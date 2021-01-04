Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Definitely Not the Armed Intelligentsia: Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District Called, Their Idiot Is Missing

Yesterday, aside from getting into a tag team pissing match on the House floor over wearing masks, Lauren Boebert, the new member of Congress from Colorado’s 3rd congressional district, released an ad on social media explaining why she’ll be concealed carrying her GLOCK in both Washington, DC and in the Capitol. Here’s the ad:

Fun Filled Lollipop

There’s some issues here. Carrying in the Capitol is not one of the legal ones. It is legal for members of Congress to carry in the Capitol under a House rule created in 1967. Washington, DC, however, is another matter. In order to carry in Washington, DC one must have a Washington, DC conceal carry permit. Here are the eligibility requirements:

  1. Must be 21 years of age or older (18-21 with the authorization or a parent or guardian)
  2. Not convicted of a weapons offense, or a felony in any jurisdiction (including a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year).
  3. Not under indictment for a crime of violence or a weapons offense.
  4. Not convicted within the past five years for narcotics or dangerous drug offense, a threat to do bodily harm, or for assault.
  5. Not acquitted of any criminal charge by reason of insanity or adjudicated a chronic alcoholic by any court within the past five years.
  6. Not voluntarily or involuntarily committed to any mental hospital or institution within the past five years.
  7. Not suffer from any physical defect that would make it unsafe for you to possess and use a firearm safely and responsibly.
  8. Not found negligent in any firearm related mishap causing death or injury to another person.
  9. Not convicted of a misdemeanor intrafamily offense.
  10. Not dishonorably discharged from the U.S. Armed Forces.
  11. Not a citizen of the United States who has renounced his or her citizenship.
  12. Not legally blind.
  13. Not convicted of two or more violations for driving under the influence within the past five years.
  14. Not the subject of a civil protection order within the past five years.
  15. Not convicted of Stalking within the past five years.
  16. Not convicted of negligent storage of a firearm or a violation of the Firearms Registration Act within the past five years.
  17. Not had a history of violent behavior within the past five years.
  18. Has completed firearms training provided free of charge by the Metropolitan Police Department.

And here are the suitability requirements:

In addition to meeting all of the Eligibility Requirements to Register a Firearm, an individual applying to carry a concealed firearm must meet the follwing suitability requirements:

  1. Meets all the requirements for a person registering a firearm.
  2. Completed a firearms training course by an instructor certified by the Chief ( You may apply for an exemption based on previous training within the past 2 years)
  3. Is not presently an alcoholic, addict, or habitual user of a controlled dangerous substance, unless the habitual use of a controlled dangerous substance is under licensed medical direction.
  4. Has not exhibited propensity for violence or instability that may reasonably render a person’s possession of a concealed pistol a danger to the person or another.
  5. Does not currently suffer nor has suffered in the previous five years from any mental disorder, illness, or condition that creates a substantial risk that he or she is a danger to himself or herself or others.

What you can’t just do is show up in DC, regardless of one’s professional status – say a member of Congress – and just stroll around while strapped. Depending on whether Boebert actually filmed that strolling around DC or the whole thing is green screen, she has likely already committed a felony in DC. That is actually one of the least concerning things in that video. Let’s run a few down.

  1. Given the way she is carrying her GLOCK – and it appears to be a GLOCK 19 – at around the 4:30 or 5 O’Clock position on her strong side with the holster outside the waistband and inside her belt, there is no way she didn’t muzzle herself while holstering. She’s high waisted and because of the very high spike heels she’s wearing her butt is sticking way out. And there isn’t a lot of cant on the holster either. The only way to get the muzzle of that GLOCK, which is a compact/carry size handgun, into the top of that holster is to tip the muzzle towards ones own lower back in order to get the muzzle into the holster before straightening the gun out and pushing it down into the holster. I’m almost 100% sure she did muzzle herself because if she hadn’t, the video wouldn’t have been edited to obscure how the gun gets into the holster as she holsters it. And given that this is a GLOCK and does not have a frame/thumb safety, just GLOCK’s Safe Action trigger safety – aka the trigger dingus – this isn’t like holstering a 1911 or a classic P Series or a Beretta FS92.
  2. She’s printing. Even if she and the video producers hadn’t bothered to highlight where she was carrying, because her heels push out her butt, which increases the arch of her lower back you can clearly see that she has something large under the back of her jacket.
  3. She’s carrying under a buttoned cover between 4:30 and 5:00 on her strong side. Because she’s not inside the waistband carrying, which would be impossible in jeans that tight. Not wearing jeans that tight is not something she would do because what she’s selling – both to her restaurant’s customers and to her potential voters is the sexy and hyper sexualized gun bunny – there’s no way for her to get the cover garment/jacket out of the way, get the gun unholstered and unlimbered, and then presented on target before someone who was close and menacing her was on top of her. I teach martial arts. When I had my own dojo at USAWC I was teaching colonels, lieutenant colonels, generals, and spouses. The bulk of my students had spent the better part of the past 15 years deployed and carrying both sidearms and carbines in war zones. I would teach defenses against rushing attackers. Every one of my students, all with multiple deployments to Iraq and/or Afghanistan, got flummoxed when I’d charge them from within 30 feet. It takes a lot of training to be able to actually respond properly when someone is charging you. Basically she’s advertising to everyone she’s carrying, where on her body she carries, and because of where she’s carrying and how she’s dressing around the gun to carry she can’t get the gun out in the few seconds it would take for someone to get hands on her from within 30 feet.

There are a few other issues here. She carries a GLOCK 19. The standard magazine for the GLOCK 19 takes fifteen rounds, though it will take larger magazines. DC only allows 10 round magazines. So she’s either going to have to modify her magazines or buy the special 10 round magazines that fit the GLOCK 19.

I would also like to argue that contrary to her claims, Washington, DC is not particularly dangerous. I’ve walked all over DC while I’ve been on Temporary Duty there. Day or night. In business attire or in casual clothes. And while I realize I’m a 5’11, 268 lbs white male who is built like the guys who do Strongman competitions, I’ve never felt even remotely unsafe doing so.

What remains to be seen is whether Boebert has 1) already broken DC law by actually filming most of that video of her walking around conceal carrying in actual DC instead of in front of a green screen before she has gotten a DC conceal carry permit, 2) if she has violated the DC law regarding the size of the magazine in her GLOCK 19, and 3) whether she has actually bothered to get a DC permit yet.

One of the whole points behind conceal carrying is the phrase “concealed means concealed”. Specifically you don’t talk about, advertise, or otherwise acknowledge if you are or are not armed at any given time. This includes doing everything possible to make sure you aren’t printing. Not because printing is illegal per se (depends on the jurisdiction), but because the idea is that if no one knows if you or anyone else is carrying, no one has an advantage if they decide to attack you. Everything that Congresswoman Boebert has done in this ad, which is designed to bring in donations and rile up her constituents back in Rifle, Colorado, is tactically stupid. She’s advertised to the entire world that she is and will carry, where on her body she is carrying, and having the weapon print because of how she carries. Anyone who wants to basically take her gun from her and feed it to her now has the upper hand.

Moron Labe!

Open thread.

    2. 2.

      FelonyGovt

      Thank you for this. As someone who knows zero about guns (and doesn’t want to know), I always wondered about the morons walking around blabbing about “concealed carry” while it was obvious they were carrying a weapon.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Anya

      She’s such a poseur. I loathe these fake tough guy/gals that populate the Republican Party. It’s so nauseating. Who finds this impressive?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      The Moar You Know

      She should ask that pastor from Texas about carrying, but she can’t, because he’s dead from getting rushed at close range with zero training.  Shot with his own gun.  This one will end the same way if she doesn’t get a clue.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      I just watched 2 minutes of the orange menace speaking at his Georgia rally.  My eyes!  My soul!

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Elizabelle

      She’s Florida woman. Born in Altamonte Springs. I read her wiki entry, and the WaPost article.

      Lauren Boebert sounds like shit on the hoof. She’s a walking “own the libs” psychotic. She sounds like pure id.

      High school dropout. No college

      I regret to inform that I think this congressweasel is Miss Bianca’s newly elected “representative.”

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Constance Reader

      What’s the over/under on her being genuinely too fucking stupid to figure out that as an elected official, she is now the government.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      different-church-lady

      So, just wondering here: what is it she thinks is going to happen to her family while they’re visiting Congress that’s going to require firepower?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Chief Oshkosh

      Anyone who wants to basically take her gun from her and feed it to her now has the upper hand.

      Insightful or inciteful? We report; you decide. ;)

      Reply
    13. 13.

      The Moar You Know

      Every one of my students, all with multiple deployments to Iraq and/or Afghanistan, got flummoxed when I’d charge them from within 30 feet. It takes a lot of training to be able to actually respond properly when someone is charging you.

      I’ll take my answer off the line, Mr. Silverman, but I’m going to bet that your best option in a situation like that is to square up as best you can and either punch them in the face, or get low and take them down to the ground and try to grab any weapon they have.  I can’t think of any weapon the rushee could draw and use in that little amount of time.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      jonas

      Truly brilliant people — and I’ve known and met my share, including several world-renowned scientists — never discuss how big their brains are.  Likewise, people who are serious about defending themselves don’t pull this “hey everyone!! I’m packing heat!!” poseur shit, like Adam says.

      What a clown. And no wonder she’s a big hit in Trumpworld.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      raven

      “I would teach defenses against rushing attackers. Every one of my students, all with multiple deployments to Iraq and/or Afghanistan, got flummoxed when I’d charge them from within 30 feet”

       

      My DI told us “don’t be tryin to use this shit back on the block”!

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Not wearing jeans that tight is not something she would do because what she’s selling – both to her restaurant’s customers and to her potential voters is the sexy and hyper sexualized gun bunny

      Yup. A younger, quite possibly dumber and most probably less stable version of Sarah Palin.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      cain

      I’ve stayed in Rifle with my gf – it’s a pleasant enough town. They get most of their money through tourism – so everyone is friendly and the like. Other than that there isn’t really much to say about it.

      Sad to hear that the rep from that area is a total gun nuts + own the libs and hilarious that she’s originally from Florida – but also makes sense – I mean they make their gun nuts there pretty dumb.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      SiubhanDuinne

      She’s printing.

      I sorta kinda think I know what this means, but I’m not really sure. Could you (or someone) please provide a definition?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      cain

      @jonas:

      advertising that you’re packing heat only means that someone is gonna take it away from you. Like showing off valuables.

      It also makes people around you nervous because there are in fact psychos. Unless you are a white male with a certain “look” – you’ll probably be hassled by the cops as well.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      raven

      @SiubhanDuinne:
      “A visible indication that someone is carrying a concealed firearm. IE: An abnormal bulge under the armpit or in the waistband.
      Hey – see the guy in the Hawaiian shirt? Looks like he’s printing, he’s probably packing under there.”

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Elizabelle

      Oh wait.  You’re missing the WaPost article today on this little gun bunny performance artist.
      In ad, lawmaker vows to carry her Glock around D.C. and on Hill

      … “I walk to my office each morning by myself,” Boebert says. “So as a five-foot-tall, 100-pound woman I choose to protect myself legally, because I am my best security.”

      Boebert also accuses D.C. residents of not understanding “how we live in real America” — echoing the rhetoric of anti-statehood Republicans who have suggested that people who live in the nation’s capital are somehow separate from the rest of the United States.
      A spokesman for Boebert said she was not carrying the gun throughout the video shoot, despite the opening scene. D.C. gun laws do not recognize concealed-carry licenses from other states, and nonresidents must register firearms with D.C. police.
      ….

      Asked about the ad on Monday, acting D.C. police chief Robert J. Contee III said Boebert would have to follow applicable laws if she wanted to carry a firearm on city streets, and would be subjected to the same penalties as anyone else if she does not.

      “There are no exceptions in the District of Columbia,” Contee said. “We plan to reach out to the congresswoman’s office to make sure that she is aware of what the laws of the District of Columbia are, what the restrictions are.”
      … Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, the District’s nonvoting member of Congress, said Boebert’s comments suggesting that D.C. was not “real America” were “an insult to the residents of the District of Columbia who were part of the United States before most states, including her state.”

      Rep. Jared Huffman of California, who has led efforts among Democrats to ban guns on the grounds, called the ad “catnip to the gun-hugging donor class.”

      “That kind of grandstanding is clearly what this is about,” Huffman said. “It’s not about safety.”
      …  The 1967 law prohibiting the public from carrying guns on Capitol grounds was signed by President Lyndon B. Johnson (D) after race riots — back when “the Capitol was lightly guarded and White members of Congress were terrified about the Black Panthers charging into their offices,” as Huffman put it.

      Regulations created by the police board days later exempted members of Congress from the law but still prohibited them from carrying firearms in either legislative chamber.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Villago Delenda Est

      This woman doesn’t seem to realize that she is NOT an island; that those around her have a right to feel safe, too, and that precludes her packing heat when it’s obvious that the lights are on but she’s not in her ammosexual home.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      danielx

      @The Moar You Know:

      From what I’ve read, the rule of thumb for policemen/women is that if someone is within 21 feet and rushes you with a knife you’re going to get cut if you don’t already have your weapon drawn. Unless you’re a honest-to-god fast draw expert, which is an exceedingly rare skill.

      Also: is it permissible to shoot someone who exposes you, your wife and daughter to COVID-19 because they apparently did not know the meaning of the word “quarantine”? Asking for a friend.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Elizabelle:

      High school dropout. No college

      According to her Wikipedia entry, she advocates eliminating the U. S. Department of Education.

      Surprise, surprise.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Elizabelle:

      Boebert also accuses D.C. residents of not understanding “how we live in real America” — echoing the rhetoric of anti-statehood Republicans who have suggested that people who live in the nation’s capital are somehow separate from the rest of the United States

      Not just DC, any big city/metro area, where the overwhelming majority of Americans live, is not “real America”. Again, shades of Palin. The idea long predated Palin, of course

      Reply
    31. 31.

      jonas

      @The Moar You Know:  I’m going to bet that your best option in a situation like that is to square up as best you can and either punch them in the face, or get low and take them down to the ground and try to grab any weapon they have.

      I think he’s talking about someone charging you *even if you’re armed* is a tough situation to respond to. Like Adam, I do martial arts and the training is, if someone threatens you with a knife, get da fuq outta there. Put as much distance between yourself and the attacker as possible. Your average thug isn’t a ninja and most knives can’t be effectively thrown over any distance. If it’s a gun, or you think they have a gun, and you’re only a few yards away (and surrender/compliance isn’t an option), rush ’em. Fast. They’ll get flummoxed and hopefully won’t have time to aim well enough to hit you before you disarm them or take them down. You may get shot, but if you run and they decide to draw a bead on you and fire, your chances of being mortally wounded are much higher.

      People think just having a conceal/carry weapon automatically makes you a badass, but using it effectively is bloody serious business and if you’re not cool as a cucumber and lightning fast with a good aim, a fast-moving thug who knows what they’re doing will get you. Ask that (now dead) Texas pastor how that worked out for him the other day.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      toine

      Does the Constitution actually apply in Fake America? She seems to be making quite a few assumptions about Fake America now that she is no longer in Real America…

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Redshift

      I would also like to argue that contrary to her claims, Washington, DC is not particularly dangerous.

      Yeah, it’s really not. There are not-great areas like any city, but nowhere a congressperson is going to go. Like the wingnut protesters with their maps with vast swathes of “no go” areas, she and her supporters are racist assholes who are afraid of Black people.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Comrade Colette

      @danielx: Ugh. WTF is wrong with people? I hope you, your wife and daughter are OK. I hope the fucking idiot suffers horribly from paralyzing terror that they will drown in their own secretions. What happens after that is a matter of indifference, as long as they don’t spread it.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Ivan X

      There was a newly elected Tea Party member of the Senate in the criminally unseen Amazon Prime series Alpha House (by Garry Trudeau) who creates a standoff with Senate security when she performs a PR stunt by pulling her gun. That character sounds like the prototype for Boebert. Life imitates art yet again.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Alison Rose

      Okay so, I hate guns and I hate gun lovers and this chick is a fucking idiot and an embarrassment to womankind.

      BUT.

      And while I realize I’m a 5’11, 268 lbs white male who is built like the guys who do Strongman competitions, I’ve never felt even remotely unsafe doing so.

      The first part of that sentence is doing a lot of work. For women, the experience of walking alone anywhere, no matter how safe or how low the crime rates, is going to be massively different than it is for a white man. Not that I think her toting around a fucking Glock is going to protect her, because most likely a dude attacking her would be able to get it away from her in like two seconds…but just need to note that the idea of her being concerned for her physical safety as a woman in literally any town in any state in any country is not ridiculous, even if her response to it is, and that a large white man’s experience of safety means nothing regarding her own. It’s kind of like white people saying “Well gee, what are Black people upset about, I’ve never had any bad experiences with the cops!” Yeah, of course not.

      Again, don’t rake me over the coals, I’m not defending this little twat in the least. And I’m not implying that Adam thinks rape doesn’t exist or something. Just…that sentence bothered me, as a woman who has been put in fear of her physical safety in very very safe boring ass suburbia. I still would never carry a gun, though. And this woman is a dipshit.

      Reply

