You are here: Home / Open Threads / Sunday Open Thread: Cookies and a Puppeh

Sunday Open Thread: Cookies and a Puppeh

by | 38 Comments

This post is in: 

I’m going to bigfoot myself with an Authors in Our Midst post in a couple of minutes, but I wanted you to have an open thread to discuss other things. But stop by the Authors’ post to check out the latest author highlighted.

Meanwhile, here is Bixby unboxing his gifts.

Sunday Open Thread: Cookies and a Puppeh

Bixby LOVES his boxes, so I saved a box and packed some new chew toys into it. He had much more fun opening the box than playing with the toys.

Funny story I may have told you before, but he loved boxes AND our UPS driver when he was still a puppy (100 lb puppy) and one day on a walk, he almost knocked over the UPS driver, trying to get to the boxes the driver was carrying. I was embarrassed, the driver was amused.

Also, I made some hopped up chocolate chip cookies, adding coconut and oatmeal because why not? Recipe here.

Sunday Open Thread: Cookies and a Puppeh 1

Open thread!

    38Comments

    4. 4.

      mrmoshpotato

      Does the big fella tear boxes to shreds like my sister’s pitbull does?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Our little guy (beagle mix) likes to shred tissues and napkins. I have a habit of accumulating them in my pockets, and he’ll pick my pockets and then take his treasure off to shred at various favorite perches around the house, We usually don’t catch him at it, we just find the evidence.

      When we first adopted him at 18 months, he used to love to shred toys, especially squeaky toys. We had a running joke about Sam being able to perform a double squeaker-ectomy is 30 seconds. His brain actually seems to have matured in that aspect if not too many others, and we now actually own old doggie toys. With intact squeakers.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      TaMara (HFG)

      Seditious fool has President Pelosi trending on twitter and I’m here for it.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      There are those who call me...tim... (Still posh)

      Our pet peeve enjoys her rawhide chews but not just for chewing, oh no. She has to make Fetch happen. Throw it down the hallway, endangering all devices and fragiles, so she can start it all again. And she barks until you comply. Tedious, but hey.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      MagdaInBlack

      Gordita has had her pick of boxes this year, from amazon. She spent so much time in one I was starting to worry, but she got bored with it and moved on to a different one. Now she’s back to HER big red chair, boxes are suddenly ALL boring.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Elizabelle

      Homer Simpson voice:  “Coconut.”

      Will have to make up a batch of those cookies.  Have everything in the house to make those, and they would be divine with hot coffee for an alternative breakfast.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      narya

      I had a bunch of egg whites left over from the batch of hazelnut sable I made (one of which I filled w/ poached pears and hazelnut frangipane and the other of which is in the freezer), so I’ve been aging the whites, and today is macaron day. Also: venison cheesesteaks. And this morning’s run was slushy but not icy, so yay for that. I signed up for a year-long virtual challenge, so we’ll see how many states I can complete.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      planetjanet

      Could you substitute steel cut oats for the rolled oats? I keep steel cut oats around as a pantry staple, but not rolled oats.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Elizabelle

      @planetjanet:   I googled quickly and short answer:  no, too chewy with the long-cooking steel cut.  Some possibility short-cooking steel cut could work.

      You’ll want to research.  Appears you may be able to use a cup of long cooked steel cut — with additional flour — per cup of rolled oats.

      Happy googling.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Elizabelle

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:   Trump is such a criminal.

      Raff, flat out:   “Well, Mr. President, the challenge that you have is the data you have is wrong.”

      Very short pause, but Trump barrels on.  Starts asking about shredding.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Elizabelle

      Trump:  “Have they moved the inner parts of the [Dominion] machines, and replaced them with other parts?”

      Official:  “No.”

      Angela Merkel and others from the sane world have to be alternately laughing aloud and quite concerned about the coming 18 days.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Elizabelle

      @MattF:   Yesterday!  Jebus.  Was guessing this was from before Georgia certified.

      Fuck Trump.  The criminal.

      I hope this gets him in a LOT of trouble.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Elizabelle

      @planetjanet:   Think I saw that McCann (maker of steel cut oats) might have some info up on their website.

      It’s an interesting question you raise.  I just use rolled, but good to hear you might use others, in a pinch.  Even in meatloaf.

      But.  Coconut.   Mmmmmmm.

      Reply

