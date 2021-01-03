On thinking on this, I don't think it just applies to America and China – I think the general success of the developing world with covid, and the failure of the developed world, is partially rooted in this. (Exceptions in both cases, of course) https://t.co/3vYXo5TPqR — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) January 1, 2021





Dr. Fauci advises against the British approach of delaying a second dose of vaccine https://t.co/jEPIwlOLVG — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 2, 2021

And there it is. More than 350,000 Americans have died from #Covid19. That's more than the population of Honolulu, nearly the population of Anaheim. At this rate, it won't be long before the toll will equal the entire population of Cleveland, Ohio.

So much loss. pic.twitter.com/NDCqfbdD2h — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) January 3, 2021

The US had +232,227 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total to over 20.9 million. The 7-day moving average bounced back to over 207,000 per day. pic.twitter.com/LE0wtKzh6T — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) January 3, 2021

??????VACCINE DATA UPDATE (Jan. 2)???? *Big CDC data update came through — we've added

*State-reported + international updates are light ????USA: 4.289M vaccine doses (+795k) — see note in next tweet https://t.co/5Of3UY74wf pic.twitter.com/9NrAHAtUhn — Drew Armstrong (@ArmstrongDrew) January 2, 2021

======

The New Year shows no slackening in the global #COVID19 #pandemic despite #vaccines and lockdowns.

We are in for a world of pain between now and May. pic.twitter.com/niX0mMPXGE — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) January 2, 2021

33 Countries have found the new Covid19 variant first seen in Britain. Here’s what scientists know about how it spreads https://t.co/RRCtRPTE6Y — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 2, 2021

More than 2,500 people took part in an illegal rave in northern France, despite the country's curfew to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic The event was shut down by police after arrests and clashes, in which at least three officers were injuredhttps://t.co/m9srgMce9A pic.twitter.com/crpw7zw2PV — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 2, 2021

I thought all the craziest #COVID19 deniers were American, but then I saw this: A group spent New Year's Eve standing outside one of London's hardest-hit hospitals, maskless, chanting "COVID is a hoax!" Real morale-booster for staff & patients, no doubt.https://t.co/WTZyZqxWz0 — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) January 2, 2021

Vatican City: A vaccination campaign will soon begin initially targeting healthcare workers & the elderly. The Vatican has purchased a low-temp refrigerator to store the vaccine in a quantity that will cover the needs of the Holy See & Vatican City https://t.co/fIWffsPH68 pic.twitter.com/QiXIAgzhFG — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 3, 2021

Tokyo reports 816 new COVID-19 cases as governors push for state of emergency https://t.co/dFoD0AbPYP pic.twitter.com/4pf0ulEYEw — Reuters (@Reuters) January 3, 2021

South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID cases, fewest in nearly 4 weeks https://t.co/wwIEftc9kQ pic.twitter.com/aCAVgtZBZN — Reuters (@Reuters) January 3, 2021

India approves two COVID-19 vaccines, one by Oxford University and AstraZeneca and the other by local company Bharat Biotech. It's a huge step towards protecting India's nearly 1.4 billion people. https://t.co/RbaWVMHIvi — The Associated Press (@AP) January 3, 2021

Thailand sets more restrictions amid COVID-19 second wave https://t.co/MnAjx1d5as pic.twitter.com/QGh0hMF6JE — Reuters (@Reuters) January 3, 2021

Australia's COVID-19 cases on the rise as masks made compulsory https://t.co/yMjHSNq6nF pic.twitter.com/hHjjJnv5aF — Reuters (@Reuters) January 3, 2021

The puzzle of the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa | Science https://t.co/kxxqCM0Zgf — John Nkengasong (@JNkengasong) January 2, 2021

======

Fear and uncertainty about the coronavirus have made online patient support groups fertile ground for the spread of misinformation. But some in these groups make fact-checking a part of the mission to support fellow COVID sufferers. 📝: @AlexSmithKCUR https://t.co/KDPwWvzD4o — Kaiser Health News (@KHNews) January 2, 2021

Patients are getting infected with covid-19 in the hospital. This doctor reports that it happened to one of his patients and killed him. https://t.co/LlCclI8XgO — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 2, 2021

Britain authorizes mix-and-match vaccinations. If the vaccine a patient first received is unavailable for a 2nd shot, or the manufacturer of the 1st is unknown, British health officials say it's ok to get a 2nd shot from any other maker https://t.co/YZbkC5Cjyi — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 2, 2021

Even though cases are exploding in Mexico City, Americans are pouring in. More than a half-million came to Mexico — and of those, almost 50,000 came via Mexico City’s airport https://t.co/9ngkOxxjDz — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 2, 2021

======

JUST IN: New York state passed 1 million Covid-19 cases, after a somber year in which more than 30,000 of its residents died from the virus https://t.co/rQttX0VKZf — Bloomberg (@business) January 2, 2021

They are most likely to flout mask and distancing guidance https://t.co/E5TcFajAoT — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 2, 2021

Sneezed on, cussed at, ignored: Airline workers battle mask resistance with scant government backup https://t.co/yRkJAjOiRt — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 2, 2021

"It's mentally, physically and emotionally draining," said Kwan, of his and other hospitals across Los Angeles County.

"This is a full-on Category 10. … It's literally World War III."#COVID19 https://t.co/zgywPFm5Cm — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) January 2, 2021

Zero ICU beds: L.A. was uniquely vulnerable to this COVID catastrophe. Here is what went wrong https://t.co/JGqa3L5jiR — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) January 2, 2021

The coronavirus has put Southern California funeral homes in a position their operators never imagined: Having to turn away grieving families because they have no space for more bodies. The death toll in Los Angeles County alone has topped 10,000. https://t.co/Wi7rOZZv1c — The Associated Press (@AP) January 2, 2021

H-E-B says its pharmacies in Texas could administer about 100k COVID-19 vaccine doses a week. The chain has just received 28k vaccines so far. https://t.co/gd5AP7nelJ — Bobby Blanchard (@bobbycblanchard) January 1, 2021

Yes but look at this bold leadership https://t.co/Z05My74Sm5 pic.twitter.com/cd0V6HWkzW — Dan Polovina (@danpolovina) January 2, 2021

I'd ask why Oklahoma's Secretary of Digital Transformation & Technology didn't point out how problematic this is, but @GovStitt appointed someone to the position with no digital background & he's busy getting indicted for fraud, so….fun! https://t.co/zzA7mAUmoA — Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) January 1, 2021