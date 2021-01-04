Tonight, it’s Medium Cool, hold the BGinCHI. BG will be back in two weeks, just before the inauguration.

It’s very cool here, with snow, ice and hoar frost on the trees on everything.

This week, let’s talk about movies, books, TV shows that you keep coming back to.

Are there shows you watch again, when life is too stressful to want the suspense of the unknown? Any books you re-read when times get tough, or when times are especially good? Anything you return to again and again when you are going through something and you need to figure things out?

Are there things you come back to just because they are fun or interesting or that were so good that they make you want to read again or watch again to catch anything you missed?

What is your “go to” when you want mindless entertainment?

Balloon Juice is a constant reminder to me of how were are all different, even people who share a lot of the same interests, as we do here. For instance, the last thing I want to do right now is read a book about the plague or watch a movie about pandemics or a virus that’s out of control, but some of you crazy people want to do just that.

What movies, books or TV shows do you keep coming back to? And if you are so inclined, tell us when you tend to come back to them, and what brings you back.