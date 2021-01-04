Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Han shot first.

We still have time to mess this up!

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Verified, but limited!

This really is a full service blog.

Historically it is a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

The house always wins.

Consistently wrong since 2002

This is a big f—–g deal.

This blog goes to 11…

Shocking, but not surprising

How has Obama failed you today?

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Yes we did.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

The willow is too close to the house.

You are here: Home / Election 2020 / Monday Morning Open Thread: Nancy ‘Madame Speaker’ Smash

Monday Morning Open Thread: Nancy ‘Madame Speaker’ Smash

by | 48 Comments

This post is in: , , ,


She’s already started the new session, of course…

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday unveiled a package of ethics and legislative reforms for the new Congress set to convene Sunday, including barring former lawmakers convicted of federal crimes from the House floor…

One change angering Republicans is a revision to parliamentary rules that allow the minority to offer an amendment as part of a “Motion to Recommit” after a bill is approved. The new rules allow the minority to demand a vote on whether the bill should be returned to committee without any proposing or debating specific revisions.

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy on Twitter said the change “just destroyed over 100 years of representation in Congress.”

Democrats said the change would ensure the motion “is no longer used to hijack the legislative process for political gamesmanship.”…

Democrats would make it a violation of the Code of Official Conduct for a lawmaker or employee to disclose the identity of a whistleblower or disseminate manipulated media, including photos and videos, known as “deepfakes.”

The proposed rules would also protect House whistleblowers from retaliation…

Lawmakers would also change “pronouns and familial relationships in the House rules to be gender neutral,”…

The Repubs, of course, perceive all these changes as deeply hurtful and directed specifically at them — for some reason.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anne Laurie
  • Baud
  • Chyron HR
  • debbie
  • eclare
  • Geminid
  • Immanentize
  • Jeffro
  • JPL
  • Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes
  • Mary G
  • Matt
  • Matt McIrvin
  • NotMax
  • p.a.
  • rikyrah
  • WereBear

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    48Comments

    3. 3.

      Baud

      Lawmakers would also change “pronouns and familial relationships in the House rules to be gender neutral,”…

      I assume his is what Webber is referring to?

      We hurt ourselves big time in 2010 when we let the GOP take over the House from Nancy.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      debbie

      Alright, so it will be nothing but outrage over gender and pronouns for the foreseeable future. Wonderful. Thankful that there are no other pressing issues.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Matt

      Modern centrist Dems in a nutshell: “LOL GOP, we’re gonna make you use pronouns while we let you make all the policy!”

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Immanentize

      Good morning!
      I see it’s the whiny jerks who are crybaby “moderates(?)” Like Spanberger and Lamb who didn’t vote for Pelosi. But all the Progressives — every one — did.

      But it is Jayapal who is hurting the Party?

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Immanentize

      Adding — What’s with this “super thin majority” narrative?  In the House, a majority of one means that you rule everything.  The Dems therefore rule everything.  Sure, factions might have slightly more power, but it is not going to be factions of five or six.

      The Senate is pretty much also now that way.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Immanentize

      @Baud: That is a nice solution.

      Imagine the previous pandemic(s).  No TV, no internet.  The parade had to go on.  Ask Pres. William Henry Harrison.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Mary G

      She’s such a professional.

      WaPo: Shortly before 5:30 p.m., Pelosi took the rostrum to speak before a chamber with fewer than 150 members, as the other two-thirds of the body watched on television.

      She began by noting that a new Congress’s first day usually begins with a bipartisan service at a Capitol Hill church — but not this year.

      “Until that is possible, let us pray personally.” Pelosi said. “Let there be peace on Earth, and let it begin with us.”

      Reply
    21. 21.

      JPL

      @Baud: omg   I hope he brings the military, because trump is not going to let him in.     Jill will surely let trump know that three is a crowd.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Immanentize

      @Baud: The Louisiana one would be just a two year gift.  It’s a very red district, but the Gov. appoints. I think?

      ETA. I was half right — there will be a special election in LA, but it is completely within the discretion of the Governor when a primary and when an election might happen. I just read that there will be a second louisiana House seat open because one of the re-elected House members is going into Biden’s admin.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Anne Laurie

      @Matt: Modern centrist Dems in a nutshell: “LOL GOP, we’re gonna make you use pronouns while we let you make all the policy!”

      Or, then again:  “We’ll let you Repubs whine endlessly about pronouns, while we put together actual legislation.”

      Give the babies a binkie to chew, while the grownups do the work.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Baud

      @Immanentize:

       I just read that there will be a second louisiana House seat open because one of the re-elected House members is going into Biden’s admin.

      I assume it’s a safe seat.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Immanentize: The headlines described Pelosi as being reelected in a close vote as if there were some significant fight involved, and I expected to hear of some significant Democratic movement for someone else (like last time), but actually the vote was pretty much party-line with only a couple of dissenters. That’s a completely different story!

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Geminid

      Today in Oswego NY, Judge DelConte resumes a review of disputed ballots in the NY 22nd Congressional District race. As of Christmas Eve, incumbent Democratic Congressman Anthony Brindisi had a 29 vote lead over former Congresswoman Claudia Tenney. Over two thousand disputed ballots remain.

      The contest is being covered closely in local media. Syracuse.com posted a good article this morning with a lot of detail on the technical legal questions. Judge DelConte seems to be playing this straight, and so far the trend is in Brindisi’s favor.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      NotMax

      Welcome to the big leagues, Kai Kahele.

      Kaialiʻi Kahele was sworn in as a U.S. representative today in Washington, becoming only the second Native Hawaiian to serve in Congress.
      [snip]
      Kahele said in a news release today that his district office will be located in his hometown of Hilo, the first time that a congressional flagship district office will be based on a neighbor island. He said he also would have congressional field representatives on the islands of Hawaii, Molokai, Lanai, Maui, Oahu and Kauai. Source

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      “By failing to withhold their support in order to create the space for Kevin McCarthy to become Speaker, House “Progressives” missed a golden opportunity to put a stake in the heart of neoliberalism.”

      – Walker Bragman

      “The real danger to the American people isn’t Gluteus Maximus Trump (Praise Be His Name) extorting local officials to fabricate vote totals; it is the inconceivable identity politics that cause wretched liberals to continue selecting corporate shills like Nancy Pelosi to positions of leadership.”

      – Glenn Greenwald

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Immanentize

      @p.a.: Brindisi is quite Dem. Conservative, but that district (which includes where I grew up) is conservative and rural and historically (like a lot of New England) Republican.  It is truly a 50/50 district which is why a conservative Dem is a good win for us there over the truly horrible crazy lady Republican, Trumpet, Tenney.

      I just looked it up — the nutty Libertarian got 2% which may have saved Brindisi (in the theory that Libertarians are just Republicans who alone pot).

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Chyron HR

      @Matt:

      It’s okay, sweetie, Bernie’s bold strategy of losing 25% of his support every 4 years is sure to clench the nomination in 2024.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.