You are here: Home / Election 2020 / Georgia Runoff Races / Stacey Abrams & Georgia: What Can My Contribution Do So Close to Election Day?

Stacey Abrams & Georgia: What Can My Contribution Do So Close to Election Day?

by

This post is in: , , ,

Several people have asked something like this:  “They have already raised an obscene amount of money for the Georgia runoffs, why do they need more money?  At some point, more money can’t make a difference.”

Stacey Abrams answers that question:

Mitch McConnell and his friends are pouring millions of dollars into Georgia and flooding our airwaves with ads.

We can’t stop his special interest money from pouring in during these last days, but you, right now, can help us reach more voters and turn them out on Tuesday. We saw the power grassroots donors had in Georgia when we voted for Joe Biden not too long ago. Now, Jon and Raphael are running strong campaigns but they need your grassroots support to cross the finish line.

You may ask yourself: What can my contribution do so close to Election Day?

Well, I can tell you that whether you give or not today will have a huge impact on these races. Turnout is the deciding factor in runoff elections, and Jon and Raphael are running huge get out the vote programs that need all the funding you can provide.

Stacey Abrams specifically asks for an equal split of donations to Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, but I am including all the thermometers so you can decide for yourselves.

Let’s do this.  Let’s get two great senators and make Mitch McConnell Irrelevant!

Balloon Juice for Fair Fight

Goal Thermometer

Jon Ossoff, Georgia Senate Runoff! YES, this includes the 2018 race.

Goal Thermometer

Raphael Warnock, Georgia Senate Runoff!

Goal Thermometer

America Votes – Georgia

Goal Thermometer

If you donate to America Votes – Georgia, they are making sure they get distributed directly as needed to groups that are having the biggest impact on the ground.

This fight really is for everything.

 

  Brooklyn Dodger
  CaseyL
  Ceci n est pas mon nym
  debbie
  Dorothy A. Winsor
  Elizabelle
  geg6
  germy
  JPL
  Mary G
  Patricia Kayden
  raven
  Ruckus
  Suburban Mom
  SuzieC
  The Dangerman
  WaterGirl
  zhena gogolia

    2. 2.

      Mary G

      Threw in for all, even though I just got done posting in the last thread that I was done. Already spent the $600 and it just got here.

    5. 5.

      Patricia Kayden

      Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue have declined to join CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News to comment on the Raffensperger call. Georgia, pay very close attention to the silence from your Senators. They witnessed an act of Treason against your state, and turned the other way. #TrumpTapes— Uncovering The Truth (@thebr0keb0i) January 3, 2021

    8. 8.

      Elizabelle

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:   And electjon.com

      Repeated that twice.  Shades of Jerry Brown, a lot of years ago.

      But yes, the “campaigning with a Klansman” is the takeaway from that interview.

    9. 9.

      geg6

      Done.  I thought I has donated for the last time on NYE, but that fucking tape has my head exploding.  So one last fuck you to Mango Mussolini and the GOP.

    10. 10.

      Elizabelle

      @Patricia Kayden:   Right.

      Loeffler and Perdue are going to get asked about the Trump call with Raffensperger every single hour they appear in public before free press, from here until the polls close.

    11. 11.

      The Dangerman

      Quick, someone convince Trump that Perdue and Loeffler were the ones responsible for releasing the tape. Would Make Trumps rally tomorrow all kinda lit up.

    12. 12.

      WaterGirl

      @germy: From your article:

      Throughout the South Carolina contest, Harrison outraised Graham, who at one point was pleading for contributions on Fox News shows, and polls showed a close race. In the end, Graham won by more than 10 percentage points.

      Harrison’s internal campaign data showed him going into the general election “in the lead big time,” Clyburn said, but “on Election Day, we got outvoted. Beyond television, you’ve got to do the canvassing. We did not do the canvassing.”

      Clyburn said his political organization is in Georgia, working with Rep. Sanford D. Bishop Jr. (D-Ga.) to shore up the Democrats’ ground game. He also said that Harrison is sharing what he learned from the experience with Ossoff and Warnock’s campaigns.

      “I think we’ve got an even chance of winning both of those seats. And if I were to go on my own emotions, I do think that Warnock is in very, very good position to win,” Clyburn said.

    22. 22.

      Mary G

      Even Paul Ryan has abandoned ship:

      Unexpected statement from Paul Ryan: "It is difficult to conceive of a more anti-democratic and anti-conservative act than a federal intervention to overturn the results of state-certified elections and disenfranchise millions of Americans." pic.twitter.com/RRvoYiMv9n— Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) January 3, 2021

      Calls Biden’s victory entirely legitimate. Is that a pig I see in the sky?

    24. 24.

      Ruckus

      @Mary G:

      I wonder if the PTB (mitch) thought if we pay them $2000, they will just spend it all on the GA election. If we give them $600 they will spend it on food and utilities.

      I’m like you, I’m pretty well spent out, but actual living is just a bit more important.

    26. 26.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @Mary G: You just have to feel bad for the poor Republican Senators whose terms are up in 2022, and who have to decide whether supporting Trump or democracy will anger more voters. And either way there will be angry mobs with pitchforks.

      Yet strangely… I’m not feeling any sympathy.

    27. 27.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Just gave $50 to America Votes – Georgia. I like the sound of “directly as needed to groups that are having the biggest impact on the ground.”

    33. 33.

      Mary G

      @Elizabelle: Thank Dog WaPo has a transcript. I can’t listen to him for an hour,

      The Washington Post obtained a copy of a recording of the call. This transcript has been edited to remove the name of an individual about whom Trump makes unsubstantiated claims.

