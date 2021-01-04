I made the mistake a little bit ago of looking in the mirror and I think four years of Trump and a year of pandemic may have impacted me:
I need a new President, a vaccination, and a barber.
raven
You look mavelous!
Baud
I think you look good, Santa.
Jim, Foolish Literalist
Looks like Cleta Mitchell’s high end law firm is not thrilled to be associated with the whack job in the White House.
SalterWobchak
You should really see about trying to get all three of those on the same day, Cole.
NotMax
“Such cheeks!”
– S.Z. Sakall
:)
Baud
If they didn’t know about it, then it means she didn’t run a conflicts of interests check. Could be a big problem for them.
MisterForkbeard
So this might seem a little out of the box, but hear me out:
Mohawk, John. Mohawk.
sab
Calm down. You still have a full head of hair, and your cat and your dogs love you.
My last litle girl cat needs flea treatment and she is not having it. Her prior recalcitrance is why we are going through round two. I don’t know how to apply it without somebody being hospitalized. Hopefully the cat.
ETA: my step-sons in their thirties would kill to have your beard.
chopper
you need a head shrinker. and i don’t mean a therapist.
Ken
@SalterWobchak: For me, it’s vaccination 1, vaccination 2, two weeks at least of letting my immune system do… stuff*, haircut. Don’t know where “new president” falls in that, but given the slowness of the rollout, most likely before vaccination 1.
* Hey, don’t look at me, it’s not my field, and even people in the field don’t know everything about how the immune system works.
VeniceRiley
Same same. Though I pull the facial hairs out with tweezers.
Benw
I want a new vaccine, one that won’t make me sick…
I want a new barber, one that won’t hurt my head…
I want a new President, one that does what it should…
NotMax
After 25+ years of service, the little handle on the ‘permanent’ coffee filter broke.
Shoddy construction, I tells ya.
(I kid, I kid.)
/first world micro-problem
Cameron
@SalterWobchak: He should find a barber to vaccinate him with Trump?
@Ken:
even people in the field don’t know everything about how the immune system works.
It’s a little better than you make it out to be. I am not an immunologist, but I have worked around immunologists and listened to their seminars for 20+ years, so I have a decent understanding of this stuff. We have a solid understanding of the basics of immunology, so that we really do know the gist of how vaccines function. The stuff we really don’t know about is the details of how immunity is regulated, e.g. why your immune system sometimes overreacts and starts attacking your own body.
sab
kindness
You don’t look the same as the younger guy sitting on a tank. Well, I’m glad you are no longer playing with tanks for a living.
Barbara
@Jim, Foolish Literalist: Yeah, I wondered how long it would take after its name appeared in press stories about her involvement. Oops.
ETA: If she really didn’t tell her firm about this, that’s a big no no. If you are appearing in a professional capacity in any way you need to tell them. For one thing, even if you aren’t representing a party, it can still be a conflict. Any professional legal activity of any kind has to be squared with the employer/partnership.
Kelly
Vaccination then a vacation. Christmas 2019 Mrs Kelly and I decided we have too much stuff and future Christmas, birthday and anniversary present would be travel. This was not an effective plan for 2020. We did get a week on the Oregon Coast after we evacuated from the fires but it just wasn’t as relaxing as past Coast stays.
@sab:
Percolators continue to make coffee as badly as they did a hundred years ago.
Ceci n est pas mon nym
I’m not sure how long I’ll wait after being vaccinated. I’ll probably still be wearing a mask and minimizing outside contact, because I’d feel damned stupid if I took all these elaborate precautions for over a year and then died right as I’m coming out of lockdown.
I guess it’s sort of a Sunk Cost Fallacy. I don’t want to waste all this locking-down I’ve invested.
Meanwhile, my hair (approaching the 1 year mark since scissors last touched it) is back in a ponytail. The ladies love it (meaning the one lady who sits across the breakfast table from me). My daughters would probably hate it, as they did last time I had one 20 years ago. I’m neutral, but probably going to chop it off when I feel like doing low-priority errands like that again.
Gin & Tonic
@Jim, Foolish Literalist: Is “Cleta” the feminine form of “Cletus”?
Pastafarian
@Roger Moore: Two words: French Press. We switched 15 yrs ago.
sab
My last name ( married) has three standard pronunciations, only two of which are correct. It ends with a gh. Being German, you can’t ignore it or cough gently, as in Scottish names.
The gh is either pronounced as k, or as an f ( like mishandling welsh Lleweylyn.)
The third way, where they pretend the gh is silent, is just nuts.
craigie
Portrait of the Artist as a Young(ish) Hermit
eclare
It’s been over a year since I’ve had a haircut. I just put it in a ponytail.
Ceci n est pas mon nym
@NotMax: First week, the coffee grinder broke. Just wouldn’t turn on.
Ordered a new one, a hand grinder. Figured it would be more reliable since it had not electrical parts to break. Also figured it might be kind of fun.
After about a month of that, I said the hell with beans and started ordering my coffee pre-ground. Still have about a half-pound of beans which are unground and likely to stay that way.
@Pastafarian: I have a French Press but I’ve fallen in love with the Bialetti (Italian stovetop espresso maker). I make what the Italians call a 6-cup pot (which doesn’t even fill a mug) once or twice a day.
@Baud: Mr DAW has a full beard. One time he was flying home from a work trip, and a toddler girl in the row ahead of him asked her mom if Mr DAW was Santa.
CaseyL
Hey, I like the beard! You look distinguished.
If you shaved off most of it but kept the mustache-and-goatee, that would work, too.
Vaccination and new President – from your mouth to FSM’s noodly auricle.
@Ceci n est pas mon nym: Yeah, as a friend said, she doesn’t want to be the last soldier shot in this war
Gin & Tonic
IAthankfullyNAL, but boy, I’m about to get a hard-on from reading this opinion fron the DC Disrtict Court.
ETA: “Given that time is short and the legal errors underpinning this action manifold,” is probably not a phrase you’d like to read if you have filed said action.
cain
If you put on a Scottish brogue you might make an excellent cosplay dwarf at a comic con. :-) Ya look good, ya bum. :D
Shakti
So I’ve been trying to register my parents (who are over 65 and have preexisting conditions) for a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination appointment through the county health department. Site opened at noon, but the link to some Microsoft Office 365 Outlook thing does not work and the phone just keeps hanging up. But the Pulitzer Prize winning paper that had to cut down to twice weekly publication because of the ‘rona is ON top of updating this story!
This is worse than trying to score Hamilton or Super Bowl tickets, fun events with large crowds. Of course, the socially distanced Super Bowl is going to be in Tampa this year. My brother, who is in close contact with my parents, is making zero effort to reduce his exposure, save for wearing masks when required. He’s eating out every day, gymming, and going to all the sports ball games he can go to.
Bah.
I just spent the last hour listening to the GA Trump phone call. Now I see that it’s time for the GA secretary of state press conference. Is anyone watching that? It’s about to start.
patrick II
Sorry to be earnest here, but you might consider combining your intellect with some sort of daily exercise. You don’t seem like the stationary bike kind of guy. Considering your love of animals and location, maybe bird watching? Anyway, long walks with some goal. Don’t be like Jared though.
I’m in a similar spot by the way, but older. I need to get out more, but right now being around other people scares me to death. I went for a drive Saturday and was witness to an accident, so without thinking I rushed out to make sure everyone was ok. A crowd gathered, the police came, I gave a witness report — and then realized, Fuck! In the initial excitement when I got out of the car I forgot to put on my mask! So I am sitting here all paranoid as hell. And the fucking president is betraying democracy.
Sorry for the language.
Punchy
@Gin & Tonic: As angry as her law firm appears, there will soon be a Cleta Sa-fired event.
@patrick II: I’m sorry. That’s like the nightmare most of us are having, only yours is real. I hope everything will be okay.
Gin & Tonic
Boy this thing is just great ” In addition to being filed on behalf of Plaintiffs without standing and (at least as to the state Defendants) in the wrong court and with no effort to even serve their adversaries, the suit rests on a fundamental and obvious misreading of the Constitution. “
Ohio Mom
I think you look fine, John Cole. Your hair and beard look just right to me.
The window light coming out of the middle of the top of your head looks a little goofy though.
Ksmiami
No matter when I get vaccinated, I’m gonna do the Hong Kong thing and wear a mask but I’m definitely gonna jump on a plane to Hawaii and just decompress for 10 days
Jim, Foolish Literalist
I’m not sure how long I’ll wait after being vaccinated. I’ll probably still be wearing a mask and minimizing outside contact, because I’d feel damned stupid if I took all these elaborate precautions for over a year and then died right as I’m coming out of lockdown.
I feel the same way, OTOH, I’m jonesing to travel. I’m wondering if masks will become if not the norm at least common, on planes for instances.
NotMax
Mobile mechanic called in just prior to Xmas for that pesky tire problem on landlady’s car brought along a few of his youngish children the first day he showed up. As they were leaving, the kids rolled down the windows of his vehicle and while waving shouted to me, in unison, “Bye, Santa!”
(Actually, had spontaneously trimmed the beard way back from mega Santa length around Thanksgiving.)
Jim, Foolish Literalist
ETA: @patrick II: Sorry to be earnest here, but you might consider combining your intellect with some sort of daily exercise.
I weighed myself for the first time since March on NY’s Day, and … Oh boy. I’m gonna have to break up with carbs for a while.
Oh, Potatoes, Potatoes, wherefore art thou starchy?
sab
@Roger Moore: That is real coffee. I am embarassed by your sensibilities.
germy
thank you for the link
So far, it sounds like what I predicted:
“Every vote will count. The system works.”
It sounds like he’s begging republicans to turn out and vote.
I wonder if he’ll be taking questions.
Ceci n est pas mon nym
@Gin & Tonic: I don’t speak lawyer but that was a pretty good read. I like the tantalizing teaser at the end:
“Courts are not instruments through which parties engage in such gamesmanship or symbolic political gestures. As a result, at the conclusion of this litigation, the Court will determine whether to issue an order to show cause why this matter should not be referred to its Committee on Grievances for potential discipline of Plaintiffs’ counsel.”
Oh please, oh please, oh please.
Brachiator
The District Court opinion is sure enough a thing of beauty.
SiubhanDuinne
@Gin & Tonic:
I also don’t want to see the word “risible” anywhere in the opinion.
(“ It would be risible were its target not so grave: the undermining of a democratic election for President of the United States.”)
germy
He’s trying to debunk Trump’s claims.
NotMax
“How can you tell when it’s ready?”
“Pour out a test cup. If you can clearly see your reflection in the sheen of oil on top, it’s done.”
:)
citizen dave (aka mad citizen)
@Ohio Mom: “The window light coming out of the middle of the top of your head looks a little goofy though.”
I think that is just the start of his halo.
I am watching the GA SOS. Seems like he’s just telling people (republicans) to vote (so far). Now mentioning a Zamboni and Rudy
He’s explaining some video that the trumpers seem to be using. It sounds like someone explaining how the sky is blue (reality).
Gin & Tonic
@SiubhanDuinne: “Plaintiffs’ theory that all of these laws are unconstitutional and that the Court should instead require state legislatures themselves to certify every Presidential election lies somewhere between a willful misreading of the Constitution and fantasy.”
germy
Cleta Mitchell:
She married Duane Draper, a fellow Oklahoman from Norman, in 1973. In 1980, Draper moved to Massachusetts to take a teaching fellowship at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government. The couple divorced two years later in July 1982 on grounds of “incompatibility.” Draper later came out as a gay man and became director of AIDS programming at the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.
In 1984, Cleta Deatherage married Dale Mitchell. In the early 1980s, the FBI began investigating Dale Mitchell for banking malpractice, and in 1992 he was convicted of five felony counts of conspiracy to defraud, misapplying bank funds and making false statements to banks, and ordered to pay $3 million in restitution; His conviction on one count was reversed on appeal and the amount of restitution reduced. According to Mitchell, his conviction convinced her that “overreaching government regulation is one of the great scandals of our times”.
(wikipedia)
Soprano2
Listening to someone on “Here and Now” making excuses for what Trump did on Saturday – “If he believes the votes are fraudulent, that might be his defense”. That would never pass for an average person, it makes me so crazy the way they make excuses for the horrible things he does over and over and over again.
Brachiator
No matter when I get vaccinated, I’m gonna do the Hong Kong thing and wear a mask but I’m definitely gonna jump on a plane to Hawaii and just decompress for 10 days
Do we just get the jabs and are ready to go, or do we need to wait until a critical mass of the population has been vaccinated?
Also, I am in Los Angeles County and have been hunkering down hard as the infection rips through the area.
And I dread falling ill just as I get close to my vaccination date.
@citizen dave (aka mad citizen): That was my take exactly, 2 comments below yours.
This is one big GOTV rally aimed at republican voters who were planning not to vote.
Let’s hope that Trump’s big rally on Monday gets them riled up again and so pissed that they don’t want to vote.
Ceci n est pas mon nym
@WaterGirl: Yeah, I started to type a comment to that effect but deleted it. Technically he’s saying “everybody should vote” but he’s specifically saying “Republicans who are having doubts based on Trump’s statements should vote”.
I’m glad I’m not the only one who felt like this was a partisan GOTV statement.
Jim, Foolish Literalist
@WaterGirl: invoking John Lewis to tell people who believe in voter fraud (that he just told them five times didn’t happen) that the solution (to the voter fraud that didn’t happen) is to turn out to vote to stop the people they delusionally think stole an election was… interesting
ETA: FTR for those not listening, he didn’t name Lewis, but referred to those who have suffered and died for the right to vote
ETA,A: people who suffered and died at the hands of the political ancestors of the people whining that the election was stolen because their votes didn’t count more than Those People’s
germy
He sounds upset by Trump’s lies. He’s trying to keep calm, but his exasperation is obvious.
Lavocat
Shave the whole melon, dude.
Baud
Sanctions!
germy
He’s not a hero. He just doesn’t want to go down with the trump ship. And he resents the implications that there’s been irregularities with voting in his state.
Another Scott
@Gin & Tonic: Thanks for the pointer.
It is not a stretch to find a serious lack of good faith here.
[…]
Yet even that may be letting Plaintiffs off the hook too lightly. Their failure to make any effort to serve or formally notify any Defendant — even after reminder by the Court in its Minute Order — renders it difficult to believe that the suit is meant seriously. Courts are not instruments through which parties engage in such gamesmanship or symbolic political gestures. As a result, at the conclusion of this litigation, the Court will determine whether to issue an order to show cause why this matter should not be referred to its Committee on Grievances for potential discipline of Plaintiffs’ counsel.
Good, good.
There have to be consequences for all of this bad-faith behavior or it will keep happening and keep causing damage.
Cheers,
Scott.
CliosFanBoy
Anyone else watch “The Watch” on BBC American Sunday night. I love the Discworld books, but thought this series was a hot mess.
Elizabelle
“And yet he persists.”
Trump. In lying.
I just wish this guy hadn’t done the preamble that — if you think your vote was stolen, come out and vote! I say no! If you’re that much of a dumbass — stay home! Let the bright people vote.
Also all the language about the fight for the vote. That … kinda applies to the “cheaters” whose votes Trump does not want counted, no not at all.
This guy needs to slow his delivery.
SiubhanDuinne
LOL
Elizabelle
Mostly, you can tell how sick this guy is of Trump and his “legal” team and their shenanigans and lies.
ETA: Also, no doubt he’s had to make similar presentations to the GOP state government imbeciles.
Elizabelle
Here’s the C-Span link to the Georgia Voting Systems Manager.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?507710-1/georgia-secretary-state-raffensperger-holds-news-conference&live
NotMax
Pre-broadcast word of mouth was brutal, especially about how far it deviated from (as in trod over with depleted uranium cleats) the source material.
germy
Yes. He gives off strong “I shouldn’t have to be up here saying this” vibes.
Ksmiami
@Brachiator: probably should wait until we are at 65-70 percent vaccinated
SiubhanDuinne
@citizen dave (aka mad citizen):
Just for the record, this is not Secretary of State Raffensperger speaking. It’s Gabriel Sterling, who manages voting systems throughout Georgia.
germy
@citizen dave (aka mad citizen):
I want to see that. I want him shrieking with his fists in the air.
Maybe because of all the Dems in Disarray stories I’ve seen over the years.
japa21
OT, but WG mentioned that some people were wondering how I was doing. Well, first the good news. It appears the rapid result test on Wednesday produced a false positive. They always do a second look and on Thursday that showed up as negative. I am trying to find out if I should get another test or not.
I would have found this out on Thursday if the result had been loaded into the system properly.
I am still dealing with viral pneumonia which is a PITA, but better that than the other. Also helps explain why Mrs Japa is not experiencing any symptoms.
Thanks for the concern.
Elizabelle
Naming names! Sneering at something “the founder of Overstock.com” came up with.
Another conspiracy theory flying monkey. Who got entangled with a Russian spy — was it that Maria B… whatever, the gun toting honey pot??
citizen dave (aka mad citizen)
@SiubhanDuinne: Yes, sounds like I mis-posted. I heard “Gabe” as it was starting.
ballerat
Fyi, something on the BJ home page causes my browser in my iPhone to continually reload. This does with Chrome, Safari and Duckduckgo.
I’m leaving this here in this thread as this currently the top-most post on the site main page and is the only post I can get to before the site reloads again.
Once I am in the posted thread it seems to function normally.
Update: I can navigate to downstairs threads via the arrows at the bottom of the post and those threads works normally too. Must be something in the main page.
Salty Sam
@Pastafarian: Two words: French Press. We switched 15 yrs ago.
French Press is good, Aeropress is better. I’ve been a coffee snob for decades, even ran the roaster at a local coffee place, and the Aeropress consistently makes the best cuppa ever. Much easier to clean up than a French press too.
I’m personally an Aeropress person, though I used to use a Chemex. French press is OK if you’re going to drink your coffee promptly, but it leaves fines in the liquid which tend to make it get bitter if it sits for very long. Paper filters are better for that, though some very fine metal filters can also work.
Santa Cole and the the district court opinion definitely brightened an otherwise dreary morning.
In other news, my freelance project wrapped up, ending what little income I had coming in. Plus I did the math and the last check from the client will pretty all do to paying the estimated taxes due on the 15th.
Thankfully, I’ve got retirement savings I can dip into, but I really hope the job market unfreezes. There are a lot of job postings for contract positions that are a lot more junior, but not much at my level. (If you know anyone looking for a user experience/product designer with 20+ years experience, feel free to email me.)
The especially frustrating thing is I’ve gotten to a couple final round interviews that seemed to go really well — but I didn’t get the job. In at least one case I could see why (didn’t have some specific experience they wanted). But the others… not sure if it’s something I’m doing, or whether in video interviews they figure out that I’m trans, and/or that I’m order. (Ageism is a huge problem in Silicon Valley.) This is honestly my worse nightmare come true — losing my job and potentially never working in the field again. Especially when I’m still 5-1/2 years from being able to take early retirement, which isn’t something I wanted to do anyway, given the hit I’ll take on Social Security payments.)
Sorry to vent. It’s just feeling like a bleak new year right now.
patrick II
I have put on about 15lbs. and consider myself lucky. Walking helps, more if there is something interesting to see.
Elizabelle
This guy is really really begging Republicans to come out and vote “so that your values will be represented.” It just sounds so off.
Elizabelle
Mistermix has a new thread up about Georgia.
Jim, Foolish Literalist
I like Sanka
I’m seeing rumors, reports and gossip that the airport closest to Turnberry Golf Club in Scotland has been told to be prepared for a military type aircraft arriving on Jan 19. Apparently, this is what happens before trump shows up. So, is he fleeing to Scotland in order to avoid the Inauguration? That’s so weird that I have trouble believing it. There are several problems, One, Scotland is in a stage 4 lockdown. Everybody is ordered to stay in their houses and only 2 people can gather outdoors at a time. Second, if he gets there on the 19th, at 12 noon on the 20th, he can no longer command a ride on Air Force 1 or any other presidential plane w/o Biden’s approval. Is he going to pay his own way back to the U.S.? Third, the airport is shut! and won’t reopen until maybe the end of January.
Any thoughts?
Sorry if this has already come up.
Just One More Canuck
@Jim, Foolish Literalist: Being a whackadoodle is definitely no impediment to being a partner in a law firm, as I’m sure the legal beagles here can attest. In some cases, it might help attract clients whose relationship with reality in tenuous.
patrick II
@Faithful Lurker:
Is he going to pay his own way back to the U.S.?
Do you think he’s coming back?
mali muso
@Sister Golden Bear: Nothing productive to add in the way of advice or job leads, but just wanted to say that I’m thinking of you and sending positive thoughts and vibes into the universe.
Jim, Foolish Literalist
@Faithful Lurker: I saw that story flying around a couple of weeks ago, and checked to see if Martyn McLaughlin at The Scotsman– who’s been like a bulldog on trump’s dealings in Scotland– and didn’t see anything. But when I googled to double check his name, I see a story about this very topic one day ago at an outlet called “The Sunday Post”. I’ve never heard of that outlet, so I didn’t click on it.
I doubt trump will go to Scotland in January.
citizen dave (aka mad citizen)
@Faithful Lurker: It came up this morning but you’re like me, sometimes posting at the end of threads about to die. Re-post in the new thread and you may get more responses.
NeenerNeener
@Faithful Lurker: I’m seeing rumors that a Florida news service wants to rebrand itself as Trump media. Newsmax is in Florida.
Another Scott
Oh, Lord, I just realized that the ass-kicking he's getting at this press conference is going to guarantee that the president* goes vastly off his nut tonight.
— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) January 4, 2021
Normally I’d say “ohpleaseohplease”, but …
Fight for every vote!!
Cheers,
Scott.
