Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The math demands it!

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

The house always wins.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Let there be snark.

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

Shocking, but not surprising

Consistently wrong since 2002

We still have time to mess this up!

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week.

Reality always wins in the end.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Gastritis broke my calculator.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Late Night Open Thread: Medal of Dishonor

Late Night Open Thread: Medal of Dishonor

by | 48 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Politico will love it, of course…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • AnotherBruce
  • Anya
  • cain
  • Chetan Murthy
  • Comrade Colette
  • dmsilev
  • Geoduck
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • Jeffro
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • kindness
  • Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes
  • Mai Naem mobile
  • Mike in NC
  • MisterForkbeard
  • Ohio Mom
  • Old Dan and Little Ann
  • patrick II
  • Punchy
  • Roger Moore
  • Shantanu Saha
  • Steeplejack
  • Suzanne
  • VeniceRiley
  • Wapiti
  • Yutsano
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    48Comments

    1. 1.

      Anya

      Everyone alive who was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom should just throw it away since it has lost its value.

      Also, Jake Sherman is the worst. Fuck that guy.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Chetan Murthy

      Aaaaaand Tom Cotton [!] comes out against the Kruz Koup Krew.  Hoocoodanode?  Tom Cotton on the side of democracy?  Inconceivable!

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Mike in NC

      It’ll take at least 50 years to undo all of the nasty shit that Fat Bastard has unleashed with his fascist henchmen.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Mai Naem mobile

      I think Orange Dbag is using this as a distraction. Keep your eyes off the shiny object and on whatever grossly corrupt act he’s pulling off. More grossly corrupt than normal for Orange Dbag.

      Silver lining is that President  Obama didn’t give Dolly Parton the Medal of Freedom so President Biden can create a new medal and have her as the first recipient. I don’t think even Moscow Mitch would have a negative thing to say about that.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Ohio Mom

      This brings to mind Kissinger’s Nobel Peace Prize. Maybe it’s inevitable that these sorts of honors are eventually debased?

      I expect Biden to be very strategic when it’s his turn to bestow a Presidential Medal of Freedom. That will be fun and interesting to see.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      dmsilev

      @Chetan Murthy:

      Tom Cotton on the side of democracy?

      I think you mean ‘Tom Cotton on the side of not looking like a pathetic loser.’ If Cotton thought there was even a remote chance of Trump winning, he wouldn’t be taking this stance.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Chetan Murthy: one the one hand, a sign of the air going out of that balloon, on the other: Mrs Cotton may have raised a boy-who-ain’t-right freak, but not the kind of boy-who-ain’t-ight freak who chases after a smarmy little weasel like Hawley or a creepy bloated douche like Ted. Tom Cotton will flame out on his own terms, by God!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Anya

      “What if both sides compromise by agreeing to contract something milder, like chlamydia?”

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Geoduck

      @Mai Naem mobile
      After four goddam years of this, people are still going with “it’s all a cunning distraction on the Shiatgibbon’s part!” No. He’s not trying to distract from anything, he’s just throwing feces at all the walls to punish every last person in the United States for not loving him the way we’re supposed to.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      patrick II

      I know this is a serious thread — even though open — and there’s not many NBA fans here, but Steph got 62 tonight.  He is fun to watch when he gets cookin’.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Another Scott

      @dmsilev

      Ok everybody…the Medal was already tarnished when Rush got it. Trump is using it for service to himself, not America, and the cost is your soul. You all earned a true medal for your work saving America. We aren’t finished yet. Hold hands and hooves and let’s get her back💗🐮💗 pic.twitter.com/Se5oLcgjcR

      — Devin Nunes’ cow 🐮 (@DevinCow) January 4, 2021

      Yup. Eyes on the prizes.

      Victory in Georgia!!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      cain

      Apparently, our left wing are quite angry at the Squad – who all voted for Pelosi. They are apparently getting hammered.

      I think eventually, you’re going to see AOC and the rest get tired of these imbeciles and their purity politics. They know nothing about the reality of working policy – only that they must win and they are delusional enough to think that 80% of us are behind them.

      They don’t a show of power plays and shit. They should just watch “Dallas” instead.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      cain

      @Anya:

      You know who is missing from getting an award? Why Donald J. Trump! He deserves a reward too, and he’s gonna arrange it so that he also gets an award – even if he has to make it up.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      dmsilev

      @cain: This is about that ForceTheVote thing, right? Where they were supposed to go to Pelosi and say ‘give us a vote for Medicare For All, or we’ll flip the House to the GOP.’ I’m shocked, shocked I tell you, that nobody in the Dem Caucus decided to walk out on that limb.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Jeffro

      @cain: the end of this whole nightmare is going to be even more pathetic than we thought.  Just as nightmarish and at times crazy-stressful, but also pathetic.

      I look forward to the orange moron handing the Medal of Whatever to his fantasy bride/daughter/idiot spawn who will then lovingly put it around his neck and make us all throw up.  Not just Dems, I mean ALL of us will throw up.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Anya

      @cain: I’ve been fighting the urge to google Jimmy Dore. From the clips I’ve seen he seems like he has difficulty regulating his emotions. He has whipped Rose Twitter into a frenzy and now they’re attacking the Squad. Of course Rose Twitter ignores all of the progressives who voted to elect Nancy Pelosi and direct all of their attacks on the WOC and Black women. 

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Have any other serving Members of Congress received the MoF while still serving in Congress? WTF has Nunes and Jordan done to deserve it? It’s totally a blatant reward to members of the president’s party

      I’m also super pissed that DeWine on CNN earlier today tried to give credence to “election irregularities”

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Suzanne

      @patrick II: Steph is an unbelievable joy when he’s crankin’. I got to see him play once and it was unreal.

      So this is how Pandemic Day 8264291926352 went:

      Spawn the Younger, while watching me do skincare stuff:
      “I have a pimple on my butt.”
      “Lemme check to see if it’s still there.”
      Me: <does not know how to reply>
      “Yep, it’s still there.”
      “Maybe I should wash my hands.”

      Can we get these vaccines soon so we have something else to talk about besides Trump and butt pimples, which I realize are the same thing?

      Reply
    25. 25.

      AnotherBruce

      Hey, Dan Gable is an honorable man. As a native Iowan I will tell you that he worked his ass off as a coach and athlete. But if that is the last MOF, it would be retired with dignity.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      cain

      RIP Tanya Roberts – as an adolescent – she captured my attention in the movie Beast Master which I was not supposed to watch cuz it was rated R. :D

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Suzanne

      @Jeffro:

      I look forward to the orange moron handing the Medal of Whatever to his fantasy bride/daughter/idiot spawn who will then lovingly put it around his neck and make us all throw up.  Not just Dems, I mean ALL of us will throw up. 

      Remember his bullshit comments about the Purple Heart? Good God.
      Can someone head over to Claire’s Boutique and get some rhinestone shit and hot glue it together ASAP? Just distract him with something shiny, tell him he earned it, maybe organize a little ceremony, and let’s just get through the next 17 days.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Jeffro:

      Funny enough, Trump actually has said he wanted to award himself the Medal of Honor

      President Donald Trump claimed to laughter on Wednesday that he sought to give himself a Medal of Honor, but decided not to after being counseled against the move by aides.

      The offhand remark from the president came during his address to the 75th annual national convention of American Veterans, a volunteer-led veterans service organization also known as AMVETS.

      All of those veterans actually laughed and thought it was funny, although Politico notes the chuckles were “scattered”

      Reply
    29. 29.

      dmsilev

      Officials in Brad Raffensperger’s office recorded his call with President Trump on Saturday, but Georgia’s secretary of state said he did not want it released unless Trump attacked him or misrepresented it, per @JMOCNN. Trump tweeted today attacking him.
      — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 4, 2021

      Trump self-Krakened. Impressive.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      cain

      @Anya:

      My hope is that they realize that these people are a bunch of equally racists assholes and that if they want a true progressive agenda they need to ignore them and stay true to themselves and learn how to do the deal making.

      What goes on inside the People’s House is waay different than what these idiots think is happening.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Yutsano

      I just noticed that Brad Raffensperger looks like Peter Capaldi and it’s driving me meschugnah that I can’t unsee it.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      MisterForkbeard

      @dmsilev: This does explain his very up-front discussion, though. He knew he’d probably be releasing it, so he was more confrontational than he normally would be.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Roger Moore

      @dmsilev:

      It says something about Trump that Raffensperger felt the need to record a conversation with him just in case.  I can’t imagine Democrats under Obama deciding they needed a record of their calls with him in case he decided to lie about it or attack them.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      dmsilev

      @Roger Moore: I remember reading that back in his NY real estate days, some of the lawyers who dealt with Trump had a rule never to meet with him alone, because he would incessantly lie about any discussions and having one or more witnesses was essential.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Steeplejack

      Thread:

      I can tell you this—every foreign diplomat and intel officer posted to the United States is surely writing cables back home tonight about the fragility of America’s democracy and the depravity of her President. 1/8

      — Abigail Spanberger (@SpanbergerVA07) January 4, 2021

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      @cain: Rated R?.  Yikes. I must have watched that movie 2 dozen times when I was in 3rd or 4th grade on HBO.  I lacked parental supervision. She was beautiful.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.