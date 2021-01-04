I haven’t been writing much because it gets pretty dull to keep typing “Facebook and Fox are the devil and all else flows from that” and variants thereof. Still, there’s this:

Republican politicians and super PACs have been spreading disinformation in Facebook ads targeting Georgia voters in the critical final days of the Senate runoff campaign. An ad from the Republican Party in late December falsely suggested that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is plotting to help Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris remove President-elect Joe Biden from office, twisting her remarks on another topic entirely. Another ad from last month sponsored by the Senate Leadership Fund claims Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff is “threatening to defund the police,” even though Ossoff has repeatedly said he does not support such actions. These are just a handful of examples of the nearly 100 Facebook ads related to the Georgia election that contain claims that have been debunked or labeled as distortions by major news organizations — including by some of Facebook’s fact-checking partners – that were flagged in preliminary research by left-leaning global human rights group Avaaz and shared with the Washington Post.

Facebook will probably be fine no matter who runs the Senate, because taking them on is a big deal, and it’s easy for them to pick off one Democrat in a 50/50 institution. But, they’re safer if Mitch McConnell is in charge, so Zuck’s sweaty little fingers are going to push down on the scale to make that happen.

Maybe if I see something compelling on the topic of my other hobby horse — that a political culture wired to convince through logical argument is pretty useless when roughly half of the electorate is immune to logic — I’ll post about that.