COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday/Saturday, Jan. 1-2 2021

Sure, people *say* russian roulette is dangerous — but I’ve pulled the trigger three times already, and nothing happened!

Unfortunately:

More than 9,000 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 have yet to been added to the official tally of confirmed cases, the National Public Health Emergency Team said. A day earlier it had estimated the number of positive tests still pending registration at just 4,000.

Ireland has gone from having the lowest infection rate in the European Union just two weeks ago to having the fastest rate of deterioration, after shops and large parts of the hospitality sector were allowed to reopen for most of December.

A very large volume of positive tests since Christmas has led to a delay in positive swabs being formally confirmed as new individual cases. Ireland formally reported a daily record 1,754 confirmed cases on Friday, surpassing 1,500 daily cases for the fourth day in a row.

From a long, illustrated thread:

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 1/1 China reported 8 new domestic confirmed and 3 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Dalian in Liaoning Province reported 4 new domestic confirmed cases (all moderate). Both confirmed cases are in moderate condition. None of the cases appear to traced close contacts, but are from residential compounds under lock down, and so have not left home since 12/22 or 12/25. They all had initially tested positive on 12/29, and were confirmed upon re-test, before finally being reported on 1/1. My impression is that Dalian has been less effective with contact tracing, less prompt and less comprehensive with information sharing, than other places in China. There are currently 47 domestic confirmed cases and 30 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. There are 13 communities, 2 residential compounds and a village at Medium Risk in the city.

      Shenyang in Liaoning Province reported 3 new domestic confirmed cases (all moderate). 1 of the new confirmed cases is a traced close contact, having been under quarantine since 12/28, the other cases had developed symptoms and were discovered at fever clinics on 12/31 (though 1 had first visited a fever clinic on 12/26 but had tested negative at the time). Both of the latter are had visited the same hospital as the index imported case on the same dates, so it is surprising that the aThere are currently 19 domestic confirmed and 2 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 residential compound was designated as Medium Risk. There are 1 community, 1 office building and 9 residential compounds at Medium Risk.

      Heihe in Heilongjiang Province reported 3 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 1 is a traced close contact, and the other 2 (a couple) were discovered from community mass screening. There are 3 domestic confirmed and 6 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 2 residential compounds are at Medium Risk.

      At Mudanjiang in Heilongjiang Province, 3 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation (at Suifenhe).

      Beijing Municipality reported 1 new domestic confirmed cases (moderate), at Shunyi District. The case is a traced close contact, who has been under centralized quarantine since 12/26. 1 village at Shunyi District was designated as Medium Risk. There are 5 villages and 1 hotel are at Medium Risk in the city. 

       

      On 12/31, China reported 14 new imported confirmed cases, 18 imported asymptomatic cases, 1 imported suspect case:

      • Shanghai Municipality – 4 confirmed cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from Israel, 1 from Columbia (via Paris CdG), and a Serbian national coming from Germany; 1 suspect case, no information released
      • Tianjin Municipality – 3 confirmed cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from Guinea (via Paris CdG) and France; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Guinea (via Paris CdG)
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 2 confirmed cases (1 previous asymptomatic), a Chinese national returning from Nigeria (via Kigali) and a foreign crew member off an oil tanker from Peru; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Rwanda
      • Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from the US; 5 asymptomatic case, 4 Chinese nationals returning from South Africa and 1 from Lesotho
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from the US; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Italy
      • Fuzhou in Fujian Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Indonesia
      • Qingdao in Shandong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from the UK
      • Xi’an in Shaanxi Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Spain (via Lisbon), off a flight diverted from Beijing; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Uzbekistan, off a flight diverted from Beijing
      • Shenyang in Liaoning Province – 1 confirmed case, no information released
      • Dalian in Liaoning Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Changsha in Hunan Province – 3 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 2 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Algeria
      • Yunnan Province (city not specified) – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Myanmar, via land border crossing

      Overall in China, 1 cases deteriorated to severe condition, 9 confirmed cases recovered, 18 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation and 2 was reclassified as confirmed cases, and 413 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 383 active confirmed cases in the country (272 imported), 10 are in serious condition (3 imported), 280 asymptomatic cases (229 imported). 14,311 traced contacts are currently under quarantine.

      On 1/1, Hong Kong reported 35 new cases, 1 imported and 34 domestic (10 of whom do not have source of infection identified). Another 40+ cases are preliminarily positive, awaiting retesting.

      sab

      @OzarkHillbilly: I am so sorry. I hope they have mild cases.

      I wish I could convince my dad’s nurses’s aide to get the vaccine. Her kids want her to, the nursing home wants her to, I want her to, but she refuses. 60% of Ohio nursing home staff agree with her. Thank you Operation Warpspeed for your excellent PR efforts//.

      Dad  (age 96) got his first shot three days ago and no bad reaction at all. His arm isn’t even sore.

