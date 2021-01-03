I’ve had some issues with Tapper in the past, but he is clearly fucking OVER Jason Miller and similar right wing hacks:
That’s a thing of beauty.
by John Cole| 37 Comments
This post is in: Trump Crime Cartel
Geoboy
Jake hasn’t been one of my favorites in the past, but damn that’s a serious beat down.
Quinerly
LOVE THIS. THANK YOU.
pinacacci
Indeed
Punchy
I find it encouraging that Barr subordy has been in place 10 days and not a peep about Special Counsel for Hunter B and election fooferall and the like. If the guy was a total Trumpy, he’da hinted (or acted ) on all these things by now. Tells me the DOJ is in proper shut-it-down-till-Biden mode at this point.
Mo Salad
I am not good at embedding tweets, but Jason went all “Say that to my face”, and AJ Delgado (the mom) tweeted back that Jason is 5 10 on a good day and overweight and she’s met Jake Tapper as well, who is 6 2 – 6 3 and broad shouldered.
PsiFighter37
I wonder if we are hitting a tipping point with media hacks. Tapper has been good the past 4 years, on balance, but even Chuckles was calling Ron Johnson an arsonist to his face today. Methinks the media finally is realizing what authoritarianism means for their line of business…
Also read that Devin Nunes and Gym Jordan are in line to get the Medal of Freedom. I wonder if Biden can get Congress to pass a law revoking every single handout made under Trump – the honor is worth less than nothing when you look at the POS that he has handed it to over the past 4 years.
Patricia Kayden
The truth’s on tape. For those who’ve joined the effort to subvert the election, you still have a choice: you can either side w/someone who is asking officials in your own party to break the law or you can side with our republic. There is no middle ground. https://t.co/n5oiWl4hb6— Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) January 3, 2021
Jim, Foolish Literalist
Mark Strauss @MarkDStrauss
Trump might as well give the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Stormy Daniels since his main criteria seems to be anyone who sucks his dick.
Yutsano
I’m so old I remember when Jake Tapper actually commented here once. We were less than kind as I recall, but maybe it was a spark. Jake, if you’re lurking, thank you for being better.
David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch
Dump will award himself, as well as Javanka the MOF
debbie
Oh, boy.
Bruuuuce
@PsiFighter37: Asterisks. MLB shamed Roger Maris with one for too many years; everyone who received a medal or an appointment under this Administration should be burdened with one forever.
Well, that and ostracism, blacklisting, and a complete ban from the airwaves
Jim, Foolish Literalist
I think Charlie Pierce has posted in the comments a time or two?
debbie
i’m generally opposed to someone being surreptitiously taped on a phone call…but not this one, folks!— Monica Lewinsky (she/her) (@MonicaLewinsky) January 3, 2021
Jeffro
Yeowch, Tapper!
Kelly
@West of the Rockies: John Rodgers once seconded someone’s TV show recommendation.
Kent
@Punchy:I find it encouraging that Barr subordy has been in place 10 days and not a peep about Special Counsel for Hunter B and election fooferall and the like. If the guy was a total Trumpy, he’da hinted (or acted ) on all these things by now. Tells me the DOJ is in proper shut-it-down-till-Biden mode at this point.
It’s pretty hard for an unqualified hack to get much done when his professional staff aren’t going along. “Yes sir, we are working on it. We have internal rules and processes that we need to follow. You aren’t asking us to BREAK THE LAW are you?”
RSA
Have any other famous-ish folk checked in?
Freddie deBoer was a front pager for a short period, if I remember correctly.
Punchy
Holy shit….I know none of yoose care about Vegas odds on this stuff, but offshore odds for the GA Sen elections have MASSIVELY changed (inverted!) to favor the Dems. Enormous swing to the Dems. And this was the site whose odds swings correctly predicted Trump’s FL, NC, Ernst’s surprise, etc. Not the end-all, but sumpin….
Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
I wonder if we are hitting a tipping point with media hacks. Tapper has been good the past 4 years, on balance, but even Chuckles was calling Ron Johnson an arsonist to his face today. Methinks the media finally is realizing what authoritarianism means for their line of business…
Like Baud noted below, open, anti-democratic sedition appears to be a redline the MSM has. Also, I think Trump’s pandemic response has also floored many of them
Baud
Greenwald googles himself
Is that what the kids call it these days?
central texas
Jason Miller, Trump2020 Senior Advisor.
Or as they say in the indictments, “accessory” .
Just One More Canuck
@central texas: or ‘known associate’
Barbara
@Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): His pandemic response has floored me. He doesn’t care. I mean, more than 10,000 people a week are dying and he, literally, doesn’t care at all.
dmsilev
Huh. About that op-Ed from all of the former SecDefs,
The idea for this statement actually originated from Vice President Cheney. Each of us swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution; that oath does not change according to party designation.https://t.co/NSsdLkZX9g— William J. Perry (@SecDef19) January 4, 2021
‘Dick Cheney is worried about where things are going’ is not really what I’d call a ‘good sign’.
The Moar You Know
I’m so old I remember when Jake Tapper actually commented here once. We were less than kind as I recall, but maybe it was a spark. Jake, if you’re lurking, thank you for being better.
@Yutsano: We were really not very nice to him, but I was holding a particular grudge about his bullshit “Obama’s secretly smoking and therefore can’t be trusted!” piece and felt I should get it off my chest.
I think Jake now has a proper perspective on what “bad behavior” by a president looks like no (PROTIP IT IS NOT SNEAKING SMOKES), so I’ll refrain from dick-punching him if he ever comes back here.
Mike in NC
Fat Bastard has cheapened every award he ever handed out. Joe Biden should retire several of them.
