Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

How has Obama failed you today?

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Reality always wins in the end.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

I personally stopped the public option…

Trump is going to draw a dick on that dog with a sharpie, isn’t he?

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

We have all the best words.

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

Verified, but limited!

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

What fresh hell is this?

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Let there be snark.

Shelter in place is one thing. Shelter in pants is quite another.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

I’m only here for the duck photos.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

This blog will pay for itself.

Yes we did.

You are here: Home / Politics / GOP Death Cult / Late Night Open Thread: Pity Palm Beach

Late Night Open Thread: Pity Palm Beach

by | 15 Comments

This post is in: , , , , ,

These happy disease vectors walk golf-cart among them…

Without the President as the centerpiece, the wattage of Thursday evening’s party was somewhat dimmer. Performers whose heyday came decades ago — Vanilla Ice and Berlin — performed from the ballroom’s main stage. Guests angled for selfies with Giuliani, who was wearing a blue velvet tuxedo jacket, and Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro, along with personalities from the right-wing television network OANN.

Instead of their father, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump mingled among the guests with their respective significant others, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Lara Trump. Tiffany Trump also attended, though Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were not seen.

Tables set for 10 people, with no social distancing, were clustered in the ballroom with white floral arrangements and candles encased in a sculpture meant to look like the New Year’s Eve ball. The menu consisted of “Mr. Trump’s Wedge Salad” — the club has kept “Mr. Trump” instead of “President Trump” on the dish — cheese tortellini and Wagyu beef.

Many guests and entertainers were left disappointed upon learning from CNN late Wednesday that Trump would be leaving Florida early. Ticket prices for the New Year’s Eve gala have steadily increased since Trump took office, and reached up to $1,000 this year, a person familiar with the matter said…

Like other gatherings at Mar-a-Lago this year, almost no guests wore masks.

That provided a bookend to the start of the pandemic, when a similarly maskless birthday party for Guilfoyle held in the Mar-a-Lago ballroom proved to be an early spreading event.


Guess the poor bastids might as well accustom themselves…

In anticipation of Trump setting up permanent residence at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach after leaving the White House in January, Trump allies, conservative media firebrands and MAGA-boosting activist groups are setting up the next Trumpy hub of GOP power.

Some Trump supporters have settled in South Florida, drawn by Florida’s friendly tax climate and the state’s current GOP leadership. Other prominent MAGA groups, like the student organizing outfit Turning Point USA, are holding events in the area. And the next Conservative Political Action Conference, the annual gathering of the GOP’s most conservative factions, will even be held a couple hours drive north, in Orlando.

Meanwhile, the president and First Lady Melania Trump are renovating their private quarters at Mar-a-Lago to prepare for a permanent return. And, with an eye toward their political future, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have reportedly bought a multi-million dollar property in an exclusive part of Miami. The Trump kids plan to spend more time in Palm Beach, unless Eric’s wife Lara Trump ends up running for Senate in North Carolina, according to a person close to the family…

I very much doubt Jarvanka will spend significant time in Florida, but the state’s generous bankruptcy homestead exemption is presumably a comfort, as well as a useful tool in their post-regency financial planning.


(Gaetz & Paul have both insisted that their personal bouts with COVID-19 exempts them from mask-wearing, of course.)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Anne Laurie
  • burnspbesq
  • Comrade Colette
  • Delk
  • dmsilev
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • Leto
  • Suzanne
  • The Moar You Know

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    15Comments

    2. 2.

      Alison Rose

      Not that I’m trying to defend Trump’s feelings or anything, but that Tom Joseph guy needs to chill. You cannot insist that someone has advanced dementia because they’re unhappy with some home renovations. I don’t doubt that Trump’s mental faculties are, shall we say, declining, but every tweet I see from that guy is a reach that would leave his fingerprints on the moon. Lots of people, like for example………me……don’t like change. We don’t all have Alzheimer’s, FFS.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      The Moar You Know

      Giuliani and Vanilla Ice?   I’d start a fire in the fucking bathroom.  A party that bad is a war crime.

       

      Also:  Berlin.  Ouch.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Comrade Colette

      personal boats with COVID-19

      I haven’t seen a good boat parade in months.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      burnspbesq

      ICYMI, Louie Gohmert’s feeble-brained lawsuit was dismissed (by a Trump-appointed District Judge) for lack of standing.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Suzanne

      @dmsilev

      Honestly, anyone who would be willing to pay for a ticket to that thing deserves to be bilked by Trump.

      Yes, seriously. Who GAF if a bunch of douchebags missed out on partying with Trump?
      Good Lord, I can’t imagine paying money for that privilege.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Vanilla Ice singing “Play that funky music white boy”. You can’t make this shit up.

      Is he a known RW asshole? He has to be to play this joint during the pandemic and not observing safety recommendations.

      Also, that really sucks about Berlin. I really liked their music

      : (

      Random question: what was it during the 70s and 80s when bands named themselves after places and geographic locations? Berlin, Asia, Europe all spring to mind

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.