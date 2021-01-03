Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Someone In the Pentagon Got a Message Out: All 10 Living Former Secretaries of Defense Issue a Warning!

Flares

Earlier this evening The Washington Post published a letter, as an op-ed, from all ten living former Secretaries of Defense, warning about the importance of keeping the US military out of any involvement with deciding the outcome of elections, specifically the 2020 election. There is no way this letter is put together and then pushed for publication unless someone senior, most likely either senior uniformed personnel (general officers/flag officers) and/or senior executive service personnel at the Department of Defense or one of the Services unless someone got a message out to one or more of their former bosses. Someone is very worried that the Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller, his Chief of Staff Kash Patel (who really works for Devin Nunes and was once thrown out of a Federal courtroom in Texas for being an ass and sanctioned by the judge in the case with an order of ineptitude), the Acting Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence and Acting as the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations & Low Intensity Conflict Ezra Cohen-Watnick (who is the protege of LTG Flynn, Michael Ledeen, and Safra Catz and who has been completely unqualified for every position he’s been appointed to in the Trump administration), the Acting Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Anthony Tata (a noted racist, anti-Semite, Islamophone, homophobe, and all around bigot), and the Special Advisor to the Acting Secretary of Defense Douglas MacGregor (noted extremist kook) are up to something dangerous.

Ashton Carter, Dick Cheney, William Cohen, Mark Esper, Robert Gates, Chuck Hagel, James Mattis, Leon Panetta, William Perry and Donald Rumsfeld are the 10 living former U.S. secretaries of defense.

As former secretaries of defense, we hold a common view of the solemn obligations of the U.S. armed forces and the Defense Department. Each of us swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. We did not swear it to an individual or a party.

American elections and the peaceful transfers of power that result are hallmarks of our democracy. With one singular and tragic exception that cost the lives of more Americans than all of our other wars combined, the United States has had an unbroken record of such transitions since 1789, including in times of partisan strife, war, epidemics and economic depression. This year should be no exception.

Our elections have occurred. Recounts and audits have been conducted. Appropriate challenges have been addressed by the courts. Governors have certified the results. And the electoral college has voted. The time for questioning the results has passed; the time for the formal counting of the electoral college votes, as prescribed in the Constitution and statute, has arrived.

As senior Defense Department leaders have noted, “there’s no role for the U.S. military in determining the outcome of a U.S. election.” Efforts to involve the U.S. armed forces in resolving election disputes would take us into dangerous, unlawful and unconstitutional territory. Civilian and military officials who direct or carry out such measures would be accountable, including potentially facing criminal penalties, for the grave consequences of their actions on our republic.

Transitions, which all of us have experienced, are a crucial part of the successful transfer of power. They often occur at times of international uncertainty about U.S. national security policy and posture. They can be a moment when the nation is vulnerable to actions by adversaries seeking to take advantage of the situation.

Given these factors, particularly at a time when U.S. forces are engaged in active operations around the world, it is all the more imperative that the transition at the Defense Department be carried out fully, cooperatively and transparently. Acting defense secretary Christopher C. Miller and his subordinates — political appointees, officers and civil servants — are each bound by oath, law and precedent to facilitate the entry into office of the incoming administration, and to do so wholeheartedly. They must also refrain from any political actions that undermine the results of the election or hinder the success of the new team.

We call upon them, in the strongest terms, to do as so many generations of Americans have done before them. This final action is in keeping with the highest traditions and professionalism of the U.S. armed forces, and the history of democratic transition in our great country

Vice President Cheney and Secretary Rumsfeld are not known for their bipartisanship, nor for being squishes. For them to agree to sign on to this means that something has gone very, very, very wrong at the Department of Defense.

A warning flare has been sent up. Whether it has any effect is another matter entirely.

Open thread!

      Princess

      Even more shocking, something I saw on twitter said that Cheney was the ringleader and organized the letter.

      Elizabelle

      Each of us swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. We did not swear it to an individual or a party.

      I took this as a warning to the seditious Republican Senators, too.

      WaterGirl

      I’m not sure which of these two parts is more distressing –

      1. that the former secretaries of Defense are warning that the military getting involved in the election disputes would be dangerous, unlawful and unconstitutional, noting that people who did so would be held accountable.  Or
      2. Pointing out that the DOD isn’t fulfilling their legal obligations, and what a risk that is, because they are not carrying out the transition that allows Biden and company to know what the hell is going on.
      Frankensteinbeck

      For them to agree to sign on to this means that something has gone very, very, very wrong at the Department of Defense.

      That they read the Joint Chiefs’ statement that the military will not get involved in the election and felt they should second the motion is sufficient reason for this letter.  Reading it, my impression is they’re actually mad about stonewalling transition.  Bear in mind, Cheney is a neocon True Believer.  The main tenet of the philosophy is that the rest of the world is just waiting for the US to punch them so they can shout “Thank you, Sir, may I have another?” because it will prove how dreamy and virile we are.  But I could easily see there being unexpected side effects like him being disgusted at having the good name of the holy United States military dragged through the mud.

      WaterGirl

      @Elizabelle: I hope the Seditious Senators are feeling a very strong breeze and suddenly discover that they are way out on a limb that is starting to be sawed off.

      Elizabelle

      The bad actors assembled in DOD leadership is … appalling and needs adult supervision.

      “All the whack jobs are here.”  Industrial strength.

      Adam L Silverman

      Before I get asked: I DO NOT know what these chucklefucks are up to. I’ve been trying to game it out for a former boss for about two weeks since Miller shut off access to the DOD for the Biden-Harris DOD transition team prior to Christmas. At first I thought they were either trying to buy time to hide something illegal that had been long done and that the transition folks were getting to close to in their ride along. Or that they, contrary to custom and tradition, had a highly classified named op – possibly against Iran – ready to go at the beginning of 2021and didn’t want the Biden-Harris DOD transition folks to know. But with this letter I’m not sure. And, frankly, my real concern since July has always been not the Active or Reserve components of the military, but the National Guard (NG). Specifically, Trump, as Commander in Chief, has complete control of the DC National Guard. The DC NG Adjutant General reports to Trump directly. There are at least 20 of the 30 Republican governors that I can think of offhand who would be willing to send some of their National Guard if he asked for them. Governors Ducey and Kemp would be under intense pressure to do so given that they wouldn’t fix their states’ election results in Trump’s favor. And while the Adjutant Generals, Deputy Adjutant Generals, Chiefs of Staff, and Chiefs of Operation for these states’ National Guard would all likely object, as would the Chief of the National Guard Bureau, they can all, also, be replaced by their governors. This type of mobilization, combined with the knee breakers from among Federal law enforcement and a call for support to the law enforcement unions, which all supported Trump’s reelection, have always been my real concern.

      The Dangerman

      Someone got caught sniffing around martial law and sniffing glue (one begat the other).

      Trump isn’t going away without emptying his quiver.

      BR

      Sec. Perry says Cheney (!) initiated it:

      The idea for this statement actually originated from Vice President Cheney. Each of us swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution; that oath does not change according to party designation.https://t.co/NSsdLkZX9g— William J. Perry (@SecDef19) January 4, 2021

      Elizabelle

      @WaterGirl:   I thought that might be one reason for Raffensperger (or whomever) to release the Kraken audio of yesterday’s Trump phone call.

      Try to protect the party in the long term by trying to reel the seditious back in. Give them a lifeline.  “Get back in the damn boat, morons.”

      Adam L Silverman

      @BR: When Cheney was VP, he was able to burrow in a lot of his people into career senior civil service positions at DOD at the end of the Bush 43 administration. My guess is one of them got a sniff of something vile and gave him a heads up.

      Elizabelle

      @Adam L Silverman:   re threat of Federal prosecution:  Oh yeah.

      And, FWIW, I love bigfooting.  There was over an hour before your new post went up.

      There is going to be a limit to how much Juicers can say about Jake Tapper.  Even the new and improved Tapper.

      Raven Onthill

      Trump is now acting out revenge fantasies. Anything, I suppose, is possible. He will also continue to pursue revenge even after he is out of office. This is monarchical politics based on personality, something that has not previously been part of the US Presidential politics.

      Did the Founders make a mistake to outlaw bills of attainder?

      dmsilev

      Perry said Cheney was the organizer

      The idea for this statement actually originated from Vice President Cheney. Each of us swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution; that oath does not change according to party designation.https://t.co/NSsdLkZX9g— William J. Perry (@SecDef19) January 4, 2021

      I think the last few years, and certainly the last few months, have taught us in a deep visceral way why ‘may you live in interesting times’ is a curse.

      RaflW

      It ain’t nothing that one of the 10 former Secretaries is also the former Republican Vice President of the United States.

      BR

      More here, but it seems like this isn’t the full story:

      What's the back story on this? I have been running that down today. It begins with a conversation that Dick Cheney had with Eric Edelman, a former defense official and U.S. ambassador in Republican administrations. https://t.co/2Znb0XqeCk— Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) January 3, 2021

      dmsilev

      @Brachiator: Way back in the prehistory of the Internet, there was the concept of Endless September, that it was always September 1993 no matter what. In a similar vein, I fear we’re now in Endless November, 2020.

      Elizabelle

      @Raven Onthill:   No.  I just learned what a bill of attainder was this weekend (again, reading up on Tudor history) and they are way too cruel and overreaching.  I’d guess you are snarking, but I was surprised how powerful attainder was.

      I think our state and federal criminal justice system can deal with Trump and his self-dealing spawn, if there is a will to prosecute.  And we can help put some steel in spines there.

      This cannot be allowed to stand.

      Adam L Silverman

      @BR: He always has. He just has a very weird understanding of what that means. This is the only thing that separates him from Bolton. Bolton is solely out for himself and his wallet. Cheney actually cares, it’s just that his view of the world, and therefore the need to wield power unilaterally and often, is VERY, VERY, VERY dark!

      Mary G

      It’s definitely Opposite World when Dick Cheney is one of the good guys of the day.

      Adam, are these guys competent enough to pull something off?

      Adam L Silverman

      @Mary G: I don’t know. By all reports Miller is competent. But he’s never run anything as big as the DOD. Patel is a competent ratfucker. MacGregor is a genius, he’s just twisted and vile. Tata was just competent enough to make one star. Cohen-Watnick is a tool for more powerful interests. He’s Flynn’s and Catz’s catspaw. And Catz has long been rumored to be one of Bibi’s primary catspaws in the US.

      BR

      @Adam L Silverman:

      Strikes me that using the GA tapes the House Dems could really protect the country by filing articles of impeachment and rushing it over to the senate in a day.  That way if there are any crazy things that happen in the next week or two it’s ready to go to remove him.

      Dan B

      @Adam L Silverman: Now I’m anxious again.  The DC National Guard could try to arrest Biden, Harris, Pelosi, Schumer, plus the DC mayor and a few GOP politicians that have displeased Trump.  And they might go after the upper ranks in the military with the commanders at nearby bases.  There is little doubt that Trump would demand something like this.

      It would be interesting to know how many National Guard are in DC.   DOD is probably the most difficult to neuter.

      Steeplejack

      Just noticed that BBC America started the two-hour premiere episode of The Watch, based on Terry Pratchett’s City Watch novels, at the top of the hour. It will be repeated at various times through the week. I have no idea whether it’s supposed to be good.

      dmsilev

      SCOOP: The secdefs wanted " to put a shot across the bow since Trump is unpredictable. . . they all fear, I think, that he or his minions might take some action to try to overturn the election or stay in office beyond his term.” No spec plot in mind. More Mon on letter's origin.— Jennifer 'Stop Trump and GOP Sedition' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 4, 2021

      Sleep well, everyone.

      WaterGirl

      @🐾BillinGlendaleCA: I had thought about that connection, too.  Steve Schmidt said in his interview today that he says the R party is splitting – there is the autocratic part of the R party now and the democratic part of the R part – and that he sees Liz Cheney as the defacto leader of the small d democracy republicans.

      So this could be part of a power play by Cheney to set Liz up to the president someday.  Ugh.

      Elizabelle

      I just regret that today was all about Trump again.  Like every other fucking day of his Reign of Error.

      WaterGirl

      @Elizabelle: I think it’s worth it to be able to have this tape out there.  I think this only helps us in Georgia, and Georgia is everything now.

      Unless we don’t win both seats, and then we have to figure out how to move forward.  But getting GA is EVERYTHING.  At least until that that’s off the table.

      I, however, believe there is a good chance that we will win both seats in GA.

      Dan B

      @Adam L Silverman: Seems like enough, with other red state Guards, to lock down large sections of DC.  I hope the 20th or 19th isn’t “interesting”.

      If Cheney is conferring with Biden’s team I’d be more at ease.

      BR

      @WaterGirl:

      I feel crazy to say this, but we may need a Pres. Romney or someone like him before all this is over.  Without a pro-democracy GOP president, this fever won’t break.

      Wyatt Salamanca

      An op-ed, from all ten living former Secretaries of Defense

      I wish I could locate a master list of links to all of these letters or joint statements written by former Republican senators, former federal prosecutors, national security officials, et al who were responding to some despicable actions committed by Trump.  Hopefully, such a list now exists or will be compiled for the benefit of history.  It blows my mind just how many of these letters and joint statements were produced over the past four years.

      Fuck Trump and his scumbag enablers.

      Kattails

      while we’re at it, just stopped by Bill Kristol’s twitter feed–because we’re through the looking glass–and found him praising Pelosi both as minority and majority leader of the house.  “Under her leadership, the House then did what it could to check Trump.”

      Elizabelle

      @WaterGirl:   I think the Trump tape is going to help Democrats in Georgia.

      Especially his allegations that Democrats cheated like never before.  Uh, no.  Do it again, Georgia voters.  Show up.

      MoCA Ace

      @Adam L Silverman:  If Emperor Tang want’s to call up the National Guard to Washington he is going to need a false flag operation… some well timed violence timed to coincide with certification of the Electoral College votes would be appropriate.  Coincidentally, they are calling for the proud boys and other white supremacist’s to come demonstrate their fealty to the orange skid mark on that very day.

      la caterina

      @Adam L Silverman: this is starting to sound vaguely like the plot of one of those Jamie Foxx/Gerard Butler/The Rock-type action flicks.  The Rock and those other guys are on OUR side, right??

      Elizabelle

      To my knowledge, we have not heard a word about the Trump Georgia Show tape from Biden or any leading Democrats.

      Guessing that we might get an incredibly written Biden speech/civics lesson tomorrow.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Elizabelle: trump is not on the ballot, like he was when Biden won the state. Now Biden is letting trump put himself on the ballot. A variant on not getting in the way when your opponent is stepping on his own dick.

      dm

      @Dan B: If Warner and Ossoff win, they’ll be seated sometime between May and August when the law-suits and recounts finally end.

       

      (You’ll notice I didn’t say May and August of what year.)

      WaterGirl

      @BR:  Please don’t take this personally, but I find that idea to be absolutely appalling.

      The thing is, in order for a non-crazy GOP president to get elected, the crazy will already have passed.  So I think you have it backwards.  :-)

