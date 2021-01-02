Jill Biden says her message to Americans on the vaccine is “You have to take it. It doesn’t hurt, I promise.” Joe Biden cuts in and says: “She hates needles, so that’s saying something.” — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) January 1, 2021





On the first day of 2021, the U.S. reported its 20 millionth confirmed coronavirus case. In less than two months, the country has doubled its total number of infections.https://t.co/5UWOApNqQy — NPR (@NPR) January 2, 2021

Sure, people *say* russian roulette is dangerous — but I’ve pulled the trigger three times already, and nothing happened!

H1N1, H5N1, and boring old Ebolavirus turned out to be huge duds for 95% of the world so the smart money was always that COVID-19 would at most be another SARS. turns out the PRC understated the damage in Wuhan by an order of magnitude and now the smart money looks real stupid — Zoomcock Archivist ?? (@canderaid) January 1, 2021

The US had +166,044 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total to over 20.6 million. The 7-day moving average rose back to over 190,000 per day. pic.twitter.com/C5OzXJsCsw — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) January 2, 2021

Third state identifies more transmissible coronavirus variant as U.S. cases surpass 20 million https://t.co/9DjidrOglA — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 1, 2021

======

For those who think policy approaches to sars-cov-2 don't matter, I give you the island of Ireland. https://t.co/rjlyXSkDYG — David Steadson ?????????????? (@DavidSteadson) December 31, 2020

Unfortunately:

Suddenly overwhelmed, Ireland says thousands of COVID-19 cases yet to be added to tally https://t.co/eLk2ZUDq6K pic.twitter.com/AbzY0Lhy6C — Reuters (@Reuters) January 2, 2021

… More than 9,000 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 have yet to been added to the official tally of confirmed cases, the National Public Health Emergency Team said. A day earlier it had estimated the number of positive tests still pending registration at just 4,000. Ireland has gone from having the lowest infection rate in the European Union just two weeks ago to having the fastest rate of deterioration, after shops and large parts of the hospitality sector were allowed to reopen for most of December. A very large volume of positive tests since Christmas has led to a delay in positive swabs being formally confirmed as new individual cases. Ireland formally reported a daily record 1,754 confirmed cases on Friday, surpassing 1,500 daily cases for the fourth day in a row.

U.K. faces maelstrom of new coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths despite vaccine optimism, seeks to reopen field hospitals to cope. https://t.co/bPtU1qEWuP — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) January 1, 2021

Britain reactivated emergency hospitals built at the start of the coronavirus pandemic and shut primary schools in London, one of the areas worst-hit by a more infectious variant of the coronavirus https://t.co/sGUJAaxLWC pic.twitter.com/WA5SIuigtf — Reuters (@Reuters) January 2, 2021

France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348 over 24 hours https://t.co/gpHyFkTqDx pic.twitter.com/vuI9EpCCb4 — Reuters (@Reuters) January 2, 2021

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova reveals more than 80% of excess deaths this year linked to coronavirushttps://t.co/Dz8jDb9DKf — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 29, 2020

From a long, illustrated thread:

1/ I thought I'd write about my experience re-entering South Korea, where I reside, during this global pandemic. It wasn't a 5 minute job like in London Heathrow where I was out in no time. Instead, it took 24 hours. Here's what happened: pic.twitter.com/PjV7Mrz2ju — Raphael Rashid (@koryodynasty) January 2, 2021

22/ 24 hours to get back home in S. Korea, even though a resident, were a little annoying given the lack of sleep etc, but I can't complain. It's necessary process to fight this virus. Yet I see so many people and governments who are still clueless, namely the UK. pic.twitter.com/jIY6lurWpS — Raphael Rashid (@koryodynasty) January 2, 2021

South Korea expands ban on small gatherings to blunt coronavirus surge https://t.co/DjCgttdNB0 pic.twitter.com/K8MmFCsL0I — Reuters (@Reuters) January 2, 2021

Tokyo to request new emergency declaration as COVID-19 cases climb – media https://t.co/REXPEVFKhz pic.twitter.com/lIXniZLfTn — Reuters (@Reuters) January 2, 2021

Thailand eyes tougher measures amid virus second wave https://t.co/cmmOHuWFeX pic.twitter.com/mpJYSlPNRg — Reuters (@Reuters) January 2, 2021

Defying fears and skepticism, thousands in Pakistan volunteer for Chinese vaccine trials https://t.co/caEEeF1MyB — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 2, 2021

Australia's NSW tightens restrictions as virus cluster expands https://t.co/l8XEcPUyLG pic.twitter.com/2o1pjnB0Md — Reuters (@Reuters) January 2, 2021

Israel is managing to prioritize old people while also doing mass vaccination at a rapid rate. https://t.co/wi7YZ1MdjE — Noah Smith 🐇 (@Noahpinion) January 2, 2021

A surge in coronavirus infections in Mexico City has made oxygen hard to come by for many. There are long lines to refill tanks in the city of 9 million, and prices have doubled or tripled. https://t.co/UU1bPccNHH — The Associated Press (@AP) January 1, 2021

The Serum Institute of India expects to have 100 million doses of the Oxford vaccine ready for developing countries within two weeks, eclipsing the UK’s supply. Has 50 million in vials right now. The UK has 530,000 doses ready to go on Monday. https://t.co/ClbqedPaYA — Mike Bird (@Birdyword) January 1, 2021

======

Fauci today: The United States will not use 2nd vaccine dose to vaccinate more people. (via @CNN, @elizcohencnn)

That's good because that it's following what we know, the trial data with extraordinary 95% efficacy, avoiding extrapolation and the unknowns. — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) January 1, 2021

Pfizer and BioNTech to offer COVID vaccine to volunteers who got placebo https://t.co/chONfMeZ2x pic.twitter.com/WLbEG9tuNo — Reuters (@Reuters) January 2, 2021

Different efficacy data for Chinese COVID-19 vaccine 'real and valid' – media https://t.co/YnvsJlCTZa pic.twitter.com/UOx1fCNhkI — Reuters (@Reuters) January 2, 2021

Visible evidence: Brain damage in patients w/ Covid19. In-depth study by Natl Institutes of Health scientists. Study in New Englnd Jrnl of Med. Team found key hallmarks: thinning/leaky blood vessels in the brain. Study involved tissue of the newly deceased https://t.co/uos09PMWcI pic.twitter.com/90Gvry62GZ — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) December 31, 2020

======

California started the new year by reporting a record 585 coronavirus deaths in a single day, and more than 47,000 new confirmed cases. Hospitals in the state ended 2020 on “the brink of catastrophe,” a health official said, as the outbreak spikes. https://t.co/qx0fmIBCJd — The Associated Press (@AP) January 1, 2021

Roughly 20% to 40% of the L.A. County’s front-line workers who were offered the vaccine declined to get the shot. So many in Riverside County refused the vaccine — an estimated 50% — that officials met to strategize how best to distribute the unused doses https://t.co/yDtTh6ccq2 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) December 31, 2020

Some context for this out of context quote: April is 6 months pregnant per the article and is concerned about safety in that situation. — kindaran (WEAR A GODDAMN MASK) (@kindaran) December 31, 2020