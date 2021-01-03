I think this deserves its own post. h/t Jim, Foolish Literalist
ETA: Here’s the audio if you can’t access WaPo
Wow. WaPo just released a recording showing President Trump attempting to blackmail Georgia's Secretary of State to overturn the election.
Listen: pic.twitter.com/33SO6Tyx8u
— Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) January 3, 2021
Audio: Trump berates Ga. secretary of state, urges him to ‘find’ votes – The Washington Post https://t.co/2y9OmBJsjK
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 3, 2021
It is a WaPo link, but I’m assuming it will be available elsewhere soon.
"Trump did most of the talking… calling Raffensperger a “child” and “either dishonest or incompetent”— and twice calling himself a “schmuck” for endorsing Kemp"
"He was already tripping the emergency meter…so we were at 12 on a scale of 1 to 10, and now we're at 15."👇 pic.twitter.com/I8DzG4CLSv
— Peabody's not sleeping well (@PeabodyA) January 3, 2021
It’s going to be a long, looong two weeks. Buckle up!
ETA: It took me a while to access the story (for some reason my subscription wasn’t working)
President Trump urged fellow Republican Brad Raffensperger, the Georgia secretary of state, to “find” enough votes to overturn his defeat in an extraordinary one-hour phone call Saturday that election experts said raised legal questions.
The Washington Post obtained a recording of the conversation in which Trump alternately berated Raffensperger, tried to flatter him, begged him to act and threatened him with vague criminal consequences if the secretary of state refused to pursue his false claims, at one point warning that Raffensperger was taking “a big risk.”
Throughout the call, Raffensperger and his office’s general counsel rejected Trump’s assertions, explaining that the president is relying on debunked conspiracy theories and that President-elect Joe Biden’s 11,779-vote victory in Georgia was fair and accurate.
