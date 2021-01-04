Bitter GOP split upends the pomp as a new Congress takes over https://t.co/vfptmw7WmJ — DonnaCassata (@DonnaCassata) January 4, 2021

His members keep this clownshow up, Very Serious People are gonna start questioning #MoscowMitch’s political talents…

After four years of enabling and appeasing Trump, Republicans find themselves in exactly the place they so desperately tried to avoid, notes ?@hillhulse?: "a toxic internecine brawl over his conduct and character that could badly damage their party." https://t.co/p8RrbzcLEv — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) January 4, 2021

McCarthy’s not as big a moron as, for instance, Louie Gohmert… but he’s consistently an idiot, playing way out of his depth:

.?@mkraju? : McCarthy gives green light to conservatives' push to overturn Biden's win, as senior Republicans raise alarms https://t.co/EF3ayyqN9R — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 3, 2021

… “Kevin McCarthy’s part of the team,” said Rep. Mo Brooks, Republican from Alabama who is leading the charge, adding that the California Republican has “told that to the President of the United States” as well as Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan. Asked if McCarthy had discouraged the effort at all, Jordan told CNN on Sunday: “Kevin’s been great. Kevin’s been fine. Kevin’s been great on this whole process.” … “If you want to unite this nation, you start with having integrity in your election,” McCarthy said. “There are questions out there. … What’s wrong with bringing the information back so people have all the information to make those decisions?”… While the effort is certain to fail, it’s bound to put Republicans in a difficult spot. If one senator joins with a House member to object to a state’s electoral count, each chamber must debate the merits of the objection for up to two hours before casting a vote on whether to affirm the objection. The objections are certain to fail in both chambers, even though they could win the backing of a majority of House Republicans…

Not an expert on ‘conservative’ media, but this seems about right:

Cotton: National Review

Hawley: The Federalist

Cruz: Breitbart

Romney: The Bulwark

Toomey: The Dispatch

Sasse: Washington Examiner

Johnson: Gateway Pundit

Gohmert: 8kun — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) January 4, 2021