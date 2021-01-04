Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Popular Culture / Medium Cool – What Movies, Books or TV Shows Do You Keep Coming Back To?

Medium Cool – What Movies, Books or TV Shows Do You Keep Coming Back To?

by | 57 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Tonight, it’s Medium Cool, hold the BGinCHI.  BG will be back in two weeks, just before the inauguration.

It’s very cool here, with snow, ice and hoar frost on the trees  on everything.

Open Thread: Happy New Year, Day 2

This week, let’s talk about movies, books, TV shows that you keep coming back to.

Are there shows you watch again, when life is too stressful to want the suspense of the unknown?  Any books you re-read when times get tough, or when times are especially good?  Anything you return to again and again when you are going through something and you need to figure things out?

Are there things you come back to just because they are fun or interesting or that were so good that they make you want to read again or watch again to catch anything you missed?

What is your “go to” when you want mindless entertainment?

Balloon Juice is a constant reminder to me of how were are all different, even people who share a lot of the same interests, as we do here.  For instance, the last thing I want to do right now is read a book about the plague or watch a movie about pandemics or a virus that’s out of control, but some of you crazy people want to do just that.

What movies, books or TV shows do you keep coming back to?  And if you are so inclined, tell us when you tend to come back to them, and what brings you back.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    57Comments

    4. 4.

      mrmoshpotato

      Bob’s Burgers!

      Got the first 8 seasons on DVD so far.

      So glad I left my TV on after Family Guy years ago.  The show is damn funny regularly.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Darrin Ziliak (formerly glocksman)

      I originally saw this on USA Network’s Night Flight back in the mid 80’s.

      J-Men Forever

      J-Men Forever, originally titled “The Secret World War”, is a 1979 comedy film by Philip Proctor and Peter Bergman of the Firesign Theatre. The film is a pastiche using film clips from Republic serials, re-dubbed with comic dialog to tell a tale of world conquest by sex, drugs and rock and roll.

      In the film, the Lightning Bug, embodied by garish villains from several serials, attempts to take over the world with rock and roll. He later adds sex and drugs when music alone doesn’t work. He explains his changing appearance by saying, “I’m bringing all five of my costumes!” The Lightning Bug is voiced by legendary radio DJ M.G. Kelly (also called “Machine Gun” Kelly).

      Peter Bergman plays The Chief and Philip Proctor plays Agent Barton. They appear in period-style black and white sequences that are used to frame the re-dubbed clips of car chases, explosions, flying men, sinister villains and villainesses, fights, and various other perils that are strung together in a somewhat incoherent plot.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Benw

      I can pretty much reread any of the Patrick O’Brien Aubrey/Maturin series or rewatch any Star Wars (excluding prequels). I’m a big Trek fan too, but aside from Wrath of Khan I rarely want to rewatch any of the movies or shows.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      debbie

      I’ve been disappointed to learn that the books that meant so much to me in my younger years don’t mean as much to me now. A few years ago, I started a project to reread all of my favorites, but stopped after two because they didn’t hold me like they had on first reading. Not that the books were bad; they just didn’t grip and hold me. I stopped because didn’t want to find out that everything that ever meant anything to me now didn’t

      ETA: Benw’s post reminded me I could watch DS9 reruns forever. Also Wizard of Oz and It’s a Wonderful Life. I’m sure I could re-see most of the films I’ve ever seen a time or two.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      I’ve been watching “The Office” re-runs almost every night since covid started. Still funny.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Anotherlurker

      “Dr. Who” (Eccelston, Tennant, Smith Capaldi and Whittaker). “Death In Paradise”, “MST3K”, “River Monsters”, Ken Burns’ “Baseball”.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Comrade Colette

      Show: The Good Place. I didn’t really have a go-to before that; I’ve never been much of a TV watcher. There are so many clever, hilarious visual details that I love spotting.

      Movie: Local Hero. It’s perfect. If it’s available on demand on a long flight, I’ll sometimes watch it twice or three times. (I can’t sleep on planes.)

      Book, absorbing and distracting category: Dorothy Dunnett’s Lymond Chronicles series. Once I start, the modern world falls away and I’m constantly on the lookout for – and always find – things I missed the first, um, 6 or 7 times around.

      Book, mindless entertainment category: Pride and Prejudice. OK, it’s far from mindless, but I’ve read it enough times to know exactly what’s coming and yet it still makes me laugh.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      I’m reading Rick Perlstein’s Reaganland. Bonus: there’s an anecdote in there from my childhood.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Old Dan and Little Ann: The US version? I think the Brit version is the first show I experienced binge-watching with, but I haven’t gone back to it. Michael Scott will draw me in almost every time I’m channel surfing. 30 Rock is another one I keep going back to.

      Movies I’ll rewatch if I stumble on them: The Godfather, Lonesome Dove, Gosford Park, The Blues Brothers especially Ray Charles, Aretha and Cab Calloway.

      I’ve probably watched The Sopranos all the way through at least five times, Deadwood three

      Scrolling through whichever streaming service it’s on I saw Game of Thrones. I’m still mad at them for that last season.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      JanieM

      @Princess Leia: I don’t watch much on film (or per a few threads ago, “film”), but if I did, my list would be pretty similar to yours.

      I read LOTR once a year from age 16 through 66. Then I switched to occasional dips into specific sections. I read it again in full after the pandemic took hold.

      Other books I reread more or less often:

      Deborah Crombie mysteries
      Harry Potter
      Elly Griffiths mysteries
      The Sparrow and its sequel, Children of God, by Mary Doria                 Russell
      Our Mutual Friend
      Middlemarch
      David Mitchell, selectively
      One in a Million Boy, by Monica Wood
      Louise Erdrich, selectively
      Dorothy Sayers, selectively
      Horse Heaven, by Jane Smiley
      Prodigal Summer, by Barbara Kingsolver

      Some of these are pure escapism. Some are because I want to hang out in those worlds again, with those “people.” Some are because as the years go by I’m a different reader, and the books are different books, and I want to see how things have changed since the last time. Some are because I learn stuff about writing by reading. Some are some or all of the above.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Minstrel Michael

      Books: mostly sci-fi– David Brin, William Gibson, Robert A. Heinlein, to cite the most dissimilar :-)

      Movies: I’m lukewarm on nearly everything for ages, and keep going back to my formative years. Do you know that several Kubrick movies from 40+ years ago can be viewed free on archive.org? Dr. Strangelove, A Clockwork Orange, Spartacus…

      TV: Monty Python!

      ETA: Ursula Leguin, especially The Dispossessed and The Left Hand of Darkness.

      ETA again: sorry, I missed the specification of “mindless.”

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Brachiator

      What is your “go to” when you want mindless entertainment?

      No such thing really.  I appreciate the craftsmanship in even light entertainment.

      During the pandemic I have been revisiting survival and apocalyptic SF films.  Like another commenter, I recently watched “Jeremiah Johnson” again.

      Also watching pre-code comedies and later films.  The Thin Man. Most recently The Women. Manhattan Melodrama. Libeled Lady. I have a thing for Myrna Loy. Also Mr and Mrs Smith (the Carole Lombard version).  Sean Connery in Dr No.

      “Knives Out” was one of the last movies I saw in theaters.  Bought it and have watched it a couple of times.  Also liked the new Wonder Woman 1984.  Enjoyed the animated “Star Trek Lower Decks” and have revisited a couple of episodes.

      Read a pop literature history of Genghis Khan. Don’t have the patience for reading much.

      Also have been going to YouTube for episodes of The Saint. Also the Western series Have Gun, Will Travel.

      Loads of British satirical panel shows and quiz shows.  Some with a bite, such as Frankie Boyle’s New World Order.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      stacib

      Music – Motown.  You can’t beat the Temptations.  Take a listen to Ball of Confusion and see if it doesn’t apply today as much as it did in the early 70s.

      For books – the Jean Auel series of The Clan and the Cave Bear.  Each book is easily 650 pages and there are six of them.  I’ve read each at least six times over the years, and a couple of them (Valley of the Horses and The Mammoth Hunters) even more.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Princess Leia

      @JanieM: Thanks for the leads!!! Looking forward to checking out your list!!!

      Loved Middlemarch, though I just read it last year. Never too late, but I wish i had read it 40 years ago…

      Reply
    22. 22.

      KenK

      P.G.Wodehouse’s ‘The Golf Omnibus’

      Damned humorous take on PG’s version of golf. Good reading anytime of year, especially Winter in western New York.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      NeenerNeener

      Buffy the Vampire Slayer/Angel

      Big Bang Theory

      Friends – which is weird because I didn’t start watching it until it was over and in reruns

      Reply
    26. 26.

      raven

      Jeremiah Johnson

      I remember seeing a mini-doc on the making of the film about 6 months before it came out. The early prints and dvd transfers were really bad so it was hard to get the full force of the film without the incredible scenery. When they finally released it on Blu-Ray the visuals were restored and it was awesome again. The other bonus is the audio of Pollack, Redford and John Milius on the making of the movie. One thing they tried to do was give an idea of how people would have really talked in those times. A good part of the film has no dialogue at all since the boy he rescues is mute and the native American woman (a full time night woman?) does not speak english. When they were trying to do subtitles they went to Stanley Kubrick for help because he had more experience with the European market and how to do it. A great side story is about the burial and re-burial of Johnson. He was interned in the veterans cemetery in Santa Monica and it was pretty much unknown. When they found out they decided to have him reinterred in Cody Wyoming with Redford as a pall bearer. Before they did that Miliuis used the grave for a scene in his surfing movie “Big Wednesday” where Jan Michael Vincent and  Gary Busey get drunk while saying goodbye to their buddy who was killed in Vietnam,.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      ryk

      Books – Robert Jordan’s Wheel of Time series is a good way to kill a couple of months.

      Movie – I don’t know why, but every time I’m flipping through the channels and stumble upon Tom Hanks’ Larry Crowne I watch it again

      Reply
    30. 30.

      WaterGirl

      Anotherlurker mentioned Death in Paradise.  I am finding that to be just my speed these days, even if I picked up on it for the first time in Season 5.

      Interesting enough to keep my interest, no real suspense to add stress.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      JanieM

      @Princess Leia: I’m pretty sure that when I first read it in grad school (in my early/mid-twenties), a lot of it was lost on me, especially the class structure element. Still, I’m glad I’ve had it in my life for so long.

      I remember enjoying My Life in Middlemarch, by Rebecca Mead, a few years ago, although not enough to put it on my rereading list.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Splitting Image

      Books: The Lord of the Rings, Pride and Prejudice, The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy and Catch-22.

      Movies: Monty Python and the Holy Grail, the Life of Brian, Dr. Strangelove, Sons of the Desert, City Lights, Duck Soup, A Fish Called Wanda.

      TV: Blackadder, Yes Minister, the Simpsons episodes that Phil Hartman worked on , the 1995 version of Pride and Prejudice, Rumpole of the Bailey.

      You didn’t mention plays but I love A Man For All Seasons and most of Aristophanes’ work.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      MobiusKlein

      @Princess Leia: I’m re-reading LOTR now myself.  Paying more attention to the songs and verse this time, composing a melody when needed.

      Some of the books seem like they are best consumed by ear, not eye

      Reply
    35. 35.

      prostratedragon

      Strangely, I don’t reread many books even if I like them a great deal, but there are exceptions, some of which I should be getting back to soon: The Bluest Eye, The Great Gatsby, Things Fall Apart, Crime and Punishment, Animal Farm; also several of Borges’s short stories, e.g. “A intrusa,” “The Aleph,” “Funus.” I enjoyed Agent Running in the Field –thanks to whoever it was here who recommended it– and am likely to go back over the Smiley novels this year, as well as catch up on the later ones that I mostly haven’t read.

      I’ve got a few repeat views on which I can bore others endlessly, and might have done here at some time: all of the Twin Peaks cycle; Vertigo (couldn’t pass that up this past Sat on TCM, even with the mediocre tv sound); Alfred Hitchcock tv; Peter Gunn; original Perry Mason. There are some others that I catch at least every couple or few years. Pro tip: Twin Peaks was simply made for long winter nights.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      JanieM

      If I wanted to rewatch old TV shows, I’d start with M*A*S*H. There was a time period in the late seventies/early eighties when my roommates and I (living outside Boston) watched two M*A*S*H reruns every week night, three on Thursdays.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Princess Leia

      @MobiusKlein: I actually listened to the audiobooks just before the election, as it seemed appropriate. Best part was that the narrator sang the songs! Added to my pleasure so much!!

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Kristine

      I’ve been watching the same movies over and over. If I need to do other things, they’re on in the background. The Bourne trilogy, John Wick trilogy, most of the Marvel movies, Harry Potter, Star Wars (except Rogue One, which is so sad), Aquaman, Justice League, the Daniel Craig Bonds. Fifth Element. Underworld. Resident Evil. LotR. I know I’m missing a few.

      Last week’s Dr Who replays were a treat. Glad that the cozies have returned to Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel.

      I’m saving The Mandalorian and The Expanse for a later, calmer date.

      I need to read more fiction. I still haven’t finished Hogfather.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Miki

      Books: Another Louise Penny fan here. And Elly Griffiths.

      Movie: Topol’s Fiddler on the Roof.

      Shows: West Wing. And Golden Girls.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Citizen Scientist

      We’ve been watching Parks and Rec and The Office recently; both still funny.  I’ve been slowly rewatching episodes of Monty Python’s FC in order.

      I’ve been rereading my small library of Vonnegut books lately; his stuff is just out there a lot (but not always), and usually has decipherable themes.  I just finished Sirens of Titan; a brief survey amongst a few friends found that Cat’s Cradle is his best work/the favorite.

      PS:  Road House is probably on TV somewhere in the world whenever you can’t sleep.

      ETA:  Doctor Who is usually a good rewatch, but I haven’t been able to get into the Capaldi series for some reason.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      @prostratedragon: A few years ago, I thought I’d read the American standards for free online again or for the first time if I missed them. Started with To Kill a Mockingbird, good. Followed with a couple Steinbeck novels, still good. Then read Catcher In The Rye next, WTF? That’s the worst book I’ve ever read and made me quit my quest.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      rekoob

      Pretty much any PG Wodehouse for me. Books, audio, video, are all very entertaining and worth reading/listening/watching again and again. Fond of the Hugh Laurie/Stephen Fry “Jeeves & Wooster” and the Timothy Spall/Jennifer Saunders “Blandings”. Spall was memorable in “Topsy Turvey” and Saunders is an accomplished driver (as seen on “Top Gear”). Some of the guest actors on “Blandings” (Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Rose Leslie) have gone on to more prominent roles.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      zhena gogolia

      Jane Austen novels

      Charlotte Bronte novels

      Sigrid Undset, Kristin Lavransdatter

      British mysteries, especially Inspector Morse

      We are rewatching Downton Abbey from the beginning and being royally entertained by it, despite having seen it multiple times already.

      We’re making our way slowly through original Perry Mason, and it never disappoints.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      NotMax

      What is your “go to” when you want mindless entertainment?

      Hm. Ask again in an hour and what’s left of brain will probably spit out different selections.

      TV:
      What’s My Line?
      The Ernie Kovacs Show
      Dobie Gillis
      Star Trek      (TOS)
      Wonderfalls
      Misfits
      ReBoot
      Wild Boys
      Rake
      Rita
      .

      Movies:
      The General
      Bringing Up Baby
      The Lady Eve
      The Pam Beach Story
      The Miracle of Morgan’s Creek
      The Man Who Came to Dinner
      Fantasia
      The Stunt Man
      White on Rice
      Bagdad Cafe
      Movie Movie
      Death at a Funeral
      Local Hero
      La Strada
      Le Chèvre
      A Raven Called Poe
      Advertising Rules
      .

      Music:
      “Wide Broadway Playlist” on the Accuradio streaming service channel on the Roku.
      Shostakovich Symphony #9
      Lieutenant Kijé Suite
      Dark Side of the Moon (album)
      McDonald & Giles (album)

      Reply
    48. 48.

      jackmac

      In the wake of that truly awful adaption of Terry Pratchett’s Discworld last night on AMC, I’m going back to reread some of the original — and delightful — source material,  perhaps starting with Sir Sam Vimes starring in Night Watch.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Roger Moore

      My go-to for relaxing entertainment recently has been home workshop videos from people like Paul Sellers, Rex Kruger, and This Old Tony.  They’re very relaxing to watch for some reason, maybe because they’re so focused on the topic at hand that they can mostly tune out the rest of the world even as they’re putting out new videos.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      prostratedragon

      @raven:  I’ve whiffed on more of those than I’m comfortable admitting too. There’s something personal about a book, so that even someone with whom I’ve had many a nice conversation is apt not to get what it is I’d want to read. A little embarrassing, actually.

      Looking up top, I see I’m not the only one having trouble with the concept of “mindless,” though some of what I’ve listed might count. I’m another Death in Paradise browser, and lately have often resorted to Shakespeare and Hathaway on a Saturday evening. I could imagine rewatching some of those when they roll around again. And yes, the Thin Man movies, Groundhog Day, and The Blues Brothers. One I haven’t seen in a while but would probably put me in stitches again is Noises Off. And another Saturday treat when it’s on is the most New York show ever, Cash Cab. Even the reruns are entertaining, because who remembers that stuff?

      Reply
    53. 53.

      MomSense

      My list changes depending on my mood, who is with me, and what is still available.  Little Miss Sunshine, Flight of the Conchords, and Mystery Men are family favorites and soooo quotable. I was cleaning out the fridge Saturday and showed my son something gross in a Tupperware and he responded with “junk it”.
      When I spent weekends with an older relative, she could watch The Intern over and over and over again.  I didn’t mind, because Deniro is charming in it.

      LOTR, Hobbit and Harry Potter are family favorite reads.
      For stupid funny, Zoolander is one of the best.  Ever After is a sweet little romcom/princess movie. Dean Spanley is perfection – especially if you love dogs. I have also watched Salmon Fishing in the Yemen and the 2005 Pride and Prejudice sooooo many times. I think the movie Chef could become a repeat favorite. I tend to watch Star Trek and Doctor Who.  Episodes 4,5and 6 of Star Wars are wonderful and I used to watch them often, but it has been a couple of years.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      Tubi TV, a streaming service available online or able to be added as an app on most smart TVs has most of three seasons of Fridays, ABC’s SNL-like sketch comedy show from the early 80’s. The musical acts alone are worth it.

      Reply

