I think this deserves its own post. h/t Jim, Foolish Literalist

ETA: Here’s the audio if you can’t access WaPo

Wow. WaPo just released a recording showing President Trump attempting to blackmail Georgia's Secretary of State to overturn the election. Listen: pic.twitter.com/33SO6Tyx8u — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) January 3, 2021

Audio: Trump berates Ga. secretary of state, urges him to ‘find’ votes – The Washington Post https://t.co/2y9OmBJsjK — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 3, 2021

It is a WaPo link, but I’m assuming it will be available elsewhere soon.

👀

"Trump did most of the talking… calling Raffensperger a “child” and “either dishonest or incompetent”— and twice calling himself a “schmuck” for endorsing Kemp" "He was already tripping the emergency meter…so we were at 12 on a scale of 1 to 10, and now we're at 15."👇 pic.twitter.com/I8DzG4CLSv — Peabody's not sleeping well (@PeabodyA) January 3, 2021

It’s going to be a long, looong two weeks. Buckle up!

ETA: It took me a while to access the story (for some reason my subscription wasn’t working)