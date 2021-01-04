Our most urgent priority will continue to be defeating the coronavirus – and defeat it, we will! #117thCongress pic.twitter.com/HD5w1OUfx3

As we are sworn in today, we accept a responsibility as daunting and demanding as any that previous generations of leadership have faced.

Pelosi officially wins her fourth term as speaker, in a 216-209 vote between her and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.), with five Dems voting "present" or for another lawmaker. Story updated soon: https://t.co/t7woyTtxmd

All of the members in this photo voted for @SpeakerPelosi today: https://t.co/h6fCxnzJK3

She’s the DCCC’s best fundraiser, she keeps the lights on, all this stuff about wars between progressives and The Establishment is message board drama.

She’s already started the new session, of course…

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday unveiled a package of ethics and legislative reforms for the new Congress set to convene Sunday, including barring former lawmakers convicted of federal crimes from the House floor…

One change angering Republicans is a revision to parliamentary rules that allow the minority to offer an amendment as part of a “Motion to Recommit” after a bill is approved. The new rules allow the minority to demand a vote on whether the bill should be returned to committee without any proposing or debating specific revisions.

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy on Twitter said the change “just destroyed over 100 years of representation in Congress.”

Democrats said the change would ensure the motion “is no longer used to hijack the legislative process for political gamesmanship.”…

Democrats would make it a violation of the Code of Official Conduct for a lawmaker or employee to disclose the identity of a whistleblower or disseminate manipulated media, including photos and videos, known as “deepfakes.”

The proposed rules would also protect House whistleblowers from retaliation…

Lawmakers would also change “pronouns and familial relationships in the House rules to be gender neutral,”…