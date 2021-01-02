2020 in a single tweet pic.twitter.com/M7vKHBjNnh
— Alice Beryl (@base2wave) January 1, 2021
These happy disease vectors
walk golf-cart among them…
Trump loses no opportunity to scam people. None. That he scammed the suck-ups who frequent Mar-a-Lago, is a rather fitting ending to 2020 and his presidency. https://t.co/edirJqjbJx
— Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) January 2, 2021
… Without the President as the centerpiece, the wattage of Thursday evening’s party was somewhat dimmer. Performers whose heyday came decades ago — Vanilla Ice and Berlin — performed from the ballroom’s main stage. Guests angled for selfies with Giuliani, who was wearing a blue velvet tuxedo jacket, and Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro, along with personalities from the right-wing television network OANN.
Instead of their father, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump mingled among the guests with their respective significant others, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Lara Trump. Tiffany Trump also attended, though Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were not seen.
Tables set for 10 people, with no social distancing, were clustered in the ballroom with white floral arrangements and candles encased in a sculpture meant to look like the New Year’s Eve ball. The menu consisted of “Mr. Trump’s Wedge Salad” — the club has kept “Mr. Trump” instead of “President Trump” on the dish — cheese tortellini and Wagyu beef.
Many guests and entertainers were left disappointed upon learning from CNN late Wednesday that Trump would be leaving Florida early. Ticket prices for the New Year’s Eve gala have steadily increased since Trump took office, and reached up to $1,000 this year, a person familiar with the matter said…
Like other gatherings at Mar-a-Lago this year, almost no guests wore masks.
That provided a bookend to the start of the pandemic, when a similarly maskless birthday party for Guilfoyle held in the Mar-a-Lago ballroom proved to be an early spreading event.
Here was the New Year’s Eve celebration at Mar-a-Lago last night during deadly pandemic… pic.twitter.com/Seh9dbJRV9
— Rex Chapman???? (@RexChapman) January 1, 2021
COVID theme song https://t.co/Ijc01JKYUB
— Grudgie the Whale (@grudging1) January 1, 2021
Vanilla Ice was booked for NYE at Mar A Lago per @meridithmcgraw https://t.co/exLur7RhLB
— Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) January 1, 2021
Guess the poor bastids might as well accustom themselves…
… In anticipation of Trump setting up permanent residence at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach after leaving the White House in January, Trump allies, conservative media firebrands and MAGA-boosting activist groups are setting up the next Trumpy hub of GOP power.
Some Trump supporters have settled in South Florida, drawn by Florida’s friendly tax climate and the state’s current GOP leadership. Other prominent MAGA groups, like the student organizing outfit Turning Point USA, are holding events in the area. And the next Conservative Political Action Conference, the annual gathering of the GOP’s most conservative factions, will even be held a couple hours drive north, in Orlando.
Meanwhile, the president and First Lady Melania Trump are renovating their private quarters at Mar-a-Lago to prepare for a permanent return. And, with an eye toward their political future, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have reportedly bought a multi-million dollar property in an exclusive part of Miami. The Trump kids plan to spend more time in Palm Beach, unless Eric’s wife Lara Trump ends up running for Senate in North Carolina, according to a person close to the family…
I very much doubt Jarvanka will spend significant time in Florida, but the state’s generous bankruptcy homestead exemption is presumably a comfort, as well as a useful tool in their post-regency financial planning.
Trump is reportedly angry about the remodel of his Mar-A-Lago living space. It should be noted that dementia patients don’t like change. He’s at the point where home modifications are done for patients if they have the means to bring care in & avoid the assisted living facility
— Tom Joseph (@TomJChicago) December 31, 2020
Any Member of Congress who attended the mostly mask-less Mar-a-Lago New Year’s party shouldn’t be allowed to go in person to the joint session on January 6th. Below are photos of Rep Gaetz and Senator Rand Paul at the party with no masks on. pic.twitter.com/Qw6BWSuxiB
— Scott Dworkin (@funder) January 1, 2021
(Gaetz & Paul have both insisted that their personal bouts with COVID-19 exempts them from mask-wearing, of course.)
