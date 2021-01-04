Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Repubs in Disarray! Open Thread (You *Don’t* Hate to See It)

His members keep this clownshow up, Very Serious People are gonna start questioning #MoscowMitch’s political talents…

McCarthy’s not as big a moron as, for instance, Louie Gohmert… but he’s consistently an idiot, playing way out of his depth:

… “Kevin McCarthy’s part of the team,” said Rep. Mo Brooks, Republican from Alabama who is leading the charge, adding that the California Republican has “told that to the President of the United States” as well as Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan.

Asked if McCarthy had discouraged the effort at all, Jordan told CNN on Sunday: “Kevin’s been great. Kevin’s been fine. Kevin’s been great on this whole process.” …

“If you want to unite this nation, you start with having integrity in your election,” McCarthy said. “There are questions out there. … What’s wrong with bringing the information back so people have all the information to make those decisions?”…

While the effort is certain to fail, it’s bound to put Republicans in a difficult spot. If one senator joins with a House member to object to a state’s electoral count, each chamber must debate the merits of the objection for up to two hours before casting a vote on whether to affirm the objection. The objections are certain to fail in both chambers, even though they could win the backing of a majority of House Republicans…

Not an expert on ‘conservative’ media, but this seems about right:

    17Comments

    1. 1.

      dmsilev

      To say that Trump went off the rails at his rally tonight isn’t quite right, since that assumes he was at some point on those rails. 15.5 days and counting.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      lgerard

      LOL at this

      Trump had tried to reach Raffensperger at least 18 times before Saturday’s call, according to Raffensperger’s deputy, Jordan Fuchs, but the calls were patched to interns in the press office who thought it was a prank and didn’t realize it was actually the president on the line. Meadows arranged Saturday’s call after collecting all the participants’ cellphone numbers and connecting with them directly.

      I don’t doubt for a second that Raffensperger had told the interns “Hey if anyone calls pretending to be president trump, just laugh at them, then hang up.”

      Reply
    3. 3.

      dmsilev

      @lgerard: To be fair, the prank potential in calling up random people and pretending to be Trump is pretty high. And normally, calls from a President are pre-arranged well ahead of time. So assuming a cold call from someone claiming to be the President, calling from a random cell phone with either a New York or a Florida area code (making an educated guess here), putting it in the “nice try jokester” bin is reasonable and prudent.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Amir Khalid

      It’s sad to see how the party of Lincoln has transformed over the years into the party of Trump. We may be about to see the latter eat itself, at least at the national level. If that does indeed happen, what then for the party at state and local levels?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      lgerard

      @lgerard:

      it took 18 tries before they went to

      “Meadows arranged Saturday’s call after collecting all the participants’ cellphone numbers and connecting with them directly”

      Reply
    10. 10.

      The Moar You Know

      Very obvious at this point that McConnell has zero control over his caucus, and it is reasonable to question if he ever had any, or just rode the bandwagon the entire time.  He wanted to go down in history as one of the greats, an LBJ-caliber Majority Leader.  He’s not even close.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      Haha. Republicans are never in disarray. Sure, there are a few loud elected RINOs making trouble for Trump and the crazy base right now but they’ll go the way of Flake and Corker soon enough. The derp doesn’t go back into the bottle.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      joel hanes

      McCarthy’s not as big a moron as, for instance, Louie Gohmert

      … but Mark Meadows, who was in on Trump’s call to Raffensperger, is.

       

      Meadows refused all summer to negotiate pandemic relief with Pelosi.  His predecessor as WH CoS, Mulvaney, negotiated the first pandemic relief bill.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      CaseyL

      @joel hanes:

      Meadows refused all summer to negotiate pandemic relief with Pelosi.

       

      Refusing to negotiate has nothing to do with being a moron. The GOP is not about policy. Maybe once upon a time it was, but those days are long gone. The GOP is all about, and only about, grifting. Riling up the mouth-breathers is part of the grift: not only can the rubes be regularly shaken down (and they love being taken for every dollar they own), but keeping government from, well, governing means they will always be full of incoherent rage and grievance.

      Trump himself is dumber than a bag of hair, but only when it comes to everyday knowledge about life, history, and the world. He’s smart as a tack when it comes to running a con. Since that’s all the GOP cares about, they adore him. He’s shown the way to being what they wanted to be all along.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      the pollyanna from hell

      Neither embarrassment nor criminal prosecution will slow white supremacy down. Back in the day those frustrated the KKK, but that just opened doors for the Birchers in my extended family. I take comfort in knowing that the apocalypse they imagined actually did come to pass and eliminate them in their own families, now hippies all.

      Reply

