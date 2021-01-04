Restaurants range from cheap student dives to overpriced tourist formula eateries to bistros of various sorts to regional and ethnic offerings to the fanciest of luxury palaces. I’ve found that most of the Michelin 3 star restaurants in Paris are more expensive, more formal, and less exciting in the mouth than their counter parts in other parts of the country, but in Paris there is a vast choice at one’s finger tips.

Grand Vefour in 1969 was my first Paris 3 star experience. It was a window on another time. Raymond Oliver was still walking the floor. The cuisine was straight out of Escoffier. The trust between restaurant and diner was unlike anything I’ve experienced since. We ordered a bottle of 1959 Brane Cantenac (reasonable at the time), and it arrived decanted with the moist cork tucked into the handle of the decanter. We never saw the bottle.

There was an implicit confidence that I, the diner, would recognize and accept the wine and that I would consider the restaurant staff to be trustworthy in the handling of the bottle. Alas, these days even the president of the United States will lie and cheat and damage people throughout every single day that he lives.

Beyond Grand Vefour, I’ve been 7 times to Jamin, twice to Robuchon’s newer eponymous restaurant (where I got food poisoning on the second visit from a single, tiny toxic oyster), twice to Laserre, once to Tour d’Argent, once to l’Espadon, twice to Les Ambassadeurs, once to Ducasse, twice to Lucas Carton, once to l’Archestrate, once to Dutournier, and once to Taillevant. All of these had 3 Michelin stars at the time I went. Robuchon was easily the best chef in Paris, and his first 3 star restaurant, Jamin, was relaxed and attractive and the food consistently dazzling and yummy.

I took notes at each of my 3 star meals, analyzing the preparations so that we could incorporate the ideas into our own cooking. Yes, the allocation of our budget was odd, but in overall numbers it was typical of a childless professional couple with advanced degrees. In Paris we stayed with family. Outside of Paris we either stayed with family or in a car camping tent on a $7 camp ground plot with bathrooms, warm showers, and typically beautiful surroundings. Occasionally we’d put our tent up in a pasture used by a friend or relative to graze goats or sheep.