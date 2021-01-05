I’m a TPM subscriber, and a big supporter of the site. I know that it caters to a number of different tastes, but am I missing something when it comes to John Judis? Whenever I read his pieces, I feel like someone took a smug liberal, put them in an isolation chamber in about, say, 2003, and then released them periodically into a soundproof room stocked with a copies of the New York Times to create a column. Here’s his latest, but I’ve felt this way a long time. But, since everything else on TPM is pretty good, I wonder if I’m missing something.

(Just to be clear — what got me about his latest was kind of a false equivalency between protests in Kenosha and Minneapolis, and the Seattle occupation as well as the Portland riots, with the actions against Gov. Whitmer and the general Q-Anon conspiracies, followed by a claim that he’s not trying to show them as equivalent (so why did he use those examples), topped off with a link to Andrew Sullivan, who is just a racist crank nowadays.)