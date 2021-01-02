Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Keep It In Perspective

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Keep It In Perspective

In a clever bit of marketing, the self-therapy app Bloom recently asked 28 historians from Yale, Oxford, Stanford and other major universities to choose the worst year in history — or, as they put it, the most stressful. British historian Philip Parker led the effort. Following a depressing dive down the rabbit hole of historical misery, Parker compiled a list of the top worst/most stressful years in world, British and U.S. history. Then the historians made their picks.

The worst year in world history wasn’t even a close contest.

It was 1348, the height of the Black Death, during which as many as 200 million people died. That would be like wiping out about 65 percent of the U.S. population. The Holocaust in 1944 ranked second, followed by 1816, when a volcano eruption in Indonesia blocked out the sun, starving millions. 2020 ranked sixth.

In U.S. history, 2020 was well down the list at No. 8, just behind the 2001 terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, the Cuban missile crisis of 1962, the tumult of 1968’s riots and assassinations, the 1918 flu pandemic, the Trail of Tears of 1838, the 1929 stock market crash marking the beginning of the Great Depression, and at the very, very top, 1862.

That was, most historians say, the grimmest year of the Civil War, when the country’s total collapse seemed imminent…

    1. 1.

      Steeplejack

      My circadian rhythm, such as it is, is totally screwed up. I went out last night (Friday) to get a few things and realized that (a) it was the first time I had been out in a week and (b) the last time I put gas in the doughty Kia was November 5. I’ve driven only about 200 miles since then. I think that’s my longest stretch during the pandemic. I shaved and took a shower before donning the tactical gear (pants!), and my beard had gone beyond the Dub Taylor/​Strother Martin stubble zone into “Maybe I should let it grow out again.” Whoa.

      All this is part of the days sort of running together, especially with these holiday weekends. I can’t figure out what day I’m in. Christmas and New Year falling on Friday make Thursday feel like the end of the week, and then after the actual holiday the rest of the weekend is weird. Today already feels like it should be Sunday, in some way. Go figure. Not complaining, exactly, just noting it for the after times.

      And of course I’ve been up all night, because I sleep when I can sleep and don’t sleep when I can’t sleep. My sweet spot lately seems to be the dark afternoons. I’m trying to get on a more “regular” schedule, with little success.

      Meanwhile, listening to music. David Reinhardt Trio, “Aparecida.”

    2. 2.

      Baud

      When you study history, you have to remember that people “back in the day” didn’t know how their stories would unfold, or which stories would become most important

      If there’s one thing the Internet has taught me, it’s that the internet knows exactly how things will play out and will fight you to the death if you disagree.

    4. 4.

      Baud

      @Steeplejack:

      before donning the tactical gear (pants!), 

       

      I’m sorry 2021 isn’t looking better for you yet.

    8. 8.

      satby

      I guess there’s large swathes of Michiana without power after the ice followed by snow storm yesterday, including across the street from me. I have power, so I have coffee, which I’m having while waiting for it to get light out before I try driving today. Last day at the market for at least a month, or until I sell the booth. YAY!

    10. 10.

      Steeplejack

      I object to the whole “worst year” listicle premise, because in some ways it requires people to negate their lived experience in deference to the listicle. I don’t know that a Jew on a train going to Auschwitz would think, or should think, “Well, at least we’re not dying from the Black Death, eh?” That’s Monty Python-level nihilism.

      It’s all personal. Which Cary Elwes captures perfectly.

    15. 15.

      satby

      @OzarkHillbilly: I did dislike that about living way out in the country, my satellite feed would go out or be useless at the slightest rainy weather. And because I was on the east side of a very large body of water we had a lot of those days. Of course if power went out, it was normally out for days too, so I didn’t miss only the tv.

    16. 16.

      satby

      @Baud: maybe because the question was phrased as “stressful”. It was undoubtedly stressful to worry about what seemed like the brink of a nuclear war, but to me real death outweighs the existential angst of potential death. I’m just weird that way.

    18. 18.

      Baud

      @satby:

      I’m sure it was stressful, but it was only a couple of weeks.  The question wasn’t the most stressful events in history, but the worst years.

      Anyway, here’s to a less stressful 2021.

