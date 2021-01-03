Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This Is Madness: Trump On Tape With GA SOS

I think this deserves its own post.  h/t Jim, Foolish Literalist

ETA: Here’s the audio if you can’t access WaPo

It is a WaPo link, but I’m assuming it will be available elsewhere soon.

It’s going to be a long, looong two weeks. Buckle up!

 

ETA: It took me a while to access the story (for some reason my subscription wasn’t working)

President Trump urged fellow Republican Brad Raffensperger, the Georgia secretary of state, to "find" enough votes to overturn his defeat in an extraordinary one-hour phone call Saturday that election experts said raised legal questions.

The Washington Post obtained a recording of the conversation in which Trump alternately berated Raffensperger, tried to flatter him, begged him to act and threatened him with vague criminal consequences if the secretary of state refused to pursue his false claims, at one point warning that Raffensperger was taking "a big risk."

Throughout the call, Raffensperger and his office's general counsel rejected Trump's assertions, explaining that the president is relying on debunked conspiracy theories and that President-elect Joe Biden's 11,779-vote victory in Georgia was fair and accurate.

 

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2. 2.

      Brachiator

      “Trump did most of the talking… calling Raffensperger a “child” and “either dishonest or incompetent”— and twice calling himself a “schmuck” for endorsing Kemp”

      Same old Trump. Some GOP officeholders don’t seem to realize that they don’t have to take Trump’s calls anymore.

    4. 4.

      Elizabelle

      Amy Gardner in the WaPost.  Her first paragraphs.  Kudos to her.

      President Trump urged fellow Republican Brad Raffensperger, the Georgia secretary of state, to "find" enough votes to overturn his defeat in an extraordinary one-hour phone call Saturday that election experts said raised legal questions.

      The Washington Post obtained a recording of the conversation in which Trump alternately berated Raffensperger, tried to flatter him, begged him to act and threatened him with vague criminal consequences if the secretary of state refused to pursue his false claims, at one point warning that Raffensperger was taking "a big risk."

      Throughout the call, Raffensperger and his office's general counsel rejected Trump's assertions, explaining that the president is relying on debunked conspiracy theories and that President-elect Joe Biden's 11,779-vote victory in Georgia was fair and accurate.

    5. 5.

      MattF

      And, as I wrote below, one can assume Trump is calling R Senators and haranguing them similarly. Difference is that if you’re a Senator, you’re apparently not allowed to say ‘NO’, even if it means political suicide.

    6. 6.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Tom Nichols @RadioFreeTom ·3m
      This entire conversation is an impeachable offense and instead Republicans, especially in the Sedition Caucus, will go to the wall to defend it.

    8. 8.

      Elizabelle

      More WaPost:

      “The people of Georgia are angry, the people in the country are angry,” he said. “And there’s nothing wrong with saying, you know, um, that you’ve recalculated.”

      Raffensperger responded: “Well, Mr. President, the challenge that you have is, the data you have is wrong.”

      At another point, Trump said: “So look. All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”

      The rambling and at times incoherent conversation offered a remarkable glimpse of how consumed and desperate the president remains about his loss, unwilling or unable to let the matter go and still believing he can reverse the results in enough battleground states to remain in office.

    10. 10.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Surely this is criminal. Impeachable. I thought long ago that Trump could never shock me, but I am horrified by this.

      And, while the four minutes is incriminating enough, I hope the full hour leaks out soon. How can Raffensperger remain a member of the Republicans party after this?

    13. 13.

      Elizabelle

      Collusion!

      Several of [Trump’s] allies were on the line as he spoke, including White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and conservative lawyer Cleta Mitchell, a prominent GOP lawyer whose involvement with Trump’s efforts had not been previously known.

    14. 14.

      Parfigliano

      I love how in this country whatever a person with money does is in a murkie gray area when if Joe Nobody did the same thing prosecutors have no trouble decieding the act is criminal

    15. 15.

      Zzyzx

      The good news is that a lot of people are indeed turned off by this which is why he lost. The bad news is that some 30% of the country will automatically believe this and it’s hard to build a society when that large of a population refuses to accept that they could be outnumbered.

    16. 16.

      Elizabelle

      WaPost:

      During their conversation, Trump issued a vague threat to both Raffensperger and Ryan Germany, the secretary of state’s legal counsel, suggesting that if they don’t find that thousands of ballots in Fulton County have been illegally destroyed to block investigators — an allegation for which there is no evidence — they would be subject to criminal liability.

    17. 17.

      Mike in NC

      Dear Speaker Pelosi: please impeach Putin’s stooge once again before the Secret Service dumps his shit on the sidewalk outside 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

      Reply
      Elizabelle

      WaPost:

      Trump also told Raffensperger that failure to act by Tuesday would jeopardize the political fortunes of David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, Georgia’s two Republican senators whose fate in that day’s runoff elections will determine control of the U.S. Senate.

      Trump said he plans to talk about the fraud on Monday, when he is scheduled to lead an election eve rally in Dalton, Ga. — a message that could further muddle the efforts of Republicans to get their voters out.

    20. 20.

      Brachiator

      @Elizabelle:

      Several of [Trump’s] allies were on the line as he spoke, including White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and conservative lawyer Cleta Mitchell, a prominent GOP lawyer whose involvement with Trump’s efforts had not been previously known.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Elizabelle

      WaPost:

      [Trump] also took aim at Kemp’s 2018 opponent, Democrat Stacey Abrams, trying to shame Raffensperger with the idea that his refusal to embrace fraud has helped her and Democrats generally. “Stacey Abrams is laughing about you,” he said. “She’s going around saying, ‘These guys are dumber than a rock.’ What she’s done to this party is unbelievable, I tell you.”

      The secretary of state repeatedly sought to push back, saying at one point, “Mr. President, the problem you have with social media, that — people can say anything.”

      “Oh this isn’t social media,” Trump retorted. “This is Trump media. It’s not social media. It’s really not. It’s not social media. I don’t care about social media. I couldn’t care less.”

    23. 23.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @Parfigliano: The seditious Senators who vote not to accept the election result are all lone wolves, not indicative of any problem in the Republican party as a whole.

      The Proud Boys are all lone wolves too. Not part of any kind of seditious organization.

    25. 25.

      debbie

      Jesus. I checked Rob Portman’s Twitter feed to see what the weasel was up to. He’s pimping that bipartisan commission. Conservatvies have flooded his feed, congratulating and agreeing with him even though people are pointing out the votes have already been verified multiple times and verified.

      Sorry, but I don’t see this disappearing after the 6th. Even with that fucking tape.

    27. 27.

      Elizabelle

      Toward the end of WaPost story:  LOL.  Raffensperger ended the conversation.

      It was clear from the call that Trump has surrounded himself with aides who have fed his false perceptions that the election was stolen. When he claimed that more than 5,000 ballots were cast in Georgia in the name of dead people, Raffensperger responded forcefully: “The actual number was two. Two. Two people that were dead that voted.”

      But later, Meadows said, “I can promise you there are more than that.”

      Another Trump lawyer on the call, Kurt Hilbert, accused Raffensperger’s office of refusing to turn over data to assess evidence of fraud, and also claimed awareness of at least 24,000 illegally cast ballots that would flip the result to Trump.

      “It stands to reason that if the information is not forthcoming, there’s something to hide,” Hilbert said. “That’s the problem that we have.”

      Reached by phone Sunday, Hilbert declined to comment.

      …. Yet Trump also recognized that he was failing to persuade Raffensperger or Germany of anything, saying toward the end, “I know this phone call is going nowhere.”

      But he continued to make his case in repetitive fashion, until finally, after more than an hour, Raffensperger put an end to the conversation: “Thank you, President Trump, for your time.”

      Alice Crites contributed to this report.

      Updated January 3, 2021

    30. 30.

      Brachiator

      @debbie

      Sorry, but I don’t see this disappearing after the 6th. Even with that fucking tape.

      It may not disappear, but it won’t go anywhere, either. People who are angry and want to hang onto to fantasies and conspiracy theories will continue to do so.

      Trump will continue to blow gas until he is out of the White House forever.

    32. 32.

      pat

      I don’t get it.  As far as I know, there are not enough votes in Georgia to overturn the electoral college.

      WTF?

      When do the men in white coats barge into the Oval Office with the straitjacket?

    33. 33.

      Elizabelle

      If comment does not come out of moderation:

      Raffensperger finally brought the telecon to an end.  Trump was just rambling and repeating himself.

      Raffensperger:   “Thank you, President Trump, for your time.”

      And:  the WaPost reports Trump’s claims show he’s surrounded by aides who are feeding him this crap, but isn’t it the rightwing media environment too?

      At this point, even the NY Post has told Trump to give it up.

      Nowhere in the Post, but what we have to remember is behind Trump’s desperation:

      Once his ass is out of the Oval, Trump is in a world of legal trouble.  He is looking at a lifetime of litigation, and maybe even prison.

      I tire of people telling us Trump is going to get away with everything.  Clearly, he does not believe that.

      And it would be morally wrong not to prosecute.  Why leave the bar so low for the next autocrat?

    35. 35.

      Felanius Kootea

      The thing is that he eventually starts to believe his own B.S. Constructs his own demented reality with the backing of people like Meadows. Is it worth impeaching him again just so it’s clear he can’t run in 2024?

    39. 39.

      The Moar You Know

      This is an attempt to overthrow a lawfully elected government of the United States of America.

      I don’t even know what else to say.  There it is.

    40. 40.

      RaflW

      Props to the source. Leaking this today should inflict maximum damage on Cruz, Hawley and the other 10 senate cretins.

    42. 42.

      boatboy_srq

      @Elizabelle: I think “whose involvement with Trump’s efforts had not been previously known” is going to be a phrase we will be seeing quite a lot in the coming months.

    49. 49.

      J.

      Can you imagine if ANY Democrat did that what the Republicans would do? (That’s a rhetorical question. We all know what they would do. They would impeach him immediately and call for him to be jailed.)

      January 20th can’t come soon enough. Though Trump will still be awful and tens of millions of Americans will still adore him. Ick.

    50. 50.

      Jinchi

      @Brachiator: Some GOP officeholders don’t seem to realize that they don’t have to take Trump’s calls anymore.

      If they hadn’t taken the call, we’d never have heard the tape. Now they’ve publicized evidence of Trump shaking down Republican officials.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      RaflW

      @SiubhanDuinne: I just hope Raffensperger has excellent, round the clock security. Because the wingnuts will – without evidence – blame him for leaking this. And there are murderously deranged people out there (as Michigan’s governor can attest).

    52. 52.

      Brachiator

      @Felanius Kootea:

      The thing is that he eventually starts to believe his own B.S. Constructs his own demented reality with the backing of people like Meadows.

      Sad thing is that Trump has always been pathetic and demented.

    53. 53.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Elizabelle:

      threatened him with vague criminal consequences

      Sorry, I need specific criminal consequences.  Too lazy to be specific.

      ETA

      at one point warning that Raffensperger was taking “a big risk.”

      Nice vague something you got here.  Be a shame if something vaguely happened to it.

    55. 55.

      zhena gogolia

      Trump’s contempt for democracy is laid bare. Once again. On tape.Pressuring an election official to “find” the votes so he can win is potentially criminal,And another flagrant abuse of power by a corrupt man who would be a despot, if we allowed him.We will not. https://t.co/YH7VtLJn3x— Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) January 3, 2021

    57. 57.

      germy

      “Because of what you’ve done to the president, a lot of people aren’t going out to vote, and a lot of Republicans are going to vote negative, because they hate what you did to the president. Okay? They hate it. And they’re going to vote.” https://t.co/devfoQWJeW
      — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 3, 2021

      They will vote negative.

      And really only a minor point here but for all the effort by some aides to suggest Trump shut the door on Powell, he never has. And he never has stopped believing in some of her Dominion conspiracy theories. https://t.co/Y1fuji4FU1
      — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 3, 2021

      Sidney Powell really got inside his head. Or vice versa.

    58. 58.

      zhena gogolia

      Agreeing with Kristol again, my Gawd.

      As a matter of political hygiene and constitutional precedent, the House Judiciary Committee should at least draft articles of impeachment based on this call, even if there's not time for the House to adopt them.https://t.co/L0us4YjoPQ— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 3, 2021

    59. 59.

      Jinchi

      @germy: “ask yourself if Trump is less or more likely to tell people not to vote when he goes to his GA rally tomorrow “

      Convince Trump that Perdue and Loeffler are laughing at him and it’s all over.

    60. 60.

      Elizabelle

      @germy:   It’s all horserace with Maggie FTF Maggie Haberman, isn’t it?

      NY Times does not have a story up yet on web, at least not on quick survey of its frontpage.

    61. 61.

      MattF

      Note that @msnbc has posted a tweet saying that they have the tape. Whoever is doing this is going all the way.

    63. 63.

      Kent

      Anyone here realize that here were only Republicans on each end of this phone call.  Republican principals and their “trusted” aids.  No one else.  This wasn’t some sort of bipartisan thing, this was 100% internal GOP.

      Yet the Washington Post seems to have immediately landed a perfect audio copy.  Almost as it happened.

      There are lots and lots of folks who are really done with Trump I suspect.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      patrick II

      I’m curious as to who leaked the tape.  My first take would be Brad Raffensperger or someone in his office who didn’t appreciate being threatened with criminal liability.

    67. 67.

      Elizabelle

      @MazeDancer:   WaPost put it up on Youtube!  Good for them.

      In the early ’70s, less than this brought congressional Republicans to the White House to say “it’s time to step down.”

    68. 68.

      RaflW

      @Parfigliano: One of the things I’ve noticed: Apparently Martha Stewart wasn’t rich enough, because she went to jail for things about which Sen. Kelly Loeffler has gotten a complete pass.

    69. 69.

      sphouch

      @pat: I suspect the objective is not to undo the election results simply with GA, but to use the pressure campaign (assuming that he would be able to convince Raffensberger to falsly claim a contrary election result) as “proof” that the election was fraudulent in one of the swing states, and therefore the other swing states are similarly tainted and the “real” results need to be announced.  Priming for a snowball effect.
      If the president* can get one state to change their position, then they have more ammunition to attack the others, or to justify not vacating office.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      The Moar You Know

      gopCan you imagine if ANY Democrat did that what the Republicans would do?

      @J.: They wouldn’t have time.  Dems would jail that person themselves.  Instantly.  The Democratic party seems to understand, most of it anyway, what the term “existential threat” means.   That the Republicans refuse to touch this guy because they think it will hurt their re-election prospects (it will not and McConnell understands that) is incomprehensible.  If they don’t take him out now he’s going to sit on the sidelines and take his best shots at the GOP until the day he dies.

    74. 74.

      Brachiator

      @Jinchi:

      Some GOP officeholders don’t seem to realize that they don’t have to take Trump’s calls anymore.

      If they hadn’t taken the call, we’d never have heard the tape. Now they’ve publicized evidence of Trump shaking down Republican officials.

      Fair point.

      Trump and his enablers are increasingly reckless. They don’t care anymore.

    76. 76.

      Elizabelle

      Maybe Raffensperger and staff released this tape to help protect his fellow Secretaries of State in other swing states?

    77. 77.

      patrick II

      @sphouch:

      We have put this behind us, but the Wisconsin Supreme Court only allowed the Biden electors by a 4-3 margin.  Three Republican judge traitors.  That would have been two of the three states needed.  This was a close thing.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      sphouch

      @patrick II: Very good point, and one that, as soon as you mentioned it, came roaring back.  What gets me is that I can’t figure out why Trump is the hill these guys are willing to sacrifice the Republic for.
      I wish I could remember the quote or who said it all those years ago, but the Trump administration seems to be the personification of the adage that Democrats run for office because they want to do things to help the people while Republicans run for office because they wants power.

    87. 87.

      Elizabelle

      @germy:   He is. He suspects his life as he knows it is over once he’s shorn of the protections of the Oval Office.

      Prison.  It could happen.

    88. 88.

      Brachiator

      @MattF:

      Note that @msnbc has posted a tweet saying that they have the tape. Whoever is doing this is going all the way.

      I almost wonder if Fox News has a copy.

      CNN has the story with a link to the audio.

      The UK Guardian has the story.

    89. 89.

      Cheryl Rofer

      We should see the ads against Perdue and Loeffler any minute now

      [clip from Trump tape]

      Perdue and Loeffler support this gangster.

      Vote for Ossoff and Warnock, honest men.

       

      I’m not very good at that, but you get the idea.

    90. 90.

      Almost Retired

      Seems like a lot of trouble to flip a state that won’t change the electoral result, but I suspect losing reliably-red Georgia and Arizona really, really gets under his thin, blotchy, drooping skin.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      different-church-lady

      The bounds of “normal” keep getting pushed back, foot by foot. Every time they get pushed, a few more people think it’s acceptable. Trump has lost the election, but he’s still fighting the war to install evil into minds of more and more and more Americans. Comparisons to Nazi Germany are NOT exaggerations.

    97. 97.

      boatboy_srq

      @sphouch: I suspect a lot of the urgency now stems from Reichwing chagrin that in 2008 Shrub did nothing like this and thus allowed That Blah Person™ to move into the WH.

    98. 98.

      Elizabelle

      And all this is happening while more than a Pearl Harbor or 9/11 of Americans are dying, every single day, of a pandemic.

    100. 100.

      boatboy_srq

      @Baud: If you commit a crime, you’re in trouble. If you commit ALL the crimes, it’s the judicial system that’s in trouble.

      /s

    101. 101.

      germy

      At one point in the call, Trump alleged that votes were scanned three times.

      “You know, they put ‘em in three times,” Trump said, to which Raffensperger said the president’s claim was untrue.

      “We did an audit of that and we proved conclusively that they were not scanned three times,” he said.

      https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trump-begs-georgia-secretary-state-overturn-election-results-remarkable-hourlong-n1252692?cid=sm_npd_nn_tw_ma

    102. 102.

      Spanky

      Welp, ianal and all that, but I would hope this shows incontrovertible proof that Trump broke GA state laws. Now where’s the GA grand jury to draw up charges?

    103. 103.

      🐾BillinGlendaleCA

      @sphouch:

      If the president* can get one state to change their position, then they have more ammunition to attack the others, or to justify not vacating office.

      Unless Congress certifies him the winner of the Electoral College vote on Wednesday, the office leaves him at noon of the 20th.

    107. 107.

      Elizabelle

      @different-church-lady:   No.  Not exaggerations at all.

      Joseph Goebbels (Naza propaganda minister) would be rubbing his hands in glee at all the damage we can do now with social media and instantaneous communication of lie upon lie upon lie.

      Flood the zone with bullshit.

      Reply
    112. 112.

      boatboy_srq

      @Elizabelle: They’re consoling themselves that most of the deaths are Dems. (Which somehow makes it OK, because only MAGAts are patriotic Muricans. Or something.)

      Except it’s unlikely even that is true now.

    113. 113.

      Elizabelle

      @Baud:

      Trump is insanely popular among the GOP base politically insane.

      It’s a fever that has to break. We are not safe with this.

    121. 121.

      germy

      Joe Gillis: I didn’t know you were planning a comeback.
      Norma Desmond: I hate that word. It’s a return, a return to the millions of people who have never forgiven me for deserting the screen.

    122. 122.

      Elizabelle

      @boatboy_srq:   COVID is killing GOP politicians.

      Ben Chafin, state senator from southwest Virginia.  He broke with his party and voted for Medicaid expansion, rest his soul.

      (He replaced the Democratic cretin who agreed to vote against Medicaid expansion under McAuliffe in exchange for a job for himself and judicial post for his daughter.  Didn’t fly, and the next senator — a Republican — actually voted as his constituents needed.)

    124. 124.

      Amir Khalid

      @pat:

      Trump is so terrified for his future that he’s not thinking straight. He’s been like this since the media called it for Biden two months ago: having his lawyers go to states where he was behind by thousands of votes, and challenge mere dozens or hundreds of ballots.

      But the jig is up, and now the coppers are banging on the door.

    129. 129.

      Elizabelle

      The Associated Press.  Lead in to a longer story, with a lot about how this might play out in the Georgia races for Senate.  Nice of Trump to give them breaking news from Georgia.

      ATLANTA (AP) — President Donald Trump badgered and pleaded with Georgia’s election chief to overturn Joe Biden’s win in the state, suggesting in a telephone call that the official “find” enough votes to hand Trump the victory.

      The conversation Saturday was the latest step in an unprecedented effort by a sitting president to pressure a state official to reverse the outcome of a free and fair election that he lost. The renewed intervention and the persistent and unfounded claims of fraud by the first president to lose reelection in almost 30 years come nearly two weeks before Trump leaves office and two days before twin runoffs in Georgia that will determine control of the Senate.

      Trump confirmed in a tweet Sunday that he had spoken with Georgia’s secretary of state, Republican Brad Raffensperger, who tweeted that claims Trump made during the call were untrue.

      Audio snippets of the conversation were posted online by The Washington Post. A recording of the call was later obtained by The Associated Press from a person who was on the call.

      The president, who has refused to accept his loss to the Democratic president-elect, is heard telling Raffensperger at one point: “All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”

      Georgia certified election results showing that Biden won the state’s Nov. 3 election by 11,779 votes.

    130. 130.

      debbie

      Too little, too late, Liz:

      NEWS –> I've obtained the memo House GOP Conference Chair @Liz_Cheney sent to her colleagues re: Jan 6th electoral objections. She says proposed actions by some Republicans would set an "exceptionally dangerous precedent," calling the commission idea "even more problematic." pic.twitter.com/qy0cTySNqP— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 3, 2021

    131. 131.

      patrick II

      @Keith P.:

      I read the other day that Trump is furious with Jared for screwing up the coronavirus response among other things.  As if Trump had no part in inappropriately promoting him to chief of everything.  I hope he stays furious — it would not be beyond Trump’s vindictive nature to not pardon Jared.  Ivanka may have to have a few words with her dad.

    133. 133.

      MattF

      @Amir Khalid: ‘Thinking straight’ is not an element of Trump’s behavioral repertoire. Trump is what he is and is not changing. I’d focus on the guilty fools (including Senators) surrounding him, who feed him what he wants to hear.

    134. 134.

      Elizabelle

      CNN has an enormous headline up on their website now.
      Report: Trump asks GA officials to ‘find’ votes to tilt election

    140. 140.

      RSA

      @Elizabelle:

      “It stands to reason that if the information is not forthcoming, there’s something to hide,” Hilbert said. “That’s the problem that we have.”

      Funny thing—that’s what we said about Trump’s tax returns… and the minutes of Trump’s meetings with Russian government officials… and Trump’s Ukraine phone call transcript…

      THIS ELECTION WAS PERFECT.

    142. 142.

      Jinchi

      @Brachiator: Remember when Governor Ducey’s phone started ringing “Hail to the Chief” as he certified the election in Arizona. It would’ve been even funnier if he had simply accepted the call, put it on speaker phone and let Trump rant for the audience.

      But in any case, Republicans know they don’t have to take his calls. Governor Kemp has reportedly been dodging for a while now.

    146. 146.

      germy

      This caught my attention:

      Trump says: “Under law, you’re not allowed to give faulty election results.”

      As Trump: tries to induce and procure Georgia election officials to give faulty election results.

      Induce and procure = crimes under 18 USC 2.pic.twitter.com/6SBdxCfyh3

      — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) January 3, 2021

      Trump has (in 2011, his spawn in 2016) in the past gotten away with campaign finance crimes by claiming he's too stupid to know this is a crime.

      But he was citing law while committing the crime here. https://t.co/SG1w8EHeRD

      — Dr. emptywheel (@emptywheel) January 3, 2021

    148. 148.

      Spanky

      Hakeem Jeffries has nominated Nancy SMASH for Speaker. No further updates WaPo as to other nominations on the D side.

    149. 149.

      Elizabelle

      I am wondering if this tape was also released to warn (fellow) Republicans they’d better climb their way down the limb and closer to the tree.  “Be careful of supporting Trump on this.”

