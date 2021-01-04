Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Sunday/Monday, Jan. 3-4

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Sunday/Monday, Jan. 3-4

This seems… premature, given what we’re hearing about current distribution:

    1. 1.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY yesterday:

      639 new cases, 56% are female. 892 people hospitalized, 139 patients in the ICU. We’re still at 592 deaths reported deaths.

      31% of the hospital beds are available on average and 27% of the ICU beds.

      10.1% positivity

      Yuck.

    2. 2.

      Mary G

      Almost every day my housemates hear of someone they know that has died of Covid, and it is horrifying. Their beloved doctor in Tijuana, the family accountant, her best friend’s ex-husband, a couple of second or third cousins, neighbors, coworkers in home health care. It really highlights the difference for me between Latinos and whites. I know maybe two or three people who have had it without being hospitalized, and none of my friends has died.

      Someone on Twitter joked that when we said to flatten the curve, we should’ve specified which axis we were talking about.

      ETA: Orange County health department took New Year’s day off, reported 4400 or so new cases on Jan. 2, then took Sunday off for computer upgrades. I dread checking it tomorrow. The y axis for hospitalizations has gone from 900 to 2400 and may have to be increased tomorrow, or not, as there is no more room.

