I’m going to bigfoot myself with an Authors in Our Midst post in a couple of minutes, but I wanted you to have an open thread to discuss other things. But stop by the Authors’ post to check out the latest author highlighted.

Meanwhile, here is Bixby unboxing his gifts.

Bixby LOVES his boxes, so I saved a box and packed some new chew toys into it. He had much more fun opening the box than playing with the toys.

Funny story I may have told you before, but he loved boxes AND our UPS driver when he was still a puppy (100 lb puppy) and one day on a walk, he almost knocked over the UPS driver, trying to get to the boxes the driver was carrying. I was embarrassed, the driver was amused.

Also, I made some hopped up chocolate chip cookies, adding coconut and oatmeal because why not? Recipe here.

Open thread!