GOP Death Cult Civil War Open Thread: Mike Pence's Turn in the Barrel

GOP Death Cult Civil War Open Thread: Mike Pence’s Turn in the Barrel

by | 47 Comments

This post is in: Election 2020

If there were one vice-president who could be absolved of dreaming about a coup, you’d think it would be Mike Dense, the guy who couldn’t outwit a ball-crazy labrador retriever with a fake throw. But needs must when the KKKrazy wants feeding! Alas, the latest Extremely Legal Petition from Dumbest Guy in the House, Rep. Louie Gohmert, has just met another setback:

A federal appeals court on Saturday dismissed a last-gasp lawsuit led by a House Republican that aimed to give Vice President Mike Pence the power to overturn the results of the presidential election won by Joe Biden when Congress formally counts the Electoral College votes Wednesday. It came a day after a district court judge dismissed the case…

The suit named Pence, who has a largely ceremonial role in next week’s proceedings, as the defendant and asked the court to throw out the 1887 law that spells out how Congress handles the vote counting. It asserted that the vice president “may exercise the exclusive authority and sole discretion in determining which electoral votes to count for a given State.”

In dismissing the lawsuit filed by Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, and a group of Republican electors from Arizona, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Saturday agreed with Friday’s ruling of U.S. District Judge Jeremy Kernodle — a Trump appointee — that the plaintiffs had no standing to bring the suit.

Kernodle wrote that the plaintiffs “allege an injury that is not fairly traceable” to Pence, “and is unlikely to be redressed by the requested relief.”…

The Justice Department represented Pence in a case that aimed to find a way to keep his boss, President Donald Trump, in power. In a court filing in Texas on Thursday, the department said the plaintiffs “have sued the wrong defendant” — if, in fact, any of those suing actually have “a judicially cognizable claim.”

The department said, in effect, that the suit objects to long-standing procedures laid out in law, “not any actions that Vice President Pence has taken,” so he should not be the target of the suit.

“A suit to establish that the Vice President has discretion over the count, filed against the Vice President, is a walking legal contradiction,” the department argued…

Which reminded me of Twitter genius Kilgore Trout‘s mid-December thread on the RWNJs he calls ‘alt-realists’:

they’re in a video game that is programmed to never end regardless of any events in the real world that contradict the current game narrative. but like a video game, the subsequent narratives have programming limits. they are never new. they are always reboots of old narratives.

it’s all very westworld, actually. the real world can intrude all it likes but the hosts always find their way back to their loops…

ok let’s use the rule and predict the next villain at the next reality juncture. the show must go on, and the character must exist in canon already. the next villain is mike pence.

So… it’s not sane, but at least it’s predictable?

    47Comments

    2. 2.

      RaflW

      This guy is great at cutting to the legal chase.

      Raffi Melkonian @RMFifthCircuit
      The Fifth Circuit cuts everything short on the stupid Gohmert suit with this brutal disposition. A very conservative panel btw.

      Raffi Melkonian @RMFifthCircuit
      I cannot explain how unusual and dismissive it is for the Fifth Circuit to summarily affirm without even responsive briefing. They might as well have stamped “please go away you silly person” on the top.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Jerzy Russian

      I have to admit, my ears perked up a bit when I read that Mr. Lin called for the arrest (or was it the execution?) of Mitch McConnell.  I suppose this could be a case of a blind squirrel finding a nut by accident.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      The Dangerman

      We are in such a dangerous time. You know there are forces begging (if not outright paying) Trump to do Iran. And I think Trump would love to take martial law for a test drive (even if the Armed Forces tell him to go get fucked). Hey, if they are trying to tell Pence to look in the box with his eyes closed and declare Trump the winner, anything is possible.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      dmsilev

      Pence is at least paying lip service to the anti-democratic fanatics. WaPo:

      However, Pence is encouraging lawmakers to publicly debate what they see as voting irregularities in key states, said Pence Chief of Staff Marc Short.

      “Vice President Pence shares the concerns of millions of Americans about voter fraud and irregularities in the last election,” Short said. “The vice president welcomes the efforts of members of the House and Senate to use the authority they have under the law to raise objections and bring forward evidence before the Congress and the American people on January 6th.”

      Reply
    7. 7.

      WaterGirl

      Mister Forkbeard posted this on the previous thread:

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Jean

      @WaterGirl: Except they don’t have any evidence.  And I read that 6 Republican senators will join Democrats in voting to accept the Electoral College certification.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      WaterGirl

      @Jean: Just six?  That’s horrifying.

      edit: So you think he wrote that for the appearance of going along with them, but when they can’t produce EVIDENCE, he will do the right thing?

      If so, then why say he has doubts and concerns about the election?

      Reply
    20. 20.

      danielx

      “We were outvoted, so throw out the votes of all those unAmericans” doesn’t seem to have much appeal as a legal argument.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Jay

      @🐾BillinGlendaleCA:

      and, at this time, the US Military has 0 interest in messing with Iran. They have had to “in theatre” a shit load of assets, badly needed elsewhere, to Iraq, because the anniversary of Solemeni’s murder is coming, and the Shia Militias are still pissed.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      MisterForkbeard

      @WaterGirl: Oh man.

      I hope Democrats talk about how two dead folks in Pennsylvania voted for Trump, and that’s the only voter fraud that’s been found so far. Because that’s provable.

      @WaterGirl: I think 12 have said they’ll vote to contest the results, and 6 have said they’ll vote to affirm them. I imagine most of the rest will vote to affirm them, but if we end up with 80+% of the Republican caucus trying to overturn the election on completely made-up stories of voter fraud, then I don’t know where the country goes from there.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Jean

      @WaterGirl: That’s 6 who have spoken publicly.  Even if it turns out to be only 6, that’s 48 Dems +6 Republicans, so that’s it for the seditionists.  Pence is just paying lip service with weasel words to save himself from the loony birds. He can’t be saved.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Zelma

      I can’t begin to express how disgusting this is.  And how destructive.  Steve Schmidt has a Twitter thread where he concludes that this is the end of the Republican Party as we know it.  He likens it to the destruction of the Whig Party after the Compromise of 1850 when it became impossible for northern and southern Whigs to coexist within the same party.  (I have no idea how to imbed the thread here.  I don’t even know how to box quotes.)

      How can Ben Sasse and Mitt Romney remain in the same party as Hawley and Cruz?  And what will be the fate of the other Republican senators who place their oaths to the Constitution above their loyalty to Trump?  I think there will be more than six who refuse to go along.  Possibly all those who have not already signed on to the Hawley/Cruz gambit.  And all of them will be in danger of being challenged from the looney right.  Romeny is probably safe and those who were just reelected might hope that in six years the fever will have broken.  But what about the 21 Republicans who are up for reelection in 2022?

      What happens when -not if -there is violence on Wednesday?  I admit to some personal concern here as my son has to be at the Capitol on Wednesday.  I’m not sure the republic will survive this and the Republicans don’t deserve to.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      mrmoshpotato

      I see they’re really not getting over their loss.

      How long until one of these Russthuglican, whataboutism bastards tweets out, “No fascist!  No fascist!  You’re the fascist!  You’re the fascist!”?

      Reply
    29. 29.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Mike in NC: This fucked-up Dominionist loon can drop off the face of the earth on January 22.

      What’s he gonna do – climb the ice wall and fall over the edge? :)

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Kent

      @The Dangerman:We are in such a dangerous time. You know there are forces begging (if not outright paying) Trump to do Iran. And I think Trump would love to take martial law for a test drive (even if the Armed Forces tell him to go get fucked). Hey, if they are trying to tell Pence to look in the box with his eyes closed and declare Trump the winner, anything is possible.

      They might be able to fire some missiles at Iran. But there is ZERO chance they can actually mobilize for any type of conventional military ground strike within days.  There isn’t some invasion force just waiting offshore for Trump to pull the trigger.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Kent

      @Jean:@WaterGirl: That’s 6 who have spoken publicly.  Even if it turns out to be only 6, that’s 48 Dems +6 Republicans, so that’s it for the seditionists.  Pence is just paying lip service with weasel words to save himself from the loony birds. He can’t be saved.

      They never had a chance anyway, even if the entire GOP Senate voted with them.  The law requires majority votes by BOTH houses of Congress to reject a state’s electoral vote.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Cheryl Rofer

      @Zelma: Here’s the thread. We’ve all been saying for so long that THIS outrage will finally break the Republicans or whatever, that I have no idea what the probability is that this will happen. Pat Toomey, Mitt Romney, and Lisa Murkowski have all come out publicly against the seditionists.

      I hope there are some good speeches on Wednesday.

      I’m only embedding the first tweet. Y’all can find the rest from here.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Another Scott

      @The Dangerman: ICYMI, Reuters:

      DUBAI (Reuters) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif urged U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday not to be “trapped” by an alleged Israeli plan to provoke a war through attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq.

      He issued the warning on the anniversary of the U.S. killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani by a drone strike in Iraq. There was no immediate comment by Israel.

      Washington blames Iran-backed militia for regular rocket attacks on U.S. facilities in Iraq, including near the U.S. embassy. No known Iran-backed groups have claimed responsibility.

      “New intelligence from Iraq indicate(s) that Israeli agent-provocateurs are plotting attacks against Americans — putting an outgoing Trump in a bind with a fake casus belli (act justifying war),” Zarif said in a tweet.

      “Be careful of a trap, @realDonaldTrump. Any fireworks will backfire badly,” Zarif wrote.

      Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office and the Israeli Foreign Ministry declined to comment on Zarif’s remarks.

      […]

      True? Who knows….

      But surprising to be public!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Cheryl Rofer

      They’re redeploying the Nimitz from the Persian Gulf, so there’s that. Trump is shit out of time for anything like a real war in Iran. Still could fire off some cruise missiles or drop some bombs, though.

      Officials said on Friday that the acting defense secretary, Christopher C. Miller, had ordered the redeployment of the ship in part as a “de-escalatory” signal to Tehran to avoid stumbling into a crisis in President Trump’s waning days in office.

      Trump’s toadies. FWIW

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Ian

      @Zelma:

        But what about the 21 Republicans who are up for reelection in 2022?

      I hope they get primaried.  Every single one.  If we pick up 1/3 of their seats we are in great shape.  Who cares if their replacements are even bug-eyed crazier?  If they won’t impeach an obviously dangerous oaf and are willing to toss democracy in the gutter, I say let the crazies give us a chance to pick up as many senate seats as possible

      Edit- Wishing you and yours the best, I also hope nothing happens in the capitol.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Jean

      @Cheryl Rofer: Thanks for posting Schmidt’s thread.  I so want to believe him, but it’s been said before.  My optimistic view is that the anti-democratic behavior gets worse and worse, and then all at once, or so it seems, it collapses.  The rope gets tighter and tighter, and then, snap!

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Cheryl Rofer:

      We’ve all been saying for so long that THIS outrage will finally break the Republicans or whatever, that I have no idea what the probability is that this will happen. Pat Toomey, Mitt Romney, and Lisa Murkowski have all come out publicly against the seditionists.

      McConnell and Sasse?

      Like you, I find Schmidt’s prediction of the Republican Party’s demise optimistic. Tim Miller self-mockingly described what he called an Aaron Sorking scenario in which Romney would set himself up as an independent. My own Sorkin fantasy is Romney, Murkowski and Collins brokering a deal that makes Angus King majority leader so that shit at least gets voted on, but then you get into all the nuttiness about committee chairmanships and… there’s that whole thing about none of those three ever having shown any sign of wanting, never mind daring, to take on Mitch McConnell. They seem quite happy with his leadership.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      patrick II

      @WaterGirl:

      By asking for “evidence” Dense is being more clever than we normally give him credit for.  Or at least I hope, because, of course, there is no evidence — at least of the kind that would stand up in court.  But by playing along he is giving an air of neutrality, and sadly at present “neutrality” means not entirely fascist, and lets him live (and I mean that almost literally) for the next few days.

      Reply

