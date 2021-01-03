Several people have asked something like this: “They have already raised an obscene amount of money for the Georgia runoffs, why do they need more money? At some point, more money can’t make a difference.”

Stacey Abrams answers that question:

Mitch McConnell and his friends are pouring millions of dollars into Georgia and flooding our airwaves with ads.

We can’t stop his special interest money from pouring in during these last days, but you, right now, can help us reach more voters and turn them out on Tuesday. We saw the power grassroots donors had in Georgia when we voted for Joe Biden not too long ago. Now, Jon and Raphael are running strong campaigns but they need your grassroots support to cross the finish line.

You may ask yourself: What can my contribution do so close to Election Day?

Well, I can tell you that whether you give or not today will have a huge impact on these races. Turnout is the deciding factor in runoff elections, and Jon and Raphael are running huge get out the vote programs that need all the funding you can provide.