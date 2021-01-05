Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Election 2020 / Georgia Runoff Races / Come On, Georgia

Come On, Georgia

by | 283 Comments

We Now Interrupt Your Georgia Election Related Anxiety With This

I’m gonna take my cue from TaMara yesterday and bigfoot my own On The Road thread with another Georgia post.

    283Comments

    1. 1.

      Groucho48

      I’d been deliberately pessimistic about the election as I can’t really take having my hopes crushed. But, it’s becoming more and more difficult to be pessimistic. Things are looking good.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      PsiFighter37

      We got this. Once DeKalb drops, both Dems will take the lead and it will be for good.

      Hot diggity dog, we are actually going to pull this off. Awesome. Sally Yates as AG is up next…I am sure Biden was waiting for these races before announcing that nomination.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      hitchhiker

      I’ve been disappointed so many times that I didn’t even let myself hope, not even when I saw Stacey Abrams radiating energy and confidence.

      I’m utterly verklempt at the very thought of Mitch in the minority. Holy shit.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      PIGL

      I think I heard someone say “don’t trust your soul to know backwards southern lawyer.“

       

      Sure hope you’re right PsiFighter, but nothing’s done until it’s done.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      WaterGirl

      @cain: That was exactly my thought when I saw Trump whining about broken Dominion machines in a Republican district.  After years/decades of that – done deliberately – in black areas in Georgia.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      jonas

      I really hope we pull this off. I posted a few weeks ago (iirc) that generally in states like FL, GA or TX, if the Dem isn’t up in the polls by 5-10 points going into election day, there’s not much of a shot. Why polling firms miss so many Republican voters isn’t clear, but we’ll see if that plays out this time.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      mrmoshpotato

      @cain:

      OMG – I got the coveted #2 slot!! Thank you everyone!! 

      Narrator: It was news to everyone that the second comment was a coveted slot.

      😁

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Anya

      I was distracting myself by avoiding twitter, cable tv and watching a New Tricks (a BBC procedural crime drama) and it helped me avoid the doom and gloom. But I am ready to wait for the results. It looks like Georgia will give Mitch McConnell the boot.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      sdhays

      TPM, quoting G. Elliot Morris of The Economist:

      Folks, it’s over. We have enough returns to project that both Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff will win their Senate runoffs in Georgia, giving Democrats control of the US Senate.

      He later states that this is his opinion, not his employer’s. I don’t really know who he is, but presumably he’s more informed than your random Twitterer.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      jonas

      @PsiFighter37: It’s usually the case that higher-population urban districts tend to report last (and often boost the Dem count) — but does that hold for a year like this when so many already voted early?

      Reply
    20. 20.

      PenandKey

      So it looks like we’ve got enough info that I can go to sleep cautiously optimistic for the urban centers to pull another slow trickle win. I can take that. Time to check out for the day and watch a couple YouTube videos before a good night rest.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      sdhays

      Also from TPM:

      Here’s Kyle Kondik, managing editor of Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia.

      “We kept these races as Toss-ups, and I am glad that we did, but I have to admit that if the Democrats do win — still an if — it has to be seen as at least a little bit of a surprise,” he said. “I am also so impressed by the turnout — this has to be one of the most engaged electorates of any non-presidential races in modern history.”

      Reply
    32. 32.

      guachi

      I was expecting the Republicans to win by a few points, myself. They each had more votes on election day and there’s always been a decrease in Democratic support in runoff elections in Georgia.

      I guess it’s Trump’s magic working this one.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Chris

      @FelonyGovt:

      Same.  I’m really not sure where the optimism is coming from since the polls I’ve seen have had them in the lead for an hour or two now, but… hope we close the gap?

      Reply
    42. 42.

      tinare

      It’s looking good.  Mitch McConnell may not be majority leader and Republicans being split may not allow him to obstruct in the minority. Come on Georgia!

      Reply
    49. 49.

      marcopolo

      @jonas:  Well, the reason large urban areas tend to take longer to count their votes is they are large urban areas with more polling locations and voters.  This election is so much like elections in MO where the votes from StL come in last & exceedingly D with the caveat (and difference from tonight) that usually the R in MO has an insurmountable lead.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Elizabelle

      OT.  Dr. Dre stable, resting and lucid after a brain aneurysm today.  He’s at Cedars Sinai in LA.  Wishing him a full recovery.  He is 55.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      sdhays

      @guachi: Ironically, I kind of think he has been hoping for them to lose as a punishment for letting him lose. He can spin it that they dragged him down in Georgia. But I think he’s going to be unpleasantly surprised by how much blame he gets for the loss, assuming it materializes.

      He had a chance to focus on making sure Republicans held those seats and create a strongish narrative that he was still someone that Republicans needed once he left the Presidency. If Loeffler and Perdue lose, that argument becomes a lot harder to accept.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      marcopolo

      @WaterGirl:   It is so perfect.  Totally non-threatening AA man in a ski vest (don’t remember the other name) walking a totally non-threatening (and cute) dog along a totally normal quiet suburban street, with a visual pun about his opponent at the end punctuated by the adorable dog barking!

      I watch it and think chef’s kiss.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Leto: I got 2 pounds of potato puffs (as Aldi calls them), probably 20 pork patties in the freezer, and at least a dozen eggs, so I’d say yes. :)

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Subsole

      @lamh36: Shit. The teargas and baton rounds would have been out for us…

      Fuckers rush the line and still get kid gloves.

      Though it would be nice for the viagra-tantrum army to alienate everyone before they fuck off into the wilderness…

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Anya

      Kelly Loeffler’s racism should follow her and her husband. These fuckers shouldn’t get away with that level of ugliness. My hope is that will follow them for life. I know they’re super rich and probably won’t see much ramification but we should make their lives at the very least little harder.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      lamh36

      what is CNN doing?

      stopped watching CNN. It seems to me that they are reporting numbers slower than others cause they are trying to build the “razor thin” drama of it.

      @DKElections

      A CNN report just stated that only 130K ballots are to come from DeKalb, contradicting the GA SoS. However, based on our calculations, the SoS’s figure of 171K is much more plausible.

      https://twitter.com/DKElections/status/1346666142060998656?s=20

      Ga, SoS confirmed 171K

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym:
      OK, I see by the other responses that my guess is correct. I love this description of the final episode from the old Straight Dope column. Kind of captures the bizarre feeling of the entire series. Which I nevertheless was addicted to.

      The plot of the finale defies quick summary, but the drift of it is that the Village’s head honchos are so impressed by McGoohan’s indomitable will that they want to make him boss (or something like that — nothing in this show is very clear). A long hallucinatory sequence in the Village’s underground HQ transpires in which Beatles tunes, the song “Dem Dry Bones,” and a gallery of geeks in white cloaks and face masks are prominently featured. Finally McGoohan is taken to see Number One. He pulls off Number One’s mask to reveal an ape mask, which he also pulls off, only to find that Number One is … McGoohan himself.

      While McGoohan-as-Number-One escapes, McGoohan-as-Number-Six finds his way to the control room, where he triggers a missile countdown. Panic breaks out among the Villagers. McGoohan and several confederates escape in what looks like a big moving van. Just as they get past the gates a rocket blasts off out of the center of the Village containing who knows what and heading God knows where, while the Village itself is abandoned (I guess). McGoohan and friends then drive to London, where he resumes residence in the apartment from which he’d originally been kidnapped.

      And that, incredibly enough, is it. No explanations, no nothing. Baffled viewers jammed the switchboards when the show was first aired and wrote irate letters to the newspapers.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      RedDirtGirl

      This feels like election night all over again and I’m just waiting for morning to see what’s up.  I can’t handle the not-knowing. See you all tomorrow. 🤞🏼🌸

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Kent

      @WaterGirl:@delk: Kelly Loeffler deserves that, and then some.  She is a skank.

      I’m a little bit behind the kids these days.  But is “skank” a term we can still use?  Or is it sexist and only something that women are allowed to use?

      [asking for a friend]

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Mai Naem mobile

      @Anya: they will because they’re rich and people always suck up to other people for money. I am waiting to see what happens to Steve Mnuchin. He should be shunned in Hollywood but he won’t be because there will always be some poor(literally) creative person who will sell out to get the $$$ to back some movie or other creative project.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      guachi

      @sdhays: Yes. I think Trump will get a lot of the blame for Democrats taking control of the Senate. If Trump had brought home the Senate in his final weeks it would have enabled him to have a role in the next few years.

      But Trump is an idiot with no self control.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      CaseyL

      @Subsole: Today I had lunch for breakfast (beans and franks), and breakfast for lunch (oatmeal).

      As my grandmother would say, when I was a child, “Your stomach doesn’t know what time it is.”

      Reply
    89. 89.

      mrmoshpotato

      @WaterGirl: We always called them tater tots growing up.

      (I wanted shredded hash browns, but they were out, and hash brown patties are ridiculously expensive.)

      ETA – for a staple, fries are a staple around here.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      lamh36

      @debbie: Stacey and folks like LaTosha Brown from Black Voters Matter.  Ms Brown has been putting in some work since the before the general and beyond for this runoff!

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Wapiti

      @marcopolo: Even with that ending, when I first saw the pun, i thought – whoa – is that a pun or more? Is he implying she’s trash, or is he going a step further and implying she’s dogshit? I could have sworn he was throwing out the dog waste that one carries back from a walk.

      Reply
    101. 101.

      WaterGirl

      @Kent: I admit that until Raven used it tonight I hadn’t heard that word since I left Chicago decades ago, but it totally fits Loeffler.  She’s a sleazy lowlife, and where I came from, skank wasn’t a term just for women.

      If we are not supposed to say skank, I didn’t get the memo.  If that’s the case, I might petition to see if we could get a special dispensation to use it for Kelly Loeffler.  My dislike/disgust with her knows no bounds.

      Reply
    107. 107.

      randy khan

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym:

      Indeed.  This is either a very erudite group (my choice) or a very old one (but let’s not go there).

      I am old enough to have seen it during its first network run, but really remember it from high school, when PBS ran the series for some reason that I’ve never understood.

      Reply
    110. 110.

      Punchy

      Im not seeing this for either D.  ~90% in and both Ds down 1-2%.  Seems like the early callers of these races may have used historical voting trends no longer accurate?

      Reply
    111. 111.

      lamh36

      So let me make sure I’ve got this right…looking like Chump may have supressed the white vote with his antics.

       

      Dave Wasserman

      @Redistrict

      ·
      3m

      The bottom line in Ossoff/Perdue: Perdue is outperforming Trump in suburbs w/ lots of country club type Rs (no surprise). But he’s underperforming Trump in heavily Black areas, where there’s a slight but significant drop-off in White turnout relative to Black turnout. #GASEN

      https://twitter.com/Redistrict/status/1346669272362315781?s=20

      Reply
    119. 119.

      japa21

      I just love those who really don’t even want to believe what the experts are telling them. Warnock is a lock and Ossoff is as close to a lock as you can get.

      Reply
    121. 121.

      WaterGirl

      @Gin & Tonic: They are an occasional guilty pleasure.  We have a food truck here:  Cracked (which came first, the chicken or the eg) and they have amazing deep fried tater tots.  It’s been years since I had them, but I can still remember how great they were.

      Reply
    122. 122.

      Mai Naem mobile

      I prefer hash browns to tater tots. I would like to think hash browns are less bad for you but that’s probably like saying peanut m and ms are better for you than regular m and ms because peanuts have protein.

      Reply
    126. 126.

      Anya

      Eric Trump is out there in one of the Trump tv shows throwing threats around. Imagine being a United States Senator and being threatened by Eric Trump.

      Reply
    127. 127.

      jonas

      @marcopolo: I understand that — in normal years, where there’s not a ton of early and absentee (mostly Dem-leaning) voting. But there was this year, so can we expect that the typical “late Dem surge” from urban precincts will be enough?

      Reply
    129. 129.

      Repatriated

      @japa21:

      I just love those who really don’t even want to believe what the experts are telling them. Warnock is a lock and Ossoff is as close to a lock as you can get.

      You want to tempt the wrath of whatever from high atop the thing?

      Reply
    133. 133.

      guachi

      @Punchy: The remaining vote is almost entirely in and around Atlanta. It’ll play out like Georgia, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania did in November for Biden.

      Democrats win in the end.

      Reply
    134. 134.

      Comrade Colette

      @Steeplejack:  Agree, but why even is there a “Kornacki cam”? Let the poor dude practice his hand wiggles and updates alooooooone

      ETA: this is the first time since 2016 I’ve been able to bear watching election returns on TV, and I only tuned in after reading some hopeful stuff here. And now I regret it. I haven’t had dinner yet, and my stomach is in a knot.

      Reply
    137. 137.

      cain

      @lamh36:

      It’s happening here in Salem, OR as well. The Trumpers are somehow aghast that the cops are not with them – trying to get them to “switch sides”. heh.

      Reply
    141. 141.

      cain

      @marcopolo:

      That’s oregon as well. We’ve had squeaker gov races and in drops Multinomah County and boom! It’s over and goes straight to D.

      Multinomah is the most populous of the counties. But Washington County is also purple/blue’ish. Between the two of us, rural Oregon has no chance. Plus now we’ve almost have a super majority but we still need Rs for quorum which they’ve been doing the “run away” when bills they don’t like come around.

      Reply
    142. 142.

      Laurel Ann

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym: That summary misses the fact that one of the subtle features of the Village is that all the doors automatically close, and when he arrives in London, the door still automatically closes, implying he is still in the Village in some sense.

      Reply
    148. 148.

      Vince

      @WaterGirl: Yeah, because NYT has the range of outcomes for that race as Warnock winning by +3 or Warnock winning by +0.7.  The NYT needle isn’t giving Loeffler a chance anymore.

      Reply
    149. 149.

      Comrade Colette

      @mrmoshpotato:

      yes, you can make a late night breakfast skillet with tater tots

      But, but, but – tots are NOT moshed potatoes! When matter meets anti-matter, you’ll just disappear*!

      *I am the opposite of a physicist.

      Reply
    151. 151.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Anya:

      Eric Trump is out there in one of the Trump tv shows throwing threats around. Imagine being a United States Senator and being threatened by Eric Trump. 

      Who is that twerp threatening?

      Reply
    152. 152.

      sdhays

      Perdue’s lead is down to ~3k. I don’t think he’s going to hold on.

      ETA: I could have sworn I saw a difference of 3k, but it looks now like 15k. Still not great for Perdue.

      Reply
    154. 154.

      marcopolo

      @jonas: SATSQ: Yes

      Slightly longer answer, the election nerds have a number of ways to know how many votes to expect out of a given jurisdiction.  They then track the votes as they come in on election night. There are a shitton of heavily D votes in jurisdictions around ATL that they know are out there and that have not been posted yet.

      Or as Nate Cohn notes:

      The fundamental GOP problem at this point: the Republican vote is basically exhausted. Ossoff favored to win what’s left by 36 points (he needs to win by 26 to win) pic.twitter.com/ktxTrsXM1F— Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) January 6, 2021

      Reply
    161. 161.

      Mai Naem mobile

      @SFAW: you forgot Soros and Deep State.

      I just saw Stephen Breyer trending on Twitter and almost had a heart attack. Its just left wing Twitter pushing him to retire if the Dems take both seats. I swear I’ve aged 15 years in the past 4 years will age another 5 years in the next 15 days.

      Reply
    162. 162.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Comrade Colette:

      But, but, but – tots are NOT moshed potatoes! When matter meets anti-matter, you’ll just disappear*

      Well, if someone would sneak some potatoes into an Anthrax concert…

      Reply
    163. 163.

      David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch

      Ossoff and Warnock are both on track for victory with a greater than 95% chance to win, according to our estimates.

      This is not a projection, but the remaining vote–including another 18k DeKalb early votes and nearly 100k absentee votes–overwhelmingly favors the Democrats pic.twitter.com/SLaECHdFeT

      — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) January 6, 2021

      Reply
    165. 165.

      Punchy

      Latest chances on Ossoff

      ETA: I see Davids update.  With 100K absentees yet to count, I feel much more confident.

      Reply
    169. 169.

      Anya

      @mrmoshpotato: Basically, any Senator who doesn’t help his father steal the election.  “I can tell you, Sean, any senator or congressmen — meaning on this side, that doesn’t fight tomorrow, I am telling you, their political career is over… MAGA movement is going nowhere, they will get primaried”

      Reply
    171. 171.

      John S.

      I am so looking forward to Moscow Mitch being impotent as Biden picks sail through with Harris as the tiebreaker.

      Reply
    174. 174.

      cain

      @guachi:

      I disagree, Trump can gaslight the GOP just as easily – those voters follow Trump not GOP. They will follow him and if he says that it’s because of not enough loyalty to him – they will believe it. They really dig him – just look at that last crowd where he tried to talk about the senators they got bored.. they are addicted to his screeds.

      Reply
    175. 175.

      lamh36

      Votes still missing are in ATL and surrounding counties!  Dem strongholds that will likely put Ossoff over the top!

      Reply
    176. 176.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Jesus, take the camera off Kornacki for a while till his numbers are actually updated. Bring in some talking heads, call Leslie Jones, prank call Chris Matthews….

      Reply
    177. 177.

      Elizabelle

      I hope that we get both these seats because I would really like to see some Supreme Court rebalancing.

      And I believe we’ve been told that 2022 looks even harder for Republicans?

      Anyway, come on Georgia.

      Reply
    184. 184.

      marcopolo

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Because the MAGA movement is going nowhere.

      I do believe this is one of those rare cases where a fool drops a pearl of wisdom.  Or he could be acknowledging the DC Police keeping forcibly blocking the MAGAts from entering BLM Plaza tonight.

      Reply
    187. 187.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      If Kornacki was worth a shit he’d be commenting here live on TV whilst working his maps and numbers. Pffftttt!

      Reply
    191. 191.

      Chris

      @Anya:

      Imagine being a United States Senator and being threatened by Eric Trump.

      What’s really pathetic is how many politicians have shown exactly the same supine deference to Trump all through the last four years – in too many cases, even now! – as they would be if they were the sock-puppet legislators of a regime like Russia or Syria, who actually do have a very likely expectation of being physically threatened by the Dear Leader if they don’t toe the party line.

      Reply
    192. 192.

      sdhays

      @Vince: It’s a reasonable discussion to have, but tonight feels like the wrong time to have it. Can’t we win first (and bask in the glow for at least a day) and then count our chickens? Not directed at you, but at whatever Twits were making that a big deal today.

      Reply
    195. 195.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Elizabelle: Rick Wilson said on his podcast today that Ivanka is in discussion with FL Republicans about a 2022 Senate run. He said it’s bad news for Marco Rubio in the primary, and Republicans in the GE.

      Seriously, watching Kornacki talk to his producer or whatever is really bad TV

      Reply
    197. 197.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      Eric: “Because the MAGA movement is going nowhere.”

      Instead of saying that the MAGA movement is “here to stay”, Dumb Eric states that the MAGA movement is a dead end and going nowhere.

      What a dipshit.

      Reply
    199. 199.

      Cacti

      Even though Eric Trump is an idiot, I think what he’s hitting at does reflect the messy divorce that’s on the way for the GOP.

      Trump is the unabashed white trash pride candidate.

      His ignorance, bigotry, and brazen criminality were completely authentic.  Most Republican politicians are elite, 1 percenter snobs like Loeffler and Perdue.  They can’t fake the white trash aspect of Trump with any authenticity.

      Reply
    201. 201.

      cmorenc

      With Dekalb county now 95% in, there’s a substantial possibility that Ga may produce a split result, with Warnock narrowly winning and Ossoff narrowly losing.  That said, there are still enough outstanding votes in D-leaning counties for Ossoff to possibly win – Perdue’s lead is down to under 5k at the moment, while Warnock’s lead is 30k – with 5% of the vote remaining to be counted, mainly in D areas.

      Reply
    203. 203.

      Gin & Tonic

      I’m not counting any chickens, but if indeed the D’s pick up both of those seats, and the conventional wisdom becomes (as it is already appearing to) that Trump’s insane conspiracy theories are the proximate cause, the bloodletting in the R’s will be a true joy to watch.

      Reply
    204. 204.

      Chris

      @Repatriated:

      Seriously!  A friend of mine texted the whole group “I think we’re winning the Senate” about five hours ago and I had to restrain myself not to write back “GOD DAMN IT HILLARY STOP FUCKING JINXING THINGS FOR US!”

      (She already predicted that Texas would go blue on election night in November, so…)

      Reply
    205. 205.

      lamh36

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      I had to stop watching CNN they were obviously being slow with the numbers. Muted MSNBC cause I rather Kornacki give solid numbers than try to listen to his producers and try to post the numbers on the fly…it was too aggravating

      Reply
    207. 207.

      cain

      @croaker:

      I’m not familiar with their discography – I’m more of a prog rock kinda guy – but I do like some of their stuff. But it’s just all radio hits.

      Reply
    211. 211.

      Mai Naem mobile

      @Vince: I totally agree that Breyer needs to retire. Hell, I bet he’s been wanting to retire . It was just seeing his name trending that  had me imagining Mitch and Orange Dbag rushing through his replacement in 15 days.

      Reply
    214. 214.

      Elizabelle

      Just catching up on earlier news from today.  The WaPost story over Trump traveling to Scotland; Nicola Sturgeon warning golf is not essential.

      The most liked reader comment:

      What does Trump wear under his kilt?

      Devin Nunes.

      I laughed.

      Reply
    217. 217.

      patroclus

      Woo hoo!!!!!!  I just got home from work to see Kornacki covering the Fulton and DeKalb drops.  Warnock looks like a lock and Ossoff is looking good too!  I can hardly believe it!!  We might just take the Senate!!!!!!!!!!

      Reply
    218. 218.

      cain

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      So they are negotiating a loss of a senate seat then, eh? Watching lil Marco (it’s amazing how that name has stuck) get fucked over after so much dick sucking – (ok, I realize that might be a natural progression) is a lot of win.

      Reply
    222. 222.

      SFAW

      @Chris:

      (She already predicted that Texas would go blue on election night in November, so…)

      Well, in fairness, it would have, if not for the voter fraud committed by the Rethugs and their TX statehouse enablers.

      Reply
    223. 223.

      trnc

      @Vince: If RBG had retired at a reasonable time we wouldn’t have Amy fucking Barrett on the court.

      What if RBG was planning to retire early Summer of 2016, which would have safely given her time to be on the bench for as long as possible and still gave Obama time to get the next nominee through? That would have been a perfectly reasonable plan up until March/April 2016.

      Reply
    226. 226.

      Mary G

      @lamh36: The Proud Boys leader being arrested for tearing down and burning a BLM banner, and having illegal cartridges in his pocket seems to have ruined the bromance. What a shame.//

      Reply
    236. 236.

      Elizabelle

      Another reader comment on the Trump to Scotland story.

      “Hi, this is Donald Trump.  We’ve been circling for hours waiting for permission to land.  We’re almost out of fuel!”

      “Yeah, sorry about that.  Good luck.”

      Reply
    237. 237.

      marcopolo

      So a couple things then I’m happily to bed:

      1) I am feeling pretty good about the ACA continuing to exist (and maybe even made better) going forward. Kinda important as that is where I get my health insurance.

      2) If there is a betting market out there allowing you to put money on whether Neera Tanden gets confirmed as OMB head, you might want to drop a little money on it being a successful nomination. We are probably looking at Bernie Sanders as the new chair of the committee that will be vetting her nomination.

      Good night everyone.

      Reply
    240. 240.

      jonas

      @Punchy: Oh, it’s going to be close regardless and (esp.) if Loeffler or Perdue lose, they’re going to try to tie it up in court until the end of time and McConnell will use it as an excuse not to seat the Dem winner even if they’re certified, just like happened today in PA.

      Reply
    243. 243.

      Martin

      I need Kornacki, Maddow, Reid, and Wallace to do an ASMR. They’ve turned into my anti-anxiety soundtrack. Gentle voices talking about voting precincts, early vote, turnout, etc.

      Reply
    244. 244.

      OGLiberal

      @WaterGirl: The NYT dials are actually not bad and they’ve got both Warnock and Ossoff at 95%+ probability of winning.  They know where the outstanding votes are – they wouldn’t report that level of probably with over 95% reporting unless they were pretty certain.

      Reply
    245. 245.

      Vince

      @sdhays: Sorry, pretty out of the loop on the fighting.  Definitely don’t want to darken the mood, this is absolutely a time for celebration.  We’re going to have a somewhat functional government that generally tries to help American citizens for at least the next 18ish months!

      Reply
    246. 246.

      cmorenc

      @WaterGirl:

      Getting that info from CNN live coverage.  And since my post, Ossoff’s chances have improved – he’s only down just over 400 votes, while Warnock is up 34k, with 97% of the vote in and mainly D-leaning counties still to be counted.

      Reply
    250. 250.

      frosty

      @🐾BillinGlendaleCA: Wonderful! I heard or saw this sketch years ago, (maybe KPPC?) and just remembered the names of the 3 acts: Who, Guess Who, and Yes. A great update of Abbott and Costello. And look at young Harry Shearer!

      Reply
    251. 251.

      Kent

      @jonas:@Punchy: Oh, it’s going to be close regardless and (esp.) if Loeffler or Perdue lose, they’re going to try to tie it up in court until the end of time and McConnell will use it as an excuse not to seat the Dem winner even if they’re certified, just like happened today in PA.

      It’s not up to McConnell.  He doesn’t have a choice.  It’s up to the Georgia Secretary of State who certifies the result.  McConnell doesn’t have the power to refuse to seat a Senator.  The fight will be entirely within the state of GA with possibly federal courts stepping in on questions of Federal law.

      When these things drag out forever like in MN years ago with the 2008 recount between Franken and Coleman the seat stays empty until the winner is certified by the state.  Then it is over.

      Reply
    252. 252.

      patroclus

      Calling out around the world, are you ready for a brand new beat?  The summer’s here and the music’s on, they’ll be dancing in the street!!  It doesn’t matter what you wear, just as long as you are there!  C’mon, every guy, grab a girl for some dancing in the street!!

      Reply
    253. 253.

      MisterForkbeard

      I stayed the hell away from election results for the past 5 hours – it looks like we’ve got it? Is that it?

      Warnock is up by a pretty insurmountable amount, and Ossoff is down slightly but remaining ballots are mostly from Democratic areas? That’s what I’m inferring, please tell me it’s true.

      Reply
    255. 255.

      croaker

      @cain:  if you grew up in Essex it was a requirement by law.

      Hopefully tonight the black queen chants her funeral march

      and some cracked bell rings

      cause we need the fire witch j

      Reply
    265. 265.

      jonas

      @Anya: Imagine being a United States Senator and being threatened by Eric Trump.

      If you’re a Trumpy GOP senator, you’ve obediently placed the collar and ball gag on yourself and have gotten used to this kind of political BDSM play by now, whether it’s from Trump himself or one of his idiot spawn.

      Reply
    266. 266.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Nate Cohn @Nate_Cohn 20m
      Ossoff’s lead is still just slim enough that you do want to make sure that some of these late absentees and provisionals really materialize to the extent we expect. I’d think we could see some projections in the Warnock race tonight

      But the remaining early in-person votes in DeKalb, alone, will give Ossoff the kind of lead that Biden had in the final count, and there’s a lot more for him beyond that. So there may not be a call there tonight, but it’s not serious doubt

      My impression is that Cohn is a pretty sober and fairly cautious guy, as is Wasserman. As I recall from election night, the network decision desks are even more cautious, a couple of hours (or more) behind the twitter quants.

      Reply
    269. 269.

      lamh36

      SMH…If Kornacki nem would stop posting numbers on the fly and wait until the counters add them…you wouldn’t ahve to worry about this confusing damn numbers…smh And CNN slow rolling their numbers…smh

      And CNN slow rolling their damn numbers…smh

      Reply
    273. 273.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Ruckus: Except, to spoil the humor, if the pilot declares an emergency he has to be allowed to land. They can refuse to let anyone off the plane, but they can’t refuse an emergency landing.

      Reply
    275. 275.

      Anya

      @jonas: I am convinced Loeffler will cut her losses and just leave. It’s just gonna damage her more if she continues. She’s a gazillionaire why would she subject herself to more humiliation? I am not sure about Purdue, specially since it will be closer.

      Reply
    279. 279.

      SFAW

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      That’s either very clever wordplay or the best typo I’ve ever seen.

      There’s an “engineering” school in West Lafayette, Indiana, sometimes (un)affectionately called “Purdud.” I was riffing on that, thought it fit well.

      I am sometimes witty — well, half, I guess — but this one was not original with me.

      ETA: But I’m glad someone spotted it, and glad it was you.

      Reply

