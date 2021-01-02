Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Some More Thread

Seems we need a new thread for the halibut.

So as not to flounder further (and to forestall carping from the cheap seats) here are a couple of pictures from an hour or so ago.

It seems that some folks don’t think I should be working this evening:

Some More Thread

When I protested the intrusion, I got this back, the perfect, “Who, us?”:

Some More Thread 1

What can I say to such faces?

Oh, and in the spirit of at least part of the last thread, I’m COVID-confined to Boston, but oh do I wish I were here:

Some More Thread 2

That’s Lassen Peak, seen from most of the way up Mt. Harkness in Lassen National Park.  That wooded triangle in the foreground is Flatiron Ridge, home to some of the finest-for-skinny-dipping bushwhack-only snowmelt lakes in all of creation. I missed my annual trip out there last summer. I’m really, really hoping to make a return in six months or so.

So the thread is open, for glorious pet news, more, picked up from the thread below, of dreams of places to be seen or re-seen soon, or anything else that amuses the hive mind.

    42Comments

    4. 4.

      MisterForkbeard

      Lassen is lovely – I used to date a woman with a summer cabin up there, and we spent more time than was probably wise in the area. Miss it very much.

      Though I suppose I could probably afford one of my own now, but I really don’t want to be a landlord, even on AirBNB. >_<

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Tom Levenson

      @debbie: Yeah. Champ’s a fighter, not a lover. (Actually, she’s amazingly sweet, and she and Tikka get along. But they do roughhouse and she hasn’t figured out how to sheathe and jab at the same time. Tikka is amazingly long-suffering. He just plays till he’s had enough, then he sits on her to slow her down, then herds her away.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      NotMax

      In the piscine spirit, used to drive by a large billboard in the Poconos advertising Big Bass Lake.

      Except 75% of the time jokesters would have sneaked in at night with white paint to hide that second “B.”

      Reply
    8. 8.

      MisterForkbeard

      Stealing from Jay in the previous thread:

      ELECTORAL COLLEGE.🚨BREAKING: Statement from VP Pence’s Chief of Staff.“The Vice President *WELCOMES* the efforts of members of the House & Senate to use the authority they have under the law to raise *OBJECTIONS* & bring forward *EVIDENCE* … on January 6th.”— Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) January 2, 2021

      Wait guys, apparently they have “evidence” this time! Maybe!

      If this is done, the Democrats should call for kicking out the Republican congressmen and Senators from their respective chambers on the basis of sedition and trying to overturn the government. They can cite Mitt Romney and the Republicans with vestigial spines who claimed this was an attack on Democracy, all 5 of them. And once that doesn’t fly they should file for immediate disbarment because those congressfolk don’t believe their own elections were legitimate.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Yutsano

      Every time we think we know everything about this planet nature decides to up and surprise us. It’s possible NotMax posted about this a few days ago and I missed it. But it definitely has some awe factor with me.

      Oh and Tikka is obviously disgusted that you ruined his bonding time with the new interloper.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Poe Larity

      When I hiked up Lassen, everyone was lined up going back down.

      So we walked out onto the snow and slid downhill on our asses. People were appalled, like it was some sacred snow field. Skinny-dipping in snow melt is for weird people from Green Bay or Novisibirsk. Unless you’re doing it somewhere off the JMT, it’s 100 degrees and there are no mosquitos about.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Tom Levenson

      @MisterForkbeard: That’s what we have–a summer cabin. We’re down a road that’s not plowed in winter, so it is strictly a May-October possibility (and we very rarely use it as late as Oct.)

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      I think there was a discussion somewhere around here recently about what’s been happening with theater during the Time of Covid. Maybe it was on the New Year’s zoom call.

      Anyway, here’s something that’s happening with theater: Ratatouille the Musical. It’s a fund-raiser, just up for the weekend, for something called The Actors Fund. It’s just a cute little mini-musical, but it’s Broadway actors, musicians, composers, choreographers and techies. It’s very, very well done. From the intro, it sounds like it was originally pulled together via some sort of TikTok collaboration.

      There’s been a lot of great Zoom-based theater coming out of the theatrical community. We got the heads-up about this one from a musical friend who is in the orchestra.

      Edit: Here’s the Playbill.

      Edit 2: I used the word “Zoom-based” but what I really need is a word for the medium consisting of video with little boxes on screen shot by people in their homes at separate times. Whether it’s done via Zoom or not. Whatever we want to call this medium, artistic types are starting to use it in very interesting and effective ways.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Van Buren

      I had 3 dogs. One passed away in September. Of the remaining 2, the one who seemed closest to Jackson (December of calendar A) seems unaffected. The other dog has lost. Her. Mind. Constantly seems distraught and seeks attention. Much to my surprise, the vet says this is not unusual. Anyone else have experience with this situation?

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Tom Levenson

      @Poe Larity: By mid July at the latest the top 6 inches to a foot of the lake is nice and warm.

      Just don’t tread water. By three feet down, the water remembers its origins.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Tom Levenson

      @RandomMonster: Not the sole reason, though I felt the site was going a little flat.

      You should thank me though: I did resist the temptation to decorate the post with one from this guy.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Soprano2

      Just found out the choir director I had in my evening choir for over 20 years died of COVID complications.  He retired in 2014, and was probably in his late 80’s, he would never tell us how old he was. His wife has it but is asymptomatic. They’ve been married 65 years. Fuck COVID.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Jay

      @Van Buren:

      Grief in dogs is not uncommon.

      The key trick is acknowledging their grief, provide comfort, but balance that off with routine, as not to create an attention seeking loop.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      debbie

      @Jay:

      When it’s over, there should be a vote of censure. Disallow the participants to have a vote, and I think the vote would carry.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Tom Levenson: The summer cabin we went to was part of the Lake Almanor Country Club, I think. Good for people like us that mostly don’t want to be involved with home maintenance, as most of that could be done by the local HOA and country club if you let them. Also has lots of easy access to the lake for kayaking and lots of other amenities like right there. And it’s on a peninsula, so reasonably protected from fire.

      This isn’t too bad, actually: https://www.almanor.com/sales/1159_Lake_Ridge_Rd.html

      Expensive, but I’m already in the Bay Area so this isn’t much, comparatively speaking. Can almost guarantee I wouldn’t buy one, but it’s nice to fantasize.

      Reply

