats Sen. David Perdue (R) in GA's other Senate runoff. #GASEN
Democrats win control of the Senate.
— Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) January 6, 2021
lamh36
!!! fingers crossed!
Dave Wasserman
@Redistrict
·
1m
I’ve seen enough. Jon Ossoff (D) defeats Sen. David Perdue (R) in GA’s other Senate runoff. #GASEN Democrats win control of the Senate.
https://twitter.com/Redistrict/status/1346681326934650880?s=20
SFAW
That’s either very clever wordplay or the best typo I’ve ever seen.
There’s an “engineering” school in West Lafayette, Indiana, sometimes (un)affectionately called “Purdud.” I was riffing on that, thought it fit well.
I am sometimes witty — well, half, I guess — but this one was not original with me.
ETA: But I’m glad someone spotted it, and glad it was you.
Yutsano
AND THERE IT IS!!!
I've seen enough. Jon Ossoff (D) defeats Sen. David Perdue (R) in GA's other Senate runoff. #GASENDemocrats win control of the Senate.— Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) January 6, 2021
