Trump's Georgia Phone Tape: Some Early Reactions

Trump’s Georgia Phone Tape: Some Early Reactions

ICYMI — The Washington Post’s full transcript here.

Invoking the ‘f*ck around & find out’ clause:

Trump flunky:


Experts disagree!

Counter-argument (which I, personally, find unconvincing):

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    4. 4.

      Ken

      Brad Heath: One wonders whether anyone who has the president’s ear also has the courage to tell him the truth: He lost.

      No, because anyone who tells him the truth is fired, so no longer has his ear. At this point all that’s left are people who parrot back his insanity and lies.

    6. 6.

      germy

      Trump goes from bullying to cajoling to threatening. At one point, he praises the lawyer Mr. Germany’s last name.

    8. 8.

      Wumpus

      “Record” and “recording” would work perfectly fine. “Tape” is just habit.

    9. 9.

      Amir Khalid

      What Trump did has to be a crime in Georgia and under Federal law as well. I have come across legal experts on YouTube arguing that it is in fact an easy case for a prosecutor.

    12. 12.

      cmorenc

      @Gin & Tonic:

      Why does everyone refer to it as a “tape”? Nobody has recorded audio on tape for decades.

      Because it’s a lot wordier to refer to it as a “digital audiovisual recording”. And most people understand that “tape” is a convenient metaphorical abbreviation and not an accurate description of whatever particular technology was used.

    15. 15.

      mali muso

      Really looking forward to a future work day in which I might actually be able to focus on my g-d job and not the shitshow that is going on.  Today is not looking like that day.

    20. 20.

      AWOL

      Nothing shocked me in the tape, except that he called Ms. Abrams “Stacey” twice, as though she were an acquaintance.  I figured he’d use, “that [Black] woman,” “Abrams,” or just call her the N-word.

      I’ve checked the WP and NYT front pages. What should be 72-point headlines for this mobster’s immediate arrest are sadly quiet, “Did Trump Break the Law or Not? Views Differ.”

      The fucker broke the law and should be arrested immediately. (I know it won’t happen.)

    22. 22.

      NYCMT

      @Amir Khalid

      It is an easy case, if you confine the argument to the fact that he asked for specifically the number of votes to be added to the tally as would change the outcome of the election.

      But there are legal scholars from the safety of the ivory tower who strain at gnats like mens rea as if there were no other criminal defendant who has lied about his state of mind during the commission of a crime ever.

    23. 23.

      germy

      The thing that's painfully clear reading through the crime call transcript is Trump has fully absorbed EVERY whack job half truth and dumb theory trotted out on Newsmax and OAN to win his base. In impressive detail. Would that he paid half as much attention to security briefings.— Schooley (@Rschooley) January 4, 2021

    24. 24.

      Cameron

      Remarkable that he can roll out loads of detail when it comes to bullshit conspiracy theory, but doesn’t have a clue about anything when it comes to the pandemic.

    25. 25.

      dmsilev

      So, one obvious question is which other state officials in the other swing states has he called or will call? Most of the governors & secretaries of state in those states are Democrats, so I imagine any call would be even more threatening than this one was. Best move would be for the relevant officials to “have scheduling problems” and “are not available to take the call”.

    28. 28.

      germy

      @Cameron: Remarkable that he can roll out loads of detail when it comes to bullshit conspiracy theory, but doesn’t have a clue about anything when it comes to the pandemic.

      Well, I was impressed with his ability to flawlessly pronounce the word Hydroxychloroquine.

    29. 29.

      Geminid

      @germy: Yesterday Kelly Loeffler dodged Brent Baier’s question about whether she would join the Senate challenge to the Electoral votes. “Everything is on the table” she said, but right now she was focused on her campaign. Loeffler had better get off the fence by tonight’s rally in Dalton, because trump can ruin her chances. He never liked Kemp’s selection of Loeffler in the first place. I think Perdue is in quarantine, and won’t be on the stage. He may be glad of that.

      Establishment Republicans desperately want the two Georgia Senate seats. trump’s phone call is the kind of shit that gives people like Karl Rove heartburn.

    30. 30.

      Hildebrand

      The Trumper ( a militant Roman Catholic pro-lifer) across the street took his sign down late last night.  Perhaps we can take that as a sign that  Trump finally went too far.

    33. 33.

      Bruuuuce

      After spending four years telling people this is exactly who Trump and the GOP are, the media are finally acknowledging it. What’s the over/under on how soon their tune becomes “Trump was the exception and the rest of the Republicans are all Very Fine People”? I’ll take three days.

    34. 34.

      germy

      The WH made 18 attempts to call GA sec of state Raffensperger before Trump’s attempted shakedown over the phone Saturday, a GA state official confirms to CNN.
      — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 4, 2021

    35. 35.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @joel hanes:

      I’ve not seen confirmation that such a suit has been filed. It would be the most expansive, strained and weird confabulation of FRE 408 and it’s Georgia counterpart (however numbered) that anyone could imagine, and any idiot stupid enough to file it legit puts his or her license at risk.

    37. 37.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @Gin & Tonic: It will go away sometime after people stop “dialing” telephone numbers.

      Sometimes the language does eventually age. My parents would often call the refrigerator the “icebox” but I don’t think anyone in my generation (boomers) ever did.

    39. 39.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      @Gin & Tonic: “Tape” is probably a case of linguistic inertia (if that isn’t a term of art, it should be). After all, we still dial phone numbers even though physical telephone dials fell out of use something like thirty or forty years ago

      ETA: Three references to telephone dials in the space of a minute. Strange minds think alike?

