Statler-Waldorf Mood Open Thread: The GOP Sedition Party

Statler-Waldorf Mood Open Thread: The GOP Sedition Party

      Punchy

      Just read that the Proud Boys have admitted they’ll show on 06Jan, but in colors amd styles that are more typical of ANTIFA. With the tinfoil hat firmly attached, it seems that they may attempt massive vandalism and violence, allow the Trumpisits to blame ANTIFA, and give cover for Trump to declare martial law. Flase flag + lies = crisis.
      When the hat is removed, I think they will show up, march, and trip over curbs and contract loads of COVID.

    4. 4.

      Nora

      I think it’s necessary but not sufficient to take away Congress’ ceremonial role in certifying elections.

      In terms of sufficient, I think there need to be serious consequences for undermining the Constitution.  If you can’t refuse to seat people who have openly attacked the Constitution, then they should all be removed from positions of power — committee chairmanships and the like.  I personally believe that no one who has broken his or her oath to defend and uphold the Constitution should be seated in any legislative body or indeed be given a job in any federal agency, but no doubt people will think that’s too harsh.

      There HAVE to be consequences.

    5. 5.

      Spanky

      Where can I order a thousand of those “Ask Me About Losing” flag decals with permanent adhesive? I know more than a few trucks in this county that need adorning.

    6. 6.

      Jerzy Russian

      @Nora:

       

      There HAVE to be consequences

      In addition to the things you listed, can the consequences include swift kicks on the nuts?

    8. 8.

      rikyrah

      Jake Tapper says he invited on all 12 GOP senators who are "involved in plotting this disgraceful effort" to overthrow the election but they all declined or failed to respond."It recalls what Ulysses Grant wrote in 1861: There are two parties now, traitors and patriots." pic.twitter.com/BJ50So94G6— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) January 3, 2021

    11. 11.

      SW

      I’m getting really tired of people misrepresenting the implosion of the Republican Party as an existential threat to the Nation.  Political parties come and go.  The Republican Party is in the process of going.  It is tearing itself apart and the process is ugly.  But that does not mean that the nation, the Republic writ large is in danger.  It is just that we live in a two party system and when one of them goes bat shit crazy and dies it is traumatic.  It always has been.  But the country will do just fine thank you.  And be better for it.  The modern Republican Party has been a malignant force for at least fifty years now.  It will be a blessing when it finally shuffles off its mortal coil and I for one welcome its death throes.  Again.  Don’t confuse the death of the Republican Party with the death of the Republic.  That is just fucking stupid talk. Although if you are a principled Republican it might feel that way.

    12. 12.

      Baud

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      As soon as Hawley makes some more populist noises against the Biden administration, his sedition will be forgotten.

      Our side always talks tough when we’re in the thick of things, but has short memories when it comes time to follow through months or years down the line.

    13. 13.

      mrmoshpotato

      Statler-Waldorf Mood Open Thread: The GOP Sedition Party

      Is their mood cursing a blue streak because 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬?

    14. 14.

      Jerzy Russian

      Realistically, the only way to avoid this now is to burn that strategy out of existence with an amendment taking Congress’ ceremonial role in presidential elections away from them. They can’t be trusted with it anymore, because they turned that ceremony into a constitutional bomb

      If we are amending the Constitution, then also get rid of the Electoral College. If not that, the expand Congress so that each Congressional district has roughly the same number of people. California should have roughly twice the number of districts it has now. Also too, let the party in the Senate whose members got the most votes choose the Majority Leader (the title of that role might have to change).

    15. 15.

      Gvg

      @Nora: there is no one above congress. Each branch has to be independent. Therefore the only body which can actually punish Congressmen are the other meme era of Congress, who have to be in the majority in order to do it and that is problematic. It hasn’t been till now, which is why only now is this coming up.
      i haven’t counted because it’s all insane, but it’s possible that the number of “contested” elections would hurt democrats more than republicans.

      refusing to seat an elected representative effectively disenfranchises the voters of that district, which is what democrats are arguing these trumpers are trying to do to Biden’s voters, so I think that is a dead end hope. No committee chairmenships and other things are on the table, but it has to be more subtle.

    17. 17.

      debbie

      @raven:

      Sedition is illegal, no? I think the issue is whether or not this is all talk or not.

      Wednesday will be a miserable day filled with bullshit.

    21. 21.

      thruppence

      Amending the Constitution requires supermajorities of both Houses of Congress and the state legislatures. Not going to happen. The debate would be worthwhile, though.

    23. 23.

      germy

      If Trump had won the PV, but lost the EC, McConnell would’ve abolished the EC over a weekend.

      — Nicole David 💛🐝 (@obbiecole) January 2, 2021

      Can we get rid of the electoral college?

    24. 24.

      debbie

      @Baud:

      So theoretically, if they actually overturned the results of the election without physical force/violence, it would be legal? Could the founders have foreseen this?

    29. 29.

      Gvg

      @Nora: there is no one above congress. Each branch has to be independent. Therefore the only body which can actually punish Congressmen are the other meme era of Congress, who have to be in the majority in order to do it and that is problematic. It hasn’t been till now, which is why only now is this coming up.
      i haven’t counted because it’s all insane, but it’s possible that the number of “contested” elections would hurt democrats more than republicans.

      refusing to seat an elected representative effectively disenfranchises the voters of that district, which is what democrats are arguing these trumpers are trying to do to Biden’s voters, so I think that is a dead end hope. No committee chairmenships and other things are on the table, but it has to be more subtle.

       

      @SW: I disagree, because 79 million idiots voted for them so they still have significant power and ability to damage us. Because people in those bubbles are living a different reality and are acting it.

      Nothing is idiot proof because sane intelligent people can’t design something to outsmart the truly dumb things they can’t imagine anyone would do.

      its also just upsetting to watch many people do really dumb insane things over and over and not learn anything. It’s like the universe is really chaos. This makes sane people’s brains hurt, and that is adding some hyperbole.

    30. 30.

      oldgold

      Trump understands only division.

      For four years he ruled by dividing the nation.

      Now, he seek to rule the GOP by division.

      In the short term division can be powerful, but by definition it always results in less.

    32. 32.

      Ken

      @Nora: I personally believe that no one who has broken his or her oath to defend and uphold the Constitution should be seated in any legislative body or indeed be given a job in any federal agency, but no doubt people will think that’s too harsh.

      It’s more merciful than some of the things I’ve been thinking. Also way more merciful than the historical norm.

    33. 33.

      germy

      Julian Assange called me worse than a Jew because I refused to publish private chat logs between Adrian Lamo and his wife and someone at WikiLeaks that revealed Lamo’s sexual and drug problems, a personal vendetta of Julian at the time. Worse than a Jew, for not publishing it.

      — Xeni Jardin (@xeni) January 3, 2021

      I wonder if he’s on the pardon list?

      I would just like to remind everybody about the time that Julian Assange called me “worse than a Jew”. May justice for his actions come today. May journalism not be harmed further in the process. He is a racist, a rapist, and a crime operative who harmed America for money.

      — Xeni Jardin (@xeni) January 3, 2021

    34. 34.

      MazeDancer

      Just finished reading – okay, with heavy skimming – Tom Ricks “First Principles”. It is very good.

      He uses letters and other primary sources to illuminate how the classical educations of the Founders affected their thinking.

      While there was constant bickering, and some out and out hatred, they all agreed power rested with the people. Their hearts would be as broken as ours are at the venal sedition happening now.

      Sometimes, when I hear Steve Schmidt expound rhapsodically on MSNBC, I can hear echos of how some of the more eloquent Founders might have sounded.

    35. 35.

      thruppence

      @Baud: Good idea. Let all of them stand up and say whether they believe all citizens have the right to vote. Clearly many don’t believe it, but get them on the record.

    36. 36.

      cope

      @Gvg: Or as Douglas Adams put it, “…a common mistake that people make when trying to design something completely foolproof is to underestimate the ingenuity of complete fools”.

    37. 37.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @rikyrah:

      Personally, I’d like each of the talkie programs like Tapper’s have three elements – people and business owners negatively affected by government policies or malfeasance, someone from the government side (or from the same party in the legislature) to defend or excuse it to their faces, and someone offering solutions.

      We fail when we neglect those who are losing.

    39. 39.

      RandomMonster

      @SW: It will be a blessing when it finally shuffles off its mortal coil

      Dying, or transforming itself into a fascist party? Only 60K votes stood in the way of a second Trump term and the end of the republic. I can’t feel so confident about the end of the Republican party.

    40. 40.

      oldgold

      @debbie:

      Yes, impeachment.

      Maddeningly the same feckless GOP Senators behind thwarting the electoral will of the voters, a year go argued against impeachment on the basis the election was near and the voters should be allowed to determine whether Trump remained President.

    41. 41.

      Baud

      @oldgold:

      She’s talking about an unconstitutional act by Congress people. You can’t impeach them. You may be able to kick them out of you have the votes, but you probably don’t.

    42. 42.

      dmsilev

      @germy: To get rid of it needs a constitutional amendment, which is really hard. To neuter it is easier. The National Popular Vote Compact, in which states that make up over 270 EVs all agree to have their electors support the national vote winner, is one approach. Expanding the House so that the number of EVs in a state is more closely proportional to population (ie diluting away the two ‘extra’ votes corresponding to the Senators) would be another method, especially if more states then went to the Nebraska/Maine allocation method.

    43. 43.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @debbie:

      The founders couldn’t have foreseen this, because they were merely men acting with a great deal of self-interest and quite a bit of general ignorance.

      Fact was, there were 6 million inhabitants of Great Britain, and 3 to 4 million in the North American colonies in revolt – as revolutionary fervor spread, it would have been logistically impossible for England to prevail on a strategic scale. Best they could hope for was tactical victories.

    44. 44.

      Punchy

      The prob is, ALL elections going forward are likely to go this route.  One election in Nov, then drama to see if local boards approve.  Then drama to see if state legys approve (and cast the proper electors). Then see if the EC will meet……

      And for every GOP attempt fail, at least 7 lawsuits with appeals up the line.  A complete shitshow every 2 years.   The country will never survive such abuse.

    45. 45.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @debbie:So theoretically, if they actually overturned the results of the election without physical force/violence, it would be legal?

      They tried that. The courts said no.

    49. 49.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @MazeDancer:

      I still can’t forget that Burr was a contemporary of the drafters of a bunch of imperfect documents, educated similarly. President Washington’s top general, also a contemporary and similarly educated, was a paid Spanish agent and involved in plots to hand the Trans-Appalachians to his paymasters.

      They were regular dudes prone to regular fuckups,  and we make a grave mistake when we deify them or assign them special wisdom.

    55. 55.

      MattF

      I’d like to see more awareness that the ‘voter fraud’ claim is a racial dogwhistle. Republicans won’t retreat on the claim because it sends the precise message they want to the voters they need.

    56. 56.

      germy

      In 2016, when I wrote about out how weird it was Trump et al were praising Julian Assange and inviting Russia to dump hacked emails on the Democrats, Julian began attacking and threatening me. Again. I was a member of an organization giving him money. I quit. I have questions.

      — Xeni Jardin (@xeni) January 3, 2021

    60. 60.

      Elizabelle

      @Nora:   @Jerzy Russian:  @dmsilev:

      Thank you to those of you who have suggested actions that could be taken.

      I despair at the “oh noes, we are powerless.”

      A democracy depends on an informed population, and peaceful transition of power.  Also a shared set of facts.

      The bullshit firehose has encouraged this type of insurrection, and it has got to stop.

    61. 61.

      germy

      Something how Dr. Fauci is revered by the LameStream Media as such a great professional, having done, they say, such an incredible job, yet he works for me and the Trump Administration, and I am in no way given any credit for my work. Gee, could this just be more Fake News?
      — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2021

      I spoke to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger yesterday about Fulton County and voter fraud in Georgia. He was unwilling, or unable, to answer questions such as the “ballots under table” scam, ballot destruction, out of state “voters”, dead voters, and more. He has no clue!
      — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2021

    62. 62.

      NotMax

      @NotMax – @Punchy

      I will append to what end? Martial law does not alter the cessation of Dolt 45’s term at 11:59:59 on the 20th and the beginning of Biden’s at 12:00:00.

    64. 64.

      Matt McIrvin

      @SW: We are entering a time of killing. The question is just how much killing there will be. If we’re lucky, we just get a bunch of political terrorists mostly blowing themselves up, like the Nashville guy, with the occasional Oklahoma City-scale bombing or mass shooting, and it’s not a huge general danger.

      But it could be worse.

      Hell, they’re already killing us and themselves with COVID-19 just by being dumbasses. That’s political and the death toll is comparable to a major war fought on US soil–just hidden away in ICUs and nursing homes. The question is just the extent to which it escalates to guns and bombs.

    69. 69.

      Roger Moore

      @Gvg:

      Nothing is idiot proof because sane intelligent people can’t design something to outsmart the truly dumb things they can’t imagine anyone would do.

      It’s not stupidity we have to worry about; it’s malice.  The real problem is that the Constitution is just a bunch of words; it takes people acting to make those words effective.  No matter how clever you are, no matter how many check and balances you put in the system, you can’t protect it from a large enough number of those people deciding to destroy the system rather than preserve it.

    70. 70.

      rikyrah

      It feels like one of the costs of many reporters normalizing Trump's behavior for the past 4 years is that Democrats are no longer going to sit back idly when reporters both-sides things or present false equivalencies.— David Darmofal (@david_darmofal) January 3, 2021

    71. 71.

      SW

      @Gvg: I’ve been working for the destruction of the Republican Party all of my adult life and I am not going to start wringing my hands now that it is happening.

    74. 74.

      Ian

      @dmsilev

      especially if more states then went to the Nebraska/Maine allocation method.

      Careful. We gotta undue the Gerrymandering first. I personally prefer doing it this way in theory, but if districts are set up to favor rethugs they could gain EC votes in blue states while craftily redistricting out dem voters in red states.

    77. 77.

      artem1s

      @Punchy:

      Just read that the Proud Boys have admitted they’ll show on 06Jan, but in colors amd styles that are more typical of ANTIFA.

      show up without their fetish items?  no guns, torches, camo, nazi flags?  what fun is that?  their social media may call for it, but I don’t think they are very good at getting their folks to conform to centralized organization. most of them will show up in their usual garb, hoping to jump in with the cops when the beat down starts.  and I have my doubts any will open themselves up to getting tear gassed by the cops like some common POC.

    78. 78.

      BlueGuitarist

      @dmsilev: Yes, expand the House.

      Problem with states allocating Electoral Votes by CD: even more R gerrymandering.

      Problem with National Popular Vote Compact: unenforceable and as the current malarkey shows, there’s no chance that Rs would abide by it unless working in their favor.

    79. 79.

      Roger Moore

      @JMG:

      Trump will try to remain President after 1/20. Don’t know what he’ll try, but he’ll try.

      He will claim to be the truly elected President and continue pretending to do the job.  He will have fake executive orders, a fake cabinet, appoint fake judges, and the whole nine yards.  He will maintain the charade as long as it keeps getting attention and money.

    82. 82.

      germy

      .@SenRonJohnson: "This fire was started when you completely ignored, for example, our investigation of Hunter Biden."

      @chucktodd: "Alright, I've had enough of hearing this. You've spent the last 2 years … carrying a lot of this crazy, conspiratorial water for Pres. Trump."

      — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) January 3, 2021

      Chuck Todd is lying. He has not "had enough of hearing this." Immediately after this, he asked Johnson more questions and allowed him to lie about the election, again

      Not sharing the video because it's pure misinformation. This is performative bullshit from both of them https://t.co/EE2ihKPypI

      — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) January 3, 2021

