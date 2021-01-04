Dr. Anthony Fauci and Surgeon General Jerome Adams disputed a claim by President Trump that federal data on COVID-19 cases and deaths in the U.S. is overblown https://t.co/SOW6l7FQ7y pic.twitter.com/eenyFS9kj6 — Reuters (@Reuters) January 4, 2021





The US had +194,337 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to over 21.1 million. The 7-day moving average continued bouncing back to over 216,000 per day. pic.twitter.com/X6iXiVYRJl — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) January 4, 2021

Interesting detail from the story: Basically every state is going to have to do this on some level because the US has no centralized data about people's jobs or medical conditions. Asking people to "prove" they're frontline workers or have diabetes is actually pretty difficult. pic.twitter.com/mhsjd3VFOC — Michael Hobbes (@RottenInDenmark) January 2, 2021

This seems… premature, given what we’re hearing about current distribution:

Moncef Slaoui, head of the federal vaccine program Operation Warp Speed, said the U.S. government may cut some doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine in half to speed rollout https://t.co/pOB6ziaeA1 pic.twitter.com/S3sd32MU4m — Reuters (@Reuters) January 4, 2021

He never took it seriously, as anything besides a PR problem. Meanwhile, roughly 2,500 Americans are dying every day, day after day. Perhaps you knew some of them. https://t.co/dJolMhFeJk — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) January 3, 2021

======

New numbers on the global #COVID19 #pandemic — grim and grimmer.

Global Cases = 85 million

USA cases = 20.6 million

World deaths = 1.84 million

USA deaths = 351,000

Reminder: These are undercounts due to reporting delays, lack of COVID-19 diagnoses, uncounted deaths in homes. pic.twitter.com/5GYxnY9fhh — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) January 3, 2021

Terrifying #COVID19 surges across London, England & Wales. Whether it's driven by the new mutant form of #SARSCoV2 or not is almost irrelevant — the UK is in the grips of catastrophic COVID spread. The #BorisJohnson govt is running out of tactical options short of 100% lockdown. https://t.co/Tb8ma6HLlk — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) January 3, 2021

NEW: Saturday update of latest UK Covid data The trend in test positivity since Christmas is genuinely scary, with lines climbing almost vertically in all English regions. On Christmas eve 17% of tests in London came back positive. Four days later that was 24% and accelerating pic.twitter.com/N70QHlhxHM — John Burn-Murdoch (@jburnmurdoch) January 2, 2021

BREAKING: Britain has inoculated the first patient in the world with the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. https://t.co/5CFEm7EMBQ — The Associated Press (@AP) January 4, 2021

If anyone was wondering I just landed @HeathrowAirport – not one person looked at my locator form, no temperature checks, no hand sanitizer in several of the dispensers I tried. No mention of the track and trace app anywhere. In Bahrain even supermarkets had these basics set up. — jenna (@jennaalansari) January 3, 2021

Germany is likely to extend a national lockdown beyond Jan. 10 to curb coronavirus infection rates that are still running high and putting huge strains on hospitals and health workers, politicians said at the weekend.​ https://t.co/a3qk2GsW5J — Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) January 3, 2021

France, under fire for slow vaccine rollout, hopes Moderna shots to arrive this week https://t.co/b111DAzW9C pic.twitter.com/0QNlQeu9aw — Reuters (@Reuters) January 4, 2021

India is holding vaccine drills ahead of mass inoculation drive. The country staged one of the biggest nationwide drills to start one of the world's largest #coronavirus vaccination programs https://t.co/xeDjhtxnGQ pic.twitter.com/9tZVYWC9Zi — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 4, 2021

Japan said it would consider declaring a state of emergency for the Greater Tokyo metropolitan area as coronavirus cases climb, casting fresh doubt over whether it can push ahead with the Olympics https://t.co/jOMPZCNqQq pic.twitter.com/6EGvIvZDOV — Reuters (@Reuters) January 4, 2021

Indonesia says to start COVID-19 vaccinations programme next week https://t.co/rIJVFAKUpI pic.twitter.com/k5iqZsKYyr — Reuters (@Reuters) January 4, 2021

Explainer-Why Indonesia is vaccinating its working population first, not elderly https://t.co/HQqk4fWMih pic.twitter.com/W2s8w2ejc2 — Reuters (@Reuters) January 4, 2021

Singapore will consider relaxing curbs for vaccinated travellers -govt official https://t.co/Ud88668lYq pic.twitter.com/eiSLY6yDvA — Reuters (@Reuters) January 4, 2021

Australia's most populous state reports zero COVID cases, urges thousands to get tested https://t.co/zRNsq893ki pic.twitter.com/KywSJl00fg — Reuters (@Reuters) January 4, 2021

Israel had early success in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, but that came at a cost Here's how Covid-19 changed lives in the countryhttps://t.co/Od0iKnioyr pic.twitter.com/FKYQ9d2WCo — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 3, 2021

Mexico reports 5,211 new coronavirus cases, 362 more deaths https://t.co/FD79qyjthD pic.twitter.com/GG7zY6wGz8 — Reuters (@Reuters) January 4, 2021

======

British Medical Journal urges New York Times to correct a report about the UK allegedly okaying "mix & match" vaccines. Story alleged if someone got a 1st shot from one maker but that type was no longer available, the 2nd could come from a different maker https://t.co/gFcVsOMkzd — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 3, 2021

Covaxin: Concern over 'rushed' approval for India Covid jab https://t.co/fWcEJWf9AU — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 4, 2021

With today’s authorizations in India, there are now 10 vaccines in use beyond trials (Pfizer, Moderna, Sputnik, AstraZeneca, CanSinBio, Vector Institute, Sinopharm, Sinovac, Wuhan, Bharat) https://t.co/8RbPgb3aHs — Carl Zimmer (@carlzimmer) January 3, 2021

======

Post-holiday spikes in #coronavirus cases are probably going to be 'scary' but very predictable. Increases will be driven by travel and other activities that brought people into close contact https://t.co/1pRqXuBcO4 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 3, 2021

A new COVID-19 field hospital is scheduled to open Monday in Lowell. This comes as coronavirus cases continue to surge throughout the Bay State. https://t.co/A4lPFph9ta — NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) January 2, 2021

A case every 6 seconds: The mayor of Los Angeles warns of the coronavirus’ spread in households. There are more than 2x as many Covid19 patients in Calif hospitals now as a month ago and many intensive care units in the state are overflowing https://t.co/0hVhQUjNFo — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 3, 2021

Students and staff at UC San Diego can now get coronavirus test kits from vending machines on campushttps://t.co/cf4X0qcOGz — KTLA (@KTLA) January 4, 2021