Authors In Our Midst: Jennifer Schiff, Sanibel Island Mysteries

Authors In Our Midst: Jennifer Schiff, Sanibel Island Mysteries

by

This post is in: 

Delighted to have another author to highlight today. From J. (formerly of J-TWO-O), longtime Balloon Juice reader and occasional commenter:

***

Authors In Our Midst:

Thank you, TaMara, for allowing me to flog my books on Balloon Juice. 😊

When I first started following this blog, back in 2007, I was a technology/business journalist with a blog called J-TWO-O and dreams of writing a bestselling business book or the great American novel. Ten years later, I had accomplished neither, had stopped blogging, and had been (it turned out temporarily) laid off from my contract gig.

I was having dinner with friends on Sanibel Island, Florida, shortly after, wondering what I should do with my life, when my girlfriend’s husband, who had taken early retirement and decided to become a full-time musician, told me that now was the time to pursue my dream. What was it I really wanted to do?

My husband piped up, “Write a book!” And he and my friends then spent the remainder of the evening telling me I should write a book. I told them I had tried writing a book, multiple times, and failed. It was one thing to write a 1500-word article, or even a 3000-word one, quite another to bang out 80,000 words, the typical length of a novel. And I dismissed the idea.

Two weeks later, back in Connecticut, I woke up having dreamed about a woman who moves from New England to Sanibel after losing her job and her husband (to another woman), gets a job working for the local paper, and stumbles upon a dead body while hunting for seashells. I ran to my computer and began typing. Six months later, A Shell of a Problem, the first book in the Sanibel Island Mystery series, was published.

Authors In Our Midst: 1

The book did well, especially on Sanibel, so I decided to write another one. That too did well, so I kept on writing. I am now about to publish the seventh book in my cozy mystery series, A Perilous Proposal. And this year I also wrote a stand-alone novel, Tinder Fella, a rom-com that takes place in pre-Covid NYC.

Authors In Our Midst: 2

If you like cozy mysteries—were a fan of Murder, She Wrote or read Nancy Drew as a kid (both of which my books have been compared to)—have vacationed on Sanibel, or are looking for something light and fun to read this winter, check out the Sanibel Island Mystery series. The books can be found on Amazon, Bookshop.org, and Barnes & Noble online, as well as in some bookstores, and are available in paperback and for the Kindle. (A Shell of a Problem is also available as an audiobook.)

==============

TaMara again. Here is Jennifer’s author’s page on Amazon   You can find a link to all her books there. She’ll be stopping by so you can ask her questions, etc.

As always, I’m happy to highlight any of your works, just drop me an email…

I am curious – did you find it easy or difficult to write during this crazy time?  It’s been hit or miss for me. Lots of ideas to put to paper, but I find my focus is lacking.

(Also, in case you missed it, there’s a general open thread just before this one)

  • bemused senior
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Elizabelle
  • Emma from FL
  • evap
  • germy
  • Groucho48
  • J.
  • Jeffery
  • Major Major Major Major
  • Mary G
  • MomSense
  • PaulWartenberg
  • TaMara (HFG)

      J.

      @Major Major Major Major: Thanks! My biggest tip is to just write. Doesn’t matter what you write, just write a little every day — and don’t go back and edit what you wrote until you are done.

      My second tip is to write about something or someone or someplace you feel connected to. That was my big problem with fiction originally: I had good ideas, but they weren’t necessarily good ideas for me.

      Good luck!

    5. 5.

      Emma from FL

      Nice! They go on next month’s purchase list. I am always looking for interesting mysteries about Florida. So often it’s either a Travis McGee knockoff or a sassy, brassy retired woman. Now, neither one is necessarily bad, but how often can one read a new variation on the theme?

    7. 7.

      evap

      I love cozy mysteries and the Kindle version of the first one is only three bucks.  Done!

      Just curious, how much of the $2.99 does the author get?

    8. 8.

      J.

      @germy: That, too. :-) Definitely helps if you know how you want the story to end.

    9. 9.

      J.

      @Emma from FL: Don’t know who Travis McGee is. And my sleuth, Guinivere Jones, is in her early 40s and only slightly brassy. (She’s a redhead — excuse me, strawberry blonde.) If you’re looking for a fun, light(er) mystery with a dash of romance, you’ll enjoy the books. I don’t know of any Florida mysteries like them.

    11. 11.

      J.

      @evap: Thank you! To answer your question, not much. The first book is priced that way to entice people to take a chance. Hopefully, they enjoy it and buy the next one, and the one after that. :-)

    16. 16.

      Jeffery

      People have wonder how many divorces or babies would be the result of covid. I wonder how many novel will be the result. Lots of people who wanted to write a book had time to either finish something they had started of finally sat down and got a good start on a novel. We’ll see.

    17. 17.

      MomSense

      Ooh, I’m sending the author page to my sister who just returned from spending several months on Sanibel Island.

    18. 18.

      Elizabelle

      @bemused senior:  I would like to read those in sequence. So many present-day mystery/police procedural authors pay homage to John D. MacDonald and Raymond Chandler.

      Both of whose novels are geographically centered (Florida/the Caribbean, Los Angeles).

    25. 25.

      Groucho48

      @J.: The Travis McGee books are worth a read but only if you can accept they are very much a product of the 60’s and McGee does a lot of “wounded bird” type womanizing. His ideal woman is a stewardess or nurse who envisions a future with a husband and a bunch of kids.

      Other than that, the books do capture the Florida milieu pretty well, are well written, have interesting characters and move along briskly.

    27. 27.

      MomSense

      @Groucho48:

      Was he the character who lived on a houseboat?  Many years ago I was given a mystery by a fellow backpacker at a hostel.  We shared notes about our travel plans and he would leave books at train stations for me to find.

