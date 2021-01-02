Seems we need a new thread for the halibut.

So as not to flounder further (and to forestall carping from the cheap seats) here are a couple of pictures from an hour or so ago.

It seems that some folks don’t think I should be working this evening:

When I protested the intrusion, I got this back, the perfect, “Who, us?”:

What can I say to such faces?

Oh, and in the spirit of at least part of the last thread, I’m COVID-confined to Boston, but oh do I wish I were here:

That’s Lassen Peak, seen from most of the way up Mt. Harkness in Lassen National Park. That wooded triangle in the foreground is Flatiron Ridge, home to some of the finest-for-skinny-dipping bushwhack-only snowmelt lakes in all of creation. I missed my annual trip out there last summer. I’m really, really hoping to make a return in six months or so.

So the thread is open, for glorious pet news, more, picked up from the thread below, of dreams of places to be seen or re-seen soon, or anything else that amuses the hive mind.