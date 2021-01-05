Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A Simple Question

I’m a TPM subscriber, and a big supporter of the site.  I know that it caters to a number of different tastes, but am I missing something when it comes to John Judis?  Whenever I read his pieces, I feel like someone took a smug liberal, put them in an isolation chamber in about, say, 2003, and then released them periodically into a soundproof room stocked with a copies of the New York Times to create a column.  Here’s his latest, but I’ve felt this way a long time.  But, since everything else on TPM is pretty good, I wonder if I’m missing something.

(Just to be clear — what got me about his latest was kind of a false equivalency between protests in Kenosha and Minneapolis, and the Seattle occupation as well as the Portland riots, with the actions against Gov. Whitmer and the general Q-Anon conspiracies, followed by a claim that he’s not trying to show them as equivalent (so why did he use those examples), topped off with a link to Andrew Sullivan, who is just a racist crank nowadays.)

    1. 1.

      Chetan Murthy

      He’s also a nativist and George Borjas [anti-immigrant nutjob econ prof, quite happy to fiddle the evidence in order to get his desired outcome] fanboi.  Yeah: I don’t get it either.

      I started reading that column; it went on and on, and didn’t seem to be getting to any sort of conclusive point, with a lot of meandering instead.  So I gave up.

    2. 2.

      Matt McIrvin

      Judis has always seemed way, way too fond of the old Thomas Frank/Berniecrat notion that Democrats can somehow win bigoted whites over through economic leftism if we just soft-pedaled the cultural stuff.

    3. 3.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Chetan Murthy:

      I started reading that column; it went on and on, and didn’t seem to be getting to any sort of conclusive point, with a lot of meandering instead.  So I gave up.

      Yeah, I made an effort because I had just been skipping everything he writes, but I decided to give it a shot, and blegh.

    4. 4.

      MisterForkbeard

      John Judis is the guy I pay the least attention to over there. That said, he doesn’t sound wrong most of the time, but he certainly has a different perspective and not one I really agree with.

    6. 6.

      rivers

      I think that’s a perfect description of Judis. I’ve no idea what he’s doing on TPM which I’ve followed from the beginning and I find Josh Marshall’s take on politics consistently interesting and often ahead of the curve. (Like everyone else he has his stumbles, but he takes you through his thinking very transparently so I always feel he’s honest with his readers.) John Judis’ pieces always come as a shock  – my sense is that every time he appears he diverges even further from the basic ethic, mood, point of view of the website so now he’s like a visitor from another planet. His latest piece enraged me. He explains that no, he’s not equating a bunch of teenage vandals who have no connection with the Democratic Party with the attempt of Republican elected officials to steal an election – but that’s after he’s spent several paragraphs equating them. My take is Marshall was once allied with him or may be friends with him and can’t  quite bring himself to stop inviting him to the party.

    8. 8.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @rivers:

      I find Josh Marshall’s take on politics consistently interesting and often ahead of the curve. (Like everyone else he has his stumbles, but he takes you through his thinking very transparently so I always feel he’s honest with his readers.)

      Nobody I read regularly is better on Trump.  He’s really come into his own during the Trump era.

    9. 9.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @rivers:

      My take is Marshall was once allied with him or may be friends with him and can’t  quite bring himself to stop inviting him to the party.

      As I recall he had a similar thing with Mickey Kaus

    10. 10.

      marcopolo

      Agree with the criticisms.  I think the only reason Judis is at TPM is because Josh has a soft spot for him, but his POV doesn’t quite fit with the rest of the site.  I’ve read TPM since its incarnation (on & off though I’ve been a regular member since you could join), but I just ignore anything with Judis’ byline on it.  For me, his rep never recovered from The Emerging Democratic Majority (2004) which just gets so so much wrong about where politics in the US was going.

    11. 11.

      sab

      I tried to subscribe to TPM back when they first went subscription. Apparently their site and my kindle didn’t like each other. Every time since I have tried  to subscribe they say my email is already in their system and I don’t know my own password. So no way to resolve the issue. I have no intention of giving them my non-commercial email.

      I would have liked to subscribe to them over the last ten years, but at this point I do not care at all. I wanted to, and they couldn’t be bothered.

      Plead on for funds all you want Josh. I don’t give a fuck.

    12. 12.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: Hell, for a short while they let Steve Sailer (professional white-supremacist troll) post stuff there, though I think it was more as a blogger.

      And Larry C. Johnson, the “whitey tape” guy. Remember him?

    14. 14.

      Hildebrand

      John Judis is yet another writer who came through the New Republic at just the wrong time. I swear the editorial staff must have encouraged those folks to find ways to get into a defensive crouch whenever Democrats tried to push bold new plans and then turn around and smack the Democrats for never being bold enough.

    18. 18.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Cameron: I think the moment I realized Johnson was full of crap was when he insisted that some incident involving erroneous handling of a nuclear weapon was actually cover for a planned nuclear strike on Iran. It wasn’t so much that he reported that in the first place, it was that when people debunked the claim with knowledgable sources, he doubled down and doubled down. And this is actually the kind of thing he did over and over. The whitey tape was after that.

    19. 19.

      schrodingers_cat

      Judis is an anti-immigration, xenophobic bigot. He is also a liar. Judis is one of the reasons why I don’t take TPM as gospel. Their nativist undershirt is on display occasionally.

    20. 20.

      Williamc

      Been a reader of TPM since its inception, and got to say, I feel like JMM is giving his audience a reverse Thomas Friedman. If you look at the “evidence” just from this thread (and my own sense from reading him), it seems that most TPM readers treat him like the David Brooks of TPM: someone who seems like they are full of wisdom just by the vocabulary that they use and their rep as a Villager in good standing, but who ultimately has nothing of interest to share and whose only purpose is to inflame the readership to write to the editor over how wrong his analysis is.

    22. 22.

      Ohio Mom

      I’m another vote for “Josh doesn’t know how to ease him out.”

      Every now and again I think back to the earliest incarnation of TPM. It was only Josh, his little photo of himself staring off into space in the upper left corner, and he was beyond verbose. Scroll, scroll, scroll, I could never finish a post.

      You gotta give him credit for evolving and building up a very credible journalism outfit. And learning how to be succinct.

    23. 23.

      Martin

      So, the ‘field hospital’ near my house is expanding. Some new tents went up, and a bunch more refrigerated trucks have arrived.

      My sense is that it’s a morgue not a hospital, but everyone is being very coy about how they talk about it. There are two hospitals up the street from me and both have some level of patient care in the parking lot, and I’m not sure it makes sense for any of them to have additional locations for care when it makes more sense to just further expand into their parking area.

      Hospitals here can no longer divert patients. They need to free up ambulances. So hospitals need to make do best as they can. We’re not yet at LAs ‘don’t bother with low survival patients’ policy. Looking like just a matter of time, though.

    24. 24.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @sab:

      Back in the day there was no way to contact them. I have not forgotten.

      I have to admire someone with an airtight titanium grudge carrier, even though TPM has been easily reachable by email since the site was founded.

    25. 25.

      Shalimar

      @sab: Are you sure?  I had an email conversation with Marshall way back in 2005 or so when it was still just him.  I had to have found the addy somewhere.

    27. 27.

      JOHN MANCHESTER

      I have deep affection for Josh Marshall. He’s first in line for my 50$ a year. So I forgive him for John Judis just as I forgive Bob Dylan for New Morning along with a multitude of other sins. I seem to remember reading Judis way back when at the New Republic and he wasn’t so bad. Or maybe I was bad then.

      Slightly OT, but someone mentioned Andrew Sullivan. I followed his Daily Dish even though it often enraged me—it was my token cross-the-aisle friendship with a gay Catholic conservative Brit. But since seeing Seasons 3&4 of The Crown and seeing him brag of his youthful worship of Margaret Thatcher, I’m done. Not to speak of the fact that The Daily Dish is now the Weekly Dish and still 50$.

    28. 28.

      marcopolo

      @Ohio Mom:  One of the biggest tells for me about Josh & TPM’s success & influence is I now regularly read stories by writers/reporters who started their careers (or started moving up in their careers) by going to work for him there and who now work for the majors.

    31. 31.

      Calouste

      Cleta Mitchell has been resigned from her law firm for taking part in the shitgibbon’s Georgia extortion call.

    32. 32.

      NotMax

      I do cruise by TPM on most weekdays to look at straight news reports in order to get an idea of what currently might be of enough interest to read more about elsewhere. So far as can remember I have never looked at any opinion pieces there.

      May I also take a moment to say that over the years each update of their site has rendered the place more cluttered and less user friendly than before?

    33. 33.

      marcopolo

      Also, now I’m curious how many of us have been in email exchanges w/ Josh.  I can remember 2 or 3.  There was a time when he’d do a post and then ask readers to provide details about what was happening on the ground where they lived–like during the US Attorney firing situation under Bush.  Does he ever do that anymore.  I don’t remember seeing things like that for a bit but then I don’t read his site as thoroughly or frequently as I once did.

    34. 34.

      A

      Also, since he was mentioned earlier multiple times, although I was an early Dish subscriber and sad when he closed up shop, he was a disaster at NYM, and it’s going to take a long while before his new subscribers “edit” him into actual respectability again…if they ever do.

    35. 35.

      Matt McIrvin

      I honestly think one of the reasons the Republican Party has gone so insane is that liberals used to put up with a shocking amount of their shit in the name of comity and broad-mindedness that we mostly don’t any more, and they’re reacting to that. John Judis’s thinking is a remnant of the old world.

    36. 36.

      WaterGirl

      @Martin: That is horrifying.  That is what everyone who was paying attention to Italy in March knew could happen, and sane people did everything we could to make sure we didn’t get to that horrifying place.

      I feel physically ill just thinking about this.

      And you know the same people who wouldn’t wear masks and said “you’re not the boss of me” are the ones who will be first to sue doctors, hospitals, and the government when they are denied care because there is no room.  At least when I think about this part I feel angry instead of feeling like I am going to throw up.

    37. 37.

      Martin

      @marcopolo: I’ve been in at least a dozen. And a few Twitter convos as well. Some of those is due to a local connection, but he seems relatively easy to reach. I see him also troubleshoot subscription issues if you @ him.

    38. 38.

      sab

      @Shalimar: I am sure. Granted my life was busy with a fulltime job and an elderly extremely disabled mother, but I did not find any way to contact them and God knows I tried. So he cleaned up his act a couple of years later. Nobody contacted me, and I had tried to contact them.

      I am not accepting your remedial history. I was there. They did squat.

    39. 39.

      piratedan

      well the way that you guys describe Judis makes me wonder why he doesn’t already have a FTFNYT gig….

      getting way too tired of all of the political cosplay as the GOP tries to re-enact the sub-plot from Star Wars I into our political reality.

