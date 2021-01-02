Vice President Mike Pence wants nothing to do with Rep. Louie Gohmert’s (R-TX) last-ditch bid to give him the power to overturn the results of the 2020 election. https://t.co/PS0xOVR6GP — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) January 2, 2021

If there were one vice-president who could be absolved of dreaming about a coup, you’d think it would be Mike Dense, the guy who couldn’t outwit a ball-crazy labrador retriever with a fake throw. But needs must when the KKKrazy wants feeding! Alas, the latest Extremely Legal Petition from Dumbest Guy in the House, Rep. Louie Gohmert, has just met another setback:

A federal appeals court on Saturday dismissed a last-gasp lawsuit led by a House Republican that aimed to give Vice President Mike Pence the power to overturn the results of the presidential election won by Joe Biden when Congress formally counts the Electoral College votes Wednesday. It came a day after a district court judge dismissed the case… The suit named Pence, who has a largely ceremonial role in next week’s proceedings, as the defendant and asked the court to throw out the 1887 law that spells out how Congress handles the vote counting. It asserted that the vice president “may exercise the exclusive authority and sole discretion in determining which electoral votes to count for a given State.” In dismissing the lawsuit filed by Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, and a group of Republican electors from Arizona, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Saturday agreed with Friday’s ruling of U.S. District Judge Jeremy Kernodle — a Trump appointee — that the plaintiffs had no standing to bring the suit. Kernodle wrote that the plaintiffs “allege an injury that is not fairly traceable” to Pence, “and is unlikely to be redressed by the requested relief.”…

The Justice Department represented Pence in a case that aimed to find a way to keep his boss, President Donald Trump, in power. In a court filing in Texas on Thursday, the department said the plaintiffs “have sued the wrong defendant” — if, in fact, any of those suing actually have “a judicially cognizable claim.” The department said, in effect, that the suit objects to long-standing procedures laid out in law, “not any actions that Vice President Pence has taken,” so he should not be the target of the suit. “A suit to establish that the Vice President has discretion over the count, filed against the Vice President, is a walking legal contradiction,” the department argued…

When Pence refuses to violate the Constitution and appoint Trump president for life on January 6th, Trump is gonna be torn over wanting to attack Pence on Twitter, and needing Pence to pardon him after he resigns. — Daily Trix (@DailyTrix) January 1, 2021

Gonna be funny when the person Trump shoots in the middle of Fifth Avenue is Pence. — Daily Trix (@DailyTrix) January 2, 2021

Nothing to see here. Just Donald Trump’s attorney calling for the arrest and execution of Vice President Pence. pic.twitter.com/0SeGDEvDh3 — Travis Akers (@travisakers) January 2, 2021

Which reminded me of Twitter genius Kilgore Trout‘s mid-December thread on the RWNJs he calls ‘alt-realists’:

the prevailing perception of the alt-realitists is that they always plow forward because they are not bound by any rules of reality and this is very wrong. they are bound by *one* rule – the show must go on. and this iron-clad rule makes them completely predictable. — kilgore trout (@KT_So_It_Goes) December 18, 2020

they’re in a video game that is programmed to never end regardless of any events in the real world that contradict the current game narrative. but like a video game, the subsequent narratives have programming limits. they are never new. they are always reboots of old narratives. it’s all very westworld, actually. the real world can intrude all it likes but the hosts always find their way back to their loops… ok let’s use the rule and predict the next villain at the next reality juncture. the show must go on, and the character must exist in canon already. the next villain is mike pence.

So… it’s not sane, but at least it’s predictable?