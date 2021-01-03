Right now we have well over half of Republicans convinced that Biden did not win the 2020 election legitimately, egged on by GOP elites, so by all means do let me know how to repair democracy with that antecedent condition. https://t.co/IZMyWKYoCy — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) January 3, 2021





Back in 2016 Hillary Clinton caught all kinds of hell for saying that half of Trump’s supporters fell into a “basket of deplorables” and retrospect I fear she was too optimistic. — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) January 2, 2021

“There are but two parties now: traitors and patriots. And I want hereafter to be ranked with the latter and, I trust, the stronger party." — Ulysses S. Grant, April 21, 1861 — Bruce E.H. Johnson (@BEHJ) January 3, 2021

Some of the same people who voted no on impeachment, saying that the remedy for malfeasance is an election, are now saying the remedy for the election is malfeasance. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) January 2, 2021

“I did sedition because I was up for re-election” is a helluva thing to explain to your grandkids. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) January 2, 2021

The radicalization of the Republican Party is the biggest political story of our lifetimes and the media is determined to hide it between the lines. It's infuriating. — Michael Hobbes (@RottenInDenmark) January 1, 2021

and as always, it's worth a reminder that throughout the trump presidency, *the alarmists have been right* https://t.co/zpaqDD8QUY — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) January 3, 2021

Trumpism is a movement that is increasingly characterized by losing repeatedly, but with increasing ferocity and futility. But the futility doesn't excuse the ferocity. At this point, multiple GOP politicos are the wholly-owned subsidiaries of right-wing infotainment shout-hosts. — David French (@DavidAFrench) January 2, 2021

Happy Almost-Two-Month Anniversary to Mick Mulvaney writing in the WSJ edit page: “If the president loses, will he participate in a peaceful transition?

“I am happy to answer: Yes. https://t.co/xNLmIFmOGx — Bill Grueskin (@BGrueskin) January 3, 2021

would it be too much to ask the secessionist shitheads adopt a flag where the stars are replaced with little letter T’s so the rest of us can continue to fly ours on the house without representing them — kilgore trout, brad r’s brother (@KT_So_It_Goes) January 3, 2021

i have a suggestion pic.twitter.com/XluBMa2EFQ — gg ?????? (@gina_goldberg) January 3, 2021

Realistically, the only way to avoid this now is to burn that strategy out of existence with an amendment taking Congress' ceremonial role in presidential elections away from them. They can't be trusted with it anymore, because they turned that ceremony into a constitutional bomb — Pwn All The Things (@pwnallthethings) January 3, 2021