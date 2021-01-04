



not a hero for democrats, but for democracy. this isn't a one party vs another party thing https://t.co/AYjjmFc3Iz — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) January 4, 2021

ICYMI — The Washington Post’s full transcript here.

Audio of the full 62 minute phone call in which the president repeatedly presses the Georgia secretary of state to “find” 12,000 votes to overturn the election. https://t.co/EAw7uzrO96 — Rosalind Helderman (@PostRoz) January 3, 2021

A look at some of the false claims President Trump put forth in an extraordinary phone call to Georgia's secretary of state seeking a reversal of his election defeat to Joe Biden. #APFactCheck https://t.co/TCjAbyuLW1 — The Associated Press (@AP) January 3, 2021

Officials in Brad Raffensperger’s office recorded his call with President Trump on Saturday, but Georgia's secretary of state said he did not want it released unless Trump attacked him or misrepresented it, per @JMOCNN. Trump tweeted today attacking him. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 4, 2021

Chris Krebs, whom Trump fired for saying the elections were secure. https://t.co/NqvB1MRHKj — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) January 4, 2021

President @realDonaldTrump has filed two lawsuits – federal and state – against @GaSecofState. The telephone conference call @GaSecofState secretly recorded was a “confidential settlement discussion” of that litigation, which is still pending. — David Shafer (@DavidShafer) January 3, 2021



I think my favorite part is when the president of the United States told the Georgia secretary of state and his lawyer that they had legal exposure, on the call that they were recording on their end in Georgia, a one-party consent state — Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) January 3, 2021

he needs to go to jail or the next time it’ll be a competent fascist who won’t fail https://t.co/oY1dpeY0OB — kilgore trout, brad r’s brother (@KT_So_It_Goes) January 3, 2021

the president of the united states asking if maybe we could get some shit to fall off the back of a truck tremendous country we’ve carved out for ourselves. good stuff. https://t.co/DxOsXtrMdN — Normie Transition Team (@CalmSporting) January 3, 2021

"i won by hundreds of thousands of votes so find me exactly the number I need to win" is definitely something that someone who won by hundreds of thousands of votes would say — Russ Bengtson (@russbengtson) January 3, 2021

We do get numb to outrageous stuff, so it’s important to take a minute and shake four years of normalized criminous un-American morally treasonous behavior out of your head and recognize this for the lawless lowlife thuggery that it is — historically bad behavior by bad people. — LawlessHat (@Popehat) January 3, 2021

The president's call with Georgia election officials is hard to listen to. We spend billions of dollars to make the president the best-informed person on Earth, but the information he's parroting about the election is total bullshit. — Brad Heath (@bradheath) January 3, 2021

Reading the transcript and it really is amazing how steeped the president is in the details of fantastical, fictional, utterly untrue claims that the election he lost was rigged. He's clearly following the play-by-play of this drama, even though it's entirely made-up. — Brad Heath (@bradheath) January 4, 2021

I'm listening to this full tape & my creeping realization is he wanted this leaked bec he is literally stating ballot numbers, describing video, describing photos in a deluge of lies upon lies uninterrupted for huge amounts of time. He's propagandizing to a captured audience! — G.deGuzman (@gdeguzman99) January 3, 2021

my initial reaction is that it's so much more incriminating and obvious in its intent than the call where Blagojevich was shopping an open Senate seat. https://t.co/DIaTF1zUzp — Zeddy (@Zeddary) January 3, 2021

Notable though that it didn't happen, suggesting Trump was never as powerful as people thought. https://t.co/4o7TbnsGms — Tentin Quarantino (@agraybee) January 3, 2021

“Trump sounded at turns confused and meandering. At one point, he referred to Kemp as “George.” He tossed out several different figures for Biden’s margin of victory in Georgia and referred to the Senate runoff as happening “tomorrow” and “Monday” https://t.co/QS8AXyczKf — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) January 3, 2021

"I am big! It's the vote totals that got small!" https://t.co/bDpsv9pYOO — Mig Greengard (@chessninja) January 4, 2021