You are here: Home / Politics / Trumpery / Trump Crime Cartel / Jake Tapper is Over Your Shit

    37Comments

    4. 4.

      Punchy

      I find it encouraging that Barr subordy has been in place 10 days and not a peep about Special Counsel for Hunter B and election fooferall and the like.  If the guy was a total Trumpy, he’da hinted (or acted ) on all these things by now.   Tells me the DOJ is in proper shut-it-down-till-Biden mode at this point.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Mo Salad

      I am not good at embedding tweets, but Jason went all “Say that to my face”, and AJ Delgado (the mom) tweeted back that Jason is 5 10 on a good day and overweight and she’s met Jake Tapper as well, who is 6 2 – 6 3 and broad shouldered.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      PsiFighter37

      I wonder if we are hitting a tipping point with media hacks. Tapper has been good the past 4 years, on balance, but even Chuckles was calling Ron Johnson an arsonist to his face today. Methinks the media finally is realizing what authoritarianism means for their line of business…

      Also read that Devin Nunes and Gym Jordan are in line to get the Medal of Freedom. I wonder if Biden can get Congress to pass a law revoking every single handout made under Trump – the honor is worth less than nothing when you look at the POS that he has handed it to over the past 4 years.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Patricia Kayden

      The truth’s on tape. For those who’ve joined the effort to subvert the election, you still have a choice: you can either side w/someone who is asking officials in your own party to break the law or you can side with our republic. There is no middle ground. https://t.co/n5oiWl4hb6— Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) January 3, 2021

      Reply
    8. 8.

      West of the Rockies

      @Punchy:

      I hadn’t thought about Barr’s replacement, but now that you mention it, yes, it’s  surprising and good that things have been quiet.  I hope it stays that way.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      ThresherK

      @Geoboy: I have said (perhaps here) that it seems Jake Tapper has given up the false equivalence Beltway schtick for a certain time now.

      @Psifighter has beat me to it.

      We’ll see if he keeps this encouraging tack.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @PsiFighter37:

      Mark Strauss @MarkDStrauss
      Trump might as well give the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Stormy Daniels since his main criteria seems to be anyone who sucks his dick.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Yutsano

      I’m so old I remember when Jake Tapper actually commented here once. We were less than kind as I recall, but maybe it was a spark. Jake, if you’re lurking, thank you for being better.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Bruuuuce

      @PsiFighter37: Asterisks. MLB shamed Roger Maris with one for too many years; everyone who received a medal or an appointment under this Administration should be burdened with one forever.

      Well, that and ostracism, blacklisting, and a complete ban from the airwaves

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Suzanne

      @Punchy:

      fooferall 

      Is that how you spell that?

      More to the topic: LOLOLOL at Jake Tapper.
      My favorite cutdown I’ve seen in recent weeks, in response to either bigoted comments or batshit crazy comments (or both, I suppose) is, “So THAT’S why your grandchildren don’t call or visit!”.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Kent

      @Punchy:I find it encouraging that Barr subordy has been in place 10 days and not a peep about Special Counsel for Hunter B and election fooferall and the like.  If the guy was a total Trumpy, he’da hinted (or acted ) on all these things by now.   Tells me the DOJ is in proper shut-it-down-till-Biden mode at this point.

      It’s pretty hard for an unqualified hack to get much done when his professional staff aren’t going along.  “Yes sir, we are working on it.  We have internal rules and processes that we need to follow.  You aren’t asking us to BREAK THE LAW are you?”

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Obvious Russian Troll

      @Punchy: Greenwald googles himself and has waded into the comment section on more than one lefty blog. I stopped taking him seriously long before Snowden.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Punchy

      Holy shit….I know none of yoose care about Vegas odds on this stuff, but offshore odds for the GA Sen elections have MASSIVELY changed (inverted!) to favor the Dems.  Enormous swing to the Dems.   And this was the site whose odds swings correctly predicted Trump’s FL, NC, Ernst’s surprise, etc.  Not the end-all, but sumpin….

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @PsiFighter37:

      I wonder if we are hitting a tipping point with media hacks. Tapper has been good the past 4 years, on balance, but even Chuckles was calling Ron Johnson an arsonist to his face today. Methinks the media finally is realizing what authoritarianism means for their line of business…

      Like Baud noted below, open, anti-democratic sedition appears to be a redline the MSM has. Also, I think Trump’s pandemic response has also floored many of them

      Reply
    34. 34.

      dmsilev

      Huh. About that op-Ed from all of the former SecDefs,

      The idea for this statement actually originated from Vice President Cheney. Each of us swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution; that oath does not change according to party designation.https://t.co/NSsdLkZX9g— William J. Perry (@SecDef19) January 4, 2021

      ‘Dick Cheney is worried about where things are going’ is not really what I’d call a ‘good sign’.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      The Moar You Know

      I’m so old I remember when Jake Tapper actually commented here once. We were less than kind as I recall, but maybe it was a spark. Jake, if you’re lurking, thank you for being better.

      @Yutsano:  We were really not very nice to him, but I was holding a particular grudge about his bullshit “Obama’s secretly smoking and therefore can’t be trusted!” piece and felt I should get it off my chest.

      I think Jake now has a proper perspective on what “bad behavior” by a president looks like no (PROTIP IT IS NOT SNEAKING SMOKES), so I’ll refrain from dick-punching him if he ever comes back here.

      Reply

